Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 612833 times)

Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: KillieRed on December 13, 2024, 12:48:18 pm
Good posts guys .

You have to wonder what the solution is to this boundless, broken capitalism. Its certainly not through giving power to the new authoritarians , like Trump, Musk (and a host of others) that are springing up around the world. How do we take back (a semblance of) control from these malevolent clowns?

It's always the billionaires calling for an end to bureaucracy and red tape which in their vocabulary means democracy.
So with that in mind I guess we need more bureaucracy and red tape ;D.
Seriously though from my own perspective it's made me more pro EU than ever. As Klopp said its not perfect but it's the best idea we've had.
America which suffers from a severe lack of regulations on billionaires/corporations has voted for less red tape (democracy) so they're fucked.

I don't know what the solution is but if I had my way I wouldn't allow very rich people to be politicians.  Their interests are the interests of the few and not the many.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: Buster Gonad on December 13, 2024, 02:13:52 pm

...I don't know what the solution is but if I had my way I wouldn't allow very rich people to be politicians.  Their interests are the interests of the few and not the many.


There is something in this; ordinary people that use ordinary healthcare, public housing, and live in ordinary neighborhoods. There was (and is) something mad about Rishi and Trump being leaders. Men who never go to an airport except the private jet terminal, men who have never been on a corporation bus. Men who never went to state school, men don't know anybody that isn't extremely rich. These are not the people that should be in charge.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: GreatEx on December 13, 2024, 01:18:24 pm
Like, this shit is everywhere. Just today I took delivery of a "Y-bell" piece of weight training equipment through my work "wellness" allowance. It had a QR code attached, with the note "scan code to learn all the exercises you can do with this thing". So I did, and after navigating past all the other products I must want to buy (no thanks), I come to the instructions page, and basically they give you about 2 minutes of video with a glimpse of various exercises, then they say if you want to see any more,  sign up to our video library for just $7.99/ month. Nearly a hundred bucks a year (approximately the cost of the item itself) to read the fucking manual! It's such a con. I'm lucky in that I am naturally geared against materialism... I don't like having "stuff", it actually stresses me out. These tactics push me further away from buying anything in the first place. But I assume it works on those who use expressions like "retail therapy" unironically.

Yup. The internet has allowed corporations to own more and more of your attention. It's now the full-on "Do you want fries with that?" business model.

The other day my bank app on my phone wasn't functioning. It locked me out eventually and told me to call the bank. I call and get 30 minutes of "Have you tried our app?" pitches. I told the giy who eventually answered that I will apologize in advance for dropping F bombs because they tell me I have to call and then make it an obstacle course for half an hour. And they care less about the quality of help I get...which was crap. But it is all about selling me stuff I don't want. The "help" is just an empty teaser to capture your attention and take more of your money.

It's like rich foreigners "bear hunting" in Canada. The operators bait a spot in the forest daily with a big smelly meal for the hapless bear. Then Trump jr and his palls show up for a 2 day weekend and wait for the bear coming for a free meal as usual. Then bang...game over.
Re: God didn't bless America
Some information of the people Biden pardoned coming out, including Chinese spies, pedophiles, corrupt judges who took bribes (cash for kids) that resulted in deaths of children. He is an absolute disgrace.


https://edition.cnn.com/2024/12/13/politics/joe-biden-commutations-pennsylvania-illinois/index.html

Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: Giono on December 13, 2024, 02:34:29 pm
Yup. The internet has allowed corporations to own more and more of your attention. It's now the full-on "Do you want fries with that?" business model.

The other day my bank app on my phone wasn't functioning. It locked me out eventually and told me to call the bank. I call and get 30 minutes of "Have you tried our app?" pitches. I told the giy who eventually answered that I will apologize in advance for dropping F bombs because they tell me I have to call and then make it an obstacle course for half an hour. And they care less about the quality of help I get...which was crap. But it is all about selling me stuff I don't want. The "help" is just an empty teaser to capture your attention and take more of your money.

It's like rich foreigners "bear hunting" in Canada. The operators bait a spot in the forest daily with a big smelly meal for the hapless bear. Then Trump jr and his palls show up for a 2 day weekend and wait for the bear coming for a free meal as usual. Then bang...game over.

The other thing with the scenario you describe is where theyre not trying to actively sell you something theyre still increasing their profit by making any kind of aftercare support so painfully difficult to obtain. In a lot of cases now its very difficult to speak with an actual person, quite often its Live Chat only which of course involves speaking with a bot. Others that do offer an actual telephone service will make you navigate a maze of option buttons and if you push the wrong button it tells you to go onto their website and terminates the call.

