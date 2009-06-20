« previous next »
Reply #10440 on: Yesterday at 09:37:19 am
China has reached the 'Two can play at that game' stage.

They have implemented tariffs as well as strict trade sanctions against the US, including to third-party traders who might seek to try and get round the trade embargoes.

And before you think 'Wow, no more cheap lawn furniture', they have specifically imposed sanctions on materials and technology they see as being inimical to China's wellbeing - so raw materials used to make solar panels, military hardware, silicon chips, high-tech products like display panels, radar assemblies, etc.

Gallium, Germanium and Antimony are essential to communications, radar, infra-red technology and for making those thin, high-powered computing chips and those firearm bullets the US loves so much - antimony is essential in hardening the lead used in bullets.

China supplies significant amounts - like 98% of the world's Gallium, 93% of the world's Germanium, and over 75% of the world's Antimony, so Trump's idea of moving all the silicon manufacturing back to the US will grind to a halt, without the raw materials needed.

They have, for the first time, decided to play hardball.

It's going to be interesting to see how this progresses - already Antimony has more than doubled in price to $25,000/ton from $12,300/ton in July.

Gallium has gone from $640 to $930, Germanium from $2300 to $4080 - but that's only for countries that can buy it, and that isn't the US. The cost to you from countries that can sell it, will likely be much, much higher.

In addition, they have placed sanctions on 13 aerospace manufacturers - so zero product for them. They are all military suppliers, and the sanction is in return for them selling advanced weaponry to Taiwan.

At least in the short term, it looks like they are going to come out on top - they own the method of production, and the raw materials.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/...minerals-to-us
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10441 on: Yesterday at 10:53:09 am
The Independent

Former FBI Director James Comey has tried to reassure his former colleagues at the Bureau ahead of President-elect Donald Trumps second term.

In a statement posted to Instagram a day before FBI Director Christopher Wray announced hed be stepping down, Comey wrote: I realize there is a great deal of anxiety in the Bureau now  produced by the rhetoric of those who have reason to fear honest investigators.

But please know you will be ok in the long run.

The former FBI directors tenure at the department abruptly ended in 2017 when then-President Trump fired him.

Comey found out about his termination while speaking to employees at an FBI field office in May of that year. As he spoke, a television near him flashed Comey Resigns. He thought his team was playing a prank on him, Comey told ABC News in 2018, but soon realized the news was no joke.

At the time, he had been leading an investigation into whether Trumps advisers colluded with the Russian government to sway the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Trump fired him because he refused to stop the investigation.

The special burden of being in the FBI is that you lack friends in high places  by design, Comeys statement continued. America has wanted you to be lonely since the searing lessons of Watergate. Once upon a time, the FBI director was a pal of presidents, sharing late-night drinks and using the Bureau to do favors for the powerful.

But the country learned 50 years ago that it is not in the national interest for the FBI to be loyal to anything except the constitution and the law.

Comey noted how, in recent years, federal investigators have investigated both Republicans and Democrats, including Trump and former New Jersey Democratic senator Bob Menendez in 2022.

Those investigations predictably led the politicians and their followers to decry the alleged partisan bias of the FBI, Comey wrote. An organization devoted only to finding out what is true will have few fans among politicians who have done something they shouldnt have.

But when the liars leave the stage, you will still be at work, trying to find facts in a careful and honest way, he added.

The Independent has reached out to Comey for comment.

Last month, Trump announced he would nominate MAGA loyalist Kash Patel to lead the FBI. In an ABC News interview on Sunday, Trump said he wasnt thrilled with Wrays performance, stating the director had invaded his Mar-a-Lago home to search for classified documents.

When asked if he intended to fire Wray to make room for Patel, Trump told the NBC News reporter: It would sort of seem pretty obvious that if Kash gets in, hes going to be taking somebodys place right, and somebody is the man that youre talking about.

Wray announced his resignation on Wednesday, stating he would only serve until the end of President Joe Bidens administration. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work, said Wray, who Trump appointed to the position in 2017. Hes currently seven years into his 10-year term.

Patel, who will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, has advocated for firing workers and going on a prosecution spree to fulfill Trumps promise of retribution, although Trump said he would not specifically direct Patel to go after his political enemies.

Comey encouraged Bureau employees to continue doing the job theyve been trained to do by opening cases when evidence warrants it and launching investigations as regulations require.

