God didn't bless America

Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 11:13:23 am
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on December 29, 2024, 10:31:14 am
Once Trump feels like he is sidelined, they will tear Musk a new asshole and send him packing.
He is taking a huge gamble. If it fails, it will be end of Musk in the USA. Glorious.

Plus with a razor thin majority in Congress the MAGA extremists in there can make things very difficult for him if Musk keeps interfering and in their eyes betraying their voters.

The odds are very much in favour of Trump becoming another lame duck by 2026 as well.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 11:23:24 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 29, 2024, 03:02:36 am
Trump now backing Musk on the visas.

Supposedly too afraid to Tweet (or I guess Truth) about it directly though.

Real 'strong leader' vibes there from a guy not wanting to let his supporters fire back at him with their thoughts on his betrayal.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 12:31:35 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 29, 2024, 03:02:36 am
Trump now backing Musk on the visas.
;D Even though he tried to stop them in his first term

Changed now hes gone from having the likes of Bannon running the show to the tech bros

The scary thing is I genuinely don't know which is worse.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 01:59:53 pm
Quote from: Alvador on December 29, 2024, 11:13:23 am
The odds are very much in favour of Trump becoming another lame duck by 2026 as well.
Urrgghh, are you suggesting he might still be alive in 2026?
fml
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 02:41:04 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 29, 2024, 03:02:36 am
Trump now backing Musk on the visas.


Not surprising. H1B visas tether workers to their employer, just like American corporate healthcare. The H1B empowers owners, not workers. Why hire an American that feels free to quit when you can have an immigrant worker with rights that can be taken away by their employers...and are therefore 'co-operative' and 'grateful'. Add non-compete contracts and American tech has their new indentured servants, that were all the rage during America's founding before they went full on for slavery.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 02:57:08 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 29, 2024, 03:02:36 am
Trump now backing Musk on the visas.


Inevitable, Trump is absolutely in Musks pocket, Trump needs Musk more than Musk needs Trump, I dont think people realise this. The MAGA brigade will follow Trump off a cliff so theres no political pushback against Trump dancing to Musks tune, and getting rid of Musk just creates a very rich and powerful enemy, its easier for Trump to just do what Musk wants.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 04:42:59 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 28, 2024, 11:38:09 am
you don’t think the fact there are more than 40 million illegal immigrants in the US is the fact that is nuts? It’s literally a countries worth of people. It’s ridiculous and it’s disgrace. You think it’s not insane? Imagine 3 millions people on the boats every year, you would rightfully be pissed.
I never commented. But I would say people who think paying 86 billion to sort it are idiots, just as much as those right-wing freaks who seem to think its all Bidens fault
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/republicans-kill-border-bill-sign-trumps-strength-mcconnells-waning-in-rcna137477
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 04:46:15 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 28, 2024, 09:44:47 pm
i dont hate immigrants, I hate big business exploiting people from poorer nations, getting them over, paying them fuck all money, suppressing the wages of native populations, all to maximise profit. Musk himself blatantly said it costs too much to train American workers. And yet you are defending him and the companies that do this practice. Why?

(Incoming argument that you need immigrants to do jobs native people dont want to dowhich is complete bullshit and just a nice excuse big business love to trot out)
Easy, Government legislates so business can't pay poor wages.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 04:56:12 pm
Its not going to as easy as President Musk and first lady Trump think

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEaPb9-rfhA
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 05:57:17 pm
I guess this entire fiasco has made it clear that those who were against illegal immigration, were actually against immigration in general.

Also, if H1B is a platform for companies to exploit foreign workers, then give them rights instead of complaining that a capitalist country is enslaving (irony of the highest order) foreign workers who come under this scheme.

Musk will exploit the scheme if it means he only needs to pay 60% net and get 3x weekly output from an immigrant. No shit Sherlock.

But good to see that massive cracks are already appearing on the MAGA. Mush shouldve shut his ass and concentrated on reducing govt spending instead of asking his sidekick Vivek to talk about American culture and whatnot bullshit that he spoke and stirred up this political shitshow. Good. I am off to order extra popcorns for the forthcoming weeks.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 09:12:28 pm
RIP President Jimmy Carter, aged 100.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 09:30:27 pm
RIP Jimmy Carter

Showed true statesmanlike qualities arguably more so after he left office, what a life though living to 100
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 09:38:04 pm
RIP
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 09:50:29 pm
Jimmy Carter was a servant of the good. Hopefully there is a funeral in Washington while Biden is still President so that its done right.


Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 10:00:32 pm
Quote from: Ray K on December 29, 2024, 09:12:28 pm
RIP President Jimmy Carter, aged 100.

Let's see how low Trump goes in commenting about him.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 29, 2024, 10:25:14 pm
Brilliant Man and Humanitarian.

RIP.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 30, 2024, 08:04:05 am
Jimmy Carter was pretty much everything Trump is not. RIP Jimmy.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 30, 2024, 09:17:22 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 29, 2024, 10:00:32 pm
Let's see how low Trump goes in commenting about him.

