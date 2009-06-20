« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 643004 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10920 on: Yesterday at 10:20:56 am »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 09:10:53 am
Terrifying. Now hitler was left wing not right wing.

So how much to the left was Stalin? Was he a hippie?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Alvador

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10921 on: Yesterday at 11:30:20 am »
This has been a trope of far right/white supremacists for a while. No surprise a prick like Musk is joining in with it.

But I mean despite Hitler/Nazi regime carrying out brutal crackdown on communists and socialists. Arresting thousands of them cause, sending them to prisons or concentration camps like Dachau.

Abolishing trade unions, arresting, imprisoning or killing members and dissenters.

Seeing Marxism as diametrically opposed to Nazism and extremely hostile to its ideology, that Marx himself was undermining German society with "Jewish Bolshevism".

Massively supported and financed by industrialists and business leaders their route to power, giving benefits to private industry who made huge profits from their regime.

Racially pure Ayran nationalist policy. "Untermenschen". Radical indoctrination etc.

But apart from that they were definitely left wing!
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,818
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10922 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 am »
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 11:30:20 am
This has been a trope of far right/white supremacists for a while. No surprise a prick like Musk is joining in with it.

Despite Hitler/Nazi regime carrying out brutal crackdown on communists and socialists. Arresting thousands of them cause, sending them to prisons or concentration camps like Dachau.

Abolishing trade unions, arresting, imprisoning or killing members and dissenters.

Saw Marxism as diametrically opposed to Nazism and extremely hostile to its ideology, that Marx himself was undermining German society with "Jewish Bolshevism".

Massively supported and financed by industrialists and business leaders their route to power, giving benefits to private industry who made huge profits from their regime.

Racially pure Ayran nationalist policy. "Untermenschen". Radical indoctrination etc.

But apart from that they were definitely left wing!

You cant get much more socialist than a Volkswagen. ;D
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,753
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10923 on: Yesterday at 12:25:50 pm »
No wonder he fled FW de Klerk's commie paradise.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,714
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10924 on: Yesterday at 12:50:46 pm »
The U.S. Supreme Court has a mounting credibility problem with the American public  and Justice Samuel Alito isnt helping. Why should he care? Who will make him?

On Tuesday, just hours before Donald Trumps legal team asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and pause his sentencing today in the New York case involving hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, the president-elect and the conservative justice talked on the phone.

This is highly unusual. And while Alito told ABC News that they only discussed one of his former law clerks who applied for a job with the incoming administration, theres no actual reason for Trump himself to be conducting a reference check for a staff position. (As Slate observed, the former clerk worked for Alito more than a decade ago, and also served as a chief of staff to attorney general Bill Barr four years ago; Trump and Alito had no need for a call to vouch for his bona fides.)

Lets say Alito merely sang the praises of his clerk, and Trump  who has suggested somehow disciplined himself and asked only specific questions about the applicants qualifications, this doesnt pass the most basic smell test.

Put aside for a moment that the gilded career path from Alitos chambers into the Trump administration exemplifies why majorities of Americans understand the Roberts court and its decisions as another extension of partisan politics, not law. 

Alitos entire job is measured judgment. It shouldnt be asking too much for him to exercise common sense  especially when the courts standing is at its lowest point ever with the American people.

Yet again and again, as the conservative justice accepts luxury vacations from right-wing donors and grants interviews to lawyers with cases pending before the court, Alito fails to meet even that simplest standard. By now, its hard to interpret as anything other than a justices contemptuous refusal to be held to any rules at all.

In 2008, Alito joined hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, a leading funder of the conservative legal movement who has invested at least $80 million in right-wing political entities, on an opulent Alaska fishing retreat. The groups private jet flight has been valued at $100,000 each way. They caught salmon during the day, then feasted on multi-course dinners featuring Kobe beef filet and Alaskan king crab legs, and consumed $1,000 bottles of wine into the evening.

Federal law requires justices to publicly disclose most gifts; private airfare would certainly be among them. Alito did not include any of this on his financial disclosure forms  until, that is, ProPublica discovered the trip 15 years later. In the Wall Street Journal, Alito brushed aside any conflict of interest, suggesting that if he had not taken the private flight, his seat would have otherwise been vacant.

Then, between the Alaskan getaway and his grudging disclosure, ProPublica counted at least 10 cases where Singer had issues before the court. That included a 2014 dispute between Singers hedge fund and the country of Argentina, which the court decided in Singers favor to the tune of $2.4 billion. Thats a fine return on a private flight and some fancy wine. Alito did not recuse himself and joined the majority decision.