Your job is hard, the hours crushing, the pay mediocre. You get threatened and lied about. People try to hurt you constantly, his statement read. The water is rough right now and the sea is likely to rage over the next four years, but your children and grandchildren will be proud that you stayed true to the values of your great institution.

He added: There is always accountability even if it seems years away.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ex-fbi-director-james-comey-issues-warning-to-former-colleagues-ahead-of-trump-second-term/ar-AA1vHip9?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=a76cb290592b49b2fdce6dcb41913ac3&ei=17
Reply #10442 on: Yesterday at 11:11:34 am
Elon Musk ladies & gents. So, so smart....

Quote
The save the homeless NGOs are often paid according to how many homeless people are on the streets, thus creating a strong financial incentive for them to maximize the number of homeless people and never actually solve the problem! he wrote on December 10.

The more homeless there are, the more money these organizations get, so their incentive is to increase, not decrease, homelessness! he said in September.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/elon-musk-homeless-trump-b2662999.html

Reply #10443 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 am
If only the worlds richest man could do something to help the homeless.

As for Comey, he has a lot to answer for. If hes not complicit in Trump avoiding incarceration he was, at best, woefully naive.
Reply #10444 on: Yesterday at 11:38:07 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:31:16 am
If only the worlds richest man could do something to help the homeless.


Was just about to post this. He could probably solve homlessness for about 1% of his worth
Reply #10445 on: Yesterday at 11:49:46 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:11:34 am
Elon Musk ladies & gents. So, so smart....

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/elon-musk-homeless-trump-b2662999.html

My cousin works with the California Dept of Social Services and she has been very critical about the lethargy of the NGOs to help the homeless.

The NGOs take money, claim benefits and do so little because their overhead costs are sometimes >80%.

To give you a comparison, in 2019, in Uni, we did a fundraising for children with an organisation whose overhead was 17%. In Germany though I will confess.

I dont think Musk is the sharpest but he is (probably) not wrong about the NGOs trying to help the homeless.
Reply #10446 on: Yesterday at 12:49:16 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:38:07 am
Was just about to post this. He could probably solve homlessness for about 1% of his worth

He could give every single person living in the US $1 Billion and he'd still have $65 Billion left over. 
Reply #10447 on: Yesterday at 12:51:50 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:49:16 pm
He could give every single person living in the US $1 Billion and he'd still have $65 Billion left over.

Not sure your maths is mathing here mate, he'd run out of money after about 400 people if he gave each of them $1bn
Reply #10448 on: Yesterday at 12:55:08 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:49:16 pm
He could give every single person living in the US $1 Billion and he'd still have $65 Billion left over.
Thats about $999,999,950 off actually.
Reply #10449 on: Yesterday at 01:14:07 pm
Reply #10450 on: Yesterday at 01:57:17 pm
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Yesterday at 11:49:46 am
My cousin works with the California Dept of Social Services and she has been very critical about the lethargy of the NGOs to help the homeless.

The NGOs take money, claim benefits and do so little because their overhead costs are sometimes >80%.

To give you a comparison, in 2019, in Uni, we did a fundraising for children with an organisation whose overhead was 17%. In Germany though I will confess.

I dont think Musk is the sharpest but he is (probably) not wrong about the NGOs trying to help the homeless.

There's a difference between NGOs being inefficient with their funding (although you'd have to clarify what the 80% is of...overall funding? Benefits?) and them wanting to increase the amount of homelessness for financial gain as Musk implies
Reply #10451 on: Yesterday at 02:32:49 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 01:57:17 pm
There's a difference between NGOs being inefficient with their funding (although you'd have to clarify what the 80% is of...overall funding? Benefits?) and them wanting to increase the amount of homelessness for financial gain as Musk implies

Especially, when Musk is in a way better position to decrease homelessness than those NGOs will ever be. Both as someone who runs companies (and is not very keen on paying his employees) and as someone who's part of a Presdential campaign that is trying to take money from the poor and give it to the rich.
Reply #10452 on: Yesterday at 02:52:35 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 01:57:17 pm
There's a difference between NGOs being inefficient with their funding (although you'd have to clarify what the 80% is of...overall funding? Benefits?) and them wanting to increase the amount of homelessness for financial gain as Musk implies

NGOs get money on the number of homeless they take care of right?
So the more they "take care" of, the more money they get from the government.
Are there any improvement in their situation? Or are they simply becoming worse and worse?

