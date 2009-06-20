Joe Bidens pardon of Hunter is not a great optic at all, there's good reasons to wish he hadn't have done it, but the clutching of pearls and screams of it injustices and abuse of power in here and elsewhere are silly when viewing this holistically.

Particularly from Reform Ste with his usual scatter-gun blasting of Biden.



Firstly, and I really should do what Ste doesn't do and get my facts right, but wasn't there a plea deal with DoJ or the court over Hunters taxes etc and it was all going away accordingly until a judge pointed out that there was elements from the plea deal missing that would incriminate Hunter later on? Hence he withdrew the plea deal and was pursued afterwards?



Secondly, and as much as I dislike whataboutery, in 4 months time you'll have a convicted felon and rapist leading the country with a cabinet of convicted felons, sexual abusers and corrupt family members who will pardon real crooks and insurrectionists.



So , in March 2025, the Jan 6th rioters are at home, the criminals are in the Whitehouse and Hunter Biden is in jail for something very trivial - don't people think that be a travesty?