The debut album by The Snuts dropped today and its an absolute belter.



New Godspeed You! Black Emperor!!

Not heard of them before. Had a quick listen to one track - not sure it's my kind of thing but I'll check it out properly.This is also on the list. Along with the new one from Mogwai, it's turning into a good year for post-rock fans.Also out today is the Dry Cleaning album, New Long Leg. Wasn't sure of them at first but they've really grown on me - they're definitely one of the most interesting purveyors of the New Wave of New Wave of New Wave/post-post-post-punk/whatever you want to call it.The turning point for me getting into them properly was seeing their excellent live set for the 6music Festival, which is well worth checking out:I would also recommend looking at the brilliantly bonkers official video for their single Scratchcard Lanyard:Talking of the 6music Festival, the Bicep set was just awesome - I'm enjoying the album, which came out in January, but they make so much more sense live - this took me right back to seeing acts like Aphex Twin, Orbital and FSoL in the 90s:And the Working Men's Club set was fantastic too - I didn't get into their album until fairly recently, but it's a retrospective highlight of 2020 for me, and they've got new stuff on the way this year. Again, like Dry Cleaning, a very post-punk vibe but with much more of an electro/dance style - should appeal to fans of New Order and The Fall: