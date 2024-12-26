« previous next »
God didn't bless America

Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10600 on: December 26, 2024, 11:11:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 26, 2024, 09:31:03 am
This is what you want. This is what you get.





Distracting smoke screen is his MO. Ignore it. He is covering for how stupid, corrupt and dangerous his actual ACTIONS are todday.
TSC

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10601 on: December 26, 2024, 12:23:33 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 26, 2024, 09:31:03 am
This is what you want. This is what you get.





First hell come for the canal then hell take Greenland.  Happy new year 😀
rodderzzz

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10602 on: Yesterday at 04:43:50 pm
Elon just called the American right wing retards on Twitter. Fantastic
Schmidt

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10603 on: Yesterday at 06:13:42 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 04:43:50 pm
Elon just called the American right wing retards on Twitter. Fantastic

Laura Loomer has turned on him, he's now suspended her twitter account in response.
Zlen

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10604 on: Yesterday at 06:31:45 pm
Grown man using that word is beyond embarassing.
Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10605 on: Yesterday at 06:34:19 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:13:42 pm
Laura Loomer has turned on him, he's now suspended her twitter account in response.

Well great to see the maniacs falling out with the idiots.
Piggies in Blankies

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10606 on: Yesterday at 06:41:34 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:31:45 pm
Grown man using that word is beyond embarassing.
Yes, nauseating
Zlen

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10607 on: Yesterday at 07:26:34 pm
Not the first time for him either.
Fucking asshole.
Reform Ste 123

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10608 on: Today at 05:53:17 am
The globalist technocrats  vs maga has erupted. Lovely to see and will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
hide5seek

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10609 on: Today at 08:43:54 am
(Taken from another site)

The trump lunatics demand $86 billion just as a start on their policies of mass deportations of people whose only "crime" is that they are undocumented.

To get this amount in perspective it's more than the entire budget for the state department, six times as much as the cost of the coast guard service, more than the entire TSA budget, four times as much as the existing border service budget and $25 billion more than the U.S. spent in total  on assisting Ukraine in its fight against war criminal Putin.

In addition if "successful" it would have an adverse impact on the U.S. economy somewhere between the impact of covid and the great depression.

Absolutely bat shit insanity.

youtu.be/8_cUtsPIpFo?si=Svey2ZUKik_FZv0I
TSC

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10610 on: Today at 09:06:24 am
Recall Trump tried to ban tiktoc during his last presidency but now appears to be delaying a ban.  Therell be some sort of self-interest driver behind this.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-tiktok-ban-supreme-court-b2670782.html
