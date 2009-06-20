« previous next »
God didn't bless America

Re: God didn't bless America
January 11, 2025, 08:39:30 am
Quote from: stoa on January 10, 2025, 02:41:01 pm
I think it's more a case of her not giving a fuck about the occasion itself, but also not really giving a fuck about pretending that she's interested. It's what she does and how she comes across.

Probably not arsed about being there. It was the anniversary of her mother's death on the 9th.
Re: God didn't bless America
January 11, 2025, 08:45:35 am
Quote from: stoa on January 10, 2025, 02:41:01 pm
I think it's more a case of her not giving a fuck about the occasion itself, but also not really giving a fuck about pretending that she's interested. It's what she does and how she comes across.

Re: God didn't bless America
January 11, 2025, 08:07:37 pm
Peter Thiel, the billionaire supporter of Donald Trump, had much to say in an op-ed Friday in the Financial Times, resulting in some critical feedback.

In A Time for Truth and Reconciliationa reference to post-Apartheid policies in South AfricaThiel anticipates the Trump administration being fully equipped to, once and for all, expose the deep state. He mentions Jeffrey Epstein, the JFK assassination, and COVID-19.

Trumps return to the White House augurs the apokálypsis of the ancien regimes secrets, Thiel writes. The new administrations revelations need not justify vengeancereconstruction can go hand in hand with reconciliation. But for reconciliation to take place, there must first be truth."

Thiels column drew a range of criticism, including from a columnist at the Financial Times, Edward Luce.

Inside the mind of a Silicon Valley fanatic, Luce reacted on BlueSky. Peter Thiel makes Orwellian analogy between todays liberal democracy and South African apartheidand calls for a truth and reconciliation commission to uncover the crimes of Americas Ancien regime. Beyond nuts.

Andy Craig, a scholar at the Cato Institute, had a similar response.

It reflects very poorly on FT to have published this crazy person rant, he wrote on the same site. Obviously he would have got it out there somewhere anyway, but there was no good reason to let it appear under their masthead. If it was by Peter Smith this would have gone straight into their crank submissions file.

And Brookings Institute fellow Quinta Jurecic added that Thiel, if he ever had it, has certainly lost it now.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trump-ally-peter-thiel-s-op-ed-turns-heads-for-being-beyond-nuts/ar-BB1rgbNj?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=0170307c49274d818e76548434ecbdb2&ei=13

Those Sath Effricans sure know how to win friends and inflence people.
Re: God didn't bless America
January 11, 2025, 08:50:26 pm
Re: God didn't bless America
January 11, 2025, 08:52:18 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 11, 2025, 08:45:35 am


Im assuming its just a marriage for the cameras right? She pretends they are still together, appears at a few events and photo ops and signs some kind of NDA and in return probably gets a decent retainer each month.
Re: God didn't bless America
January 11, 2025, 10:09:29 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on January 11, 2025, 08:52:18 pm
Im assuming its just a marriage for the cameras right? She pretends they are still together, appears at a few events and photo ops and signs some kind of NDA and in return probably gets a decent retainer each month.
She's said she's not moving in to the White House, I heard on a podcast she's getting $40m up front for something (can't remember what). She's used similar snake-oil tactics for products like Trump has and yep he'll pay her handsomely.
She's fucking minted and a grossly selfish & unsympathetic human being.
Re: God didn't bless America
January 11, 2025, 10:24:39 pm
Quote from: John C on January 11, 2025, 10:09:29 pm
She's said she's not moving in to the White House, I heard on a podcast she's getting $40m up front for something (can't remember what). She's used similar snake-oil tactics for products like Trump has and yep he'll pay her handsomely.
She's fucking minted and a grossly selfish & unsympathetic human being.

Bezos via Amazon. Should be a riveting watch, what with her captivate an audience when she speaks plus she's a Executive Producer on this.
Re: God didn't bless America
January 11, 2025, 10:55:31 pm
BBC America all over Musk's wacked out grooming, rapist, sexual shite.

Wait until America realises how molested he is.

He's gone off the deep end and thinks he's Blofeld.
Re: God didn't bless America
January 11, 2025, 11:00:22 pm
Quote from: jambutty on January 11, 2025, 10:55:31 pm
BBC America all over Musk's wacked out grooming, rapist, sexual shite.

Wait until America realises how molested he is.

He's gone off the deep end and thinks he's Blofeld.

