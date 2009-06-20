« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 658370 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,725
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11000 on: Yesterday at 03:31:34 am »
Quote from: Tepid water on January 10, 2025, 01:57:59 pm
Not saying that Melanie is illiterate or anything, but only one person that room has their order if service the wrong way up



Apparently this was digitally altered to make her look dopey.
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11001 on: Yesterday at 08:51:07 am »
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,423
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11002 on: Yesterday at 10:44:12 am »
Quote from: Giono on January 14, 2025, 03:53:01 pm
Trump is sooo boring.


Yes, he is. Transparently, obviously tedious. Like an episode of Mrs.Browns Boys without the jokes and added bigotry and general malevolence. He actually believes in his heart 99% of people want to hear him talk about himself and the rest are insane.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,132
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11003 on: Yesterday at 04:01:35 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:44:12 am

Yes, he is. Transparently, obviously tedious. Like an episode of Mrs.Browns Boys without the jokes and added bigotry and general malevolence. He actually believes in his heart 99% of people want to hear him talk about himself and the rest are insane.

The guy people used to gravitate away from at parties, at work, at the bar. Now all those boring blame artists fuel each other on the internet. In the past people would roll their eyes and excuse themselves. Trump would have triggered so many trips to the bathroom to escape him... "Sorry, are the bathrooms this way?"

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,725
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11004 on: Yesterday at 04:38:20 pm »
Former first lady Michelle Obama will not be at President-elect Donald Trumps inauguration, her spokesperson explained. Here, full details.
© Andrew Harnik

Former first lady Michelle Obama will not be at President-elect Donald Trumps inauguration next Monday. A spokesperson for Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed the news to People, although the rep did not specify the reason. Barack Obama, however, will be in attendance. (Its customary for former presidents and their spouses to attend the event.) The outlet noted that Trump broke that pattern himself when he refused to attend President Joe Bidens inauguration in 2021.

A source later spoke to People about what led Michelle to her decision. Theres no overstating her feelings about [Trump], the insider said. Shes not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocols sake. Michelle doesnt do anything because its expected or its protocol or its tradition.

The insider addressed Michelle attending Trumps 2017 inauguration, noting it was part of her duties at the end of Obamas second term. She served in the public eye and did all the public good that she could for eight years as first lady, the source said. "Youll see her when she has a project or cause to promote but she doesnt feel the need to be a public figure anymore.

Michelle also did not attend President Jimmy Carters funeral earlier this month, where she would have been seated next to Trump. Barack went on his own. CNN reported that Michelle had a scheduling conflict and remained in Hawaii where the family had been on vacation.

Former Biden 2020 staffer tells Michelle Obama to go live your best life and skip Trumps inauguration
Michelle campaigned for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during the 2024 election. In an October rally speech, she said, I hate politics. But I hate to see folks taken advantage of even more. So, I wanted to do everything in my power to remind the country that I love that theres too much we stand to lose if we get this one wrong.

She added: We have to ask ourselves, is a vote for Trump or no vote at all the way we honor [the] lives [of our ancestors who fought for us]? And if thats the case well, that surely doesn't sound like freedom to me. Because let me tell you, in any other profession or arena Trumps criminal track record and amoral character would be embarrassing, shameful, and disqualifying. So I hope that you will forgive me if I am worried that we will blow this opportunity to finally turn the page on the ugliness once and for all. Because believe me, if Donald Trump is president again, at some point or another that ugliness will touch all of our lives.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/why-michelle-obama-is-skipping-donald-trump-s-inauguration-she-won-t-pretend-for-protocol-s-sake/ar-BB1rrqeN?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=4aa9164a973f4f3aba139d382c1dffa6&ei=25

Probably the purest word to describe Trump.

Ugly.  Inside and out.
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11005 on: Yesterday at 06:20:04 pm »
Trump jumps in to take credit for the ceasefire agreement before Biden speaks to the detail on media.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/israel-gaza-ceasefire-trump-truth-social-b2680280.html
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,071
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11006 on: Yesterday at 06:28:27 pm »
It seems he has learned well from Elon, who also likes to let people play games for him and then claim that he's some kind of god-tier gamer... ;D
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11007 on: Today at 07:22:43 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:20:04 pm
Trump jumps in to take credit for the ceasefire agreement before Biden speaks to the detail on media.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/israel-gaza-ceasefire-trump-truth-social-b2680280.html

And media reports suggest he is right.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,441
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11008 on: Today at 07:31:29 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:22:43 am
And media reports suggest he is right.

