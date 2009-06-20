« previous next »
They still haven't told the soft sod he can't fire Shady.
I just read a recap of Musk and Trump's shenanigans over that spending bill. It's so infuriating. Musk applying the Bannon-brand "flood the zone with shit" tactic amplified by his rigged algorithm. Trump openly boasting that he's trying to tank the government - leaving thousands without pay at Christmas - purely so he can pin it on Biden, even though Trump is clearly running the country (which is enraging and baffling in itself). Come on Joe, you've got a few more weeks off immunity.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 21, 2024, 02:02:20 pm
Steve Bannon, who is a nutcase himself, is already starting the "Trump 2028" shouts.  One thing they are saying is that the constitution says you can't serve more than "2 consecutive terms" so since Trump hasn't served 2 consecutive terms he can run again.  Don't put it past them to try this and I think we all know the Supreme Court will rule in his favor.  Of course, then maybe the Dems will run Obama again and we'll see what happens there.

Constitution is clear on this. Trump cannot be elected again. The only loophole would be for a Republican to get elected, make Trump his vp after the election and then resign.

I think the reasoning behind the two terms limit is anti-democratic. If the country want a 3+ term president, they should have that option. Even if its Trump.
Any chance that Trump tactically decides to start a war so he can claim to need to extend his term beyond the usual period?
Quote from: GreatEx on December 21, 2024, 11:34:56 pm
Typical MAGA shithousery that they are already looking for ways to elect a bloody 82 year old.

As opposed to the democrats who had.....checks notes..... a guy turning 82 as their candidate until the last minute.

Sharp as a tack lads, he's sharp as a tack!
Thanks for stopping by tell me things I definitely wasn't aware of!

That's the whole reason I called it shithousery: after making such a song and dance about the Dems running an 81yo, and the whole country agreeing it was an absurd notion, now they're looking into - unconstitutionally - running an 82yo. And of course everyone will say oh, this is different, now it's OK, because the rules don't apply to MAGA. And people like you will still be in here saying ACK-shually, the Democrats are the bad guys here.
Who will Trump fire first? Thats the question as always.
Ha.

A few years ago I stuck a couple of quid on Trump winning the election because I thought that the US Population were that thick.

I don't bet often, but was going to stick a few quid on todays games and had 30 quid to bet!

yay!

Quote from: GreatEx on December 22, 2024, 10:39:06 am
Thanks for stopping by tell me things I definitely wasn't aware of!

That's the whole reason I called it shithousery: after making such a song and dance about the Dems running an 81yo, and the whole country agreeing it was an absurd notion, now they're looking into - unconstitutionally - running an 82yo. And of course everyone will say oh, this is different, now it's OK, because the rules don't apply to MAGA. And people like you will still be in here saying ACK-shually, the Democrats are the bad guys here.

It was an absurd notion for Biden to run, not because of his age per se, it was more his condition which made him incapable of doing the job. It took an international humiliation in the debate for the democrats to realise that particular lie couldn't hold.

My personal opinion is no one above the national retirement age should hold high public office in anything other than an advisory elderly statesman role however if that's not the rules then it should be judged on the person's condition; of which Biden was laughably not judged deficient by the Democrats. A decision that proved catastrophically wrong.

It doesn't mean the democrats are the 'bad guys', they are just incompetent lying fools. The notion of good and bad guys in politics is in general such a lame, dim one; anybody vaguely aware of the duality of human nature understands good and bad exists in all of us.
Quote from: west_london_red on December 21, 2024, 04:28:14 pm
If you read the constitutional amendment that says you cant stand for more than two terms its pretty clear, there nothing there about the terms being consecutive or not so they dont have a lot to work with.

Yeah, I know what the constitution says but do you really think they aren't going to try?  And do you really think the Supreme Court isn't going to rule in their favor?
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 22, 2024, 11:16:02 am
Yeah, I know what the constitution says but do you really think they aren't going to try?  And do you really think the Supreme Court isn't going to rule in their favor?

I think you need to get a grip
Quote from: Billy The Kid on December 22, 2024, 06:50:50 pm
I think you need to get a grip

I take it youre in the Trump says crazy shit but he doesnt really mean it camp. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 22, 2024, 11:16:02 am
Yeah, I know what the constitution says but do you really think they aren't going to try?  And do you really think the Supreme Court isn't going to rule in their favor?

If theres some ambiguity it can be exploited by clever lawyers of course, but Im not convinced even the most crooked of supreme courts judges would judge black is white which is pretty much what they would have to do here.
More likely they would test the waters with a VP + resignation or Speaker + 2 resignation approach. But I think it's just as likely they are trolling the Democrats. Even more likely is it's a moot point because they will get trounced in 2028 when this presidency is fucking shit once again. But they'll get another chance in 2032 because the Dems are Liverpool in a nation of 300 million PGMOL members.
FML

Oh man, I can't wait until this thing actually starts
Quote from: GreatEx on December 22, 2024, 11:16:05 pm
Oh man, I can't wait until this thing actually starts

There's only 6 countries between the US and Panama.

Maybe Operation Just Cause MkII?
Quote from: GreatEx on December 22, 2024, 11:16:05 pm
Oh man, I can't wait until this thing actually starts

Its going to be interesting if nothing else, sooner or later someones going to actually call his bluff or more likely think fuck it, were probably better off aligning ourselves with the Chinese to stop all this attempted bullying and intimidation from Trump.
I'm so bored of the constant stream from trumps loose jowls being reported as news. Report what he does, not the crap he floods social media with.


