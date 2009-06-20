« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 592417 times)

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,428
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10160 on: November 28, 2024, 08:54:42 am »
Quote from: TSC on November 28, 2024, 06:42:42 am
Debt at government level isnt same as debt at individual level.

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/bonds/us-debt-economy-outlook-government-spending-deficit-bond-market-treasuries-2023-9?op=1

Your profile says youre in Liverpool, so have no direct experience of how wasteful or otherwise US government is or what shit it spends taxpayer money on, beyond Musks claims on his platform of bile.

Being in Liverpool 123 will have local experience of Chippy Tits wasteful spending though.
Logged

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10161 on: November 28, 2024, 09:03:15 am »
Quote from: TSC on November 28, 2024, 06:42:42 am
Debt at government level isnt same as debt at individual level.

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/bonds/us-debt-economy-outlook-government-spending-deficit-bond-market-treasuries-2023-9?op=1

Your profile says youre in Liverpool, so have no direct experience of how wasteful or otherwise US government is or what shit it spends taxpayer money on, beyond Musks claims on his platform of bile.


erm there is a thing called the internet? Its very easy to find out how much wasteful shit the US government spends its money on. I dont live in America, doesnt mean I dont know the fact trump is a c***. Does it.


And where did I compare government debt to individual debt? Of course its not the same. But the simple the fact is the amount of interest America has to pay each year is massive and is getting larger. They just hit 1 trillion dollars a year of interest payments alone.
« Last Edit: November 28, 2024, 09:04:54 am by Reform Ste 123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,867
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10162 on: November 28, 2024, 09:41:14 am »
The gov't debt is because baby boomers nave had their taxes lowered considerably since the 70s. They demand services and refuse to pay. It is not ironic that they elected one of their own who never pays his bills.




Gov't efficiency won't cut the deficit significantly.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10163 on: November 28, 2024, 09:43:39 am »
Quote from: Giono on November 28, 2024, 09:41:14 am
The gov't debt is because baby boomers nave had their taxes lowered considerably since the 70s. They demand services and refuse to pay. It is not ironic that they elected one of their own who never pays his bills.




Gov't efficiency won't cut the deficit significantly.
it wont, but there obviously does need a correction of both what is being spent, how its being spent and what can be done to reduce the deficit. But then both parties are the same and neither honestly gives a fuck. It was only Clinton that managed to do it in the past 40-50 years.

Like the UK, its debt levels as a percentage of GDP is the highest its been since world war 2. And we are in peace time.

« Last Edit: November 28, 2024, 09:47:59 am by Reform Ste 123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,642
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10164 on: November 28, 2024, 10:01:47 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on November 28, 2024, 09:03:15 am
erm there is a thing called the internet? Its very easy to find out how much wasteful shit the US government spends its money on. I dont live in America, doesnt mean I dont know the fact trump is a c***. Does it.


And where did I compare government debt to individual debt? Of course its not the same. But the simple the fact is the amount of interest America has to pay each year is massive and is getting larger. They just hit 1 trillion dollars a year of interest payments alone.

Waste is inevitable in large organisations.  Every opposition part in every country claims they are going to eliminate it, and every time they fail, because they can't.  It's cakeism, we can improve public services without raising taxes by eliminating this mythical waste that they other party is seemingly in favour of.

Lets not forget it was Musk's big idea to make Twitter profitable; elimate all the waste by laying off 80% of the workforce.  The result was he lost 85% of the revenue.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10165 on: November 28, 2024, 10:03:32 am »
But a lot of that 85% could have been down to him being a c*nt
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,867
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10166 on: November 28, 2024, 10:25:22 am »
Quote from: Lusty on November 28, 2024, 10:01:47 am
Waste is inevitable in large organisations.  Every opposition part in every country claims they are going to eliminate it, and every time they fail, because they can't.  It's cakeism, we can improve public services without raising taxes by eliminating this mythical waste that they other party is seemingly in favour of.

Lets not forget it was Musk's big idea to make Twitter profitable; elimate all the waste by laying off 80% of the workforce.  The result was he lost 85% of the revenue.

Waste in corporations is huge.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,654
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10167 on: November 28, 2024, 02:51:53 pm »
Musk cements his place in posterity as a c*nt of historic proportion.



Musk accuses Trump whistleblower Vindman of treason, says he will pay


Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman committed treason and will pay after the former Trump impeachment witness accused the tech billionaire and close Trump ally of being unwittingly used by Russia.

Vindman is on the payroll of Ukranian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, Musk wrote on his social media platform X, responding to comments Vindman made in an interview about Musks reported conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Musk added that Vindman, who played a central role in the first impeachment of then-President Trump, will pay the appropriate penalty.

Musks remarks vowing a penalty come as Trump has drawn scrutiny over his repeated pledges to take revenge on his perceived enemies once back in the White House. The former presidents fixation on retribution has sparked concern among critics, some of whom worry a second Trump term will lack some of the guardrails that existed in his first four years in the Oval Office.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/musk-accuses-trump-whistleblower-vindman-of-treason-says-he-will-pay/ar-AA1uSxnj?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=c690289b87374da1dab63266f0eebfb6&ei=39

Biden should give him the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10168 on: November 28, 2024, 05:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on November 28, 2024, 09:03:15 am
erm there is a thing called the internet? Its very easy to find out how much wasteful shit the US government spends its money on. I dont live in America, doesnt mean I dont know the fact trump is a c***. Does it.


And where did I compare government debt to individual debt? Of course its not the same. But the simple the fact is the amount of interest America has to pay each year is massive and is getting larger. They just hit 1 trillion dollars a year of interest payments alone.


I didnt say you did compare individual debt with govt debt, but shouldve been clearer.  Its about affordability, and what may appear to be an unsustainable/unaffordable debt level for the US govt, is not necessarily so.  Same with UK and arguably other developed economies.

The below article is a year old when US debt was 98% of GDP.  Same article references debt up to 200% of GDP is affordable or sustainable for US.

https://budgetmodel.wharton.upenn.edu/issues/2023/10/6/when-does-federal-debt-reach-unsustainable-levels

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,517
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10169 on: Today at 02:31:57 am »
I swear that the new Trump administration is just Voldemort's rise.

Of course, Musk is Voldemort and Trump is Peter Pettigrew.

The cabinet are all his death eaters and the like, the ministry of magic is the congress, and hogwarts is DOGE with Vivek being that pink lady.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Up
« previous next »
 