Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 578592 times)

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9960 on: Today at 07:53:22 am »
We'll know much more by the end of 2025, but the way his cabinet is shaping up, honestly future of USA as a stable country and actual democracy is looking bleak. My guess is that mass deportations and bickering with the rest of the world over tarrifs will be a handy distraction, amplified as much as they can through the media. It will probably be helped by the fact that Democrats after almost a decade of Trump - still chase every bone he throws. Real work will be going on in gutting the structure of government, to the point where they can fully control the outcome of next elections. So a major surge in firing, lawsuits and prosecution against local level officials who might want to enforce fair elections. As a reminder, Russia still hold 'democratic' elections. So will USA of course, but there will be no surprises any longer.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9961 on: Today at 08:04:56 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:51:36 am
It was mentioned on TRIP (I think) that European underspending was tacitly endorsed by the US in the Hoover/Eisenhower years because of the strategic leverage America got from having bases all over Europe as the critical piece of the NATO puzzle, and that remained the norm until Trump (maybe Obama mentioned it quietly). Also, incumbents across the EU are under severe pressure from (or have already been defeated by) right wing populist parties that are mostly Kremlin-friendly. We've already seen America bring back a wannabe fascist dictator because of inflation, now imagine what happens in countries that have bounced back less effectively from COVID if the government announces they're ploughing extra billions into fighting "someone else's war". It's a long term historical issue that isn't as easily remedied as we'd like to think.

Herbert Hoover was President in the early 1930's before FDR :D
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9962 on: Today at 08:22:11 am »
Oops yeah I meant Truman ;)
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9963 on: Today at 09:26:55 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm
No idea really about RFK Jr really, most of them seem quite odd in one way or another to me. I'm pointing out what was obvious all the way through the campaign, just shitting on your opponents and their supporters isn't a winning tactic. It just puts people off, it makes your side look like the arseholes in the situation.

All Trump had to do was serve up some fries, dance to YMCA and tell Americans he was going to make everything better. So simple, so basic but even that was better than the endless 'this will be the end of democracy' horseshit served up by the Democrats.

This is gonna be a generalised comment of course, but this just makes me think the average voter is thick as fuck. If you think it's as simple as doing that, then the general voter has to be an uninformed idiot, just like over here with Brexit, promising stuff and being silly for the camera to be endearing, ala Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is indeed a tactic, but it only works because the average voter is a lazy, incompetent buffoon who does not bother to look at policies of people they are voting for, their stance on wider issues that may impact them and indeed their character.

All of this exists for Trump, JD Vance, Kennedy, etc... they are all well known awful humans. Yet people voted for this lot because the Democrats used big words and said real things like that you can just lower inflation because you said you can, it's a global thing, not Joe Biden's fault.

Sorry but Politics over there and increasingly over here is just a stupid popularity vote that is swayed by all the medias and carefully crafted campaigns to veil all the shit, except there are receipts for all of it, and still people rather vote some 78 year old twat than the woman with a career in public service and prosecution. Because they don't like her personality on camera. Nice One.

The USA deserves to implode, so they can learn from this, but I know they wouldn't.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9964 on: Today at 10:17:56 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:38:57 am
option 2 was never an option though, you cant "defeat" Russia. They have millions of meat to throw at the war, and there arms production capacity is probably the 2nd best in the world after China.

The only way to have defeated Russia is if NATO got involved, which it will never do.

All the Biden position has been is to prolong the war and line the coffers of the military industrial complex which has benefited to the tune of hundreds of billions.

Throughout history, Russia has lost more major wars than it has won. This idea of the undeafeatable Russia only holds true in instances in which countries have tried to invade Russia. In Russia's wars of aggression and wars on it's periphery, more often than not they have been made to accept defeat. Crimean War, Russo-Japanese War, First World War, Afghanistan, First Chechan War, to name a few.