As for 80%, its a separate discussion yes I agree. But it is still a form of corruption dont you think? And this is enabled because NGOs are allowed to get their expenses reimbursed from the government. So whats the incentive to actually cater to the poor?

As for people suggesting Musk could eliminate homelessness, yes he could but thats not his job. He has all the money because he is a capitalist pig. But solving homelessness is not his problem.
Reply #10453 on: Yesterday at 03:04:31 pm
Reply #10454 on: Yesterday at 04:35:49 pm
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Yesterday at 02:52:35 pm
As for people suggesting Musk could eliminate homelessness, yes he could but thats not his job. He has all the money because he is a capitalist pig. But solving homelessness is not his problem.

He's part of the government though even if it's just in some meme-department that has no power to do anything. So, he should shut the fuck up about NGOs. His president wants to cut taxes for the rich and get rid of social security. Is that going to decrease homelessness?
Reply #10455 on: Yesterday at 04:52:59 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:35:49 pm
He's part of the government though even if it's just in some meme-department that has no power to do anything. So, he should shut the fuck up about NGOs. His president wants to cut taxes for the rich and get rid of social security. Is that going to decrease homelessness?

He shouldn't talk about homelessness I agree. He should STFU. But he is not entirely wrong about those NGOs swindling money legally.

I find it ridiculous that a country whose GDP is 27 trillion dollars annually cannot find the tax dollars that do these things efficiently and needs to resort to a makeshift agency to deal with governmental efficiency.

He will lose it when he thinks he is playing but, in reality, he is like the little brother without the controller plugged into the console that thinks he is playing the game.
Reply #10456 on: Yesterday at 04:54:50 pm
Musk suggests the truly barmpot ideas, Trump doesnt go along with the worst ones to look like a moderating president. Americans lap it up.
Reply #10457 on: Yesterday at 05:35:38 pm
Reply #10458 on: Yesterday at 07:54:34 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:51:50 pm
Not sure your maths is mathing here mate, he'd run out of money after about 400 people if he gave each of them $1bn

haha.... Shit.  Not sure what I was thinking there
Reply #10459 on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Yesterday at 04:52:59 pm
needs to resort to a makeshift agency to deal with governmental efficiency.

Nobody "needs" DOGE; it is, as you pointed out, a worthless plaything to reward Memeboy for his propaganda efforts.
Reply #10460 on: Yesterday at 08:36:38 pm
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Yesterday at 02:52:35 pm
NGOs get money on the number of homeless they take care of right?
So the more they "take care" of, the more money they get from the government.
Are there any improvement in their situation? Or are they simply becoming worse and worse?

As for 80%, its a separate discussion yes I agree. But it is still a form of corruption dont you think? And this is enabled because NGOs are allowed to get their expenses reimbursed from the government. So whats the incentive to actually cater to the poor?

As for people suggesting Musk could eliminate homelessness, yes he could but thats not his job. He has all the money because he is a capitalist pig. But solving homelessness is not his problem.


Sounds like youre making musks argument. NGOs need money to look after the homeless. Homelessness is increasing. NGOs are causing the increase to get more money

Nothing to do with the insane cost of living increases over the last few years in the most look out for yourself country on Earth where a run of the mill illness can cost people their homes
Reply #10461 on: Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
Musk has absolutely no right to talk to any of this stuff. He should be asking why there are so many billionaires in the world today, and why their net worth increases at a rate orders of magnitude greater than any other demographic.

I was just chatting a few minutes ago with some small business owners about their accounting software (centrist dad alert), and reminiscing about how when we started out in our careers (I was a sole trader for a few years in the early 00's) you used to buy all your professional software on a CD-ROM, and then you owned it, and used it for years without needing upgrades, without any fear of cyber attacks and whatnot. Over the years this, along with so many other things, has quietly slipped into a subscription-based model, which only serves to guarantee the revenue streams of the provider while offering little real benefit to the customer (as a software engineer myself, I know from experience that core functionality is established early and changes little, and most of the "upgrade" cycle is pure marketing and user interface tweaks). Of course, this is just an extension of the previously established capitalist tricks like moving from expensive but durable and reliable products that would last a lifetime, to cheap tat that the customer would need to replace every few years. But the subscription model is just so much more insidious - especially when combined with today's easy tap-and-pay or pay-later culture that lowers the emotional barrier to spending - and is ruinous to the many people who can't cope with that degree of complexity in their personal finances. Just another example of how today's capitalism facilitates the flow from poor to rich. And America voted for the archetypes of these predatory tactics to deliver on their "anti-elitist" rage. No wonder satire is dead.