Try returning an item to certain stores and it has to be done online/via postage as they know that it makes people less inclined to do it, if a fuel/energy company owes you money its an absolute nightmare to obtain it but if its the other way round they have Sherlock Holmes on the case until you eventually pay up.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 14, 2024, 06:43:38 am
Some information of the people Biden pardoned coming out, including Chinese spies, pedophiles, corrupt judges who took bribes (cash for kids) that resulted in deaths of children. He is an absolute disgrace.


https://edition.cnn.com/2024/12/13/politics/joe-biden-commutations-pennsylvania-illinois/index.html



Article references a Pennsylvanian judge and an Illinois fraudster.  Assume you got references about Chinese spies, paedophiles etc from elsewhere.
Re: God didn't bless America
Trump Is About to Betray His Rural Supporters
© Jonno Rattman for The Atlantic

Donald Trumps support in rural America appears to have virtually no ceiling. In last months election, Trump won country communities by even larger margins than he did in his 2020 and 2016 presidential runs. But several core second-term policies that Trump and the Republican Congress have championed could disproportionately harm those places.

Agricultural producers could face worse losses than any other economic sector from Trumps plans to impose sweeping tariffs on imports and to undertake what he frequently has called the largest domestic deportation operation of undocumented immigrants in American history. Hospitals and other health providers in rural areas could face the greatest strain from proposals Trump has embraced to slash spending on Medicaid, which provides coverage to a greater share of adults in smaller communities than in large metropolitan areas. And small-town public schools would likely be destabilized even more than urban school districts if Trump succeeds in his pledge to expand school choice by providing parents with vouchers to send their kids to private schools.

Resistance to such measures in deep-red rural areas could represent one of the few obstacles Trump would face from a GOP-controlled Congress over implementing his agenda. Still, the most likely scenario is that elected Republicans who represent rural areas will ultimately fall in line with Trumps blueprint. If so, the effects will test whether anything can loosen the GOPs grip on small-town America during the Trump era, or whether the fervor of his rural supporters provides Trump nearly unlimited leeway to work against their economic interests without paying any political price.

I dont think [the Trump agenda] is going to lead to a dramatic reversal of these partisan shifts, because the truth is that the disdain for the Democratic Party is decades in the making and deep in rural America, Nicholas Jacobs, a political scientist at Colby College and the author of the 2023 book The Rural Voter, told me. But if Trump acts on the policies he campaigned on, Jacobs added, its hard to imagine that rural [places] will not suffer and will not hurt, and its hard to imagine that rural will not respond.

Trumps support in rural places reached imposing proportions in last months election, with gains even in heavily Latino rural counties in the Southwest and some Black rural areas in the Southeast. The nonpartisan Center for Rural Studies has developed a six-category classification system that segments the nations roughly 3,100 counties from the most urban to the most rural. The center found that in the second most-rural grouping, small metropolitan areas, Trump won 60 percent of the vote compared with Vice President Kamala Harriss 40 percent. In the top most-rural category, nonmetropolitan areas, Trump beat Harris even more resoundingly, by 69 percent to 31 percent.

Trumps vote share in the nonmetro areas exceeded even his commanding 66 percent there against Joe Biden in 2020 and 67 percent against Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trumps advantage in the small metros outstripped his margin over Biden and equaled his advantage over Clinton.

Across his three runs for the White House, Trump gained considerably more support in the most-rural counties than in the nations more populous communities. Although he ran no better in the most-urban counties than did the 2012 Republican nominee, Mitt Romney, Trump roughly doubled the GOP margin in nonmetro areas from 20 points in 2012 to nearly 40 this year. In the small metros, Trumps 20-point lead in 2024 represented a significant increase over Romneys 12-point advantage.

Congressional elections have largely followed the same trajectory. Once, rural areas were the political base for economically moderate, culturally conservative blue dog Democrats in the House, but since the GOP sweep in the 2010 midterm elections, Republicans have hunted the blue dogs to virtual extinction. Maps of party control of House seats now show the countryside solidly red in almost every state. Barring a few exceptions in New England, the states where rural residents compose the largest share of the population preponderantly elect Republicans to the Senate as well.

As Jacobs noted, the GOP advances in small-town America feed on these communities deep sense of being left behind in a changing America. Trump, as a thrice-married New Yorker who has lived much of his life in a Fifth Avenue penthouse, has always seemed an unlikely tribune for rural voters, yet his connection with them is visceral. After years of seemingly inexorable decline in more remote communities, Jacobs believes, rural residents are especially responsive to Trumps attacks on elites and his promises to upend the system. I think rural people are rejecting the idea that the devil we know is worse than the devil Trump may bring, Jacobs told me.