In 2023, Alito sat for four hours of interviews for the Wall Street Journal, in a late July feature that dismissed the Alaska revelations as a hit piece and instead fluffed the justice as the Supreme Courts plain-spoken defender and an important justice with a distinctive interpretive method that is pragmatic yet rooted in originalism and textualism.

In the piece, Alito, incorrectly but without pushback, argued that no provision in the Constitution gives (Congress) the authority to regulate the Supreme Court  period. Most constitutional scholars disagree. The Constitution establishes the court. It awards Congress the power to regulate it  its budget, the building where it meets, the number of justices, their pay, its jurisdiction and the types of cases it can hear, even that a new session begins on the first Monday in October.

Also left unsaid? David B. Rivkin Jr., one of the interviews two co-authors, is a well-known Federalist Society and conservative lawyer who has represented Leonard Leo and that very month sent a letter to a Senate committee that wanted to hear from Leo on Supreme Court ethics and his role facilitating relationships between justices and wealthy benefactors. Also, that Rivkin at that very moment was representing a couple with a novel challenge to federal tax laws that the court had agreed to hear the month before. (Alito refused calls to recuse.)

Then, after two flags linked to Donald Trump supporters  an upside down American flag in distress and the Appeal to Heaven flag  were spotted flown outside Alitos home and vacation home, he again declined to recuse himself from two cases involving the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Alito, in his arrogance, wants everything both ways. He wants to enforce checks and balances without being subject to any himself. He wants to be able to act politically, fly political flags, and associate with partisans and wealthy donors while still insisting on his own neutrality. And he is part of a court that has been handpicked by the Federalist Society and a conservative legal movement for the manifest purpose of pushing the judiciary rightward, but in its triumphant moment wants to insist that the court is doing pure law and not politics.

Then, when he works on behalf of the same conservative career network that elevated Alito to the court and vetted Trumps three selections, and holds private conversations with Trump the same day the president-elect looked to the conservative supermajority he helped create for help evading his own conviction, he expects the public to shrug and look away. (Chief Justice John Roberts refused to answer questions about court ethics before the U.S. Senate because he said it would be inappropriate, but Alito can boost his staffs career prospects directly to the president.) While they enrich themselves and please their political patrons, we must pretend that they are neutral arbiters of law. When the chief justice even deigns to address the crisis he and his colleagues have created, they look everywhere except at their own behavior. They delegitimize themselves, then call talk of their legitimacy dangerous. Trump suggests it should even be criminal.

This is imperious nonsense. Americans know it. Confidence in the judiciary has plummeted over the last four years, to record lows, across party lines, and at such speed that it can only be best compared to the collapse of trust experienced in dictatorships and banana republics. An unelected, conservative supermajority, with lifetime appointments, no ethics code, no accountability and even less self-awareness make the rules for us but abide by none themselves.

Their law is the law of the fifth-grade playground. Because they say so. Because they can.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/alito-can-t-save-trump-from-sentencing-he-just-made-the-supreme-court-s-credibility-issue-worse/ar-BB1rdz8J?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=7304401893234a82f4ee5ae3c9e2cfdd&ei=66
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,714
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10925 on: Yesterday at 01:10:47 pm »
Mel Gibson revealed he lost his Malibu home in the LA wildfires  learning the news in the most unexpected way during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,702
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10926 on: Yesterday at 01:29:37 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:10:47 pm
Mel Gibson revealed he lost his Malibu home in the LA wildfires  learning the news in the most unexpected way during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

My heart bleeds, it really does
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,182
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10927 on: Yesterday at 01:57:59 pm »
Not saying that Melanie is illiterate or anything, but only one person that room has their order if service the wrong way up

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,056
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10928 on: Yesterday at 02:41:01 pm »
I think it's more a case of her not giving a fuck about the occasion itself, but also not really giving a fuck about pretending that she's interested. It's what she does and how she comes across.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,534
  • SPQR
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10929 on: Yesterday at 04:02:32 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:10:47 pm
Mel Gibson revealed he lost his Malibu home in the LA wildfires  learning the news in the most unexpected way during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Well at least one good thing has come out of this
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10930 on: Yesterday at 04:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:02:32 pm
Well at least one good thing has come out of this

Bahahaaa
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,610
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10931 on: Yesterday at 05:06:47 pm »
Justice system officially dead now in the US. Hurrah. Where you can have a judge tell you you were a disgrace, but the go 'Godspeed' and on your way.

