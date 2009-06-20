Musk cements his place in posterity as a c*nt of historic proportion.
Musk accuses Trump whistleblower Vindman of treason, says he will pay
Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman committed treason and will pay after the former Trump impeachment witness accused the tech billionaire and close Trump ally of being unwittingly used by Russia.
Vindman is on the payroll of Ukranian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, Musk wrote on his social media platform X, responding to comments Vindman made in an interview about Musks reported conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Musk added that Vindman, who played a central role in the first impeachment of then-President Trump, will pay the appropriate penalty.
Musks remarks vowing a penalty come as Trump has drawn scrutiny over his repeated pledges to take revenge on his perceived enemies once back in the White House. The former presidents fixation on retribution has sparked concern among critics, some of whom worry a second Trump term will lack some of the guardrails that existed in his first four years in the Oval Office.https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/musk-accuses-trump-whistleblower-vindman-of-treason-says-he-will-pay/ar-AA1uSxnj?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=c690289b87374da1dab63266f0eebfb6&ei=39
Biden should give him the Congressional Medal of Honor.