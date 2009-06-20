« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 571967 times)

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9800 on: Today at 12:26:02 pm »
Quote
"It's like he's going on Zionist overdrive," he said. "We were always extremely skeptical ... Obviously we're still waiting to see where the administration will go, but it does look like our community has been played."

 :lmao
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,500
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9801 on: Today at 12:34:55 pm »
Nobody was played, Trump's stance was very clear. It was clear when he implemented a Muslim travel ban and it was clear when he told Netanyahu he'd let them do whatever is needed to get the job done.

People prioritised their hatred of other groups over their sense of self preservation and this is the result.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,684
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9802 on: Today at 12:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:24:33 pm
Business genius who favours Trump's tariffs celebrates Argentina cutting import taxes.

Probably not realising they are the same thing.




No, he thinks it's a good move for the US, easier to sell goods to Argentina.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,273
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9803 on: Today at 12:46:01 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm
For my money, Drag Queen Story Time for kids can take a hike too.

Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:28:50 am
Drag queen story time can get in a shark infested sea.

I don't get the problem, really. Kids watch a flamboyantly-dressed performer who most likely has plenty of charisma read them a story for an hour. For a kid, what's the functional difference between a drag queen and a clown? I'm not arguing that drag queen story hours are some kind of vital cultural and educational tool, but I don't see how they hurt anyone.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9804 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm »
I must be missing the funny part about Arab voters being disappointed that the Gaza situation isnt over. Someone remind me exactly what the democrats did to stop the issue?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,333
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9805 on: Today at 12:51:05 pm »
A reminder (if we needed one) that ignorance and stupidity is universal and equally adopted by all races.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,446
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9806 on: Today at 12:56:47 pm »
Drag queens and performers in drag have been part of mainstream British TV for decades. Entertainment longer than that. Great British tradition like pantomines. The recent fear mongering over them 'corrupting kids' is hateful nonsense that I thought any Brit would be better than to be honest.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,990
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9807 on: Today at 01:01:42 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:56:47 pm
Drag queens and performers in drag have been part of mainstream British TV for decades. Entertainment longer than that. Great British tradition like pantomines. The recent fear mongering over them 'corrupting kids' is hateful nonsense that I thought any Brit would be better than to be honest.

Agreed, I'm a bit surprised by some of the vitriol on here, just goes to show the propaganda is working even on those who are generally wise to it.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9808 on: Today at 01:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:34:55 pm
Nobody was played, Trump's stance was very clear. It was clear when he implemented a Muslim travel ban and it was clear when he told Netanyahu he'd let them do whatever is needed to get the job done.

People prioritised their hatred of other groups over their sense of self preservation and this is the result.

Exactly.  Trump was clear from way back how he would govern and what he was all about.  There was an element of unknown novelty back in 2016.  Not this time round.  Get what you vote for etc.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,570
  • Dutch Class
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9809 on: Today at 01:43:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:32:00 pm
Exactly.  Trump was clear from way back how he would govern and what he was all about.  There was an element of unknown novelty back in 2016.  Not this time round.  Get what you vote for etc.

Yeah unless you've been living under a rock for the past several years, you know exactly what you are getting.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9810 on: Today at 01:49:33 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:46:25 pm
I must be missing the funny part about Arab voters being disappointed that the Gaza situation isnt over. Someone remind me exactly what the democrats did to stop the issue?

I find it funny that Muslims would vote for someone who was vehemently anti Muslim in his first term. Who told Israel to " finish the job" this time round and and who's son in law proposed to level the west bank and build condos.
I find it hilarious that they're expressing surprise now that he's anti Muslim/Palestine. It's beyond parody

Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9811 on: Today at 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:46:25 pm
I must be missing the funny part about Arab voters being disappointed that the Gaza situation isnt over. Someone remind me exactly what the democrats did to stop the issue?
The funny part is they voted for Trump thinking he'd solve things to their liking (there has never been any indication of this) only for his cabinet picks to be even more pro Israel.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9812 on: Today at 01:54:42 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:46:25 pm
I must be missing the funny part about Arab voters being disappointed that the Gaza situation isnt over. Someone remind me exactly what the democrats did to stop the issue?

