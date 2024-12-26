(Taken from another site)



The trump lunatics demand $86 billion just as a start on their policies of mass deportations of people whose only "crime" is that they are undocumented.



To get this amount in perspective it's more than the entire budget for the state department, six times as much as the cost of the coast guard service, more than the entire TSA budget, four times as much as the existing border service budget and $25 billion more than the U.S. spent in total on assisting Ukraine in its fight against war criminal Putin.



In addition if "successful" it would have an adverse impact on the U.S. economy somewhere between the impact of covid and the great depression.



Absolutely bat shit insanity.



