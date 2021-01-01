I would like Biden to be asked 1 question.

Would he have pardoned his son in normal times. when he knew a normal President was taking over. Biden knows Trump is a vindictive psychopath, I think that point is not getting the recognition it deserves, this is beyond dispute, Trump has history. he isn't normal, he doesn't care about the optics, cross him and he will go all out to persecute you. he will ignore all pleas to call off the pychos he incites to carry out murder, Biden knows he won't have the power to help his son when his life is under threat.

As Biden says. theres nothing to suggest Trump will change.

I think that point has to be made when people argue there all as bad as each other.

I don't believe Biden pardoned his son because he thought he might go down, am sure the optics would of weighed on his mind in normal times but a normal president isn't taking over, Biden pardoned his Son to protect him from a evil psychopath.













