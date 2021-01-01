I did a google of the top 10 richest people in the world, and with some possibly flawed mental arithmetic, estimated their combined wealth at around 1.6 trillion dollars. The combined GDP of the African continent is 3.1 trillion dollars.
I'm only half joking when I say, just find the 50 wealthiest people in the world, shoot them in their head and seize their assets. You could lift every single person in the world out of poverty, overnight.
Fucking parasites... and the American public thought voting for them would serve their interests. How can you be so ignorant of human nature, it's not like they're subtle about it.