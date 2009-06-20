Harris started off with lots of momentum. For a couple of weeks it felt like the tide had turned against Trump, but as the campaign went on it felt like she made no effort to expand her appeal beyond the middle class. She didn't promise much, she failed to produce any soundbites to make her policies resonate with the electorate and she failed to make herself look anything more than a continuity candidate which she desperately needed to avoid given the, at best, indifference to Biden's term. Her campaign was mostly swiping at Trump (if people cant see the man for who he is by now she will not change their mind in one rally) and 'we will win'/'we are not going back'.



The Democrats need to change their approach. They need to be louder and promise more. You can't defeat a populist figure like Trump by trying to look smart and treating the right with contempt. Labour need to take note too, because the election has shown that normality in the West has not resumed and whatever entered the water in 2016 is still there.



On a side note, it's good to see some companies leaving Twitter/X. I'm surprised that a rival platform hasn't taken off yet. Aside from Musk turning it into a right-wing echo chamber, it's an absolute mess to use.