Despite the appeal of Trumps promise of retribution against the forces these people believe have held them back, the change hes offering in the specifics of his second-term agenda may strain those ties. The potential conflicts begin with Trumps plans for trade. Agricultural producers faced the most turmoil from the tariffs that Trump in his first term slapped on numerous trading partners, including China, the European Union, Mexico, and Canada. Trump bought peace with farm interests by disbursing more than $60 billion in payments to producers to compensate for the markets they lost when China and other countries imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products such as soybeans, corn, and pork. Those payments consumed nearly all of the revenue that Trumps tariffs raised, according to an analysis by the Council on Foreign Relations.

Trumps payments to farmers preempted any large-scale rural revolt during his first term. But they nonetheless imposed long-term costs on agricultural producers.

The bruising trade conflicts of Trumps first term encouraged foreign purchasers of American farm products to diversify their supply in order to be less vulnerable to future trade disruptions, Sandro Steinbach, the director of the Center for Agricultural Policy and Trade Studies at North Dakota State University, told me. As a result of Trumps trade conflicts, Steinbach said, the United States lost share in those markets and never recovered it. In 2016, for example, the U.S. sold nearly as many soybeans to China as Brazil did; now Brazil controls three times as much of the Chinese market. China is demanding more commodities but is buying them from other suppliers, Steinbach said, and that means we left a lot of money on the table.

All of these disruptions came from Trumps relatively targeted first-term tariffs on imports. Hes now threatening much more sweeping levies, including a 10 percent tariff on all imports, rising to 60 percent on those from China and 25 percent for goods from Mexico and Canada. Steinbach believes farmers will very likely now face even greater retaliatory trade barriers against their produce than they did in Trumps first term. The worst-case scenarios are really bad, he told me.

Farm lobbies are welcoming Trumps pledge to slash environmental regulations and hoping that he can deliver on his promise to cut energy costs. But his determination to carry out the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants will create another challenge for farmers. Agriculture relies on those workers as much as any other industry: Varying estimates put the proportion of farm laborers who are undocumented at one-sixth to nearly a quarter; they also make up large workforce shares in other industries along the food chain, such as meatpacking.

Removing a significant share of those workers through deportation, Steinbach said, would further erode the international competitiveness of American farmers by raising their labor costs and thus the price of their products. Eliminating undocumented workers would also put upward pressure on domestic food pricesafter an election that, as Trump himself noted, he won largely because of the price of groceriesand would also weaken rural economies by removing those workers buying power.

It is a stretch to think that if you start deporting undocumented labor, rural people who are hanging out in town are going to step in and fill those jobs, or people are going to move back to the countryside, Jacobs told me. There is very little evidence to suggest the labor market would self-correct in that direction.

A recent attempt to model how Trumps tariff and mass-deportation plans would affect agricultural producers found a devastating combined impact. In a scenario where Trump both imposes the tariffs hes threatened and succeeds at deporting a large number of immigrants, the nonpartisan Peterson Institute for International Economics has forecast that by 2028, agricultural exports could fall by nearly half and total agricultural output would decline by a sixth. Mass deportation, the institute projected, would reduce the workforce for agricultural production more than for any other economic sector. This forecast underscores Steinbachs astringent assessment: Any of those policies will be pretty painful in the short run for rural America.

Equally painful for rural America could be Trump and congressional Republicans agenda for health care. Big cuts in federal spending on Medicaid and subsidies for the uninsured to buy coverage under the Affordable Care Act were central to the Trump-backed plan that House Republicans passed in 2017 to repeal the ACA. Trumps administration later backed a Senate Republican proposal to convert Medicaid into a block grant and significantly cut its funding.

Retrenching federal spending on Medicaid and the ACA remains a priority for congressional Republicans. Trump has consistently excluded Medicaid when hes pledged not to seek cuts in the other biggest federal safety-net programs, Social Security and Medicare. The Republican Study Committee, a prominent organization of House conservatives, called in its latest proposed budget for converting Medicaid and ACA subsidies into block grants to states and then cutting them by $4.5 trillion over the next decade, more than four times the scale of cuts passed by the House in its 2017 bill.

At the level of cuts some of these groups are talking about, we are not looking at making things more efficient, Larry Levitt, the executive vice president for health policy at the nonpartisan KFF think tank, told me. We are looking at cutting tens of millions of people off from coverage.

