Author Topic: 2021 in Music

jackh

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #120 on: March 25, 2021, 09:36:59 pm
Quote from: Filler. on February 28, 2021, 12:01:52 am
Hands up who has the new Mogwai album...

(mine is in the post)

Got quite a new bits recently, so I've only got round to giving this new Mogwai record a first listen tonight but I really like it.  It's my first album of theirs (in fact, though I might recognise some of their stuff, I wouldn't be able to recall anything they'd previously done off the top of my head!).  This will be getting repeated plays though.

What do I get next...? ;D
ljycb

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #121 on: March 26, 2021, 09:35:32 am
The new Lana Del Rey album is decent. Ive also found myself getting really into the Black Country, New Road album.
Adeemo

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #122 on: March 28, 2021, 10:31:35 am
Quote from: jackh on March 25, 2021, 09:36:59 pm
Got quite a new bits recently, so I've only got round to giving this new Mogwai record a first listen tonight but I really like it.  It's my first album of theirs (in fact, though I might recognise some of their stuff, I wouldn't be able to recall anything they'd previously done off the top of my head!).  This will be getting repeated plays though.

What do I get next...? ;D

Definitely either of their first two, in fact its probably worth working through them chronologically as Young Team and Come on Die Young are probably still their best. Other Post-Rock bands to check out if you havent already, would be Slint and Godspeed You Black Emperor. Those 3 probably represent the peak of the genre.
rob1966

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #123 on: March 28, 2021, 10:39:38 am
Shameless plug for mates son, Owen Couzens, who has released his first single. He's been DJing for a bit, 90's House.

https://www.pressparty.com/pg/newsdesk/ShipLapRecords/view/247775/
FlashingBlade

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #124 on: March 28, 2021, 02:09:50 pm
Can confirm Madlib ' Sound Ancestors,' is Ace!
Zee_26

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #125 on: March 29, 2021, 03:24:53 pm
Felt like a really slow start to the year, but this past week we've had new Antlers, Tune-Yards, Lana Del Rey and a standout collab from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & the London Symphony Orchestra.
tbonejones

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #126 on: March 29, 2021, 07:19:11 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 29, 2021, 03:24:53 pm
Felt like a really slow start to the year, but this past week we've had new Antlers, Tune-Yards, Lana Del Rey and a standout collab from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & the London Symphony Orchestra.

Totally agree, some great albums have just been released. Enjoyed all the ones you posted above except Thne-Yards, which Ill have to check out this week!

I also enjoyed serpentwithfeets new one, and Ben Howards, on first listens.
damomad

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #127 on: March 29, 2021, 10:25:19 pm
New black midi song is boss, and has one of the most unforgettable videos in recent memory.

https://youtu.be/GT0nSp8lUws
ToneLa

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #128 on: March 31, 2021, 04:58:53 am
New Godspeed You! Black Emperor!!

Unbelievably excited about this, out Friday, have ordered the vinyl. Perfect music for imperfect times

http://cstrecords.com/products/godspeed-you-black-emperor-g_d-s-pee-at-state-s-end/
jackh

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #129 on: April 1, 2021, 10:34:30 pm
Any of the rockers in here keeping tabs on Wolfgang Van Halen?  His debut album is released in June - he's working using the Mammoth WVH moniker, which was an early name the band used before becoming Van Halen.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HI3aPJkZmNU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HI3aPJkZmNU</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yMDoj8VVzh8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yMDoj8VVzh8</a>

Spoiler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/vsSrMrGfxPtc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/vsSrMrGfxPtc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IGl_3AYGW08" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IGl_3AYGW08</a>
[close]
Scottish-Don

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #130 on: April 2, 2021, 09:26:03 am
The debut album by The Snuts dropped today and its an absolute belter.