Democrats should have had a much stronger stance on the matter of course, but Trump has openly stated from day one he would want a double down in aggressions, and these voters turned around and said "This is the man to hold our interests".

The group is Muslims for Trump, it isn't disenfranchised Muslim Americans who felt no one was holding their interest, these guys said "Trump is our guy" and when Trump does exactly what he said he would do they say "How could we be betrayed like this?"

It isn't a good thing, but I think it is fair to feel derision for these individuals who acted like clowns supporting a man who said to their face he would not support them.

For Muslim Americans who feel no one was out for them, I am always sympathetic because no one was properly looking out for them. I am truly sorry for them.

But these people voted for a guy who said he would shoot them if he won, and now complain about being shot
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 02:04:25 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:46:01 pm
I don't get the problem, really. Kids watch a flamboyantly-dressed performer who most likely has plenty of charisma read them a story for an hour. For a kid, what's the functional difference between a drag queen and a clown? I'm not arguing that drag queen story hours are some kind of vital cultural and educational tool, but I don't see how they hurt anyone.

Entirely agreed. I don't think it is a hill for anyone to die on. It isn't widespread or important to have drag Queen storytime, but I don't think it hurts anyone either. It may also be entertaining for kids (they are charismatic and funny actors who actively don't take themselves too seriously)

I do think that kids should be taught that it is normal, just a form of entertainment, rather than them being corrupters or worse - kids should be taught that they are horrific freaks
Logged

Offline FaitAccompli

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 02:17:10 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm
Imo, two words that never belong together are transgender and kids.

10 years of post puberty should be the minimum for any State approved chemical or surgical changes to a body.

With luck, they'll probably learn they're just gay.

Or maybe even straight.

Dems could pick up >5% with that caveat.



For my money, Drag Queen Story Time for kids can take a hike too.

Trans kids exist, whether you like it or not. I knew that I was trans from a really young age and the suffering and anguish that I had to go through because it wasn't something that was talked about or widely known at the time, was a lot. It wasn't until my early 20s that I found out that transitioning was possible (because of the lack of knowledge, rather than the lack of science around it, as despite what Cass et al. might say, it's been well researched for decades). If I'd been able to go on puberty blockers for a while as a kid, and then transition at the appropriate time it would have made such a difference to my lifelong mental health and would have prevented the need for one surgery.

Gender identity is different to sexuality too - having a different gender identity doesn't negate any sexuality, so trans people are still straight, bi, gay, pan, asexual etc. But this just goes to show how little you know on the subject. Instead you've been whipped up into hatred by fundamentalist Christians in the US who lost the battle on gay marriage but figured out that attacking the bodily autonomy of an even smaller minority could be a successful route into then degrading the bodily rights of disabled people, women and reproductive rights and so on and have ploughed an absolute shedload of money into it.

If you're British then you'll have been exposed to drag your entire life - Widow Twanky at pantomimes, which is aimed at kids, Lily Savage, Kenny Everett, Dame Edna Everage, so again, why are you only now getting outraged at people just reading age appropriate books to kids in an elaborate costume?

I think that some of you on here forget that we're human beings too, and in a particularly vulnerable position, both in the US but also here in the UK too. I just want to live my life free from the fear that some fundamentalist is going to take away my rights. No-one knows to look at me that I'm trans, so if you've gone to a game at Anfield at all in the past 6 or 7 years it's possible you've stood next to me, maybe hugged me when we've scored. We're a minority but we exist and you can't always tell - as well as fellow Reds, we might be colleagues at work, someone who looks after you or a loved one when you're in desperate times, someone who serves you in shops etc. Would you treat any other minority with disdain as you would someone who is trans? Can you really stand at Anfield and sing you'll never walk alone, or write YNWA in messages and then go, "YNWA, oh apart from that group of people, you can sod off."?