Rural places would be especially vulnerable to cuts anywhere near the level that Republicans are discussing. Rural residents tend to be older and poorer, and face more chronic health problems. Rural employers are less likely to offer health insurance, which means that Medicaid provides coverage for a larger share of working-age adults in small towns: Multiple studies have found that about a fifth of rural residents rely on Medicaid, compared with less than a sixth in urban areas. Nearly half of all children in rural areas receive health coverage through the federal Childrens Health Insurance Program launched during Bill Clintons presidency.

Medicaid is especially important in confronting two health-care challenges particularly acute in rural communities. One is the opioid epidemic. In a KFF poll last year, more than 40 percent of rural residents said that they or someone in their family had been addicted to opioids, a far higher proportion than in urban or suburban communities.

Medicaid has become the foundation of the public-health response to that challenge. One recent study found that Medicaid provides treatment for about 1.5 million opioid users every year. Particularly important in that effort has been the ACAs expansion of Medicaid to cover more working-poor adults who are just above the poverty level. Hundreds of thousands of people are receiving opioid-addiction treatment under Medicaid in heartland states that Trump won, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. In all of those states, a majority of people receiving care are covered through the Medicaid expansion, the center-left Urban Institute has calculated. A lot of effort has gone into beefing up the community-based resources for mental health and substance abuse, and Medicaid has been the linchpin in the financing for that, Cindy Mann, a health-care attorney who oversaw the Medicaid program during Barack Obamas administration, told me.

One of the options most discussed among Republicans for reducing Medicaid spending has been to eliminate the extra federal money (the so-called enhanced match) that Washington has offered states to cover more of the working poor under the ACA. If that money is withdrawn, states would face enormous fiscal pressure to reduce such coverage. That would directly undercut the financing that Medicaid has provided for responding to the opioid epidemic, something that Trump has pledged to prioritize.

Medicaid is also a linchpin in the struggle to preserve rural hospitals. These face much more financial stress than medical facilities in more populous areas. Mann says that over the past two decades, 190 rural hospitals have closed or converted to other purposes, and nearly a third of the remaining facilities show signs of financial difficulty.

Private insurance, Mann notes, doesnt provide as much revenue for rural hospitals as it does for urban ones, because fewer rural residents have such coverage to begin with; even for those who do, rural providers lack the economic leverage to demand reimbursement rates that are as high as private insurers provide to urban hospitals. That situation makes Medicaid a crucial lifeline for rural hospitals. With large cuts to federal health spending, it would be very hard for rural health-care providers to simply survive, said the KFFs Levitt. In many cases, rural hospitals are hanging by a thread already, and it wouldnt take much to push them over the edge.

In the same way that rural hospitals are especially vulnerable to Trumps health-care agenda, his education plans could threaten another pillar of small-town life: public schools. Trump has repeatedly promised to pursue a nationwide federal voucher system that would provide parents with public funds to send their children to private schools.

In numerous state ballot initiatives over recent years, rural residents have voted against proposals to create a school-voucher system. That record continued last month when rural areas again mostly voted against voucher systems in ballot initiatives in Nebraska and Kentucky. (In Colorado, rural areas split about evenly on a similar proposition.)

Kelsey Coots, who managed the campaign against the Kentucky voucher initiative, told me that the proposal was rejected even in culturally conservative rural counties because everyone in the community is connected to the school. Small-town residents, she said, recognized that rural public schools already facing financial strain from stagnant or shrinking enrollments have little cushion if vouchers drain more of their funding. Regardless of how receptive conservative rural voters might be to Republican attacks on woke educators, Coots noted, if you ask them about their public school or their neighborhood school, they like it, because they know what the public school means for their community.

Throughout three elections, Trumps messagingparticularly his hostility to racial and cultural changehas resonated strongly in rural communities. His second term may test whether that deep reservoir of ideological support can survive policies that threaten the material interests of rural America in so many ways.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-is-about-to-betray-his-rural-supporters/ar-AA1vO1Mg?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=80e04287f9674f64b9d9254b4f1e897a&ei=22
Re: God didn't bless America
Opinion: America voted for a dumpster fire  Democrats just need to let it burn itself out
© Provided by The Hill

Theres a quiet but intense debate going on today in America, over how and whether the country will function over the next few years.

Despite Republicans having an ostensible House majority for the last two years, it has been Democrats who have done all the actual governing. More House Democrats than House Republicans have voted for the bills funding the government, authorizing our national defense programs and raising the debt ceiling. In short, the House Republican caucus has been so dysfunctional that neither Kevin McCarthy nor Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) could have kept the lights on without Democratic votes.

