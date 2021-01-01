« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 600212 times)

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10320 on: Today at 10:33:51 am »
looooooooooooooooooooads of sympathy online for him!

I do wonder if this sort of thing will increase over the next four years, wouldn't shock me
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,371
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10321 on: Today at 10:36:07 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:33:51 am
looooooooooooooooooooads of sympathy online for him!

I do wonder if this sort of thing will increase over the next four years, wouldn't shock me

I'm sure the whole world will grieve.

Obviously, a massive c*nt.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10322 on: Today at 10:40:38 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:19:00 am
The one thing the big healthcare companies are not concerned about is healthcare. It's all about profit. The recent annoucement by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield that it will no longer pay for anesthesia care if the surgery goes beyond an arbitrary time limit (regardless of how long the procedure takes) sums them up. Is the surgeon supposed to stop when your cover stops? Or do you go into surgery in the knowledge that you could be facing a crippling bill when you wake up?

Quote
The market size, measured by revenue, of the Health & Medical Insurance industry was $1.4tr in 2023.

Surely, you could have a better healthcare if that money was invested in a publically run system.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,337
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10323 on: Today at 10:43:55 am »
To hell.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,270
  • Never Forget
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10324 on: Today at 10:46:14 am »
Just seen the CCTV video of the shooting. It is so cold.

Most hand guns are semi automatic. This one appears to jam after each shot and he casually he pulls the mechanism back to clear the chamber and shoots again.

Then just jogs off into the street towards central park. Either a very professional aggrieved person or a hired hit.

Just makes you wonder how hard the individual Police  officers will be looking for this guy. If you found a key piece of evidence it would so easy to just destroy it or delete it.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,232
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10325 on: Today at 10:55:15 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:19:00 am
The one thing the big healthcare companies are not concerned about is healthcare. It's all about profit. The recent annoucement by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield that it will no longer pay for anesthesia care if the surgery goes beyond an arbitrary time limit (regardless of how long the procedure takes) sums them up. Is the surgeon supposed to stop when your cover stops? Or do you go into surgery in the knowledge that you could be facing a crippling bill when you wake up?

This is what's going to happen.  Doctors/anesthesiologists aren't going to stop the anesthesia mid surgery.  You'll just be charged thousands upon thousands of dollars for it.   
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10326 on: Today at 11:02:34 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:46:14 am
Just makes you wonder how hard the individual Police  officers will be looking for this guy. If you found a key piece of evidence it would so easy to just destroy it or delete it.

Why would they do that?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10327 on: Today at 12:32:34 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:40:38 am
Surely, you could have a better healthcare if that money was invested in a publically run system.

Yes, they could call it a "National Health Service", fund it by taxation, and make it free for all at the point of use.

Would never work though...
Logged

Online kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10328 on: Today at 01:43:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:46:14 am
...

Just makes you wonder how hard the individual Police  officers will be looking for this guy. If you found a key piece of evidence it would so easy to just destroy it or delete it.

So many families get fucked over by insurance companies it wouldnt be a huge stretch.
Just a couple of examples from my very small circle of acquaintances.
1. Man loses job (with healthcare) recently. And  finding it very hard to find a new provider that will take over his wifes treatment for aggressive bone cancer.
2. Woman has miscarriage and has to pay 10 Grand co-pay (patient contribution not covered in her policy)!
3. Was in the dentist last week and someone was weeping so much because theyd been fucked over by the insurance company and didnt have the means to pay.


The really mad thing is that the UK will go the same way if the Tories or reform get back in.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,878
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10329 on: Today at 02:38:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:46:14 am
Just seen the CCTV video of the shooting. It is so cold.

Most hand guns are semi automatic. This one appears to jam after each shot and he casually he pulls the mechanism back to clear the chamber and shoots again.

Then just jogs off into the street towards central park. Either a very professional aggrieved person or a hired hit.

Just makes you wonder how hard the individual Police  officers will be looking for this guy. If you found a key piece of evidence it would so easy to just destroy it or delete it.

The theory is he was using subsonic rounds to keep noise level down, so he had to rack it.

But yes, ice cold for sure.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,576
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10330 on: Today at 03:37:55 pm »
"Delay", "Deny", "Defend" found written on the bullet casings apparently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Up
« previous next »
 