Isnt all that shit (hes the richest man in the world if you didnt already know) what attracts Americans?
Re: God didn't bless America
January 11, 2025, 11:09:58 pm
Re: God didn't bless America
January 11, 2025, 11:46:46 pm
The media love a long, please oh woe is me, this is why I voted for Trump article, dont they. Are we supposed to feel sorry for them?

Also stories for that were for 2016, when him getting in was a shock.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 10:41:29 am
Quote from: jambutty on January 11, 2025, 08:07:37 pm
It reflects very poorly on FT to have published this crazy person rant, he wrote on the same site.

So true. The non-crazy media have been doing this far too much lately, giving it the "maybe they have a point" treatment. The far right are absolutely killing everyone in the communications battle, inserting just enough truth to gain an audience, then hitting them with the mad shit. It is unconscionable to compare a Trump victory - essentially a COL-inspired anti incumbent backlash similar to those seen around the world - to moments of enlightenment like the end of apartheid. No responsible editor should be giving oxygen to this fire. Fuck off Thiel and all the other crypto and tech bro oligarch scum.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 11:16:34 am
Look how fast inflation is out of the headlines. Suddenly it is not a concern.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 12:55:47 pm
I know this is the US thread, but a similar problem is happening here in Australia. Our next federal election is due by end of May at the earliest, and there's a very real likelihood the Labor government will be the first one-and-done fed gov since the 1930s  - it's a ~3 year term so we tend to give them a chance. Everything in the media is constant doom and gloom, rents soaring, interest rates still high etc. But you look at the crushing issues that existed when Labor took over: inflation, the unsustainable growth of the NDIS (national disability insurance scheme), deteriorating relationships in the Asia Pacific region. I won't bore you with the details, but when you look into those issues, you learn that they've done a lot of good work. As a left leaning voter who considers himself well informed, even I was surprised. Because... you never see any of this in the media. Even the supposedly left-biased papers (of which there is only really one, most have tacked right in a flawed "both sides" appeasement strategy) only want to talk about how bad everything is. So of course the conservatives have taken the Trump playbook of populist catastrophising - this government is a disaster, this is the last chance to save the country, it's all the immigrants' and woke's fault... and it's going to fucking work yet again, isn't it?
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jan/12/steve-bannon-calls-elon-musk-racist

Steve Bannon condemns Elon Musk as racist and truly evil

Quote
In an escalation of discontent among the highest-profile far-right followers of Donald Trump, his former adviser Steve Bannon has called Trumps newest favorite, Elon Musk, racist and a truly evil guy, pledging to take this guy down and kick him out of the Maga movement.

In an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper in Italy, excerpts of which were published this weekend by Breitbart, Bannon criticised Musks embrace of some forms of immigration and vowed to ensure that Musk does not have top-level access to the White House.

He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down, Bannon said. Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it  Im not prepared to tolerate it any more.

He added: I will have Elon Musk run out of here by inauguration day, which falls on 20 January. He will not have full access to the White House. He will be like any other person.

Musk became one of Trumps biggest cheerleaders, and certainly his richest, during the Republicans ultimately successful campaign to regain the US presidency, spending reportedly about $270m and being rewarded with a place at Trumps side ever since.

After his victory Trump tapped Musk to help lead an advisory group theoretically dedicated to cutting US government spending by up to $2tn, a quarter of its entire budget.

But Musks embrace of H-1B visas, which allow companies  such as Musks own SpaceX and Tesla  to hire skilled professionals and engineers from outside the US, has been taken badly by other Maga acolytes who are opposed to nearly all forms of immigration. Musk, who was born in South Africa, has himself held an H1-B visa.This thing of the H-1B visas, its about the entire immigration system is gamed by the tech overlords. They use it to their advantage. The people are furious, said Bannon, whom Trump fired from his White House position during his first administration but who later reinvented himself through his War Room podcast as one of the chief evangelists of the Maga movement.

Bannon further widened his aim to attack Musks fellow tech giants Peter Thiel and David Sacks for having South African heritage.

He [Musk] should go back to South Africa, Bannon said. Why do we have South Africans, the most racist people on earth, white South Africans, we have them making any comments at all on what goes on in the United States?

Arguing that Musks sole objective is to become a trillionaire and calling him a proponent of techno-feudalism on a global scale, Bannon said, I dont support that and well fight it, adding: He wont fight. Hes got the maturity of a little boy.

He will do anything to make sure that any one of his companies is protected or has a better deal or he makes more money.

