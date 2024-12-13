« previous next »
God didn't bless America

Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:48:18 pm
Good posts guys .

You have to wonder what the solution is to this boundless, broken capitalism. Its certainly not through giving power to the new authoritarians , like Trump, Musk (and a host of others) that are springing up around the world. How do we take back (a semblance of) control from these malevolent clowns?

It's always the billionaires calling for an end to bureaucracy and red tape which in their vocabulary means democracy.
So with that in mind I guess we need more bureaucracy and red tape ;D.
Seriously though from my own perspective it's made me more pro EU than ever. As Klopp said its not perfect but it's the best idea we've had.
America which suffers from a severe lack of regulations on billionaires/corporations has voted for less red tape (democracy) so they're fucked.

I don't know what the solution is but if I had my way I wouldn't allow very rich people to be politicians.  Their interests are the interests of the few and not the many.
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 02:13:52 pm

...I don't know what the solution is but if I had my way I wouldn't allow very rich people to be politicians.  Their interests are the interests of the few and not the many.


There is something in this; ordinary people that use ordinary healthcare, public housing, and live in ordinary neighborhoods. There was (and is) something mad about Rishi and Trump being leaders. Men who never go to an airport except the private jet terminal, men who have never been on a corporation bus. Men who never went to state school, men don't know anybody that isn't extremely rich. These are not the people that should be in charge.
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:18:24 pm
Like, this shit is everywhere. Just today I took delivery of a "Y-bell" piece of weight training equipment through my work "wellness" allowance. It had a QR code attached, with the note "scan code to learn all the exercises you can do with this thing". So I did, and after navigating past all the other products I must want to buy (no thanks), I come to the instructions page, and basically they give you about 2 minutes of video with a glimpse of various exercises, then they say if you want to see any more,  sign up to our video library for just $7.99/ month. Nearly a hundred bucks a year (approximately the cost of the item itself) to read the fucking manual! It's such a con. I'm lucky in that I am naturally geared against materialism... I don't like having "stuff", it actually stresses me out. These tactics push me further away from buying anything in the first place. But I assume it works on those who use expressions like "retail therapy" unironically.

Yup. The internet has allowed corporations to own more and more of your attention. It's now the full-on "Do you want fries with that?" business model.

The other day my bank app on my phone wasn't functioning. It locked me out eventually and told me to call the bank. I call and get 30 minutes of "Have you tried our app?" pitches. I told the giy who eventually answered that I will apologize in advance for dropping F bombs because they tell me I have to call and then make it an obstacle course for half an hour. And they care less about the quality of help I get...which was crap. But it is all about selling me stuff I don't want. The "help" is just an empty teaser to capture your attention and take more of your money.

It's like rich foreigners "bear hunting" in Canada. The operators bait a spot in the forest daily with a big smelly meal for the hapless bear. Then Trump jr and his palls show up for a 2 day weekend and wait for the bear coming for a free meal as usual. Then bang...game over.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Some information of the people Biden pardoned coming out, including Chinese spies, pedophiles, corrupt judges who took bribes (cash for kids) that resulted in deaths of children. He is an absolute disgrace.


https://edition.cnn.com/2024/12/13/politics/joe-biden-commutations-pennsylvania-illinois/index.html