There is no reason to think the next Congress  with an even narrower House Republican majority  will be any different. So the question is, should congressional Democrats continue to bail out Republicans, or should they let them sink or swim on their own?

If Johnson wants to do something thats good for America, shouldnt Democrats lend him their support regardless of whether his own caucus backs him or not? Shouldnt Democrats act responsibly even when Republicans wont?

Surprisingly, theres a correct answer here. And it comes, of all places, from the field of addiction recovery.


 https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/opinion-america-voted-for-a-dumpster-fire-democrats-just-need-to-let-it-burn-itself-out/ar-AA1vO7Yu?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=c447819b31d741e8ae5f6ef90cd37441&ei=22
Re: God didn't bless America
Re: God didn't bless America
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: jambutty on December 14, 2024, 11:02:30 am

Donald Trumps support in rural America appears to have virtually no ceiling. In last months election, Trump won country communities by even larger margins than he did in his 2020 and 2016 presidential runs. But several core second-term policies that Trump and the Republican Congress have championed could disproportionately harm those places.


I kind of feel bad about it but whenever I read things like this, which has been pretty often lately, I just say "good, fuck those idiots for voting for him in the first place". 
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 14, 2024, 11:14:55 am
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/trump-promised-no-wars-and-lower-prices-now-hes-walking-that-back?srsltid=AfmBOoqIBUyFYcyVVPOAKmkuzXUitMt1nCHASFIa2ArsyT3ke9i2kaBa

Already walking back on his pledges, and he aint even president yet.

Anyone with1/2 a brain knew that everything he was saying was a complete lie.  Christ, I saw something the other day that he's now praising project 2025.  It was all bullshit all along and now we get to deal with it because people have been fucking brainwashed by Fox News and these other media companies who lie 24/7. 
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 14, 2024, 01:11:30 pm
I kind of feel bad about it but whenever I read things like this, which has been pretty often lately, I just say "good, fuck those idiots for voting for him in the first place". 

Especially, when it already happened once when he won the election the first time. People on the whole are just stupid and have short memories. It is the same with a lot of other populist parties/politicians. They get voted into power, screw all their supporters over, lose the next election and then a few years later get elected again with the same lies. It's absolutely baffling...
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: stoa on December 14, 2024, 02:08:08 pm
Especially, when it already happened once when he won the election the first time. People on the whole are just stupid and have short memories. It is the same with a lot of other populist parties/politicians. They get voted into power, screw all their supporters over, lose the next election and then a few years later get elected again with the same lies. It's absolutely baffling...

Yeah, and even though I'll likely be fucked over with everything he's going to do, I am still hoping he burns it down and everyone realizes how fucking stupid they are.
Re: God didn't bless America
Farmers took the biggest hit frim his last tariff war. They will again. Subsidizing farmers last time was a huge chunk of the deficit spending of Trump 1.0.



Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 14, 2024, 01:11:30 pm
I kind of feel bad about it but whenever I read things like this, which has been pretty often lately, I just say "good, fuck those idiots for voting for him in the first place". 

Same, except I don't feel bad about it.
Re: God didn't bless America
ABC settles Trumps defamation suit for $15M

ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos agreed to settle a defamation suit brought by President-elect Trump by issuing a public apology and providing $15 million to fund Trumps future presidential library, according to court documents filed Saturday.

The settlement enables both the anchor and Trump to avoid sitting for court-ordered depositions next week.

Trump sued the network and the anchor in March after Stephanopoulos repeatedly said during a This Week interview that a jury found Trump liable for rape in a lawsuit brought by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. The jury had found Trump liable for sexual abuse under New York law, but not rape. 

Under the settlement agreement, the network will put the $15 million in escrow to ultimately be used toward Trumps future presidential library and foundation. ABC also agreed to pay $1 million in attorneys fees and add an editors note to the bottom of the relevant article, court documents show.

ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABCs This Week on March 10, 2024, the note reads.

In return, Trump agreed to drop the lawsuit and waive any legal claims arising from the interview.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/abc-settles-trump-s-defamation-suit-for-15m/ar-AA1vRRNv?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=95503a8bea594af5ffd15b1a53f384ac&ei=12



His library   :lmao
Re: God didn't bless America
When President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office on January 20, 2025, he's promised to issue pardons to participants in the January 6, 2021 insurrection within minutes. Now, one former federal prosecutor is arguing that Trump may be expecting something in return for putting ink on pardon paperwork.

In a recent MSNBC interview with "Velshi" guest host Charles Coleman Jr., former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance argued that the January 6 pardons are a "different sort of creature" in comparison to the clemency that outgoing President Joe Biden announced earlier this week. She noted that "there are very strong standards that have been used for evaluating these cases," specifically whether a pardon recipient would "pose a threat" to their community if freed.

