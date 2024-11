So… Info wars has gone into bankruptcy.The onion (satirical parody news website) is trying to buy it (I mean, why not, it’s hilarious!)Who is trying trying to block it? Musk. Quite incredible. If it were the KKK trying to buy it he’d be fine with it.It’s actually quite scary. The moves he has made to undermine British democracy un-nerve me and seem to be quite powerful.Story here. https://www.404media.co/xs-objection-to-the-onion-buying-infowars-is-a-reminder-you-do-not-own-your-social-media-accounts/