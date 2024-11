Musk might be a dickhead, but he isn’t wrong when he says government is inefficient or that there are too many regulations, department bloat etc



Most of the west is suffering from the same thing, it’s probably a flaw in democracy. Every 4 or 5 years you have lawmakers come and want to change the world and leave a legacy , new laws are created and put on top of old laws, over time that has just meant you can’t even fart without a permit, breaking the law, or going through some government body.