Happy days. Don't you love the modern world? Where the US has become a ditatorship?
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10932 on: Yesterday at 05:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 05:06:47 pm
Justice system officially dead now in the US. Hurrah. Where you can have a judge tell you you were a disgrace, but the go 'Godspeed' and on your way.

Happy days. Don't you love the modern world? Where the US has become a ditatorship?

Literally a joke of a nation
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,029
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10933 on: Yesterday at 05:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 05:06:47 pm
Justice system officially dead now in the US. Hurrah. Where you can have a judge tell you you were a disgrace, but the go 'Godspeed' and on your way.

Happy days. Don't you love the modern world? Where the US has become a ditatorship?

Absolute shit show.

Setting legal precedence for all future rich, white dude bro's.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,610
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10934 on: Yesterday at 05:14:14 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 05:10:16 pm
Absolute shit show.

Setting legal precedence for all future rich, white dude bro's.

Yep. Can literally do what he wants. I remember someone, Bill Maher maybe? Said he could probably legit shoot someone on National TV and not only would he get more votes, but he'd get off with it. It's one big massive cult nation now.

I HATE social media, and it's obvious the role it has played in how the world is going and has gone. It just would not have happened without it.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10935 on: Yesterday at 05:17:56 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:50:46 pm
The U.S. Supreme Court has a mounting credibility problem with the American public  and Justice Samuel Alito isnt helping. Why should he care? Who will make him?

On Tuesday, just hours before Donald Trumps legal team asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and pause his sentencing today in the New York case involving hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, the president-elect and the conservative justice talked on the phone.

This is highly unusual. And while Alito told ABC News that they only discussed one of his former law clerks who applied for a job with the incoming administration, theres no actual reason for Trump himself to be conducting a reference check for a staff position. (As Slate observed, the former clerk worked for Alito more than a decade ago, and also served as a chief of staff to attorney general Bill Barr four years ago; Trump and Alito had no need for a call to vouch for his bona fides.)

Lets say Alito merely sang the praises of his clerk, and Trump  who has suggested somehow disciplined himself and asked only specific questions about the applicants qualifications, this doesnt pass the most basic smell test.

Put aside for a moment that the gilded career path from Alitos chambers into the Trump administration exemplifies why majorities of Americans understand the Roberts court and its decisions as another extension of partisan politics, not law. 

Alitos entire job is measured judgment. It shouldnt be asking too much for him to exercise common sense  especially when the courts standing is at its lowest point ever with the American people.

Yet again and again, as the conservative justice accepts luxury vacations from right-wing donors and grants interviews to lawyers with cases pending before the court, Alito fails to meet even that simplest standard. By now, its hard to interpret as anything other than a justices contemptuous refusal to be held to any rules at all.

In 2008, Alito joined hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, a leading funder of the conservative legal movement who has invested at least $80 million in right-wing political entities, on an opulent Alaska fishing retreat. The groups private jet flight has been valued at $100,000 each way. They caught salmon during the day, then feasted on multi-course dinners featuring Kobe beef filet and Alaskan king crab legs, and consumed $1,000 bottles of wine into the evening.

Federal law requires justices to publicly disclose most gifts; private airfare would certainly be among them. Alito did not include any of this on his financial disclosure forms  until, that is, ProPublica discovered the trip 15 years later. In the Wall Street Journal, Alito brushed aside any conflict of interest, suggesting that if he had not taken the private flight, his seat would have otherwise been vacant.

Then, between the Alaskan getaway and his grudging disclosure, ProPublica counted at least 10 cases where Singer had issues before the court. That included a 2014 dispute between Singers hedge fund and the country of Argentina, which the court decided in Singers favor to the tune of $2.4 billion. Thats a fine return on a private flight and some fancy wine. Alito did not recuse himself and joined the majority decision.

In 2023, Alito sat for four hours of interviews for the Wall Street Journal, in a late July feature that dismissed the Alaska revelations as a hit piece and instead fluffed the justice as the Supreme Courts plain-spoken defender and an important justice with a distinctive interpretive method that is pragmatic yet rooted in originalism and textualism.

In the piece, Alito, incorrectly but without pushback, argued that no provision in the Constitution gives (Congress) the authority to regulate the Supreme Court  period. Most constitutional scholars disagree. The Constitution establishes the court. It awards Congress the power to regulate it  its budget, the building where it meets, the number of justices, their pay, its jurisdiction and the types of cases it can hear, even that a new session begins on the first Monday in October.