So in short, even if there is a point to be made about the NGOs, if made by Musk then it is wrong. Fuck that guy, I hope he gets Magioned.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:50:45 pm by GreatEx »
Reply #10462 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm
I think Time magazine has said in the past that their "Man of the Year" award wasn't meant as an endorsement or a pat on the back, more to say this was the person most talked about (for better or for worse).
Reply #10463 on: Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm
I think Time magazine has said in the past that their "Man of the Year" award wasn't meant as an endorsement or a pat on the back, more to say this was the person most talked about (for better or for worse).
But it makes him feel and look important.
It makes his family continue to be bewildered by his strength and relentless power.
It endorses the MAGA concept.
It portrays him as an innocent civilian not a felon who should have numerous more convictions.

When except for just a few thousand votes the exact opposite could have happened, and in a good world 2025 would be packed with headlines about his downfall and his disgrace.
Yep, I'm still fucking pissed off.
Reply #10464 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 pm
Good on you, John. We all should remain pissed off. The media wants us to put our tails between our legs and concede that Trump and/or Musk was actually right about most things and that we are the problem. Nah, fuck that. America will learn - again - soon enough.
Reply #10465 on: Today at 04:00:58 am
Opinion: The pitchforks are here: Populist rage and the rise of moral absolutism

In 2014, billionaire Nick Hanauer warned in Politico that The Pitchforks Are Coming  For Us Plutocrats. He argued that extreme inequality inevitably leads to revolution, comparing it to bankruptcy  it happens slowly, then all at once. A single act of violence, he cautioned, could ignite years of simmering frustration into an inferno of uncontrolled fury.

When combined with a generation taught that disagreement itself constitutes harm, that warning seems perilously prophetic in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompsons murder.

Immediately following his assassination, something disturbing emerged. With breathtaking speed, celebration became the predominant response. Within hours, social media erupted not with horror or condemnation, but with declarations of justice served  some thinly veiled and others brazen in their glee.

His title alone was enough to warrant death in mind of some, with no pause to examine his actual record or consider the human cost  including the conversation his wife would have with their teenage sons.

These werent just scattered trolls or fringe activists. The approval came from suburban parents, office workers, writers, influencers, teachers and professors  the very people shaping future generations understanding of discourse and disagreement. Some of these same voices who argue that challenging their ideas constitutes violence were now celebrating actual violence without hesitation.

This isnt occurring in isolation. The Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the 2020 racial justice protests that at times escalated into riots, and the approval some expressed for attempted political assassinations each reveal a society where disagreement has become synonymous with evil.

The Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel were even met with applause in more than a few quarters, including most absurdly on the campuses of our most elite universities, driven by a simplistic narrative that casts complex geopolitical conflicts in absolute terms of oppressor versus oppressed.

As Hanauer pointed out, the stratification of wealth and inequality set the stage, and the numbers behind our current populist rage are staggering. The wealthiest 1 percent now hold more wealth than the bottom 90 percent combined, while wages for the average worker have stagnated for decades.

For millions, the cost of basic necessities  healthcare, housing and education  has become crippling. But equally staggering are developments in our schools and universities, where students whine that challenging their views is a form of harm, that intellectual discomfort is trauma, that disagreement invalidates their personhood. 

This dehumanizing impulse revealed itself during the pandemic as well. Just as Thompson was reduced to his corporate title, neighbors were reduced to either responsible citizens or selfish murderers based on single observed moments. Scientific debate was recast as violence against the vulnerable.

In hindsight, we know some restrictions werent necessary and indeed harmful, but that debate was suppressed not just under the guise of protecting public health, but because wed forgotten how to debate at all.

Weve seen this pattern evolve through cancel culture, where complex individuals were reduced to their worst moment or most controversial statement. Digitally vilified and drawn-and-quartered. Critics warned that teaching people to respond to disagreement with demands for punishment and banishment rather than engagement would lead to darker places. 

