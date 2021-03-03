<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xzH6toY_EPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xzH6toY_EPw</a>

Wolf Alice have announced that their third album,, will be released on 11th June - the first single is The Last Man on Earth.I saw Wolf Alice support the Manics quite a few years ago (2013/14 at a guess) and really enjoyed their set. I'm not sure why I didn't but their EP's or debut album (one of those that slipped the net, I suppose), but I got their second album ('Visions of a Life') and consider it one of the best albums of the last five years or so. Both albums have been well received by RAWK - the first and second ranking 6th & 8th in 2015 and '17 respectively. I can see this album making quite an impact this year - the band have got undoubted quality, great variety in their songs, and they've got a wide appeal that probably means they'll get heavy play on not just BBC Six Music but Radio One too (just as one of the most obvious examples). I'll be planning to pick up that debut album (and perhaps the EPs too given I've got three months yet) between now and the release of this upcoming third.They also performed this live for Jools Holland this week (actually found it 'a little dusty', as they say, watching this):