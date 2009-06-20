Former first lady Michelle Obama will not be at President-elect Donald Trumps inauguration, her spokesperson explained. Here, full details.© Andrew HarnikFormer first lady Michelle Obama will not be at President-elect Donald Trumps inauguration next Monday. A spokesperson for Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed the news to People, although the rep did not specify the reason. Barack Obama, however, will be in attendance. (Its customary for former presidents and their spouses to attend the event.) The outlet noted that Trump broke that pattern himself when he refused to attend President Joe Bidens inauguration in 2021.A source later spoke to People about what led Michelle to her decision. Theres no overstating her feelings about [Trump], the insider said. Shes not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocols sake. Michelle doesnt do anything because its expected or its protocol or its tradition.The insider addressed Michelle attending Trumps 2017 inauguration, noting it was part of her duties at the end of Obamas second term. She served in the public eye and did all the public good that she could for eight years as first lady, the source said. "Youll see her when she has a project or cause to promote but she doesnt feel the need to be a public figure anymore.Michelle also did not attend President Jimmy Carters funeral earlier this month, where she would have been seated next to Trump. Barack went on his own. CNN reported that Michelle had a scheduling conflict and remained in Hawaii where the family had been on vacation.Former Biden 2020 staffer tells Michelle Obama to go live your best life and skip Trumps inaugurationMichelle campaigned for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during the 2024 election. In an October rally speech, she said, I hate politics. But I hate to see folks taken advantage of even more. So, I wanted to do everything in my power to remind the country that I love that theres too much we stand to lose if we get this one wrong.She added: We have to ask ourselves, is a vote for Trump or no vote at all the way we honor [the] lives [of our ancestors who fought for us]? And if thats the case well, that surely doesn't sound like freedom to me. Because let me tell you, in any other profession or arena Trumps criminal track record and amoral character would be embarrassing, shameful, and disqualifying. So I hope that you will forgive me if I am worried that we will blow this opportunity to finally turn the page on the ugliness once and for all. Because believe me, if Donald Trump is president again, at some point or another that ugliness will touch all of our lives.Probably the purest word to describe Trump.Ugly. Inside and out.