Hes claiming its all on him though
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11009 on: Today at 07:41:18 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:20:04 pm
Trump jumps in to take credit for the ceasefire agreement before Biden speaks to the detail on media.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/israel-gaza-ceasefire-trump-truth-social-b2680280.html

Quote
"If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against humanity." - Trump 04/12/2024
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,271
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11010 on: Today at 08:00:28 am »
https://archive.md/7zHqb


This article from the week after the US election pertains to a Lebanon ceasefire, but is clear proof that Netanyahu intended to hold back positive developments so that Trump could take the credit. We all kind of suspected this was the case, so take the latest news with a grain of salt. The Biden admin has been doing a lot of diplomatic legwork, do you truly believe that Trump is such a genius that he could end the war with a single envoy visit on the Sabbath?
Logged

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,176
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11011 on: Today at 08:21:36 am »
Well done trump for helping to secure peace at last.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,176
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11012 on: Today at 08:23:11 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:00:28 am
https://archive.md/7zHqb


This article from the week after the US election pertains to a Lebanon ceasefire, but is clear proof that Netanyahu intended to hold back positive developments so that Trump could take the credit. We all kind of suspected this was the case, so take the latest news with a grain of salt. The Biden admin has been doing a lot of diplomatic legwork, do you truly believe that Trump is such a genius that he could end the war with a single envoy visit on the Sabbath?
yes. The democrats and Biden were weak as fuck to Israel and just kept on funding their bloody assault on innocent people. Trump would have told bibi to get it done and make me look good or you are finished. They where also weak when it comes to hamas and didnt really want to upset their base.

Anyways at least peace in the short term is happening, regardless of what side of politics you are on, that is a good thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:25:04 am by Reform Ste 123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11013 on: Today at 08:34:25 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 08:21:36 am
Well done trump for helping to secure peace at last.

Quelle surprise
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11014 on: Today at 08:39:35 am »
Everyone involved - "We've used President Biden's framework that was proposed in the middle of last year for this agreement"

RAWK - "BIDEN HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS!!!!!"

Couldn't make it up
Logged

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,176
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11015 on: Today at 08:40:03 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:34:25 am
Quelle surprise
Trump is a complete ****, but he isnt a Warhawk like the democratic establishment and traditional republicans. Many of their politicians would have been getting a fortune for the ongoing war in Ukraine and Gazza via stocks and general corruption that goes on in the US. https://www.citizen.org/article/military-industrial-complex-contributions-report/
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11016 on: Today at 08:42:38 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 08:40:03 am
Trump is a complete ****, but he isnt a Warhawk like the democratic establishment and traditional republicans. Many of their politicians would have been getting a fortune for the ongoing war in Ukraine and Gazza via stocks and general corruption that goes on in the US. https://www.citizen.org/article/military-industrial-complex-contributions-report/

That fishing rod and chicken is doing some really heavy lifting over the last few years!
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,854
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11017 on: Today at 08:46:01 am »
If Trump was threatening to "unleash hell" it makes sense for Netanyahu to delay a ceasefire for months until Trump is in office, so he can ramp up their attacks, but it makes absolutely no sense for him to then 180 and declare it a week before, especially when Trump is well known for wanting to claim these victories himself and being quick to turn on allies.

I'm not sure it makes much sense for Hamas to panic either, given that they don't give a fuck about Palestinians and seem to prefer civilian casualties as it boosts their platform.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11018 on: Today at 08:52:25 am »
Would love know what Trump's definition of 'hell' is considering what the Palestinian people have being going through.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11019 on: Today at 09:03:28 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 08:40:03 am
Trump is a complete ****, but he isnt a Warhawk like the democratic establishment and traditional republicans. Many of their politicians would have been getting a fortune for the ongoing war in Ukraine and Gazza via stocks and general corruption that goes on in the US. https://www.citizen.org/article/military-industrial-complex-contributions-report/

Meanwhile in the real world

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-trump-seek-credit-ceasefire-hostages-deal-israel/story?id=117710147

To be fair the Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration may have collaborated lately.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Up
« previous next »
 