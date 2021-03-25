« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2021 in Music  (Read 5510 times)

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,748
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #120 on: March 25, 2021, 09:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on February 28, 2021, 12:01:52 am
Hands up who has the new Mogwai album...

(mine is in the post)

Got quite a new bits recently, so I've only got round to giving this new Mogwai record a first listen tonight but I really like it.  It's my first album of theirs (in fact, though I might recognise some of their stuff, I wouldn't be able to recall anything they'd previously done off the top of my head!).  This will be getting repeated plays though.

What do I get next...? ;D
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #121 on: March 26, 2021, 09:35:32 am »
The new Lana Del Rey album is decent. Ive also found myself getting really into the Black Country, New Road album.
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,391
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #122 on: March 28, 2021, 10:31:35 am »
Quote from: jackh on March 25, 2021, 09:36:59 pm
Got quite a new bits recently, so I've only got round to giving this new Mogwai record a first listen tonight but I really like it.  It's my first album of theirs (in fact, though I might recognise some of their stuff, I wouldn't be able to recall anything they'd previously done off the top of my head!).  This will be getting repeated plays though.

What do I get next...? ;D

Definitely either of their first two, in fact its probably worth working through them chronologically as Young Team and Come on Die Young are probably still their best. Other Post-Rock bands to check out if you havent already, would be Slint and Godspeed You Black Emperor. Those 3 probably represent the peak of the genre.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,253
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #123 on: March 28, 2021, 10:39:38 am »
Shameless plug for mates son, Owen Couzens, who has released his first single. He's been DJing for a bit, 90's House.

https://www.pressparty.com/pg/newsdesk/ShipLapRecords/view/247775/
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #124 on: March 28, 2021, 02:09:50 pm »
Can confirm Madlib ' Sound Ancestors,' is Ace!
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #125 on: March 29, 2021, 03:24:53 pm »
Felt like a really slow start to the year, but this past week we've had new Antlers, Tune-Yards, Lana Del Rey and a standout collab from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & the London Symphony Orchestra.
Logged

Offline tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #126 on: March 29, 2021, 07:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 29, 2021, 03:24:53 pm
Felt like a really slow start to the year, but this past week we've had new Antlers, Tune-Yards, Lana Del Rey and a standout collab from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & the London Symphony Orchestra.

Totally agree, some great albums have just been released. Enjoyed all the ones you posted above except Thne-Yards, which Ill have to check out this week!

I also enjoyed serpentwithfeets new one, and Ben Howards, on first listens.
Logged
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 828
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #127 on: March 29, 2021, 10:25:19 pm »
New black midi song is boss, and has one of the most unforgettable videos in recent memory.

https://youtu.be/GT0nSp8lUws
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,099
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #128 on: March 31, 2021, 04:58:53 am »
New Godspeed You! Black Emperor!!

Unbelievably excited about this, out Friday, have ordered the vinyl. Perfect music for imperfect times

http://cstrecords.com/products/godspeed-you-black-emperor-g_d-s-pee-at-state-s-end/
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,748
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #129 on: April 1, 2021, 10:34:30 pm »
Any of the rockers in here keeping tabs on Wolfgang Van Halen?  His debut album is released in June - he's working using the Mammoth WVH moniker, which was an early name the band used before becoming Van Halen.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HI3aPJkZmNU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HI3aPJkZmNU</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yMDoj8VVzh8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yMDoj8VVzh8</a>

Spoiler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/vsSrMrGfxPtc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/vsSrMrGfxPtc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IGl_3AYGW08" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IGl_3AYGW08</a>
[close]
Logged

Online Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,487
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #130 on: April 2, 2021, 09:26:03 am »
The debut album by The Snuts dropped today and its an absolute belter.

Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #131 on: April 2, 2021, 02:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 29, 2021, 03:24:53 pm
Felt like a really slow start to the year, but this past week we've had new Antlers, Tune-Yards, Lana Del Rey and a standout collab from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & the London Symphony Orchestra.
Accidentally got a bit stoned and drunk last night (annual leave, sue me) and put this on and it was a properly transcendent experience. Makes me wish I had better speakers though. I've also really enjoyed parts of that serpentwithfeet album, although I'm not quite sure it all fits together perfectly cos there's a few tracks I skip over. Maybe I just need to give it more time.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #132 on: April 2, 2021, 03:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April  2, 2021, 09:26:03 am
The debut album by The Snuts dropped today and its an absolute belter.