I don't post a whole lot but read quite a bit, but I've felt for some time that this isn't a site for me anymore, so I'll leave you to it.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,584
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9815 on: Today at 02:55:01 pm »
In your 20's you were capable of making a mature, life changing decision.

My cousin did the same in the 70's.

And sad to say, has led a lonely and sexless life.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline DrTobiasFunke

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9816 on: Today at 03:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:16:21 pm
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/muslims-who-voted-trump-upset-by-his-pro-israel-cabinet-picks-2024-11-15/

These lot must have been set up as a joke right?

The Trump campaign sent targeted ads to Muslim communities telling people Harris was pro-Israel and ads to Jewish communities telling them she was pro Palestine. I'm sure they sent similar contradictory ads about how much Trump loves Muslims / Jews.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/23/how-republican-linked-ads-stir-israel-tensions-to-undermine-kamala-harris

It must all be very confusing for anyone not that politically aware and it's all just depressing as fuck really. The founders of Muslims for Trump must have known what was going on and have to be in on the grift. There's really no other explanation - if they're spending money and effort organising a group like that then you'd expect they'd have done the most basic of research.

The Democrats did nothing on this issue though so getting people to believe Harris was pro-Israel must have been pretty easy. It's been all platitudes from them with no real actions other than arming Israel.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,190
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9817 on: Today at 03:16:04 pm »
Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on Today at 03:12:12 pm
The Trump campaign sent targeted ads to Muslim communities telling people Harris was pro-Israel and ads to Jewish communities telling them she was pro Palestine. I'm sure they sent similar contradictory ads about how much Trump loves Muslims / Jews.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/23/how-republican-linked-ads-stir-israel-tensions-to-undermine-kamala-harris

It must all be very confusing for anyone not that politically aware and it's all just depressing as fuck really. The founders of Muslims for Trump must have known what was going on and have to be in on the grift. There's really no other explanation - if they're spending money and effort organising a group like that then you'd expect they'd have done the most basic of research.

The Democrats did nothing on this issue though so getting people to believe Harris was pro-Israel must have been pretty easy. It's been all platitudes from them with no real actions other than arming Israel.

Exactly.  It couldn't have been a very difficult job to show the Dems as pro Israel.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,500
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9818 on: Today at 03:57:52 pm »
Quote from: FaitAccompli on Today at 02:17:10 pm

I wouldn't be put off from posting here, there'll always be the odd tosser and maybe a couple of people who don't quite understand, but generally the people posting here follow the "don't be a dickhead" philosophy.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9819 on: Today at 04:36:35 pm »
One of the Republicans attacks on the Democrats was, do you feel better off than you were 4 yrs ago, wonder if they will be saying the same thing in 4 yrs.
short video on how Trumps presidency will play out, brutal.

This is what Trump supporters voted for. Enjoy

https://xcancel.com/piyushmittal/status/1857657428348739659

Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9820 on: Today at 04:43:12 pm »
Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on Today at 03:12:12 pm
The Trump campaign sent targeted ads to Muslim communities telling people Harris was pro-Israel and ads to Jewish communities telling them she was pro Palestine. I'm sure they sent similar contradictory ads about how much Trump loves Muslims / Jews.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/23/how-republican-linked-ads-stir-israel-tensions-to-undermine-kamala-harris

It must all be very confusing for anyone not that politically aware and it's all just depressing as fuck really. The founders of Muslims for Trump must have known what was going on and have to be in on the grift. There's really no other explanation - if they're spending money and effort organising a group like that then you'd expect they'd have done the most basic of research.

The Democrats did nothing on this issue though so getting people to believe Harris was pro-Israel must have been pretty easy. It's been all platitudes from them with no real actions other than arming Israel.