To be fair he said some decent things about him. I know, it surprised me too.
December 30, 2024, 10:03:52 am
Not sure how I missed Musks name now on the interweb

"Space Karen"

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: God didn't bless America
December 30, 2024, 10:04:57 am
Quote from: Jólaköttur on December 30, 2024, 10:03:52 am
Not sure how I missed Musks name now on the interweb

"Space Karen"

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I prefer 'Sissy Spacex' ;D
Re: God didn't bless America
December 30, 2024, 10:22:31 am
Re: God didn't bless America
December 30, 2024, 10:31:23 am


December 30, 2024, 10:41:39 am
RIP Jimmy Carter.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 30, 2024, 11:25:59 am
Quote from: Giono on December 29, 2024, 09:50:29 pm
Jimmy Carter was a servant of the good. Hopefully there is a funeral in Washington while Biden is still President so that its done right.



It should be. Just looked it up and George Bush Snr died 30th Nov 2018 and was burried 5Th Dec 2018. (so about 5/6 days in all)

RIP President Carter
Re: God didn't bless America
December 30, 2024, 03:00:34 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on December 30, 2024, 11:25:59 am
It should be. Just looked it up and George Bush Snr died 30th Nov 2018 and was burried 5Th Dec 2018. (so about 5/6 days in all)

RIP President Carter

Looks like it will be January 9th in Washington. Trump ain't president until Jan 20.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 30, 2024, 03:20:26 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December 29, 2024, 02:57:08 pm
Inevitable, Trump is absolutely in Musks pocket, Trump needs Musk more than Musk needs Trump, I dont think people realise this. The MAGA brigade will follow Trump off a cliff so theres no political pushback against Trump dancing to Musks tune, and getting rid of Musk just creates a very rich and powerful enemy, its easier for Trump to just do what Musk wants.

Not sure about Trump needing Musk more than the other way around. Musk needs a lot of good will from the government for both SpaceX and Tesla, which is kind of the reason why he got on board with this shitshow in the first place. Once Trump realises that he has the power to make Musk richer or poorer, he'll definitely make use of that.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 30, 2024, 06:46:47 pm
Quote from: stoa on December 30, 2024, 03:20:26 pm
Not sure about Trump needing Musk more than the other way around. Musk needs a lot of good will from the government for both SpaceX and Tesla, which is kind of the reason why he got on board with this shitshow in the first place. Once Trump realises that he has the power to make Musk richer or poorer, he'll definitely make use of that.

Maybe youre right, but right now it seems Trump is very happy to follow Musks lead like the budget last week and the visas this week, and maybe theres more at play then I realise but theres no upside for Trump in going against Musk for Trump that I can see.
Re: God didn't bless America
December 30, 2024, 09:28:34 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December 30, 2024, 06:46:47 pm
Maybe youre right, but right now it seems Trump is very happy to follow Musks lead like the budget last week and the visas this week, and maybe theres more at play then I realise but theres no upside for Trump in going against Musk for Trump that I can see.
What's happening with Visas?
Re: God didn't bless America
December 30, 2024, 10:24:17 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on December 30, 2024, 09:28:34 pm
What's happening with Visas?

Nothing. MAGA want all jobs for Americans while Trump/Musk/Tech Bros want H-1B visas to continue because Americans are too dumb to do the innovation and work to Make American Great Again. The irony is killing me.
Yesterday at 04:36:33 pm
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DELBwjhSLnd/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b61fb8b0-9e32-4af1-bc54-6b4120ceba0f&ig_mid=1D4FC85E-C919-4ECB-87CD-2BEFB66D549D


Cant embed afaik but see if this link plays - hilarious standup bit from Ronnie Chieng about MAGA that ties in to the whole H1B thing
Yesterday at 11:45:13 pm
Ronnie is ace.

Funnier than Stewart these days.
Today at 12:04:59 pm
Looks like some sort of mass shooting in New Orleans about an hour ago at least 10 dead

Edit: Actually being reported as a car driving into  crowd celebrating new year's and then some gunshots could of been police firing on suspect..
Today at 12:08:12 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 30, 2024, 10:24:17 pm
Nothing. MAGA want all jobs for Americans while Trump/Musk/Tech Bros want H-1B visas to continue because Americans are too dumb to do the innovation and work to Make American Great Again. The irony is killing me.
Ah sound. We are planning on going America later this year and thought there had been a change to the ESTA.
Today at 01:02:37 pm
New Orleans Mayor saying this is a terrorist attack, FBI saying it's not.
Today at 03:49:31 pm
FBI sent out a statement saying they were in fact treating the incident as an "act of terrorism".
Today at 04:43:12 pm
Yeah they seem to have changed their mind about it must have some solid intelligence. Very sad how this is becoming more common as a form of attack.
Today at 04:50:26 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 04:43:12 pm
Yeah they seem to have changed their mind about it must have some solid intelligence. Very sad how this is becoming more common as a form of attack.

Almost impossible to prevent it entirely. You can protect high danger areas with concrete but therell always be people somewhere.
Today at 04:52:26 pm
In NYC they use garbage trucks as barriers when they close streets when masses of people are gathered. They did this last night. I'm not sure why this didn't do this in New Orleans with so many people on Bourbon St.
