Incidentally, the Musk, Ramaswamy, Vance type have made 'innovation' a dirty word.
These aren't good enough to actually master a field and try thousands of variations to find new solutions, pathways to explore. They're good at what comes after that: finding commercial uses, monetising.
Professional innovation profiteers, is more apt.
A very important function, but there's a danger, where these guys who work in this field, see the results, the money...and fail to stop short of self delusion, where they end up overrating their value.