I think 50m should be the limit of personal wealth.



After that, every dollar you earn should go to the betterment of society for a cause of your choice. You also get a park or library or community center named after you.



I mean 50m is, like any other number we could choose, mostly arbitrary, but I'd argue that no one needs anywhere near that much. And nor can a healthy society support people having that much, not at this juncture in history, when resources need to be managed wisely (and therefore distributed fairly). So I'll go: 10m. It's still an absurd amount of wealth. Many many times more than most of us will ever get close to owning, and many of us are ourselves in the top bracket of (relatively) privileged wealthy people just by virtue of being lucky enough to be born in western Europe.Societies that continue to allow this colossal level of wealth inequality and the huge levels of power inequality that come with it will eventually fail, whether that takes the form of oppressive dictatorships or of civil wars.