They were dismissed as alarmist. But the speed and consensus with which Thompson was deemed deserving of death  without any examination of his actual views or actions  shows how completely this mindset has taken hold.

Many Americans still insist revolutionary unrest could never happen here  perhaps the most dangerous delusion of all. Skeptics often point to 1968 as a modern analog  the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the riots at the Democratic Convention, the war protests and the violent police response  as evidence that America has weathered worse without collapsing.

But that ignores two crucial distinctions. First, 1968 fell during one of the greatest periods of economic expansion in U.S. history. Second, it was an era where political opponents could engage in substantive debate without being branded as existential threats.

Back then, young idealistic revolutionaries might have taken to the streets and even turned to violence, but many ultimately receded into conventional society, thanks to a strong middle class and genuine upward mobility. That economic engine, coupled with a belief in the power of dialogue to effect change, provided an escape valve that simply doesnt exist today.

The rise of this moral absolutism  wherein debate is violence and disagreement is erasure  combined with unprecedented economic stratification, creates perfect conditions for actual violence to flourish.

When you teach people that words constitute violence while simultaneously stripping away paths to economic dignity, physical violence becomes not just self-defense but inevitable. When you insist that challenging ideas invalidates personhood while concentrating wealth in fewer and fewer hands, eliminating ideological opponents becomes a moral imperative.

The pitchforks arent just here  theyre being forged in our classrooms, sharpened on social media, and wielded by those we have taught that words are violence and debate is oppression.

Is it already too late? Perhaps. But averting the worst requires reclaiming abandoned principles.

We must restore not just economic opportunity, but the very possibility of good-faith disagreement. We must teach the next generation that challenging ideas isnt violence  its how societies progress. We must embrace complexity and reject the false comfort of moral absolutes. Economic inequality must be addressed  not as a favor to the poor, but as a necessity for societal stability.

The warning signs are flashing red. Whether we heed them will determine not just Americas fate, but whether we can ever return to a society capable of solving problems through discourse rather than destruction.



Justin Williamson, a former Wall Street litigator and international dispute resolution professional with extensive experience in global advisory services, now works as a writer and strategic consultant based in Louisville, Ky.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/opinion-the-pitchforks-are-here-populist-rage-and-the-rise-of-moral-absolutism/ar-AA1vKpyP?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=f4256a596b7c4188e9a90d101aefc3a9&ei=21
Reply #10466 on: Today at 04:25:06 am
The Colorado River receives some good news

Lake Mead is on the verge of a comeback after reaching "dead pool" status as water levels rise in Nevada's reservoir, which California regularly taps into for water.

Water levels are up by 16 feet after California farmers have made drastic efforts to cut back on water usage, trying to save water as temperatures continue to trend upwards.

California regularly faces the threat of a drought in the summer as temperatures rise due to climate change, which means the state is keen on preserving water reserves whenever possible.

The Colorado River Board of California has said that 1.2 acre-feet of water has been conserved since 2022.

The farmers in the state have water rights to the Colorado river, but the group is nearing its goal of 1.6 million acre-feet of water saved, which shows promise for the river's long-term health.

California is helping the river fill up

"In two years, Californians have plunged our uses to their lowest levels since the 1940s, all while supporting half the Basin's entire population and a plurality of the Basin's farm production," JB Hamby, chairman of the Colorado River Board of California and Colorado River commissioner for California, said.

"Every user, sector, state, and Basin must do their part to protect this river. No one has shown that more than California's cities, farms, and tribes."

California has used various methods to save all of this water, including having farmers not water for specific periods and creating turf replacement programs so fewer grass lawns can be watered.

"These efforts have not only improved levels in Lake Mead, but through coordinated operations, they have benefitted the Upper Basin by reducing required Lake Powell releases. They have provided much-needed stability to the entire system as the seven Basin states work with the federal government and Basin tribes to create a post-2026 operations plan for the river," the Colorado River Board of California added.

California is prone to frequent droughts, making their access to Nevada and Colorado's water all the more critical.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/america-s-largest-reservoir-lake-mead-rises-staggering-amount-after-dead-pool-status/ar-AA1vLMCu?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=872a5b7578d348a985724d9a59242b86&ei=15
