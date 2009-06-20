« previous next »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 03:14:32 pm
I've yet to see a CEO of a publicly traded company rethink their pursuit of profits for any reason.  To be fair to them, it's actually their remit and they'd likely be fired by their board/stockholders if they didn't.  It's all part of the greed that is American society right now capitalism. 
Kill the humourless.

This is a very good analysis of Thompson and his culpability, as well as highlighting the rot at the heart of U.S health care provision. U.K beware.


https://youtu.be/bMfssjo92G8?si=BrB_WvUzp_d7n44f
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  5, 2024, 10:08:06 am
3 Bullet casings had the words engraved of Delay, Deny, Defend on them.

It's the title of a Book that describes how insurance companies operate delaying payment, denying claims and defending their actions.

Holy shit.  This story is absolutely incredible.

That smile the hitman gave to the youth hostel receptionist is gonna be the downfall of his otherwise perfect hit.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:08:46 pm
This is a very good analysis of Thompson and his culpability, as well as highlighting the rot at the heart of U.S health care provision. U.K beware.


https://youtu.be/bMfssjo92G8?si=BrB_WvUzp_d7n44f

Maybe the most unsurprising thing the guy says is that while the Biden administration is currently investigating the company the dead guy worked for, said investigation will cease when Trump takes the presidency.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:34:02 pm
Holy shit.  This story is absolutely incredible.

That smile the hitman gave to the youth hostel receptionist is gonna be the downfall of his otherwise perfect hit.


Unless I'm missing something the shooter and the guy in the hostel look nothing alike.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:00:09 am
Unless I'm missing something the shooter and the guy in the hostel look nothing alike.

I've only seen the picture of the guy smiling in the hostel

I thought that was the only proper pic of his face they had?
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:03:28 am
I've only seen the picture of the guy smiling in the hostel

I thought that was the only proper pic of his face they had?

I meant his clothes are different. It seems a bit of a leap to assume a random guy using a fake ID in a hostel must be the guy, especially as the shooting was so meticulous and the guy in the hostel was anything but.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:07:20 am
I meant his clothes are different. It seems a bit of a leap to assume a random guy using a fake ID in a hostel must be the guy, especially as the shooting was so meticulous and the guy in the hostel was anything but.

I would imagine law enforcement wouldn't publish that photo, if they didn't have evidence that the guy in the hostel and the guy in the shooting are most likely the same person no matter what clothes they're wearing. They will have more video evidence from the hostel (and loads of other cameras) and they will have talked to witnesses in the hostel, who interacted with the suspect.