Also left unsaid? David B. Rivkin Jr., one of the interviews two co-authors, is a well-known Federalist Society and conservative lawyer who has represented Leonard Leo and that very month sent a letter to a Senate committee that wanted to hear from Leo on Supreme Court ethics and his role facilitating relationships between justices and wealthy benefactors. Also, that Rivkin at that very moment was representing a couple with a novel challenge to federal tax laws that the court had agreed to hear the month before. (Alito refused calls to recuse.)

Then, after two flags linked to Donald Trump supporters  an upside down American flag in distress and the Appeal to Heaven flag  were spotted flown outside Alitos home and vacation home, he again declined to recuse himself from two cases involving the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Alito, in his arrogance, wants everything both ways. He wants to enforce checks and balances without being subject to any himself. He wants to be able to act politically, fly political flags, and associate with partisans and wealthy donors while still insisting on his own neutrality. And he is part of a court that has been handpicked by the Federalist Society and a conservative legal movement for the manifest purpose of pushing the judiciary rightward, but in its triumphant moment wants to insist that the court is doing pure law and not politics.

Then, when he works on behalf of the same conservative career network that elevated Alito to the court and vetted Trumps three selections, and holds private conversations with Trump the same day the president-elect looked to the conservative supermajority he helped create for help evading his own conviction, he expects the public to shrug and look away. (Chief Justice John Roberts refused to answer questions about court ethics before the U.S. Senate because he said it would be inappropriate, but Alito can boost his staffs career prospects directly to the president.) While they enrich themselves and please their political patrons, we must pretend that they are neutral arbiters of law. When the chief justice even deigns to address the crisis he and his colleagues have created, they look everywhere except at their own behavior. They delegitimize themselves, then call talk of their legitimacy dangerous. Trump suggests it should even be criminal.

This is imperious nonsense. Americans know it. Confidence in the judiciary has plummeted over the last four years, to record lows, across party lines, and at such speed that it can only be best compared to the collapse of trust experienced in dictatorships and banana republics. An unelected, conservative supermajority, with lifetime appointments, no ethics code, no accountability and even less self-awareness make the rules for us but abide by none themselves.

Their law is the law of the fifth-grade playground. Because they say so. Because they can.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/alito-can-t-save-trump-from-sentencing-he-just-made-the-supreme-court-s-credibility-issue-worse/ar-BB1rdz8J?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=7304401893234a82f4ee5ae3c9e2cfdd&ei=66


Today's supreme court is one of the most disgusting pieces of corruption in the course of U.S. History which is saying a lot.  We literally have judges who now openly do not give a fuck what is constitutional or what is ethical, it is simply judging based on their political beliefs and the interests of their benefactors.  The only judge who I believe might not be a political hack on the right is ironically the one who was probably the least qualified to become a judge (Barrett).

It's going to be such a joke in 4 years when Alito and Thomas retire 2 months before the election and the senate rushes through two more cronies. 
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,009
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10936 on: Yesterday at 05:53:17 pm »
Paging Luigi
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10937 on: Yesterday at 06:34:31 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 05:10:16 pm
Absolute shit show.

Setting legal precedence for all future rich, white dude bro's.

It's funny because there's a long-time Illinois politician (Mike Madigan) who was the leader of the IL Democrats - basically the state-level Pelosi I think - up in federal court now for quid pro quo deals. Use my law firm to appeal your property tax if you want the construction permits to be approved, that kind of thing. Now the actual president of the country is doing this every day in plain sight, has had one term of it where he was impeached, charged, everything, and he's president again.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,534
  • SPQR
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10938 on: Yesterday at 07:04:55 pm »
Would it matter if they even sentence him to anything seeing as though he's going to have complete immunity in a few days as President?

And then only God knows what will happen in the four years he's President so that he won't have to face any consequences after his term/immunity ends.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,109
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10939 on: Yesterday at 07:11:12 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 05:08:30 pm
Literally a joke of a nation

"Some pigs are more equal than others"
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,337
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10940 on: Yesterday at 07:26:29 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 05:08:30 pm
Literally a joke of a nation
Ive almost grown used to that, but it will start impacting Europe massively in the near future.

Trump has Musk and now Zuckerberg on his side. Alongside lower level goons like Rogan and Dana White. Its an unprecedented level of influence.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,534
  • SPQR
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10941 on: Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:26:29 pm
Ive almost grown used to that, but it will start impacting Europe massively in the near future.

Trump has Musk and now Zuckerberg on his side. Alongside lower level goons like Rogan and Dana White. Its an unprecedented level of influence.

