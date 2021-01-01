« previous next »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:37:51 am
and my personal opinion is if Hunter Biden is guaranteed a fair trial/sentencing then of course he should stand trial for anything he's supposed to have done, but as an outsider to the American judicial system and America it doesn't look as if he will get a fair trial and sentencing...which says an awful lot about America these days. Putin's work is nearly done.

I dont think anyone would have a go at Biden doing this for personal reasons. But for the Democrats it just makes them look stupid and should negate any sort of moaning of Trump doing this. Basically neither back the law.

But also its right to acknowledge it wont affect them at the next election because the Yanks have abandoned anything thats supposedly decent. Their electorate is dogshit.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:41:47 am
I dont think anyone would have a go at Biden doing this for personal reasons. But for the Democrats it just makes them look stupid and should negate any sort of moaning of Trump doing this. Basically neither back the law.

But also its right to acknowledge it wont affect them at the next election because the Yanks have abandoned anything thats supposedly decent. Their electorate is dogshit.
to be honest, Biden made the Dems look stupid when 2 years ago he didn't tell them he was standing down. Trump winning, a great chunk of it is on Biden.
We can only hope now that Biden gives similar all encompassing pardons to Anthony Fauci, Jack Smith , Hillary, Kamala, and all the other people Trump has said will be subject to his vengeance in the next four years. There are probably hundreds of them.
Cheney as well. He really hates her.
Quote from: Elisha S on Today at 07:23:47 am
Trumps doj spent years trying to rake up dirt on Hunter Biden and found nothing. This pardon covers him for the fabricated crimes Trump and his people will try to throw at him.
Also, Trump tried to blackmail a nation state (Ukraine) to dig up dirt on Biden or he might not send money Congress had already approved.

I don't think people should underestimate Trumps potential vitriol and desire for revenge which people are starting to protect themselves against. Joe and Mika (weakly imo) going to Mar-a-lago, Pete Strzok (who Trump refers to as "a dirty cop") disappearing from his podcast, with probably more similar situations to come.
An evil, vindictive man is about to occupy the WH with a personally assembled team of sycophantic man-men. The economy, environment and wellbeing of Americans will be low on their agenda. Revenge & self-enrichment will be the priority.
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 07:04:09 am
if hunter was prosecuted, it would still need go through the courts and would still need to go through a jury.

He was prosecuted and found guilty whilst biden was president. He is guilty and should be held accountable for his crimes. The fact biden put a blanket 10 year pardon should say it all, there are more skeletons in the closet.


We don't know what skeletons there may or not be. And without knowing that, I feel it is hard to gauge the exact "wrongness" of the blanket aspect.

It may be that there are crimes Biden is aware of.

Or it may be that he is simply trying to protect his recovering addict son from being hounded by the Republicans.
Because even if there is nothing else any sane court and jury would convict him of, that doesn't stop him from being dragged through the courts, from suffering the stress and embarassment of details of his personal life begin paraded in public.

Last year, MTG produced nude images of Hunter Biden at a congressional hearing. They were absolutely irrelevant to the issue at hand, it was just a personal attack on Hunter (and through him, Joe Biden). I can understand why a father might want to protect his son from that kind of thing.
I honestly don't care about this all that much, it will be wiped from collective memory in about two days of Republicans insanity once they take office. Compared to hanging in the race and denying democrats proper primaries, as well as being the worlds worst communicator on everything his government has done well - this barely registers as a mistake from Biden. Ride off into the sunset Joe, thanks for all the fish and goodbye.
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 08:15:22 am
Also, Trump tried to blackmail a nation state (Ukraine) to dig up dirt on Biden or he might not send money Congress had already approved.

I don't think people should underestimate Trumps potential vitriol and desire for revenge which people are starting to protect themselves against. Joe and Mika (weakly imo) going to Mar-a-lago, Pete Strzok (who Trump refers to as "a dirty cop") disappearing from his podcast, with probably more similar situations to come.
An evil, vindictive man is about to occupy the WH with a personally assembled team of sycophantic man-men. The economy, environment and wellbeing of Americans will be low on their agenda. Revenge & self-enrichment will be the priority.

Let's not also forget he has picked people who he knows will do nothing other than what he commands. None of them will challenge him, then his vendetta can start properly. The only winner here is Putin overall, as the US goes into a civil war. The world is becoming ever more unstable.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:12:29 pm
To be honest, Ive heard people for a long time describe the position of POTUS as that of an elected monarch, and I guess when the constitution was written monarchs were still able to pardon criminals and the problem with a written constitution is that usually the bar to change it is very high so they wont be able to get rid of things like presidential pardons and change the constitution so that it prevents convicted criminals from becoming president.

The "founding fathers" made a democracy where "all men are created equal"...but they were slave owners and decided that only white men who owned land could vote. They were elitist hypocrites from day 1.
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:05:08 am
to be honest, Biden made the Dems look stupid when 2 years ago he didn't tell them he was standing down. Trump winning, a great chunk of it is on Biden.