Their arms production capacity is better now after several years of war, but where do you get the idea it's the second best after China? Russia has gone cap in hand to North Korea for munitions, and Iran for drones. It is currently sending 70 years old tanks into battle. All of Russia's much vaunted newer technologies (new gen battle tanks and fighters etc) have been either tiny or non-existent in number, or otherwise defective. Russia's immediate invasion of Ukraine was disasterous for them (everyone except the Ukrainians expected a walkover), and showed how inept the Russian military actually was. It took them two years to approach something resembling an effective offensive fighting force. They are currently recruiting North Koreans, because they are still too worried about conscripting people from their major population centres to see the reality of the war.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9965 on: Today at 10:27:06 am »
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-11-15/donald-trump-cabinet-elon-musk-other-maga-hustlers-/104598564?utm_source=abc_news_app&utm_medium=content_shared&utm_campaign=abc_news_app&utm_content=other

Interesting read if you can suppress the urge to vomit... the best and brightest converge on Mar-a-Lago, $1,000,000 joining fee in hand, to gain an audience with the man of the people. What a tawdry mess. Shame on you, America.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9966 on: Today at 10:28:22 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:58:28 pm
There is the usual issue here the right is perfectly happy to pick up things on the extremes of progressive politics and amplify them as if every Democrat wants to "Defund the Police", it is sadly very effective
This is so true, and sums up the direction that politics has been heading for years, not just in the US, and (if were being fair) in the opposite direction to the above example too (all Trump voters are members of the KKK).

Over time, people move to the extremes and their views become more entrenched. Nuance disappears up its own thoughtful, intelligent behind, and the lunatics take over the asylum.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9967 on: Today at 10:39:11 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:27:06 am
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-11-15/donald-trump-cabinet-elon-musk-other-maga-hustlers-/104598564?utm_source=abc_news_app&utm_medium=content_shared&utm_campaign=abc_news_app&utm_content=other

Interesting read if you can suppress the urge to vomit... the best and brightest converge on Mar-a-Lago, $1,000,000 joining fee in hand, to gain an audience with the man of the people. What a tawdry mess. Shame on you, America.


Quote
The emoluments clause, also called the foreign emoluments clause, is a provision of the U.S. Constitution (Article I, Section 9, Paragraph 8) that generally prohibits federal officeholders from receiving any gift, payment, or other thing of value from a foreign state or its rulers, officers, or representatives.


There were attempts to take Trump to court over this last time around, but it was dragged out through the courts, and a few days after Trump left office the Supreme Court dismissed it on the basis of "well, he's not President anymore, so it doesn't matter".

T
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9968 on: Today at 11:01:25 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:26:55 am
This is gonna be a generalised comment of course, but this just makes me think the average voter is thick as fuck. If you think it's as simple as doing that, then the general voter has to be an uninformed idiot, just like over here with Brexit, promising stuff and being silly for the camera to be endearing, ala Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is indeed a tactic, but it only works because the average voter is a lazy, incompetent buffoon who does not bother to look at policies of people they are voting for, their stance on wider issues that may impact them and indeed their character.

All of this exists for Trump, JD Vance, Kennedy, etc... they are all well known awful humans. Yet people voted for this lot because the Democrats used big words and said real things like that you can just lower inflation because you said you can, it's a global thing, not Joe Biden's fault.

Sorry but Politics over there and increasingly over here is just a stupid popularity vote that is swayed by all the medias and carefully crafted campaigns to veil all the shit, except there are receipts for all of it, and still people rather vote some 78 year old twat than the woman with a career in public service and prosecution. Because they don't like her personality on camera. Nice One.

The USA deserves to implode, so they can learn from this, but I know they wouldn't.

I don't think people in general are as thick as fuck, some are if we define thick as fuck as significantly below the average in terms of cognitive capability however these will exist on all sides.

These are only my own subjective observations however the first defining characteristic of this election to my eyes was the complete lack of any voice in the media or anywhere else that was in any way impartial. The polarisation of the two sides meant that every single time I looked at what was going on it was evident I was being sold a line from one side or the other.

The second main characteristic was that both sides, and this pretty much includes all their supporters, lied incessantly about the other. The only thing that campaigners cared about was making the other side look shit.

