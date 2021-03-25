« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2021 in Music  (Read 4939 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #120 on: March 25, 2021, 09:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on February 28, 2021, 12:01:52 am
Hands up who has the new Mogwai album...

(mine is in the post)

Got quite a new bits recently, so I've only got round to giving this new Mogwai record a first listen tonight but I really like it.  It's my first album of theirs (in fact, though I might recognise some of their stuff, I wouldn't be able to recall anything they'd previously done off the top of my head!).  This will be getting repeated plays though.

What do I get next...? ;D
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #121 on: March 26, 2021, 09:35:32 am »
The new Lana Del Rey album is decent. Ive also found myself getting really into the Black Country, New Road album.
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,360
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:31:35 am »
Quote from: jackh on March 25, 2021, 09:36:59 pm
Got quite a new bits recently, so I've only got round to giving this new Mogwai record a first listen tonight but I really like it.  It's my first album of theirs (in fact, though I might recognise some of their stuff, I wouldn't be able to recall anything they'd previously done off the top of my head!).  This will be getting repeated plays though.

What do I get next...? ;D

Definitely either of their first two, in fact its probably worth working through them chronologically as Young Team and Come on Die Young are probably still their best. Other Post-Rock bands to check out if you havent already, would be Slint and Godspeed You Black Emperor. Those 3 probably represent the peak of the genre.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,031
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:39:38 am »
Shameless plug for mates son, Owen Couzens, who has released his first single. He's been DJing for a bit, 90's House.

https://www.pressparty.com/pg/newsdesk/ShipLapRecords/view/247775/
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 02:09:50 pm »
Can confirm Madlib ' Sound Ancestors,' is Ace!
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:24:53 pm »
Felt like a really slow start to the year, but this past week we've had new Antlers, Tune-Yards, Lana Del Rey and a standout collab from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & the London Symphony Orchestra.
Logged

Offline tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,600
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 03:24:53 pm
Felt like a really slow start to the year, but this past week we've had new Antlers, Tune-Yards, Lana Del Rey and a standout collab from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & the London Symphony Orchestra.

Totally agree, some great albums have just been released. Enjoyed all the ones you posted above except Thne-Yards, which Ill have to check out this week!

I also enjoyed serpentwithfeets new one, and Ben Howards, on first listens.
Logged
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 823
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:25:19 pm »
New black midi song is boss, and has one of the most unforgettable videos in recent memory.

https://youtu.be/GT0nSp8lUws
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 