Don't forget Tim Apple and Jeff Bezos...
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,714
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10942 on: Yesterday at 07:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 01:57:59 pm
Not saying that Melanie is illiterate or anything, but only one person that room has their order if service the wrong way up



You think she can read English?
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,714
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10943 on: Yesterday at 07:51:32 pm »
The biographer of Elon Musk, the world's richest man and US President-elect Donald Trump's ally, has raised concerns over the mental health of the Tesla boss after his unhinged comments on his social media platform X. Seth Abramson has warned that Musk might be "going mad" and could "endanger us all" due to his increasingly erratic behaviour. Abramson's concerns are fuelled by Musk's recent comments on the UK government, Keir Starmer, and his support for Tommy Robinson.

Abramson pointed to Musk's history of mental health struggles, drug use, and high stress levels, suggesting these issues may now be impacting his decision-making.

Abramson, who has been tracking Musk's online behaviour for two years, expressed his concerns on Tuesday.

"I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behaviour for the last two years -- and given that he's admitted to all mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell," Abramson wrote on X.

He added that Musk's private struggles have "dramatic public consequences" due to his holdings in various industries and his potential influence on the US administration.

"His holdings across many civilisation-essential industries and the fact that he's the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all," Abramson wrote on X.

Abramson said there is an urgent need to protect America from Elon Musk, who is part of Trump's inner circle and set to co-lead the DOGE, which was announced by Trump as a tool to "cut wasteful expenditures and restructure federal agencies".

Trump is set to take office on January 20, being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

"For 14 days more the administration is in a position to take urgent action to protect America from Elon Musk. That could include ending all US contracts with him, filing lawsuits to block his unconstitutional DOGE initiative, and launching new federal and natsec investigations," Abramson said in a post on X.

"If no action is taken -- and I suspect no action will be taken -- what this man in his burgeoning madness does to America as POTUS in the coming years will be on the heads of not just him and those who support or enable him but those who ignored urgent, informed warnings like this one," he added.

Abramson studied at the Harvard Law School.

Musk's recent behaviour has raised eyebrows, including his criticism of the UK government's handling of the grooming scandal in Oldham.

He also falsely claimed that Keir Starmer failed to bring "grooming gangs" to justice during his tenure as director of public prosecutions.

Reports from last year suggested that Musk suffered a mental breakdown after facing angry boos at Dave Chappelle's San Francisco show in December 2022, according to the Mirror.

Author Ben Mezrich claimed that Musk locked himself in his office after the incident and that Twitter employees considered calling a wellness check due to concerns for his safety.

"He [Elon Musk] got to a point where he locked himself in his office, was so upset that the Twitter employees were considering calling a wellness check by the San Francisco police because they thought he was going to self-harm himself," Mezrich told CNBC. 

"I think he truly cares about his reputation, and he was shocked," Mezrich added.

In another controversial move, Musk voiced support for far-right figure Tommy Robinson, who is currently serving an 18-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

These actions have raised alarms about Musk's stability and judgment.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/elon-musk-is-going-mad-claims-his-harvard-educated-biographer/ar-BB1remLt?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=8f844e25a4e14566e7838f7c6d81e972&ei=21



You know damn well he's doing pure coke, lsd, spill the wine, and whatever else he's decided to feed his brain.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,702
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10944 on: Yesterday at 08:29:28 pm »
I certainly wont be shedding a tear if he ODs
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,182
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10945 on: Yesterday at 08:52:06 pm »
Seth Abramson is an absolute looney himself. Utterly obsessed with Musk to the point of grotesque unhealthiness.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10946 on: Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 08:52:06 pm
Seth Abramson is an absolute looney himself. Utterly obsessed with Musk to the point of grotesque unhealthiness.

Oh God there's a blast from the past. So he's obsessed with Musk now? I remember his tweet storms from the Mueller investigation, any day now we will see justice! He might be the most consistently wrong person to ever live
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10947 on: Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 05:06:47 pm
Justice system officially dead now in the US. Hurrah. Where you can have a judge tell you you were a disgrace, but the go 'Godspeed' and on your way.

Happy days. Don't you love the modern world? Where the US has become a ditatorship?

This is the part that stands out for me, an explicit declaration that the POTUS is above the law even when they're not in office:

Quote
He then imposed a so-called unconditional discharge of Mr. Trumps sentence, a rare and lenient alternative to jail or probation. Explaining the leniency, Justice Merchan acknowledged Mr. Trumps inauguration 10 days hence.

Donald Trump the ordinary citizen, Donald Trump the criminal defendant would not be entitled to the protections of the presidency, Justice Merchan said, explaining that only the office shielded the defendant from the verdicts gravity.