This created an information vacuum where the average Joe stopped looking at either side or the media for information as none of it was reliable and just went with their instincts and feelings as well as anything tangible to them in real life such as the price of eggs or other groceries.

There's also a serious lack of trustworthy intellectuals that are impartial enough to have any mainstream credence. The polarisation, dumbing down and lies put off most people of intelligence and character from taking part in the nonsense and leaves the ground clear for the liars, rabble rousers and narcissists to dominate the public discourse.

Sadly where America goes the UK usually follows so the next election over here is likely to go the same way.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9969 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:01:25 am
I don't think people in general are as thick as fuck, some are if we define thick as fuck as significantly below the average in terms of cognitive capability however these will exist on all sides.

These are only my own subjective observations however the first defining characteristic of this election to my eyes was the complete lack of any voice in the media or anywhere else that was in any way impartial. The polarisation of the two sides meant that every single time I looked at what was going on it was evident I was being sold a line from one side or the other.

The second main characteristic was that both sides, and this pretty much includes all their supporters, lied incessantly about the other. The only thing that campaigners cared about was making the other side look shit.

This created an information vacuum where the average Joe stopped looking at either side or the media for information as none of it was reliable and just went with their instincts and feelings as well as anything tangible to them in real life such as the price of eggs or other groceries.

There's also a serious lack of trustworthy intellectuals that are impartial enough to have any mainstream credence. The polarisation, dumbing down and lies put off most people of intelligence and character from taking part in the nonsense and leaves the ground clear for the liars, rabble rousers and narcissists to dominate the public discourse.

Sadly where America goes the UK usually follows so the next election over here is likely to go the same way.

Totally get that Bob, but this is not new, Politics has always been a "I am better than the other guy" game, people are still responsible to vote with confidence and knowing that this candidate, is deffo better than the other guy.

Instead, people vote on whims or social media campaigns, media sway is strong, of course it is, again, not a new thing. People should have critical thinking and do their own diligence. If someone voted Trump and actually backed it up with becausepolicy X, Y and Z affect me directly and those are beneficial for me, that's a fairer point than "he said America would be great again!"

This is what I mean by people being thick. Everything seems simplified now, people try to make issues in the ME, the economy, etc "simple" they are not simple issues, if they were, they'd be resolved by now. Some things are hard and we need correct leadership to navigate it.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9970 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:01:25 am

The second main characteristic was that both sides, and this pretty much includes all their supporters, lied incessantly about the other. The only thing that campaigners cared about was making the other side look shit.

This created an information vacuum where the average Joe stopped looking at either side or the media for information as none of it was reliable and just went with their instincts and feelings as well as anything tangible to them in real life such as the price of eggs or other groceries.

The acceptance of this false equivalence by a majority of the voting public is what went wrong.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9971 on: Today at 12:40:17 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:29:10 pm
The acceptance of this false equivalence by a majority of the voting public is what went wrong.

Indeed! Im not buying this both sides thing at all. The great successful of maga and the extreme right wing media seems to have been in persuading people that all other media outlets are extremely biased, just as bad and therefore they promote the view that there is (apparently) no impartiality.  To be fair it is hard to be impartial when outrageous behaviour and actions are far more prevalent on one side than the other. But the equivalence is just wrong. From what Ive seen and heard the external impartial view is that one party is largely trying its best to undermine democracy, whilst the other has tried its best to maintain it, albeit unsuccessfully so far by taking the proverbial knife to a gun fight.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9972 on: Today at 01:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:01:25 am
I don't think people in general are as thick as fuck, some are if we define thick as fuck as significantly below the average in terms of cognitive capability however these will exist on all sides.

These are only my own subjective observations however the first defining characteristic of this election to my eyes was the complete lack of any voice in the media or anywhere else that was in any way impartial. The polarisation of the two sides meant that every single time I looked at what was going on it was evident I was being sold a line from one side or the other.

The second main characteristic was that both sides, and this pretty much includes all their supporters, lied incessantly about the other. The only thing that campaigners cared about was making the other side look shit.

This created an information vacuum where the average Joe stopped looking at either side or the media for information as none of it was reliable and just went with their instincts and feelings as well as anything tangible to them in real life such as the price of eggs or other groceries.

