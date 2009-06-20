I know this is the US thread, but a similar problem is happening here in Australia. Our next federal election is due by end of May at the earliest, and there's a very real likelihood the Labor government will be the first one-and-done fed gov since the 1930s - it's a ~3 year term so we tend to give them a chance. Everything in the media is constant doom and gloom, rents soaring, interest rates still high etc. But you look at the crushing issues that existed when Labor took over: inflation, the unsustainable growth of the NDIS (national disability insurance scheme), deteriorating relationships in the Asia Pacific region. I won't bore you with the details, but when you look into those issues, you learn that they've done a lot of good work. As a left leaning voter who considers himself well informed, even I was surprised. Because... you never see any of this in the media. Even the supposedly left-biased papers (of which there is only really one, most have tacked right in a flawed "both sides" appeasement strategy) only want to talk about how bad everything is. So of course the conservatives have taken the Trump playbook of populist catastrophising - this government is a disaster, this is the last chance to save the country, it's all the immigrants' and woke's fault... and it's going to fucking work yet again, isn't it?