"That's the issue that Donald Trump seems to be willing to set aside here," Vance said. "These are not people who have shown remorse. These are not people who have re-integrated with their communities."

"These are people who, in many cases, continue to avow their support for Donald Trump, and who, if released, would add to his base, would add to his loyal level of followers and communities, which is clearly what these pardons are all about," she added.

While Biden granted 39 pardons and commuted the sentences of roughly 1,500 other federal inmates (with the promise of more to come before he leaves office), Trump may pardon the roughly 1,100 convicted participants in the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol  600 of whom have served prison sentences ranging from a few days to 22 years. And as New York University's Just Security reported earlier this year, many of those potential pardon recipients include defendants who have been convicted and are currently serving time for attacking U.S. Capitol police officers.

Nearly 1,600 people have been charged in connection with the insurrection. Even if all of them were pardoned, Politico reported that there would still be lengthy public documentation of their crime and their subsequent pardon, which could hurt defendants' job prospects during the background check process.

"Theres a consequence of having a judgment in the case, in the age of electronic databases, attorney William Shipley told Politico. When it is entered as a conviction and sentence in a particular case, its dragged out into all kinds of publicly available databases, the kind youre going to use for doing background checks of employment... And if that convictions not there, it doesnt appear on someones background check. So theres a real-world consequence.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/different-sort-of-creature-ex-us-atty-says-trump-expects-one-thing-from-pardoned-j6ers/ar-AA1vRwWQ?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=bd477cef3243497b92f5c7191033169e&ei=21
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: jambutty on December 14, 2024, 10:51:43 pm
ABC settles Trumps defamation suit for $15M

ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos agreed to settle a defamation suit brought by President-elect Trump by issuing a public apology and providing $15 million to fund Trumps future presidential library, according to court documents filed Saturday.

The settlement enables both the anchor and Trump to avoid sitting for court-ordered depositions next week.

Trump sued the network and the anchor in March after Stephanopoulos repeatedly said during a This Week interview that a jury found Trump liable for rape in a lawsuit brought by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. The jury had found Trump liable for sexual abuse under New York law, but not rape. 

Under the settlement agreement, the network will put the $15 million in escrow to ultimately be used toward Trumps future presidential library and foundation. ABC also agreed to pay $1 million in attorneys fees and add an editors note to the bottom of the relevant article, court documents show.

ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABCs This Week on March 10, 2024, the note reads.

In return, Trump agreed to drop the lawsuit and waive any legal claims arising from the interview.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/abc-settles-trump-s-defamation-suit-for-15m/ar-AA1vRRNv?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=95503a8bea594af5ffd15b1a53f384ac&ei=12



His library   :lmao

Excuse me. I'm a sexual abuser, not a rapist. I've never been so offended ::)
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: jambutty on December 14, 2024, 10:51:43 pm
ABC settles Trumps defamation suit for $15M

ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos agreed to settle a defamation suit brought by President-elect Trump by issuing a public apology and providing $15 million to fund Trumps future presidential library, according to court documents filed Saturday.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/abc-settles-trump-s-defamation-suit-for-15m/ar-AA1vRRNv?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=95503a8bea594af5ffd15b1a53f384ac&ei=12

His library   :lmao

Massive kick in the balls for MSNM. Whenever, ABC posts a negative article about him now he's going to throw this up to undermine their story.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: jambutty on December 14, 2024, 10:51:43 pm
His library   :lmao

It's where he will store the unsold copies of his bible... :D
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: stoa on December 14, 2024, 11:48:06 pm
It's where he will store the unsold copies of his bible... :D

It's already been built. It's got tiny books for his tiny hands.

Re: God didn't bless America
Trump smells of piss.
Re: God didn't bless America
Bet Gobshite doesn't even realise that giving to his library was a pisstake.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 14, 2024, 11:35:48 pm
Massive kick in the balls for MSNM. Whenever, ABC posts a negative article about him now he's going to throw this up to undermine their story.

I'd have thought defamation suits are a topic Trump would want to avoid, but then again I don't think like Trump (thank God)
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: jambutty on December 14, 2024, 10:51:43 pm
His library   :lmao

A copy of Mein Kampf & some sticky porno mags from the 80s
Re: God didn't bless America
They are about to get invaded by aliens it seems, or Chinese or is it North Koreans they can't make their minds up apparently with all these drone sightings.
Re: God didn't bless America
Not even Elon Musk knows exactly what is on the U.S. spy satellite rockets his company blasts into space.