Not a great chunk...ALL of it is on Biden. He chose not to step down. He chose to hide his diminished abilities. He hired Garland. He anointed Harris to scupper any talk of a leadership contest. He optically did nothing about the border and price gauging. He only held 1 press briefing, but after stepping aside. He couldn't sell his positive achievements to the American people. He decided to run again with his albatross son around his neck. 

History will not look kindly on Joe.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:40:05 am
You do know:

Attorney General Garland appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe
U.S. Attorney David Weiss will be appointed special counsel in the ongoing probe of the president's son Hunter Biden.

Just to clarify this point, Trump already had David Weiss investigating Hunter Biden since 2018. Garland succumbed to Repugs pressure to appoint him as Special Counsel in 2023.
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 09:52:28 am
Just to clarify this point, Trump already had David Weiss investigating Hunter Biden since 2018. Garland succumbed to Repugs pressure to appoint him as Special Counsel in 2023.

Quote
Garland said the appointment "reinforces for the American people the Departments commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters."

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chair of the House Oversight Committee who's been investigating the Biden family's business dealings, blasted Weiss's appointment as "part of the Justice Department's efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup."
If I was Biden I'd pardon Robert Menendez as well just so right-wing heads fall off.
Considering the loss he has suffered in his life, I don't blame him from a personal standpoint.

Regardless, Trump set a precedent with this type of thing and America voted for it so who cares.
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 06:14:12 am
this isnt a decision from the dems, its a decision from the Biden administration. The dems will be screwed over from moral arguments over this.

Then again, Biden is one of the worst presidents in history, oversaw and backed genocide, a new major war in Europe, an embarrassment withdrawal from Afghanistan, some of the worst inflation numbers in 50 years, fucked over the dems chances of winning the election.

I just see your posts in quotes because I blocked you a long time ago. At this point youre just an embarrassing troll who gets his his jollies from owning the libs in the pathetically transparent guise of being even handed. Ive no idea how the mods put up with your low IQ garbage. 👋
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:49:37 am
Also nobody on here would have their kid go to prison if they could do anything about it. Especially not having lost two.

Exactly this. The other guy pardoned lifelong fellow gang members and will no doubt pardon fellow traitors. I hope he dies soon and his obnoxious personality cult dies with him.
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Yesterday at 10:48:58 am
Not really the same though is it.
The ramifications of this pardon is what people are afraid of. Its not about Biden or Trump. What precedent does this set?

Trump set the precedent. Hes already done worse.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:14:39 pm
Trump set the precedent. Hes already done worse.

I think we've past the stage of outrage, regarding Biden pardoning his son.

His legacy was going to be shit, anyway.  I'm not surprised he did it, at all.
Timing of that fucking mental cokehead Patel being put in charge of the FBI must be relevant to Biden doing this now. Aka Trump and his sack of shit cabinet are basically solely motivated by getting revenge on political opponents for 4 years, so they're making it as difficult as possible.
I would like Biden to be asked 1 question.
Would he have pardoned his son in normal times. when he knew a normal President was taking over. Biden knows Trump is a vindictive psychopath, I think that point is not getting the recognition it deserves, this is beyond dispute, Trump has history. he isn't normal, he doesn't care about the optics, cross him and he will go all out to persecute you. he will ignore all pleas to call off the pychos  he incites to carry out murder, Biden knows he won't have the power to help his son when his life is under threat.
As Biden says. theres nothing to suggest Trump will change.
I think that point has to be made when people argue there all as bad as each other.
I don't believe Biden pardoned his son because he thought he might go down, am sure the optics would of weighed on his mind in normal times but a normal president isn't taking over, Biden pardoned his Son to protect him from a evil psychopath.






', Trump has history. he isn't normal, he doesn't care about the optics,'
He doesn't need to care about the 'optics' his moronic base support him no matter.
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 03:30:40 pm
', Trump has history. he isn't normal, he doesn't care about the optics,'
He doesn't need to care about the 'optics' his moronic base support him no matter.

Through a lens darkly springs to mind.
Sadly, it seems that Trump has emboldened the South Korean right-wing leader. Reports coming from there indicate that the military is split over whom to support.

Edit: now the military has entered the Parliament
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:12:45 pm
Exactly this. The other guy pardoned lifelong fellow gang members and will no doubt pardon fellow traitors. I hope he dies soon and his obnoxious personality cult dies with him.

That's one small mercy. He is well past his best before date. No amount of orange makeup can turn back the clock.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:37:54 am
No. Anyone can be charged with a crime. To be found guilty takes a lot more.

Not under Trump, it won't - especially when they gin up evidence. Since Trump couldn't beat Biden, his son is the next best choice.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:14:39 pm
Trump set the precedent. Hes already done worse.

WHY ARE PEOPLE IGNORING THIS??

He already did it x10000.
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:43:10 pm
Sadly, it seems that Trump has emboldened the South Korean right-wing leader. Reports coming from there indicate that the military is split over whom to support.

Edit: now the military has entered the Parliament


He has to do just like every other government with a minority in the lower house like in France...negotiate. Martial law? That's ridiculous.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:14:39 pm
Trump set the precedent. Hes already done worse.

And he's going to do even more worse shit than he's already done.  Apparently, 1/2 the people in this country couldn't care less. 
