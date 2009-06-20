Musk cements his place in posterity as a c*nt of historic proportion.Musk accuses Trump whistleblower Vindman of treason, says he will payElon Musk on Wednesday suggested retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman committed treason and will pay after the former Trump impeachment witness accused the tech billionaire and close Trump ally of being unwittingly used by Russia.Vindman is on the payroll of Ukranian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, Musk wrote on his social media platform X, responding to comments Vindman made in an interview about Musks reported conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Musk added that Vindman, who played a central role in the first impeachment of then-President Trump, will pay the appropriate penalty.Musks remarks vowing a penalty come as Trump has drawn scrutiny over his repeated pledges to take revenge on his perceived enemies once back in the White House. The former presidents fixation on retribution has sparked concern among critics, some of whom worry a second Trump term will lack some of the guardrails that existed in his first four years in the Oval Office.Biden should give him the Congressional Medal of Honor.