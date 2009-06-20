« previous next »
Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 645727 times)

Offline Spezialo

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10960 on: Yesterday at 08:39:30 am »
Quote from: stoa on January 10, 2025, 02:41:01 pm
I think it's more a case of her not giving a fuck about the occasion itself, but also not really giving a fuck about pretending that she's interested. It's what she does and how she comes across.

Probably not arsed about being there. It was the anniversary of her mother's death on the 9th.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10961 on: Yesterday at 08:45:35 am »
Quote from: stoa on January 10, 2025, 02:41:01 pm
I think it's more a case of her not giving a fuck about the occasion itself, but also not really giving a fuck about pretending that she's interested. It's what she does and how she comes across.

Offline jambutty

  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10962 on: Yesterday at 08:07:37 pm »
Peter Thiel, the billionaire supporter of Donald Trump, had much to say in an op-ed Friday in the Financial Times, resulting in some critical feedback.

In A Time for Truth and Reconciliationa reference to post-Apartheid policies in South AfricaThiel anticipates the Trump administration being fully equipped to, once and for all, expose the deep state. He mentions Jeffrey Epstein, the JFK assassination, and COVID-19.

Trumps return to the White House augurs the apokálypsis of the ancien regimes secrets, Thiel writes. The new administrations revelations need not justify vengeancereconstruction can go hand in hand with reconciliation. But for reconciliation to take place, there must first be truth."

Thiels column drew a range of criticism, including from a columnist at the Financial Times, Edward Luce.

Inside the mind of a Silicon Valley fanatic, Luce reacted on BlueSky. Peter Thiel makes Orwellian analogy between todays liberal democracy and South African apartheidand calls for a truth and reconciliation commission to uncover the crimes of Americas Ancien regime. Beyond nuts.

Andy Craig, a scholar at the Cato Institute, had a similar response.

It reflects very poorly on FT to have published this crazy person rant, he wrote on the same site. Obviously he would have got it out there somewhere anyway, but there was no good reason to let it appear under their masthead. If it was by Peter Smith this would have gone straight into their crank submissions file.

And Brookings Institute fellow Quinta Jurecic added that Thiel, if he ever had it, has certainly lost it now.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trump-ally-peter-thiel-s-op-ed-turns-heads-for-being-beyond-nuts/ar-BB1rgbNj?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=0170307c49274d818e76548434ecbdb2&ei=13

Those Sath Effricans sure know how to win friends and inflence people.
Online NightDancer

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10963 on: Yesterday at 08:50:26 pm »
Offline west_london_red

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10964 on: Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:45:35 am


Im assuming its just a marriage for the cameras right? She pretends they are still together, appears at a few events and photo ops and signs some kind of NDA and in return probably gets a decent retainer each month.
Offline John C

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10965 on: Yesterday at 10:09:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm
Im assuming its just a marriage for the cameras right? She pretends they are still together, appears at a few events and photo ops and signs some kind of NDA and in return probably gets a decent retainer each month.
She's said she's not moving in to the White House, I heard on a podcast she's getting $40m up front for something (can't remember what). She's used similar snake-oil tactics for products like Trump has and yep he'll pay her handsomely.
She's fucking minted and a grossly selfish & unsympathetic human being.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10966 on: Yesterday at 10:24:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:09:29 pm
She's said she's not moving in to the White House, I heard on a podcast she's getting $40m up front for something (can't remember what). She's used similar snake-oil tactics for products like Trump has and yep he'll pay her handsomely.
She's fucking minted and a grossly selfish & unsympathetic human being.

Bezos via Amazon. Should be a riveting watch, what with her captivate an audience when she speaks plus she's a Executive Producer on this.
Offline jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10967 on: Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm »
BBC America all over Musk's wacked out grooming, rapist, sexual shite.

Wait until America realises how molested he is.

He's gone off the deep end and thinks he's Blofeld.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10968 on: Yesterday at 11:00:22 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm
BBC America all over Musk's wacked out grooming, rapist, sexual shite.

Wait until America realises how molested he is.

He's gone off the deep end and thinks he's Blofeld.

Isnt all that shit (hes the richest man in the world if you didnt already know) what attracts Americans?
Offline John C

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10969 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
Offline killer-heels

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10970 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 pm »
The media love a long, please oh woe is me, this is why I voted for Trump article, dont they. Are we supposed to feel sorry for them?

Also stories for that were for 2016, when him getting in was a shock.
Online GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10971 on: Today at 10:41:29 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:07:37 pm
It reflects very poorly on FT to have published this crazy person rant, he wrote on the same site.

So true. The non-crazy media have been doing this far too much lately, giving it the "maybe they have a point" treatment. The far right are absolutely killing everyone in the communications battle, inserting just enough truth to gain an audience, then hitting them with the mad shit. It is unconscionable to compare a Trump victory - essentially a COL-inspired anti incumbent backlash similar to those seen around the world - to moments of enlightenment like the end of apartheid. No responsible editor should be giving oxygen to this fire. Fuck off Thiel and all the other crypto and tech bro oligarch scum.
