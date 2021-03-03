Released on Friday and I've had it on repeat since - already going to be hard to beat as album of the year for me: Jane Weaver's Flock
Album opener is Heartlow, which has been getting a lot of airplay on 6music recently. It's got a psych-rock vibe that will be recognisable to anyone familiar with her last couple of albums. Gorgeous.
Second track is Revolution Of Super Visions, which was released as a single late last year. It's an absolute belter, proper Prince-style funky sexiness. Very different to anything she's done before.
Third track, Stages of Phases, is a classic electro-glam stomper - it's fun, but somewhat reminiscent of what Goldfrapp were doing probably 15 years ago, and listening to the album for the first time, I was a tad disappointed. Has she sold out? I hope the rest of the album isn't like this...
Well, no fear - that one, for my money, is by far the weakest track of the whole lot. And the closing three tracks are among the best she has done, but especially the finale, Solarised - it's a pop masterpiece, utterly sublime. You could imagine Kylie doing this and getting rave reviews for it:https://youtu.be/IOMq26ygSAQ