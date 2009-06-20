« previous next »
God didn't bless America

Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 09:37:19 am
China has reached the 'Two can play at that game' stage.

They have implemented tariffs as well as strict trade sanctions against the US, including to third-party traders who might seek to try and get round the trade embargoes.

And before you think 'Wow, no more cheap lawn furniture', they have specifically imposed sanctions on materials and technology they see as being inimical to China's wellbeing - so raw materials used to make solar panels, military hardware, silicon chips, high-tech products like display panels, radar assemblies, etc.

Gallium, Germanium and Antimony are essential to communications, radar, infra-red technology and for making those thin, high-powered computing chips and those firearm bullets the US loves so much - antimony is essential in hardening the lead used in bullets.

China supplies significant amounts - like 98% of the world's Gallium, 93% of the world's Germanium, and over 75% of the world's Antimony, so Trump's idea of moving all the silicon manufacturing back to the US will grind to a halt, without the raw materials needed.

They have, for the first time, decided to play hardball.

It's going to be interesting to see how this progresses - already Antimony has more than doubled in price to $25,000/ton from $12,300/ton in July.

Gallium has gone from $640 to $930, Germanium from $2300 to $4080 - but that's only for countries that can buy it, and that isn't the US. The cost to you from countries that can sell it, will likely be much, much higher.

In addition, they have placed sanctions on 13 aerospace manufacturers - so zero product for them. They are all military suppliers, and the sanction is in return for them selling advanced weaponry to Taiwan.

At least in the short term, it looks like they are going to come out on top - they own the method of production, and the raw materials.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/...minerals-to-us
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 10:53:09 am
The Independent

Former FBI Director James Comey has tried to reassure his former colleagues at the Bureau ahead of President-elect Donald Trumps second term.

In a statement posted to Instagram a day before FBI Director Christopher Wray announced hed be stepping down, Comey wrote: I realize there is a great deal of anxiety in the Bureau now  produced by the rhetoric of those who have reason to fear honest investigators.

But please know you will be ok in the long run.

The former FBI directors tenure at the department abruptly ended in 2017 when then-President Trump fired him.

Comey found out about his termination while speaking to employees at an FBI field office in May of that year. As he spoke, a television near him flashed Comey Resigns. He thought his team was playing a prank on him, Comey told ABC News in 2018, but soon realized the news was no joke.

At the time, he had been leading an investigation into whether Trumps advisers colluded with the Russian government to sway the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Trump fired him because he refused to stop the investigation.

The special burden of being in the FBI is that you lack friends in high places  by design, Comeys statement continued. America has wanted you to be lonely since the searing lessons of Watergate. Once upon a time, the FBI director was a pal of presidents, sharing late-night drinks and using the Bureau to do favors for the powerful.

But the country learned 50 years ago that it is not in the national interest for the FBI to be loyal to anything except the constitution and the law.

Comey noted how, in recent years, federal investigators have investigated both Republicans and Democrats, including Trump and former New Jersey Democratic senator Bob Menendez in 2022.

Those investigations predictably led the politicians and their followers to decry the alleged partisan bias of the FBI, Comey wrote. An organization devoted only to finding out what is true will have few fans among politicians who have done something they shouldnt have.

But when the liars leave the stage, you will still be at work, trying to find facts in a careful and honest way, he added.

The Independent has reached out to Comey for comment.

Last month, Trump announced he would nominate MAGA loyalist Kash Patel to lead the FBI. In an ABC News interview on Sunday, Trump said he wasnt thrilled with Wrays performance, stating the director had invaded his Mar-a-Lago home to search for classified documents.

When asked if he intended to fire Wray to make room for Patel, Trump told the NBC News reporter: It would sort of seem pretty obvious that if Kash gets in, hes going to be taking somebodys place right, and somebody is the man that youre talking about.

Wray announced his resignation on Wednesday, stating he would only serve until the end of President Joe Bidens administration. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work, said Wray, who Trump appointed to the position in 2017. Hes currently seven years into his 10-year term.

Patel, who will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, has advocated for firing workers and going on a prosecution spree to fulfill Trumps promise of retribution, although Trump said he would not specifically direct Patel to go after his political enemies.

Comey encouraged Bureau employees to continue doing the job theyve been trained to do by opening cases when evidence warrants it and launching investigations as regulations require.

Your job is hard, the hours crushing, the pay mediocre. You get threatened and lied about. People try to hurt you constantly, his statement read. The water is rough right now and the sea is likely to rage over the next four years, but your children and grandchildren will be proud that you stayed true to the values of your great institution.

He added: There is always accountability even if it seems years away.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ex-fbi-director-james-comey-issues-warning-to-former-colleagues-ahead-of-trump-second-term/ar-AA1vHip9?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=a76cb290592b49b2fdce6dcb41913ac3&ei=17
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 11:11:34 am
Elon Musk ladies & gents. So, so smart....

Quote
The save the homeless NGOs are often paid according to how many homeless people are on the streets, thus creating a strong financial incentive for them to maximize the number of homeless people and never actually solve the problem! he wrote on December 10.

The more homeless there are, the more money these organizations get, so their incentive is to increase, not decrease, homelessness! he said in September.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/elon-musk-homeless-trump-b2662999.html

Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 11:31:16 am
If only the worlds richest man could do something to help the homeless.

