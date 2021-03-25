The debut album by The Snuts dropped today and its an absolute belter.
Not heard of them before. Had a quick listen to one track - not sure it's my kind of thing but I'll check it out properly.
New Godspeed You! Black Emperor!!
This is also on the list. Along with the new one from Mogwai, it's turning into a good year for post-rock fans.
Also out today is the Dry Cleaning album, New Long Leg. Wasn't sure of them at first but they've really grown on me - they're definitely one of the most interesting purveyors of the New Wave of New Wave of New Wave/post-post-post-punk/whatever you want to call it.
The turning point for me getting into them properly was seeing their excellent live set for the 6music Festival, which is well worth checking out:https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p098q4yj/6-music-festival-2021-dry-cleaning
I would also recommend looking at the brilliantly bonkers official video for their single Scratchcard Lanyard:https://youtu.be/6PuqlOTyJt0
Talking of the 6music Festival, the Bicep set was just awesome - I'm enjoying the album, which came out in January, but they make so much more sense live - this took me right back to seeing acts like Aphex Twin, Orbital and FSoL in the 90s:https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p098ps9h/6-music-festival-2021-bicep
And the Working Men's Club set was fantastic too - I didn't get into their album until fairly recently, but it's a retrospective highlight of 2020 for me, and they've got new stuff on the way this year. Again, like Dry Cleaning, a very post-punk vibe but with much more of an electro/dance style - should appeal to fans of New Order and The Fall:https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p098q467/6-music-festival-2021-working-mens-club?seriesId=b03nj13d-1-2021