Djozer

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #131 on: April 2, 2021, 02:01:24 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 29, 2021, 03:24:53 pm
Felt like a really slow start to the year, but this past week we've had new Antlers, Tune-Yards, Lana Del Rey and a standout collab from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & the London Symphony Orchestra.
Accidentally got a bit stoned and drunk last night (annual leave, sue me) and put this on and it was a properly transcendent experience. Makes me wish I had better speakers though. I've also really enjoyed parts of that serpentwithfeet album, although I'm not quite sure it all fits together perfectly cos there's a few tracks I skip over. Maybe I just need to give it more time.
smutchin

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #132 on: April 2, 2021, 03:12:58 pm
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April  2, 2021, 09:26:03 am
The debut album by The Snuts dropped today and its an absolute belter.

Not heard of them before. Had a quick listen to one track - not sure it's my kind of thing but I'll check it out properly.

Quote from: ToneLa on March 31, 2021, 04:58:53 am
New Godspeed You! Black Emperor!!

This is also on the list. Along with the new one from Mogwai, it's turning into a good year for post-rock fans.

Also out today is the Dry Cleaning album, New Long Leg. Wasn't sure of them at first but they've really grown on me - they're definitely one of the most interesting purveyors of the New Wave of New Wave of New Wave/post-post-post-punk/whatever you want to call it.
The turning point for me getting into them properly was seeing their excellent live set for the 6music Festival, which is well worth checking out:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p098q4yj/6-music-festival-2021-dry-cleaning

I would also recommend looking at the brilliantly bonkers official video for their single Scratchcard Lanyard:
https://youtu.be/6PuqlOTyJt0

Talking of the 6music Festival, the Bicep set was just awesome - I'm enjoying the album, which came out in January, but they make so much more sense live - this took me right back to seeing acts like Aphex Twin, Orbital and FSoL in the 90s:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p098ps9h/6-music-festival-2021-bicep

And the Working Men's Club set was fantastic too - I didn't get into their album until fairly recently, but it's a retrospective highlight of 2020 for me, and they've got new stuff on the way this year. Again, like Dry Cleaning, a very post-punk vibe but with much more of an electro/dance style - should appeal to fans of New Order and The Fall:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p098q467/6-music-festival-2021-working-mens-club?seriesId=b03nj13d-1-2021

smutchin

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #133 on: April 2, 2021, 03:26:19 pm
And while I'm here, I'm also loving the new one from Hannah Peel - Fir Wave - prime electronica.
https://youtu.be/FtqJ4eRrTso

Quote from: Zee_26 on March 29, 2021, 03:24:53 pm
a standout collab from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & the London Symphony Orchestra.

This passed me by but just checking it out now and it sounds great, will definitely give the whole thing a proper listen. Ta for the tip-off!
Bread

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #134 on: April 3, 2021, 04:26:30 pm
Foxes has released a new EP this weekend called "Friends In The Corner" and it's as brilliant as I was hoping it'd be. I'm quite disappointed actually that, after 5 years since her last album, she's only come back with an EP and not a full length album. "All I Need" for my money is the best pop album of 2016 (and maybe the best album of 2016 altogether), and Foxes herself has to be one of the more underrated pop stars of the decade.

Hopefully she has more music in the pipeline for later in the year.
MakeUsDream2005

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #135 on: April 3, 2021, 04:31:55 pm
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April  2, 2021, 09:26:03 am
The debut album by The Snuts dropped today and its an absolute belter.



Been really digging The Snuts for a little while now. Another great up and coming band out of Scotland!

Vistas being another one.
jackh

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #136 on: April 7, 2021, 10:59:06 pm
Dinosaur Jr are releasing their 12th album - Sweep It Into Space - on 23rd April.



Couple of tracks out to promote it:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JGXxFSWewmw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JGXxFSWewmw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hu0_TOybRx0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hu0_TOybRx0</a>

The 11th record was the first of theirs that I'd bought, and I really enjoyed it - not sure why I've yet to explore the back-catalogue.  Having already 'decided' to get into Arab Strap, Maximo Park, and Mogwai in the last six weeks, I'm going to have plenty to keep me busy this year ;D
jackh

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #137 on: April 8, 2021, 12:44:58 pm
Quote from: smutchin on January 22, 2021, 08:07:13 pm
My first musical jaw drop moment of 2021 was hearing Lou Hayters version of Steely Dans Time Out Of Time on 6musuc yesterday - had to stop what I was doing and play it again immediately. Twice.

https://youtu.be/A_PIiWA-w2c

Shes got a new album coming out this year. Im a big fan - she was previously in New Young Pony Club and a duo with Jean-Benoit Dunckel (from Air) called Tomorrows World which I loved though no one else ever seemed to have heard of them... her solo stuff is getting me excited. (She had a single out a while ago called My Baby Just Cares For Me, which was also superb.)

