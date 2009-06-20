« previous next »
Author Topic: God didn't bless America

jillc

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9680 on: Today at 01:04:59 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:31:19 pm
Both, I think.

It's not just Russia that are trying to take over our democracies.  It's billionaires, too.

This has been years in the making.

For the first time, I'm starting to think the war has been lost.

Billionaires having been doing that for years, look at Murdoch and his control of the media through the years.
Bobsackamano

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9681 on: Today at 01:12:34 pm
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 10:49:58 am
I was coming on here to ask a question about Tesla. In the paper today:

Tesla, backed by the might of the US financial markets, is now worth over $1tn, about seven times as much as Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW combined.

Are more knowledgable rawkites able to shed any light on whether that valuation is propped up using some accountancy/markets type fiddling that I dont really understand and that this quote leaves unexplored? Or is it based upon the value Teslas battery technology? Or something else? I find the idea of it being worth several times DB, VW and BMW astounding.


Although those companies make a product that is similar to the product that Tesla makes, Tesla is seen as what people will be buying in future whilst the other companies you mention are seen as 'potential' legacy companies in the industry hence the lower share prices. Now this is all speculation and one of the other companies could have a burst of innovation and see it's share price rocket and Tesla's could bomb.

However as things stand Tesla is the one that most of the experts are predicting is the future of private transport.

Elon Musk seems to have become the Bete Noire of everyone on the left of the political spectrum lately and the emotions that this is producing makes their judgement of him as a businessman and innovator somewhat misaligned with reality.

If you look at his main current businesses, Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and others the reality is he's a remarkable individual who is driving innovation and technological change is a wide range of different fields.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9682 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm
Lauren Windsor
@lawindsor

A senator told me that the rumor on the Hill is that Elon Musk is threatening to fund a primary challenge to any House Republican who doesnt fall in line with Trumps agenda.
So Howard Philips

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9683 on: Today at 01:28:27 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:58:42 pm
The policy takeover is a bonus, really - the goal has always been, first and foremost, to sow discord and consequently weaken their adversaries. That's insanely easy to do nowadays. Assuming that RAWK has a few members with the right knowhow and we could pool together a not-all-that-large amount of money to pay for bots and troll farms, we could accomplish basically the same thing.

So...who's up for destabilizing Andorra?

Sounds like a 21st Century Ealing comedy starring Alec Guinness in three roles and Peter Sellers in four.
Black Bull Nova

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9684 on: Today at 01:38:08 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:57:01 am
Pretty sure most people knew he did before the election but it didn't seem to matter to anyone that voted for him.


He could kill and eat a baby and 50% of Americans would see it as false news and still vote for him




If 53% of Americans want to cut themselves off from the rest of the world then that's their risk as much as anyone else's. They tried it in 1939-40 and it eventually came looking for them after everyone else had caught the cold.


"This country has been surprised by the way the world looks now"
Red_Mist

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9685 on: Today at 01:44:59 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:12:34 pm
Elon Musk seems to have become the Bete Noire of everyone on the left of the political spectrum lately and the emotions that this is producing makes their judgement of him as a businessman and innovator  the share price of Tesla  somewhat misaligned with reality.
cptrios

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9686 on: Today at 01:46:09 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:28:27 pm
Sounds like a 21st Century Ealing comedy starring Alec Guinness in three roles and Peter Sellers in four.

I was listening to my favorite movie podcast the other day, and The Mouse That Roared came up. Neither of the hosts had seen it, but one of them said "Oh yeah, that's a movie about a little weak guy who stands up for himself or something." My eye twitched.

Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:12:34 pm
If you look at his main current businesses, Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and others the reality is he's a remarkable individual who is driving innovation and technological change is a wide range of different fields.

The word 'remarkable' has an extremely wide range of interpretations.
Red_Mist

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9687 on: Today at 01:52:48 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:46:09 pm
I was listening to my favorite movie podcast the other day, and The Mouse That Roared came up. Neither of the hosts had seen it, but one of them said "Oh yeah, that's a movie about a little weak guy who stands up for himself or something." My eye twitched.