His aggregation of wealth, and then  through wealth  power: thats what hes focused on.

 ;D you have to laugh. What a shitshow
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 07:04:06 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jan/12/steve-bannon-calls-elon-musk-racist

Steve Bannon condemns Elon Musk as racist and truly evil

 ;D you have to laugh. What a shitshow

To evil for Steve Bannon and too racist for maga. That's some achievement  ;D
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 07:06:06 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jan/12/steve-bannon-calls-elon-musk-racist

Steve Bannon condemns Elon Musk as racist and truly evil

 ;D you have to laugh. What a shitshow

Ha, what?
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 08:18:33 pm
"We must exclude all non-Americans from the country lest we import any racists!"
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jan/12/steve-bannon-calls-elon-musk-racist

Steve Bannon condemns Elon Musk as racist and truly evil

Quote
He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down, Bannon said. Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it  Im not prepared to tolerate it any more.
;D you have to laugh. What a shitshow

So it's OK for him to get you on the stage but once you're there he needs to go?
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 10:59:25 am
The SA attacks the SS. We know how that ends.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 11:58:28 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:59:25 am
The SA attacks the SS. We know how that ends.

So who are the baddies now?
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 02:36:52 pm
The ones with skulls on the badge.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 04:33:31 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:55:47 pm
I know this is the US thread, but a similar problem is happening here in Australia. Our next federal election is due by end of May at the earliest, and there's a very real likelihood the Labor government will be the first one-and-done fed gov since the 1930s  - it's a ~3 year term so we tend to give them a chance. Everything in the media is constant doom and gloom, rents soaring, interest rates still high etc. But you look at the crushing issues that existed when Labor took over: inflation, the unsustainable growth of the NDIS (national disability insurance scheme), deteriorating relationships in the Asia Pacific region. I won't bore you with the details, but when you look into those issues, you learn that they've done a lot of good work. As a left leaning voter who considers himself well informed, even I was surprised. Because... you never see any of this in the media. Even the supposedly left-biased papers (of which there is only really one, most have tacked right in a flawed "both sides" appeasement strategy) only want to talk about how bad everything is. So of course the conservatives have taken the Trump playbook of populist catastrophising - this government is a disaster, this is the last chance to save the country, it's all the immigrants' and woke's fault... and it's going to fucking work yet again, isn't it?

That's interesting. There is a Canadian election coming in the Spring and Trump's 51st state comments are not playing well and could eclipse all other issues in the election. Musk is contributing too by praising the Conservative Party leader who has been polling ahead of the current PM Trudeau for 2 years. Musk is 1/2 Canadian, but he is not popular in Canada.

The election in Canada was supposed to be a Conservative blow out with inflation, carbon taxes, immigration and housing as the main issues...taking on Trump will be the main issue now...it will even trump Quebec nationalism this election I believe. By delaying stepping down until now, Trudeau has guaranteed that his party's leadership race will generate the media narrative for the general election that will arrive soon after.

It would be ironic if Trump's unneighbourly belligerence and bullying would produce a quite opposite outcome.

Would the same response happen in Australia if Trump and President Musk tried to get involved and put their thumbs on the scale?
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 04:44:33 pm
I honestly didn't think America could be any more bonkers than last time Trump was waltzing around.

I was wrong.

You have to feel for the American people - he's clearly got it in for a lot of them.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 09:45:51 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:33:31 pm
Would the same response happen in Australia if Trump and President Musk tried to get involved and put their thumbs on the scale?

I'd certainly hope so, but you never know in these times. Instinctively, I would love it if Musk dipped his oar in and demanded the Governor General dismiss our government as his predecessor did to Whitlam's transformational progressive Labor party of the '70s. It's the kind of thing that would get right up our noses and cause a backlash in Labor's favour. At first glance it's surprising he didn't do this when we implemented a social media ban for U16s, but on closer inspection,  (a) the conservatives remarkably were in n favour of the ban despite the opportunity to score free speech/big gov points, and (b) maybe Musk isn't completely disregulated and knows enough of the Australian psyche to understand it would be counterproductive.

Thinking about Trump mk.II and his reckless diplomacy makes me extra appreciative that the Labor government repaired our relationship with China after the conservatives provoked hostility with Trumpist rhetoric around COVID. I know China is on the nose, but there's nothing to gain for our small Asia Pacific democracy in inviting their enmity, especially with an unreliable ally in the White House. It's so important that some remnants of the democratic left keep clinging to power through the present mayhem.
