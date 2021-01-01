...
Just makes you wonder how hard the individual Police officers will be looking for this guy. If you found a key piece of evidence it would so easy to just destroy it or delete it.
So many families get fucked over by insurance companies it wouldnt be a huge stretch.
Just a couple of examples from my very small circle of acquaintances.
1. Man loses job (with healthcare) recently. And finding it very hard to find a new provider that will take over his wifes treatment for aggressive bone cancer.
2. Woman has miscarriage and has to pay 10 Grand co-pay (patient contribution not covered in her policy)!
3. Was in the dentist last week and someone was weeping so much because theyd been fucked over by the insurance company and didnt have the means to pay.
The really mad thing is that the UK will go the same way if the Tories or reform get back in.