This court has determined that the only lawful sentence that permits entry of judgment of conviction without encroaching on the highest office of the land is an unconditional discharge, Justice Merchan said.
Logged

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,624
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10948 on: Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Giono on January  9, 2025, 01:33:36 pm
Some good points. I love the comparison of Biden to some Soviet leadership model. The whole democratic party upper echelon is like that. When Biden was selected leader it was either an old Biden or old Bernie with an old Clyburn, old Pelosi and old Schumer playing kingmaker.

The achievements of Trump you list are really all the things that Obama failed at. Non-confrontational with China, Europe, Russia etc. Conflict in Afghanistan and Iraq were prolonged while other places like Ukraine, Syria, etc. were ignored.  Obama was intelligent and well meaning but got pushed around internally and externally. Trump is the opposite.

But Trump's list of achievements came at a cost. Yes, he was tough on China, but his trade war caused huge payments to be made in the Agricultural sector to compensate for losses and this plus his tax cuts to billionaires ballooned the deficit. He pulled out of the TPP that would have excluded China and reduced their economic pull in the region. In reality he strengthened China.  His tariffs didn't stimulate US manufacturing and "infrastructure week" that was repeatedly announced never actually happened. And NAFTA being "torn up" and replaced with an almost identical deal except with different initials that put "America First" with US...MCA. Optics, not results.

His tough talk with Mexico and his tough treatment of migrant families was not matched with any progress towards immigration reform. He couldn't even build the wall he talked so much about.

He negotiated the deal to end the Afghan war by giving the Taliban the keys to Kabul and releasing 5000 Taliban fighters from prisons and giving the US a deadline to completely abandon the country instead of a strategic drawdown.

Trumps presidency can be summed up in 3 words "performative belligerent negligence".

Yes, Trump chose a different approach. In some cases I think its necessary. I believe Obama warned him about North Korea. Trump had the bigger button and went to meet their leader. Done. I saw somewhere that Trump spoke to Taleban leaders in a similar way. Hes supposed to have said that no American should get hurt during their exit. And then he placed a picture of that leaders house/family on the table and leftj the room. Perhaps not the touch to use when you talk about Greenland with an ally though...

Had forgotten about NAFTA. The way I recall it that was typical Trump. The deal needed to be renegotiated, changes were minimal and Trump hailed it as a big success. Hes the type of guy who says on a Friday tomorrow is Saturday and then claim hes a Mensa member for getting it right.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,109
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10949 on: Yesterday at 10:12:21 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
This is the part that stands out for me, an explicit declaration that the POTUS is above the law even when they're not in office:


Imagine...years of revolutionary war...years of civil war...endless debates about the constitution...just to have an omnipotent King holding court in 2025 .
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,624
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10950 on: Yesterday at 10:38:26 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on January  9, 2025, 02:20:02 pm
Mostly true, but all stuff that hes already done (Trump not Gnurglan) or mooted doing for years. It just never changes: the world of bullshit that is that oafs inner voice being spewed on us all because the thick fuck thinks hes a genius for being born rich. The worst part is the acceptance, some cowardly, some whole-hearted. Some think its just another four years to weather, others an opportunity to cash-in and the worst people think its the beginning of an American Reich.

Even people in this thread are doing the but he did some good things bullshit. No. Fuck that and fuck you if youve convinced yourself that its true. You need to take a good long look at yourself and decide which side youre on. If youre with the MAGA Nazis youre dead to me.

My view is we can think Trump is an idiot and still say he was right to try and do something about China. I never liked when we lost manufacturing jobs to China, knowing that we gifted them our knowledge, knowing also it was standard procedure that they would copy our products and sell them under a different brand on the side. I had that view 20 years ago. So the way I see it Trump happened to agree with me and tried to do something about it. Unlike all the leaders prior to him who did more for China than for us.

Remember you and I decide what we think is the right thing. We dont need Trumps opinion so we can decide if we are for or against it. If we do, then we only position ourselves for/against his views. He doesnt decide what I think. I do.

I dont believe Trump voters in general are extremists. Michael Moore had a good take on it back in 2016 and I think its still relevant. I couldnt find the full clip, but initially he talks about the voters as mostly normal, decent people. Then he says this:
https://youtu.be/1gzZHRTfJs4

Agree or disagree. I think Democrats had been more successful in the last election if they had taken those views on board.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,846
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10951 on: Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm »
Looks like a number of firms are axing their diversity programmes. Just illustrates how much of a load of c*nts corporations are.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10952 on: Yesterday at 11:16:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
Looks like a number of firms are axing their diversity programmes. Just illustrates how much of a load of c*nts corporations are.