Not heard of them before. Had a quick listen to one track - not sure it's my kind of thing but I'll check it out properly.

Quote from: ToneLa on March 31, 2021, 04:58:53 am
New Godspeed You! Black Emperor!!

This is also on the list. Along with the new one from Mogwai, it's turning into a good year for post-rock fans.

Also out today is the Dry Cleaning album, New Long Leg. Wasn't sure of them at first but they've really grown on me - they're definitely one of the most interesting purveyors of the New Wave of New Wave of New Wave/post-post-post-punk/whatever you want to call it.
The turning point for me getting into them properly was seeing their excellent live set for the 6music Festival, which is well worth checking out:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p098q4yj/6-music-festival-2021-dry-cleaning

I would also recommend looking at the brilliantly bonkers official video for their single Scratchcard Lanyard:
https://youtu.be/6PuqlOTyJt0

Talking of the 6music Festival, the Bicep set was just awesome - I'm enjoying the album, which came out in January, but they make so much more sense live - this took me right back to seeing acts like Aphex Twin, Orbital and FSoL in the 90s:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p098ps9h/6-music-festival-2021-bicep

And the Working Men's Club set was fantastic too - I didn't get into their album until fairly recently, but it's a retrospective highlight of 2020 for me, and they've got new stuff on the way this year. Again, like Dry Cleaning, a very post-punk vibe but with much more of an electro/dance style - should appeal to fans of New Order and The Fall:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p098q467/6-music-festival-2021-working-mens-club?seriesId=b03nj13d-1-2021

Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #133 on: April 2, 2021, 03:26:19 pm »
And while I'm here, I'm also loving the new one from Hannah Peel - Fir Wave - prime electronica.
https://youtu.be/FtqJ4eRrTso

Quote from: Zee_26 on March 29, 2021, 03:24:53 pm
a standout collab from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & the London Symphony Orchestra.

This passed me by but just checking it out now and it sounds great, will definitely give the whole thing a proper listen. Ta for the tip-off!
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #134 on: April 3, 2021, 04:26:30 pm »
Foxes has released a new EP this weekend called "Friends In The Corner" and it's as brilliant as I was hoping it'd be. I'm quite disappointed actually that, after 5 years since her last album, she's only come back with an EP and not a full length album. "All I Need" for my money is the best pop album of 2016 (and maybe the best album of 2016 altogether), and Foxes herself has to be one of the more underrated pop stars of the decade.

Hopefully she has more music in the pipeline for later in the year.
Logged

Offline MakeUsDream2005

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
  • We are Liverpool tra la la la la!
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #135 on: April 3, 2021, 04:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April  2, 2021, 09:26:03 am
The debut album by The Snuts dropped today and its an absolute belter.



Been really digging The Snuts for a little while now. Another great up and coming band out of Scotland!

Vistas being another one.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,748
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm »
Dinosaur Jr are releasing their 12th album - Sweep It Into Space - on 23rd April.



Couple of tracks out to promote it:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JGXxFSWewmw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JGXxFSWewmw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hu0_TOybRx0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hu0_TOybRx0</a>

The 11th record was the first of theirs that I'd bought, and I really enjoyed it - not sure why I've yet to explore the back-catalogue.  Having already 'decided' to get into Arab Strap, Maximo Park, and Mogwai in the last six weeks, I'm going to have plenty to keep me busy this year ;D
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,748
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:44:58 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on January 22, 2021, 08:07:13 pm
My first musical jaw drop moment of 2021 was hearing Lou Hayters version of Steely Dans Time Out Of Time on 6musuc yesterday - had to stop what I was doing and play it again immediately. Twice.

https://youtu.be/A_PIiWA-w2c

Shes got a new album coming out this year. Im a big fan - she was previously in New Young Pony Club and a duo with Jean-Benoit Dunckel (from Air) called Tomorrows World which I loved though no one else ever seemed to have heard of them... her solo stuff is getting me excited. (She had a single out a while ago called My Baby Just Cares For Me, which was also superb.)

The album - Private Sunshine - has now been confirmed for release on 28th May.



New single out too:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z1kHBeBGA4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z1kHBeBGA4s</a>
Logged

Online Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,487
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:06:49 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on April  3, 2021, 04:31:55 pm
Been really digging The Snuts for a little while now. Another great up and coming band out of Scotland!

Vistas being another one.

The Capollos are a cracking wee band from Aberdeen, dropped some decent singles on Spotify.
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 