Using social media to manipulate the electorate is old hat now.  It was new and unknown in 2016, hence Trump pt1 and Brexit over here.  If same approach continues to work then who knows what the answer in terms of countering it.  Countering that messaging this time round was near impossible given the owner of X was all in on Trump.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9821 on: Today at 04:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:57:52 pm
I wouldn't be put off from posting here, there'll always be the odd tosser and maybe a couple of people who don't quite understand, but generally the people posting here follow the "don't be a dickhead" philosophy.
 
But i don't see anyone being a dickhead about this. Nobody has had a pop at the trans folk,certain stuff i don't understand and i do feel social media has pushed it far more into the headlines than it should be,i lean to let kids be kids. Ya Still can't get a beer legally till ya 21!But yeah taking puberty blocker drugs  is alright?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,190
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9822 on: Today at 04:48:52 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:43:12 pm
Using social media to manipulate the electorate is old hat now.  It was new and unknown in 2016, hence Trump pt1 and Brexit over here.  If same approach continues to work then who knows what the answer in terms of countering it.  Countering that messaging this time round was near impossible given the owner of X was all in on Trump.

Governments have failed to regulate.  If you don't regulate something, that is the result.  It's 2024, now, and still no sign of any (meaningful) social media regulation.

Brazil banned X (Twitter), for spreading nonsense. 

Failure of governance, failure of regulation - as always.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,500
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9823 on: Today at 04:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:48:50 pm
 
But i don't see anyone being a dickhead about this. Nobody has had a pop at the trans folk,certain stuff i don't understand and i do feel social media has pushed it far more into the headlines than it should be,i lean to let kids be kids. Ya Still can't get a beer legally till ya 21!But yeah taking puberty blocker drugs  is alright?

My dickhead disclaimer wasn't aimed at anyone in particular, just that I'm sure one could pop up from time to time, but they're usually called out pretty quickly.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9824 on: Today at 05:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:48:52 pm
Governments have failed to regulate.  If you don't regulate something, that is the result.  It's 2024, now, and still no sign of any (meaningful) social media regulation.

Brazil banned X (Twitter), for spreading nonsense. 

Failure of governance, failure of regulation - as always.

To regulate though requires agreement at national levels and obviously thats never happening now re Musks platform. 
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9825 on: Today at 05:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:48:50 pm
 
But i don't see anyone being a dickhead about this. Nobody has had a pop at the trans folk,certain stuff i don't understand and i do feel social media has pushed it far more into the headlines than it should be,i lean to let kids be kids. Ya Still can't get a beer legally till ya 21!But yeah taking puberty blocker drugs  is alright?

Unless I've mis-interpretated it (more than possible), the line "with luck, they'll probably learn they're just gay" is pretty questionable.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9826 on: Today at 05:25:37 pm »
Wow.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,190
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9827 on: Today at 05:26:33 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:13:45 pm
To regulate though requires agreement at national levels and obviously thats never happening now re Musks platform.

Just ban it, then.  Simple.  Where there's a will, there's a way.

If you pass laws and guidlines, when something fails to meet those, fine or ban.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,190
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9828 on: Today at 05:28:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:13:52 pm
Unless I've mis-interpretated it (more than possible), the line "with luck, they'll probably learn they're just gay" is pretty questionable.

I agree.

JB has form for being a tremendous gaslighter/windup merchant.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,072
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9829 on: Today at 05:29:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:36:35 pm
One of the Republicans attacks on the Democrats was, do you feel better off than you were 4 yrs ago, wonder if they will be saying the same thing in 4 yrs.
short video on how Trumps presidency will play out, brutal.

This is what Trump supporters voted for. Enjoy

https://xcancel.com/piyushmittal/status/1857657428348739659


buckle up buttercup! Love it
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9830 on: Today at 05:31:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:13:52 pm
Unless I've mis-interpretated it (more than possible), the line "with luck, they'll probably learn they're just gay" is pretty questionable.