Meta the latest.

You should also look at the names and numbers of companies throwing funds towards Trumps inauguration which has now reached $170m. Biden's fund was $63m. There is no need to report where the funds go or how they are spent. Literally a bribe to a POTUS.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,090
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10953 on: Yesterday at 11:26:25 pm »
If anyone is reading now who knows very little about US politics, like me in 2016, and thinks the deep-state adult in the room will step in and sort this mess out soon before Donald Trump finds himself in an absolute unique situation to be openly corruptible and completely unaccountable for any of his actions for the next 4 long years as he dominates the country with a cruel, unsympathetic and vindictive attitude then you're wrong.

There is no discerningly brave adult in the room with sufficient power or indeed inclination to stop, prevent, thwart or diminish the personal anger and stupidity that Donald Trump will unleash across the United States of America, indicting innocent people and releasing insurrectionist criminals, while he enriches himself and his peers as the most transactional person in any US high office ever.

The next 4 years will not just be the most bewilderingly permitted monetarised presidency ever, it will be an era that allows billionaires to exploit their wealth unhindered, while the suffering of humans across the planet, due to anything from climate change to tyranny, will go unnoticed by the most historically unfathomable and incompetent administration bereft of any consequences of their actions due to an inevitable flurry of end of term pardons.

Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10954 on: Yesterday at 11:51:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
Looks like a number of firms are axing their diversity programmes. Just illustrates how much of a load of c*nts corporations are.

All because of the price of eggs.

Vacuous, capricious scumbags the lot of them.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,714
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10955 on: Today at 12:59:20 am »
Donald Trump Is Building a Bridge to 1896

Politics /
The president-elect promises to rule with robber baron tactics and imperial belligerencejust like his role model, William McKinley.

Chris Lehmann
For at least two decades now, social critics and commentators have been proclaiming that America is in a second Gilded Age. Like the similar fascism debate, the invocation of the late 19th centurys summit of freebooting capitalism to characterize our own age of rampaging inequality obscures as much as it illuminates. Yet, here on the cusp of Donald Trumps second administration, at least one Gilded Age analogue is warranted: the presidency of William McKinley, which neatly distilled the outlook of the American ruling class in its self-assured prime.

Trump has invited some superficial comparisons to McKinleys predecessor, the conservative Democrat Grover Cleveland, chiefly because hes the only other president to serve nonconsecutive terms. But in most every feature of his governing agenda, Trump is a proud McKinleyiteand most especially in his vision of an executive branch that functions as a helpmeet to private business interests.

Trumps most high-profile affinity with McKinley is his aggressive tariff plan. In the 1890s, our country was probably the wealthiest it ever was because it was a system of tariffs, Trump declared from the 2024 campaign stump. We had a president, you know McKinley? Remember Mount McKinley? The president-elects aggrieved longing for the former name of the Alaskan mountain Denali, the highest point in North Americaa site with scarcely any historical connection to McKinley, who never even visited itruns deep. Over the past month, he has included the renaming of Denali in McKinleys honoran idea he first floated during his 2016 campaignin his grab-bag effort to imprint old American imperial prerogatives across the globe. More important, Trumps McKinley nostalgia is centered around a completely mangled historical referencethe 1890s only produced unprecedented wealth for the 1 percent, and broad immiseration for the countrys working majority; indeed, in 1897, the 4,000 families representing the top 1 percent of wealth and asset ownership controlled more of the economy than the countrys 11.6 million remaining families.

Trumps exuberant lurch into imperial fancywith plans to annex Canada and Greenland alongside a demand to reclaim US sovereignty over the Panama Canal and, what the hell, a ploy to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of Americais another tribute to McKinley, who transformed the United States from a territorial empire into a globe-bestriding one via the Spanish-American War. McKinley was initially ambivalent about entry into the conflict, which would place Cuba, the Philippines, and the Hawaiian Islands under Americas far-from-benevolent authority. But he eventually came around, claiming that Filipino citizens were clamoring for American control of the island nation as a means of realizing basic civic freedomsan assertion roughly as plausible as Trumps recent declaration that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was forced to resign in the face of a mass movement demanding the countrys admission into the flailing American republic as the 51st state.

Imperial hubris, of course, is never detained by mere considerations of fact, which is why nearly all subsequent American interventions abroad, from Vietnam and Grenada to Iraq, were rationalized on slight variations on McKinleys fond reverie that Filipinosand Cubans and Hawaiianswere sure to greet their American occupiers as liberators.