The word 'remarkable' has an extremely wide range of interpretations.
Remarkably adept at pissing off his target audience

https://www.inkl.com/news/anti-elon-musk-tesla-bumper-sticker-sales-booming-post-election

newterp

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9688 on: Today at 02:54:26 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:12:34 pm
Although those companies make a product that is similar to the product that Tesla makes, Tesla is seen as what people will be buying in future whilst the other companies you mention are seen as 'potential' legacy companies in the industry hence the lower share prices. Now this is all speculation and one of the other companies could have a burst of innovation and see it's share price rocket and Tesla's could bomb.

However as things stand Tesla is the one that most of the experts are predicting is the future of private transport.

Elon Musk seems to have become the Bete Noire of everyone on the left of the political spectrum lately and the emotions that this is producing makes their judgement of him as a businessman and innovator somewhat misaligned with reality.

If you look at his main current businesses, Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and others the reality is he's a remarkable individual who is driving innovation and technological change is a wide range of different fields.

 ::) ::) ::) ::) ::)
Circa1892

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9689 on: Today at 03:01:06 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:12:34 pm
If you look at his main current businesses, Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and others the reality is he's a remarkable individual who is driving innovation and technological change is a wide range of different fields.

He's a fat piece of shit incel. The only thing he's done is wisely spend daddys blood diamond money on hiring actual intelligent remarkable individuals who are driving innovation and technical change.
Schmidt

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9690 on: Today at 03:10:16 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:01:06 pm
He's a fat piece of shit incel. The only thing he's done is wisely spend daddys blood diamond money on hiring actual intelligent remarkable individuals who are driving innovation and technical change.

I think you could argue that one thing he's been good at is bulldozing red tape and making things happen.
Black Bull Nova

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9691 on: Today at 03:16:08 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:10:16 pm
I think you could argue that one thing he's been good at is bulldozing red tape and making things happen.


Easy enough with a wrecking ball, getting things done was the trumpet call of Mussolini and Hitler, Trains on time and Autobahns plus concentration camps and WW2. I could sack 50% of any workforce with enough authority, watch Twitter wither on the vine.


p.s. Tesla is the polar opposite of what Trump has advocated, is this why Musk is so keen to support Don, to get him to reverse that promise?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:18:01 pm by Black Bull Nova »
tubby

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9692 on: Today at 03:22:31 pm
newterp

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9693 on: Today at 03:23:50 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:01:06 pm
He's a fat piece of shit incel. The only thing he's done is wisely spend daddys blood diamond money on hiring actual intelligent remarkable individuals who are driving innovation and technical change.

Who then leave once he (Musk) starts fucking over the companies.
jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9694 on: Today at 05:07:18 pm
Trump chose Gaetz AG to charge Milley with treason.


Let them hate.  As long as they fear me. 

Caligula I
Draex

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9695 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:10:16 pm
I think you could argue that one thing he's been good at is bulldozing red tape and making things happen.

Primarily by overworking people and sacking anyone who disagreed with him. Pure Echo Chamber Bully.

Read any one of the ex-twitter staff's storys about his takeover.

He's Steve Jobs without the vision.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9696 on: Today at 05:40:43 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:11:16 pm
Primarily by overworking people and sacking anyone who disagreed with him. Pure Echo Chamber Bully.

Read any one of the ex-twitter staff's storys about his takeover.

He's Steve Jobs without the vision.

Yeah we saw Musk's commitment (lack of) to technical detail in real time during his twitter spat with one of the developers.

You could say he's riddled with issues, not good enough to actually master a field much less innovate, but at the same time there's good vision with tech, perseverance, results.
Not his fan but if a choice had to be made, it's easy: it's Musk and Vance you bank on to not wreck things.


surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9697 on: Today at 06:43:15 pm
Incidentally, the Musk, Ramaswamy, Vance type have made 'innovation' a dirty word.
These aren't good enough to actually master a field and try thousands of variations to find new solutions, pathways to explore. They're good at what comes after that: finding commercial uses, monetising.
Professional innovation profiteers, is more apt.
A very important function, but there's a danger, where these guys who work in this field, see the results, the money...and fail to stop short of self delusion, where they end up overrating their value.
Draex

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9698 on: Today at 06:54:23 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:40:43 pm
Yeah we saw Musk's commitment (lack of) to technical detail in real time during his twitter spat with one of the developers.