I assumed that was more about the whole changing sex process, operations,drugs and expense as opposed to just being gay?
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9831 on: Today at 05:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:26:33 pm
Just ban it, then.  Simple.  Where there's a will, there's a way.

If you pass laws and guidlines, when something fails to meet those, fine or ban.

Agreed but the ship has sailed.  Musk aint banning himself.  Read somewhere today that next thing is x will amalgamate with Trumps truth social. Plenty of grifting opportunities to pursue still.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,072
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9832 on: Today at 05:41:23 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:37:49 pm
Agreed but the ship has sailed.  Musk aint banning himself.  Read somewhere today that next thing is x will amalgamate with Trumps truth social. Plenty of grifting opportunities to pursue still.
that happens I'm definitely out
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,103
  • JFT96
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9833 on: Today at 05:42:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:13:52 pm
Unless I've mis-interpretated it (more than possible), the line "with luck, they'll probably learn they're just gay" is pretty questionable.

That's putting it mildly. I will give the poster the benefit of the doubt because the truth is a lot of people are just poorly educated on the subject, but sexuality and gender have the square root of fuck all to do with one another. And equating the two is a dangerous mistruth.

Quote from: FaitAccompli on Today at 02:17:10 pm
Trans kids exist, whether you like it or not. I knew that I was trans from a really young age and the suffering and anguish that I had to go through because it wasn't something that was talked about or widely known at the time, was a lot. It wasn't until my early 20s that I found out that transitioning was possible (because of the lack of knowledge, rather than the lack of science around it, as despite what Cass et al. might say, it's been well researched for decades). If I'd been able to go on puberty blockers for a while as a kid, and then transition at the appropriate time it would have made such a difference to my lifelong mental health and would have prevented the need for one surgery.

Gender identity is different to sexuality too - having a different gender identity doesn't negate any sexuality, so trans people are still straight, bi, gay, pan, asexual etc. But this just goes to show how little you know on the subject. Instead you've been whipped up into hatred by fundamentalist Christians in the US who lost the battle on gay marriage but figured out that attacking the bodily autonomy of an even smaller minority could be a successful route into then degrading the bodily rights of disabled people, women and reproductive rights and so on and have ploughed an absolute shedload of money into it.

If you're British then you'll have been exposed to drag your entire life - Widow Twanky at pantomimes, which is aimed at kids, Lily Savage, Kenny Everett, Dame Edna Everage, so again, why are you only now getting outraged at people just reading age appropriate books to kids in an elaborate costume?

I think that some of you on here forget that we're human beings too, and in a particularly vulnerable position, both in the US but also here in the UK too. I just want to live my life free from the fear that some fundamentalist is going to take away my rights. No-one knows to look at me that I'm trans, so if you've gone to a game at Anfield at all in the past 6 or 7 years it's possible you've stood next to me, maybe hugged me when we've scored. We're a minority but we exist and you can't always tell - as well as fellow Reds, we might be colleagues at work, someone who looks after you or a loved one when you're in desperate times, someone who serves you in shops etc. Would you treat any other minority with disdain as you would someone who is trans? Can you really stand at Anfield and sing you'll never walk alone, or write YNWA in messages and then go, "YNWA, oh apart from that group of people, you can sod off."?

I don't post a whole lot but read quite a bit, but I've felt for some time that this isn't a site for me anymore, so I'll leave you to it.

Please don't be put off by comments like the one you replied to. You are valued and you have allies amongst your fellow reds. Historically football is a lad's culture though and it draws in people who have not spent time around trans folk nor know the damage they do by misspeaking on the topic. I know it's difficult to see these kinds of views put out brazenly like it was earlier, but your voice and your presence is very important, and I very much hope you continue to post here and on other parts of the forum.

YNWA, my friend
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246]   Go Up
« previous next »
 