The album - Private Sunshine - has now been confirmed for release on 28th May.



New single out too:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z1kHBeBGA4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z1kHBeBGA4s</a>
Scottish-Don

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #138 on: April 8, 2021, 04:06:49 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on April  3, 2021, 04:31:55 pm
Been really digging The Snuts for a little while now. Another great up and coming band out of Scotland!

Vistas being another one.

The Capollos are a cracking wee band from Aberdeen, dropped some decent singles on Spotify.
Stand Free

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #139 on: April 8, 2021, 04:38:47 pm
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April  2, 2021, 09:26:03 am
The debut album by The Snuts dropped today and its an absolute belter.



Will echo this, saw them live three years ago now and been a huge fan since, this is only their first album but think they've grown a lot as a band already in past couple of years.

Another couple of young Scottish band I came across recently are Spyres - think they only have 3 songs out so far but worth a listen & Swim School - if you like Wolf Alice I think you'll like them.
Zee_26

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #140 on: April 9, 2021, 07:01:27 pm
Really liking this new one from Japanese Breakfast. Album out in June.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q2pQIqR-m_w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q2pQIqR-m_w</a>
damomad

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #141 on: April 10, 2021, 07:26:49 pm
So hyped for Japanese Breakfasts new one.

Anyone head Dry Cleanings album? I have no idea what any of the lyrics are about but its a good listen if you dont spend time trying to decipher them.
smutchin

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 02:14:40 pm
Quote from: damomad on April 10, 2021, 07:26:49 pm
Anyone head Dry Cleanings album? I have no idea what any of the lyrics are about but its a good listen if you dont spend time trying to decipher them.

Love it. Really wasn't sure about them at first, but hearing them live (on the 6music Festival) was a penny-dropping moment for me.

The lyrics are brilliant. Random musings on everyday banality. Thanks very much for the Twix.

If you like Dry Cleaning, check out Squid as well - similar kind of musical heritage. Album due 8th May. Current single Paddling is fantastic:
https://youtu.be/Xvisyj5CJg4
smutchin

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 02:15:25 pm
Quote from: jackh on April  8, 2021, 12:44:58 pm
The album - Private Sunshine - has now been confirmed for release on 28th May.

Hurrah! Love that cover artwork too.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 05:55:18 pm
Wolf Alice new single Smile is the shit

https://youtu.be/NV39h7GHDYs
19th Nervous Title

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 07:04:34 pm
Quote from: jackh on April  7, 2021, 10:59:06 pm
Dinosaur Jr are releasing their 12th album - Sweep It Into Space - on 23rd April.



Couple of tracks out to promote it:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JGXxFSWewmw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JGXxFSWewmw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hu0_TOybRx0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hu0_TOybRx0</a>

The 11th record was the first of theirs that I'd bought, and I really enjoyed it - not sure why I've yet to explore the back-catalogue.  Having already 'decided' to get into Arab Strap, Maximo Park, and Mogwai in the last six weeks, I'm going to have plenty to keep me busy this year ;D

'Where You Been' is one of my favourite rock albums. Mascus has a laconic imperfect voice, but is the best guitarist from the grunge era. The single sounds great.
Nick110581

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm
Has anyone seen the King Rocker documentary about The Nightingales and Robert Lloyd?

It is absolutely amazing.
Damo58

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #147 on: Today at 01:52:48 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm
Has anyone seen the King Rocker documentary about The Nightingales and Robert Lloyd?

It is absolutely amazing.

Got it on my planner. Haven't got round to it yet for some reason.
Seebab

Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #148 on: Today at 07:18:05 pm
Thoroughly enjoying Ryley Walker's latest effort. One of his strongest records I think.
