Yes, they seem to be more from the school of sticking passive aggressive post-it notes on desks than people that will create fundamental change. A lot of them will end up howling at the moon as their simplistic soundbites meet with the reality of complex problems.



They're there to break the system of bureaucracy. There's a good chance that they'll wreck somethings on their way through and things do need to change in how the world of government works.Unfortunately, they're all going to grift as much as humanly possible and put in place as many 'new protocols' that will allow them to benefit well past 1 term.