As for Comey, he has a lot to answer for. If hes not complicit in Trump avoiding incarceration he was, at best, woefully naive.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 11:38:07 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:31:16 am
If only the worlds richest man could do something to help the homeless.


Was just about to post this. He could probably solve homlessness for about 1% of his worth
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 11:49:46 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:11:34 am
Elon Musk ladies & gents. So, so smart....

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/elon-musk-homeless-trump-b2662999.html

My cousin works with the California Dept of Social Services and she has been very critical about the lethargy of the NGOs to help the homeless.

The NGOs take money, claim benefits and do so little because their overhead costs are sometimes >80%.

To give you a comparison, in 2019, in Uni, we did a fundraising for children with an organisation whose overhead was 17%. In Germany though I will confess.

I dont think Musk is the sharpest but he is (probably) not wrong about the NGOs trying to help the homeless.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 12:49:16 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:38:07 am
Was just about to post this. He could probably solve homlessness for about 1% of his worth

He could give every single person living in the US $1 Billion and he'd still have $65 Billion left over. 
Re: God didn't bless America
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:49:16 pm
He could give every single person living in the US $1 Billion and he'd still have $65 Billion left over.

Not sure your maths is mathing here mate, he'd run out of money after about 400 people if he gave each of them $1bn
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 12:55:08 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:49:16 pm
He could give every single person living in the US $1 Billion and he'd still have $65 Billion left over.
Thats about $999,999,950 off actually.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 01:14:07 pm
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 01:57:17 pm
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 11:49:46 am
My cousin works with the California Dept of Social Services and she has been very critical about the lethargy of the NGOs to help the homeless.

The NGOs take money, claim benefits and do so little because their overhead costs are sometimes >80%.

To give you a comparison, in 2019, in Uni, we did a fundraising for children with an organisation whose overhead was 17%. In Germany though I will confess.

I dont think Musk is the sharpest but he is (probably) not wrong about the NGOs trying to help the homeless.

There's a difference between NGOs being inefficient with their funding (although you'd have to clarify what the 80% is of...overall funding? Benefits?) and them wanting to increase the amount of homelessness for financial gain as Musk implies
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 02:32:49 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 01:57:17 pm
There's a difference between NGOs being inefficient with their funding (although you'd have to clarify what the 80% is of...overall funding? Benefits?) and them wanting to increase the amount of homelessness for financial gain as Musk implies

Especially, when Musk is in a way better position to decrease homelessness than those NGOs will ever be. Both as someone who runs companies (and is not very keen on paying his employees) and as someone who's part of a Presdential campaign that is trying to take money from the poor and give it to the rich.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 02:52:35 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 01:57:17 pm
There's a difference between NGOs being inefficient with their funding (although you'd have to clarify what the 80% is of...overall funding? Benefits?) and them wanting to increase the amount of homelessness for financial gain as Musk implies

NGOs get money on the number of homeless they take care of right?
So the more they "take care" of, the more money they get from the government.
Are there any improvement in their situation? Or are they simply becoming worse and worse?

As for 80%, its a separate discussion yes I agree. But it is still a form of corruption dont you think? And this is enabled because NGOs are allowed to get their expenses reimbursed from the government. So whats the incentive to actually cater to the poor?

As for people suggesting Musk could eliminate homelessness, yes he could but thats not his job. He has all the money because he is a capitalist pig. But solving homelessness is not his problem.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 03:04:31 pm
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 04:35:49 pm
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 02:52:35 pm
As for people suggesting Musk could eliminate homelessness, yes he could but thats not his job. He has all the money because he is a capitalist pig. But solving homelessness is not his problem.

He's part of the government though even if it's just in some meme-department that has no power to do anything. So, he should shut the fuck up about NGOs. His president wants to cut taxes for the rich and get rid of social security. Is that going to decrease homelessness?
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 04:52:59 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 04:35:49 pm
He's part of the government though even if it's just in some meme-department that has no power to do anything. So, he should shut the fuck up about NGOs. His president wants to cut taxes for the rich and get rid of social security. Is that going to decrease homelessness?

He shouldn't talk about homelessness I agree. He should STFU. But he is not entirely wrong about those NGOs swindling money legally.

I find it ridiculous that a country whose GDP is 27 trillion dollars annually cannot find the tax dollars that do these things efficiently and needs to resort to a makeshift agency to deal with governmental efficiency.

He will lose it when he thinks he is playing but, in reality, he is like the little brother without the controller plugged into the console that thinks he is playing the game.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 04:54:50 pm
Musk suggests the truly barmpot ideas, Trump doesnt go along with the worst ones to look like a moderating president. Americans lap it up.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 05:35:38 pm
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 07:54:34 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:51:50 pm
Not sure your maths is mathing here mate, he'd run out of money after about 400 people if he gave each of them $1bn

haha.... Shit.  Not sure what I was thinking there
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 08:12:44 pm
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 04:52:59 pm
needs to resort to a makeshift agency to deal with governmental efficiency.

Nobody "needs" DOGE; it is, as you pointed out, a worthless plaything to reward Memeboy for his propaganda efforts.