If anything, Trump is showing himself to be a much more hair-trigger imperialist than his predecessor. Hes already signaled that he wont rule out military force to gain new territory, which would seem to align his imperial profile more with the demented jingoist worldview of McKinleys vice president and successor, Theodore Roosevelt. The first presidential Roosevelt vastly overcompensated for a pampered and sickly childhood with a swashbuckling adherence to what he called the martial spiritstaging a charge up San Juan Hill in Puerto Rico, embarking on big-game safari tours in Africa, and laying claim to US sovereignty over the Panama Canal during its construction. Its thus entirely fitting that, more than a century later,Trump is trying the same imperial gambit to rally expansionist sentiment behind him.

McKinley, on the other hand, once reassured that his business backers were on board with the new American imperium, reverted to standard-issue political appeals, campaigning for reelection in 1900 under the slogan a full dinner pail .His past support for protectionism gave way to the imperial project of opening up global markets for American enterprise. In an 1897 address before the Cincinnati Commercial Club, he announced that it should be our settled purpose to open trade wherever we can, making our ships and our commerce messengers of peace and amity.

Trump, for his part, also ran on a vague promise to restore mass prosperity, but hes gearing up to turn his second administration into both a personal and national vanity project, leaving basic guarantees of economic security an afterthought at best. He has already made it clear that hes unlikely to lower the prices of basic staplesa central pledge of his 2024 campaign. And his aggressive tariff policies, along with the trade wars theyd likely touch off, are likely to create fresh inflationary spirals.

Trump has also auctioned off regulatory giveaways to oil industry executives in exchange for campaign donations, and promised a parallel free ride through the permitting process for big-ticket foreign investors. None of these measures are expected to improve the standing of ordinary Americans struggling to get by; they are, rather, designed to advance government by and for the rich. Thats also the clear brief before Trumps administration-in-waiting, which boasts 13 billionaire nominees.

McKinley was elevated to the presidency in the first place largely because he was the consensus candidate for Americas robber-baron caste. His de facto campaign manager, Mark Hanna, was the head of the Republican National Committeebut far more consequentially, Hanna was a well-connected rich industrialist who tapped major donations for McKinley from the fortunes of John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan, and other financial titans spooked by Populist lawmaker William Jennings Bryans capture of the Democratic nomination in 1896. There are two things that are important in politics, Hanna famously remarked. The first is money, and I cant remember what the second one is.

Tannas role has been reprised in Trumpworld by the excitable racist Elon Musk, whose $277 billion subsidy to the 2024 Trump campaign represents the biggest donation from a single source in American history. Musk already reaped a major return on his investment by browbeating Trump and the GOP into rescinding enhanced oversight of US investments in Chinawhere Musk-owned auto plants account for roughly one-fourth of all revenues for his Tesla electric-vehicle empireduring last months shutdown battle in Congress. But Musks role as the White Houses plutocracy czar has yet to begin in earnest: His extra-cabinet post as cochair (with fellow hack billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy) of the new Department of Government Efficiency will likely normalize the corrupt profiteering off of government operations on a scale that Mark Hanna could only dream of.

Mainstream political coverage has largely overlooked the deep affinities between the McKinley and Trump models of governance, thanks in no small part to the American presss inattention to the basics of political economy, not to mention its endemic historical illiteracy. More than that, though, Trumps cultish regard for McKinley gives the lie to the corporate medias central narrative about Trump and the MAGA movementthat its a populist insurgency aimed at toppling sinister networks of elite influence.

The specter of Trump extolling the legacy of an American president recruited by the ruling class to smite a genuine populist rebellion from below exposes the hollowness of a story that has disfigured the basic coordinates of political causation for the past decade. Thats why we should not only be prepared for a Trump term that doubles as a plutocratic feeding frenzy, but also the glum sequel of JD Vance taking up the mantle of Teddy Roosevelt in the wreckage. Only here, too, the Trumpian variation on the theme is sure to be a major step downward: Vance shares TRs imperial-racist worldview, but is a neoreactionary traitor to his working-class roots, whereas Roosevelt forsook his patrician birthright in favor of trust-busting Progressivism. History, in short, wont repeat itself; it will only get worse.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-is-building-a-bridge-to-1896/ar-BB1rdCcG?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=468d1e13e99d426fba0f1f54e92919cf&ei=48
Logged
Kill the humourless.
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Up
« previous next »
 