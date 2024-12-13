Good posts guys .
You have to wonder what the solution is to this boundless, broken capitalism. Its certainly not through giving power to the new authoritarians , like Trump, Musk (and a host of others) that are springing up around the world. How do we take back (a semblance of) control from these malevolent clowns?
It's always the billionaires calling for an end to bureaucracy and red tape which in their vocabulary means democracy.
So with that in mind I guess we need more bureaucracy and red tape
.
Seriously though from my own perspective it's made me more pro EU than ever. As Klopp said its not perfect but it's the best idea we've had.
America which suffers from a severe lack of regulations on billionaires/corporations has voted for less red tape (democracy) so they're fucked.
I don't know what the solution is but if I had my way I wouldn't allow very rich people to be politicians. Their interests are the interests of the few and not the many.