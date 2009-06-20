This is gonna be a generalised comment of course, but this just makes me think the average voter is thick as fuck. If you think it's as simple as doing that, then the general voter has to be an uninformed idiot, just like over here with Brexit, promising stuff and being silly for the camera to be endearing, ala Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is indeed a tactic, but it only works because the average voter is a lazy, incompetent buffoon who does not bother to look at policies of people they are voting for, their stance on wider issues that may impact them and indeed their character.



All of this exists for Trump, JD Vance, Kennedy, etc... they are all well known awful humans. Yet people voted for this lot because the Democrats used big words and said real things like that you can just lower inflation because you said you can, it's a global thing, not Joe Biden's fault.



Sorry but Politics over there and increasingly over here is just a stupid popularity vote that is swayed by all the medias and carefully crafted campaigns to veil all the shit, except there are receipts for all of it, and still people rather vote some 78 year old twat than the woman with a career in public service and prosecution. Because they don't like her personality on camera. Nice One.



The USA deserves to implode, so they can learn from this, but I know they wouldn't.



I don't think people in general are as thick as fuck, some are if we define thick as fuck as significantly below the average in terms of cognitive capability however these will exist on all sides.These are only my own subjective observations however the first defining characteristic of this election to my eyes was the complete lack of any voice in the media or anywhere else that was in any way impartial. The polarisation of the two sides meant that every single time I looked at what was going on it was evident I was being sold a line from one side or the other.The second main characteristic was that both sides, and this pretty much includes all their supporters, lied incessantly about the other. The only thing that campaigners cared about was making the other side look shit.This created an information vacuum where the average Joe stopped looking at either side or the media for information as none of it was reliable and just went with their instincts and feelings as well as anything tangible to them in real life such as the price of eggs or other groceries.There's also a serious lack of trustworthy intellectuals that are impartial enough to have any mainstream credence. The polarisation, dumbing down and lies put off most people of intelligence and character from taking part in the nonsense and leaves the ground clear for the liars, rabble rousers and narcissists to dominate the public discourse.Sadly where America goes the UK usually follows so the next election over here is likely to go the same way.