You could say he's riddled with issues, not good enough to actually master a field much less innovate, but at the same time there's good vision with tech, perseverance, results.
Not his fan but if a choice had to be made, it's easy: it's Musk and Vance you bank on to not wreck things.

His wealth now is basically Tesla though, yes he made the right choice to get in there early and push out the original guys it's made him his fortune.

Twitter has gone fron 44bil to less than 10 bil, someone somewhere is going to want their investment back.. Russia me thinks.
stevensr123

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9699 on: Today at 07:04:58 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:11:16 pm
Primarily by overworking people and sacking anyone who disagreed with him. Pure Echo Chamber Bully.

Read any one of the ex-twitter staff's storys about his takeover.

He's Steve Jobs without the vision.
to be fair to musk, there was a shit load of people just taking the absolute piss and twitter was losing money each month.

I mean look at this shit: https://youtu.be/buF4hB5_rFs?si=XHiS918ymepwOF2k

And yea, guy is an absolute dickhead, but one thing you can't say is he doesn't have vision. The guy is a fucking weird genius man child.. but he is also the absolute definition of capatilsm.
west_london_red

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9700 on: Today at 08:45:43 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:04:58 pm
to be fair to musk, there was a shit load of people just taking the absolute piss and twitter was losing money each month.

I mean look at this shit: https://youtu.be/buF4hB5_rFs?si=XHiS918ymepwOF2k

And yea, guy is an absolute dickhead, but one thing you can't say is he doesn't have vision. The guy is a fucking weird genius man child.. but he is also the absolute definition of capatilsm.


Its still probably losing money, it has absolutely huge debts to service and had lost loads of advertising revenue. There was a reason why he tried backing out of buying it but couldnt because he let his ego and mouth get ahead of him.
Andy

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9701 on: Today at 08:50:43 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:04:58 pm
I mean look at this shit: https://youtu.be/buF4hB5_rFs?si=XHiS918ymepwOF2k

Welcome to the world of tech.

Google and Facebook have been clients, and I used to love visiting their offices. Canteen food was amazing but it was to save them leaving the office - many would work long hours.

And if you don't perform, you're out.
Hazell

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9702 on: Today at 09:21:31 pm
Well well, guess who's running the Health department?
Draex

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9703 on: Today at 09:24:42 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:21:31 pm
Well well, guess who's running the Health department?

Jefferey Dalmer?
Hazell

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9704 on: Today at 09:25:49 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:24:42 pm
Jefferey Dalmer?

Good guess but he didn't have a worm in his brain.
west_london_red

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9705 on: Today at 09:26:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:21:31 pm
Well well, guess who's running the Health department?

Its just nuts, its not like hes even just picking economic or political right wingers, that could at least be understood, hes literally picking one odd ball and weirdo after another.
BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9706 on: Today at 09:26:33 pm
Possibly another Recess appointment

Quote
Trump expected to nominate Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead health department - report
Politico reports that Donald Trump may name Robert F Kennedy Jr as his nominee to leader the Department of Health and Human Services.

The pick must be confirmed by the Senate, and may spark controversy among Trumps Republican allies, given Kennedys denial of the efficacy of vaccines, and promotion of various conspiracy theories.

Kennedy mounted an independent bid for the presidency, then suspended his campaign in August and endorsed Trump. He appeared as a surrogate on the campaign trail for Trump, encouraging voters to make America healthy again by returning the former president to the White House.
Draex

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9707 on: Today at 09:27:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:26:04 pm
Its just nuts, its not like hes even just picking economic or political right wingers, that could at least be understood, hes literally picking one odd ball and weirdo after another.

Like hes on a promise from Putin to destroy America.
