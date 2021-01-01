« previous next »
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10520 on: Today at 08:19:46 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:07:17 am
I think Trump knows that Musk has far too much influence for him to be pushed to the side.

American democracy is basically over, isn't it? It's just pure plutocracy now, with the masses manipulated by social media on a scale that every dictator dreams of.

Trump owns Musk. He's got countless pieces of evidence of him fawning over Trump and what he can do for America. He also has the power to ban Twitter/X just like the upcoming TikTok ban.

Musk won't be kicked to the kerb but he will be pushed to the side where he won't be heard or seen if he continues to upstage Trump.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10521 on: Today at 08:25:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:16:28 am
Musk will be pushed to the side if he's stealing Trump's light. He'll get some sort of deal for Tesla/Starlink/SpaceX that will boost his wealth to over $1t.

I think 50m should be the limit of personal wealth.

After that, every dollar you earn should go to the betterment of society for a cause of your choice. You also get a park or library or community center named after you.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10522 on: Today at 08:47:53 am »
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 08:25:45 am
I think 50m should be the limit of personal wealth.

After that, every dollar you earn should go to the betterment of society for a cause of your choice. You also get a park or library or community center named after you.

I mean 50m is, like any other number we could choose, mostly arbitrary, but I'd argue that no one needs anywhere near that much. And nor can a healthy society support people having that much, not at this juncture in history, when resources need to be managed wisely (and therefore distributed fairly).  So I'll go: 10m. It's still an absurd amount of wealth. Many many times more than most of us will ever get close to owning, and many of us are ourselves in the top bracket of  (relatively) privileged wealthy people just by virtue of being lucky enough to be born in western Europe.

Societies that continue to allow this colossal level of wealth inequality and the huge levels of power inequality that come with it will eventually fail, whether that takes the form of oppressive dictatorships or of civil wars.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10523 on: Today at 09:36:58 am »
I did a google of the top 10 richest people in the world, and with some possibly flawed mental arithmetic, estimated their combined wealth at around 1.6 trillion dollars. The combined GDP of the African continent is 3.1 trillion dollars.

I'm only half joking when I say, just find the 50 wealthiest people in the world, shoot them in their head and seize their assets. You could lift every single person in the world out of poverty, overnight.

Fucking parasites... and the American public thought voting for them would serve their interests. How can you be so ignorant of human nature, it's not like they're subtle about it.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10524 on: Today at 10:26:24 am »
Already seeing a clash between authoritarianism and democracy. It seems democracy wins for now, lets hope it stays that way.

My concern is that this will become the normal way of politics.