It's like reporting everything a drunk at a bar says, "I'm honna give those Panamanians, Canadians and Mexicans a puece of my mind. Drinks for all my friends."


It's boring click bait.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 22, 2024, 06:59:14 pm
I take it youre in the Trump says crazy shit but he doesnt really mean it camp. 

No, I'm in the "Trump saying crazy shit doesn't entitle him to re-write the fucking constitution" camp
It's getting on his nerves.

Quote
@RpsAgainstTrump

Trump on Elon Musk: Hes not gonna be presidentyou know why? He cant be; he wasnt born in this country. Haha.

People calling Elon Musk president seem to get under Trumps thin skin.

https://xcancel.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1870917331670757854#m
Quote from: west_london_red on December 22, 2024, 07:36:32 pm
If theres some ambiguity it can be exploited by clever lawyers of course, but Im not convinced even the most crooked of supreme courts judges would judge black is white which is pretty much what they would have to do here.

This group of Supreme Court justices are so incredibly corrupt that I wouldn't put anything past them.  They have already taken one of the core tenets of the constitution that no man is above the law, and threw that out with the immunity order for Trump. 
Credit to Elon Musk. Until the past couple of years I did not think it was possible for me to hate someone more than Trump. It saddens me to think like this but I would genuinely have the biggest smile if I woke up to news that he'd dropped dead. The world would absolutely be a better place. Completely odious c*nt. I think the reason I think like this is the sad thing is he's too powerful for progressives in power to actually call him out, if the fact he wasn't already the richest man in the world who owns one of the biggest social media in the world, he now has a direct line to the soon be president. So depressing!
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 23, 2024, 11:50:12 am
This group of Supreme Court justices are so incredibly corrupt that I wouldn't put anything past them.  They have already taken one of the core tenets of the constitution that no man is above the law, and threw that out with the immunity order for Trump. 

If they are indeed "originalists"...the founding of the US was about not having a king with concentrated power and immunity.

These folks are nothing but grifters, not idealists. I curse RBG for her obstinance and selfishness.
Quote from: Giono on December 23, 2024, 02:48:16 pm
If they are indeed "originalists"...the founding of the US was about not having a king with concentrated power and immunity.

These folks are nothing but grifters, not idealists. I curse RBG for her obstinance and selfishness.

yeah, they aren't originalists.  They've already proved that. 
Quote from: B0151? on December 23, 2024, 12:29:28 pm
Credit to Elon Musk. Until the past couple of years I did not think it was possible for me to hate someone more than Trump. It saddens me to think like this but I would genuinely have the biggest smile if I woke up to news that he'd dropped dead. The world would absolutely be a better place. Completely odious c*nt. I think the reason I think like this is the sad thing is he's too powerful for progressives in power to actually call him out, if the fact he wasn't already the richest man in the world who owns one of the biggest social media in the world, he now has a direct line to the soon be president. So depressing!

Wholeheartedly agree with this!
Gaetz "regularly paid women for engaging in sexual activity with him"
Quote from: B0151? on December 23, 2024, 12:29:28 pm
Credit to Elon Musk. Until the past couple of years I did not think it was possible for me to hate someone more than Trump. It saddens me to think like this but I would genuinely have the biggest smile if I woke up to news that he'd dropped dead. The world would absolutely be a better place. Completely odious c*nt. I think the reason I think like this is the sad thing is he's too powerful for progressives in power to actually call him out, if the fact he wasn't already the richest man in the world who owns one of the biggest social media in the world, he now has a direct line to the soon be president. So depressing!
Tbf I think now he's made himself part of the new Trump administration then we are seeing he is getting more directly attacked now by Democrats which is nice

But for UK and other countries he's decided to put his nose it seems he has pretty much free reign to do and say what he wants with them understandably reticent to hit back too much considering the above.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 23, 2024, 03:03:20 pm
yeah, they aren't originalists.  They've already proved that. 

As Romney's campaign manager titled his recent book: "It Was All a Lie". Conservatism was a fraud. The only thing they wanted to 'conserve' is their privilege.


Quote from: west_london_red on December 23, 2024, 03:59:51 pm
Gaetz "regularly paid women for engaging in sexual activity with him"

And...crickets from repugs...

The GOP is proof positive of GB Shaw's great quote (that I am paraphrasing): If you rob Peter to pay Paul you can always count on Paul.
Quote from: Giono on December 23, 2024, 04:42:52 pm
As Romney's campaign manager titled his recent book: "It Was All a Lie". Conservatism was a fraud. The only thing they wanted to 'conserve' is their privilege.
And power. They love their bit of grandstanding power.
Quote from: west_london_red on December 23, 2024, 03:59:51 pm
Gaetz "regularly paid women for engaging in sexual activity with him"
And purchased drugs - also the females were allegedly underage

'A woman who told the committee she was 17 at the time she had sex with Gaetz twice at a party in 2017 - at least once in front of other people - while under the influence of ecstasy. The woman, who had just completed her junior year in high school, then received $400 from him'

So pedophilia too

Not that this will disqualify him from the New Republican Party
The christianist repugs hand out indulgences like a medieval pope. They think that God is watching everything, but gives mulligans to club members.

Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 02:14:41 pm
Not that this will disqualify him from the New Republican Party
Quite the opposite these days, almost an initiation necessity