SpaceX executives decided their founder and chief executive shouldnt apply for the highest-level security clearance after lawyers warned his alleged drug use and regular contact with foreign governments could create problems for the companys defense contracts, The Wall Street Journal reported.

But even without the security clearance, Musks new friend Donald Trump could give him unfettered access to the nations secrets once the president-elect takes office in January.

Like government employees, defense contractors generally hold confidential, secret, or top-secret security clearance giving them access to certain classified information. Musk barely obtained top-secret level clearance in 2022.

But SpaceXs Starshield program, which provides spy satellite hardware and services to intelligence agencies, generally requires even higher clearance. SpaceX has $5.32 billion in contracts with the Department of Defense, including a 2023 contract with the Pentagon worth $70 million.

The work is discussed and carried out in special classified facilities, which require even higher clearances for sensitive compartmentalized informationa reference to intelligence sources and techniquesand for special access programs.

Musk doesnt hold either clearance. That means he cant enter the classified Starshield facilities and cant access certain information about SpaceXs spy satellite program, including details about the spy cargo his rockets are carrying, according to The Wall Street Journal. His representatives didnt respond to the papers request for comment.

Sources told the paper that SpaceXs lawyers and executives debated last year whether to apply for a higher security clearance for Musk, but they were worried his application would be derailed by his contact with foreign leadersand by alleged drug use.

Musk has used LSD, cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, the Journal reported. His lawyer told the paper its reporting contained false facts, though he didnt specify which part was wrong. Musk himself seemed to confirm hes used ketamine, writing on his social media platform X that ketamine was better than SSRIs for treating depression.

I have a prescription for when my brain chemistry sometimes goes super negative, he wrote.

In October, reports also emerged that Musk has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2022.

All of this would have made it difficult to upgrade Musks security clearance; a request could have even led to his access being downgraded, SpaceXs lawyers reportedly warned. A top managers failed security application could have then forced the company to create extra layers of security and seek special government waivers.

But now, SpaceX has been scouting locations for a secure facility where Musk can review highly classified information, the Journal reported.

After donating more than $250 million to get Trump re-elected, the incoming president named Musk an outside government efficiency adviser. Presidents have the power to waive security requirements and give individuals access to national security secrets.

So Musk could very well end up parsing classified information as he decides which programs to recommend for the chopping block.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/elon-musk-denied-access-to-spacex-s-biggest-government-secrets-over-drugs-and-foreign-contacts/ar-AA1vY8pb?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=8f9d5eb760b04027d4a6d1ca7fc6327b&ei=89
Re: God didn't bless America
Come on, Joe... do it on national security grounds. Or just for fun. You're covered!
Re: God didn't bless America
A judge's ruling that Trump's hush money sentencing can proceed has "shattered" the belief that Trump has absolute immunity, a legal analyst has said.

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that Judge Juan Merchan has shown that Trump does not have immunity for everything that happens in the White House, as some on the left have claimed.


"Notably, the decision shatters the widespread claim of many on the left that the Supreme Court created absolute immunity. In this opinion, the court found multiple and independent grounds for placing conduct outside of the parameters created by the [Supreme] Court," he wrote.

Why It Matters
This is the first time a court has ruled on the perimeters of the Supreme Court's July 1 ruling, which granted Trump wide protection from criminal prosecution, and it is particularly significant as Trump is set to begin his second presidential term on January 20 and could in theory use presidential immunity for legally questionable acts if left unchecked.

On Monday, New York judge, Juan Merchan, refused to vacate Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The court found that Trump had falsified the records to hide his payments to adult film star, Stormy Daniels, to prevent her disclosing before the 2016 election their sexual liaison. Trump had denied having sex with Daniels and all charges, saying he was the victim of a political witch hunt. Trump's arguments for blocking the sentencing were based on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity, which gave him broad protection from prosecution.

What To Know
After he leaves the White House in 2029, a New York court might still be able to sentence Trump for covering up his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Although Trump was not president when the hush money was paid, one of the President-elect's main arguments for seeking to overturn the conviction was that some of the case against him was based on conversations he had with White House communications director, Hope Hicks.

Hicks gave tearful and reluctant testimony against her former boss during the trial, which took place in New York earlier this year.

On Monday, Merchan ruled that Trump's conversations with Hicks about Stormy Daniels were private, not presidential, in nature. Even if they were presidential, Hicks' evidence wouldn't have changed the verdict, given the huge weight of evidence against Trump, Merchan found.