There's also a serious lack of trustworthy intellectuals that are impartial enough to have any mainstream credence. The polarisation, dumbing down and lies put off most people of intelligence and character from taking part in the nonsense and leaves the ground clear for the liars, rabble rousers and narcissists to dominate the public discourse.

Sadly where America goes the UK usually follows so the next election over here is likely to go the same way.
The media will always take sides, it's practically impossible to be impartial when so much is at stake. 
I think the all as bad as each other attack on the Democrats to label them no better than the Republicans is way off. come on, do we really need to point out what Trump and the Republicans have said since Trump took over, to accuse the Democrat supporters for telling lies to attack Trump and his la la land supporters is also a terrible argument to make.   it's as if Trump/Republican. Johnson/Tory tactics aren't known to us, we've been discussing it for years.

 Trump/Johnson both tell outrageous lies to dictate the narrative. the aim is to keep the opposition on the defence, spending all their time researching a defence for the attack. every now and then someone will pop in on here and accuse the Democrats for falling for it as if they didn't understand what the Republicans were doing. it's a bit annoying, we all know what they are doing but Populism works on the gullible and the uninformed.
They both use Projection to confuse voters, they accuse the opposition of doing something they are far more guilty of.  the gullible uninformed voter hears all these attacks from both sides and doesn't know what to believe.
Very few people on here have that problem, the reason for this is obvious, we question what we are told, we use critical thinking to help us form a opinion.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9973 on: Today at 01:54:40 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:29:10 pm
The acceptance of this false equivalence by a majority of the voting public is what went wrong.

It's straight out of the Russian playbook isn't it?

I can't locate it now, but I've seen a quote about how the idea behind constant lying and misinformation is not about getting people to believe all the lies, but rather just to get them to stop believing in the truth.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9974 on: Today at 03:05:03 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 01:54:40 pm
It's straight out of the Russian playbook isn't it?

I can't locate it now, but I've seen a quote about how the idea behind constant lying and misinformation is not about getting people to believe all the lies, but rather just to get them to stop believing in the truth.

Now effected flawlessly by the Americans and the Israelis.

 Just over a week ago, every major newspaper and politician from a western country got a certain event very wrong. That was despite there being actual footage of the said event being uploaded to social media to disprove the lies being said on mainstream media. What is the consequence of seeing your prime minister/President lie to your face when youre watching the video showing their words to be lies?

Another smaller, more humorous example is Joe Scarborough who spent the whole campaign screaming about Trump and post-election saying left issues kept the Democrats from winning running off to Florida to grovel to Trump This weekend.  By the time that Trump is inaugurated Joe is going to be fully back on the Trump train and will be a useful idiot to sell anti-immigration, anti-asylum and anti-trans policies to those who consume MSNBC like pablum.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9975 on: Today at 03:13:06 pm »
I think a large part of the push to take down the BBC is to make this sort of stuff more likely in this country.


Just stop and imagine this country without the BBC, without ITN and other companies mimicking the approach of the BBC and Sky News becoming the main 24 Hour source of news. Papers are falling out of fashion and social media is the only source of information for many people. How easy would it be to replicate what has happened over there, here, where getting just 23% of the population (29% of the adult population) to vote for someone, gets you nearly absolute power.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9976 on: Today at 04:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm
It's not been brushed aside, it's been all over everywhere, the same with Gabbard being called a Russian spy, Trump Hitler, Musk a scumbag etc etc

It just didn't work. Neither did calling all Trumps supporters thick racists. None of it worked, the Dems got battered.

It turns out the majority of the American people prefer all of them to all of your guys.

A curiosity of this election is all these people who beat the Democrats are actually former Democrats, well except Vance who came from a very poor working class background. This oddity should also provide clues as to where the Democrats went wrong.

Nobody was calling Trump Hitler.  That's another one of his lies that keeps getting repeated as fact.
But when he literally used the same language as Hitler (more than once) it was quite rightly pointed out. Obviously it made no impact on his worshippers but you can't ignore that language.
