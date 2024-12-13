Like, this shit is everywhere. Just today I took delivery of a "Y-bell" piece of weight training equipment through my work "wellness" allowance. It had a QR code attached, with the note "scan code to learn all the exercises you can do with this thing". So I did, and after navigating past all the other products I must want to buy (no thanks), I come to the instructions page, and basically they give you about 2 minutes of video with a glimpse of various exercises, then they say if you want to see any more, sign up to our video library for just $7.99/ month. Nearly a hundred bucks a year (approximately the cost of the item itself) to read the fucking manual! It's such a con. I'm lucky in that I am naturally geared against materialism... I don't like having "stuff", it actually stresses me out. These tactics push me further away from buying anything in the first place. But I assume it works on those who use expressions like "retail therapy" unironically.



Yup. The internet has allowed corporations to own more and more of your attention. It's now the full-on "Do you want fries with that?" business model.The other day my bank app on my phone wasn't functioning. It locked me out eventually and told me to call the bank. I call and get 30 minutes of "Have you tried our app?" pitches. I told the giy who eventually answered that I will apologize in advance for dropping F bombs because they tell me I have to call and then make it an obstacle course for half an hour. And they care less about the quality of help I get...which was crap. But it is all about selling me stuff I don't want. The "help" is just an empty teaser to capture your attention and take more of your money.It's like rich foreigners "bear hunting" in Canada. The operators bait a spot in the forest daily with a big smelly meal for the hapless bear. Then Trump jr and his palls show up for a 2 day weekend and wait for the bear coming for a free meal as usual. Then bang...game over.