What People Are Saying
New York University law professor, Stephen Gillers, told Newsweek that Merchan has shot down the idea that Trump has full immunity and that Trump's conversations with Hicks were covered by presidential immunity.

"Merchan held that the testimony was harmless given the amount of evidence of guilt and that the testimony concerned private conduct and was admissible," Gillers said.

Gillers said Merchan's ruling also showed that the court did not want to dispose of the case completely.

"Trump's other argument is that a president's criminal conviction has to be vacated if its presence interferes with the work of the president and that having this one hanging over his head for the next four years will do so. I don't see any merit to this argument," Gillers said.

On Monday, Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung, suggested that Merchan had acted in violation of the Supreme Court's immunity ruling.

He called the ruling "a direct violation of the Supreme Court's decision on immunity."

"This lawless case should have never been brought, and the Constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed," Cheung said in a statement.

What Comes Next
Prosecutors agree that Trump cannot be sentenced until he leaves the White House in 2029 but the legal battle about his potential sentencing will continue while he is in the White House.

Trump will likely appeal Merchan's ruling to the New York Court of Appeals and, if he doesn't win, to the Supreme Court.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-does-not-have-absolute-immunity-from-supreme-court-after-all/ar-AA1w2nmO?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=d0f8784b8d814173bd281297df0e24e4&ei=15
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: jambutty on December 17, 2024, 11:15:01 pm
A judge's ruling that Trump's hush money sentencing can proceed has "shattered" the belief that Trump has absolute immunity, a legal analyst has said.

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that Judge Juan Merchan has shown that Trump does not have immunity for everything that happens in the White House, as some on the left have claimed.

I feel that's a rather dubious claim to be make to be honest.

Firstly, until the appeals process has been exhausted, nothing has been properly established.

Secondly, if Trump doesn't actually face any consequences, then he still effectively has immunity. As it is, even if the conviction stands we won't know before 2029 what the sentence will be.
Re: God didn't bless America
In this case the actions were taken as a private citizen. If hed done what he did as president the Supreme Court would undoubtedly have declared him immune. Im not convinced they still wont for the good of the country.

What I find curious is that Trump seems intent on destroying all the things that actually made America powerful (if not great) and allowed his father to leave him a vast fortune. His tariffs plan (I can only assume he heard of them on the patio at his country club) has been proven to be historically stupid and attacks the free market capitalism that personally benefited him. His actions are like those of an agent of a foreign adversary.
Re: God didn't bless America
A House Republican stated that congressional ethics does not exist after it was revealed that the House Ethics Committee had taken a secret vote to release their report on Matt Gaetz.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett pledged to push for the committee to release the findings that they have "on every congressman" in response to Gaetz's report being released during an appearance on CNN Wednesday.

"Congressional ethics, to me, is kind of like military intelligence  it really just doesn't exist," Burchett told CNN host Jim Acosta.

"This thing was leaked out by the Democrat chairman. They're talking about bringing charges against her and this is  it's a clown show. It's Congress 101, they're releasing it right now right before the big budget thing," he continued.

While Acosta pointed out that Republican members had to side with Democrats in order for the committee's report to be released, Burchett stated that the specific report on Gaetz was "just an investigation, it's not a court of law."

Burchett went on to refer to the release of Gaetz's report as a "revenge tour," adding that he thought Gaetz was "doing well."

The House Ethics Committee reversed its decision to withhold their report on Gaetz's conduct from being published publicly, sources told CNN. The former representative has been accused of several allegations, including sexual misconduct, using campaign funds for personal use and accepting bribes.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied all allegations. After it was reported that the findings would be released, Gaetz admitted that he "womanized" more than he should have in a post to X Wednesday, but reiterated that he did nothing "criminal."


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/fuming-house-republican-says-congressional-ethics-doesn-t-exist-after-secret-vote-to-release-damning-matt-gaetz-report-clown-show/ar-AA1w6Eks?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=9b602b8ee52e4107cbcaad5f549a235c&ei=26

His Twatter response was total douchebag.

Re: God didn't bless America
It is so small-time for Trump to go after the Canadian Finance Minister & Deputy PM after she resigned. But I guess...
- She's an intelligent accomplished woman- She lead the last NAFTA negotiations during Trump 1.0- Putin banned her from Russia. In her past life she was a financial journalist stationed in Russia and wrote a book on Putin's rise, so he banned her from the country.- She is Ukrainian - Canadian
What a snowflake he is.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:21:29 pm
.

"Congressional ethics, to me, is kind of like military intelligence  it really just doesn't exist," Burchett told CNN host Jim Acosta.

Ooh, we've got a Megadeth fan here!
