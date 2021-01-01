« previous next »
Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 565838 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9640 on: Yesterday at 11:57:36 pm »
Waiting for Maury Povich to be tasked with heading up the Administration for Children and Families.
Offline skipper757

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9641 on: Today at 12:05:25 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:54:16 pm
lol, no there bloody wasn't.

Although as Ann Coulter (of all people!) pointed out, the Gaetz suggestion might just be a smokescreen so that moderates are relieved to end up with a standard-issue super-conservative republican appointment.

It'll be Josh Hawley or something, and we'll be like:  "Hey, at least it's not Matt Gaetz."

Alex Jones will be tabbed for head of CDC, but it'll end up being RFK, and we'll have to accept that as good news.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 12:18:45 am »
I know Trump has been compared to Hitler by some (and I have been guilty of drawing analogies) but this is more like Jeffrey Epstein and Katie Hopkins love child being given the keys to the kingdom.

Offline GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 12:25:54 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:18:45 am
I know Trump has been compared to Hitler by some

Pfft. Only his longest-running Chief of Staff, what would he know?
Offline Garrus

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9644 on: Today at 12:46:07 am »
Just a bunch of cool bros doing cool bro things.
Offline newterp

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 12:59:24 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:25:54 am
Pfft. Only his longest-running Chief of Staff, what would he know?
and his VP.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 01:06:15 am »
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9647 on: Today at 01:26:51 am »
Gaetz has resigned from the Senate so the investigations into him are now closed.

The get promo'd and get out of jail card played once again.
Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9648 on: Today at 02:17:17 am »
Trump's pick for senate leader Rick Scott lost today in a blind vote by senate repugs. Magasphere are freaking. :)


Looks like it will be a son-of-mitch like John Thune. That bodes well for not giving Trump free reign and recess appointments.
Offline cptrios

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9649 on: Today at 03:14:26 am »
The Gaetz-as-smokescreen thing sounds plausible, but another possibility is that the nomination is a smokescreen for Gaetz, to cover for his resignation ahead of the hearing and release that would/might have happened in a few days. "I'm quitting to become AG" sounds a lot better than "I'm quitting because the Ethics Committee uncovered plenty more of my underage-girl-trafficking."

Then again, underestimating Trump's utter piece-of-shititude is never a good idea, and the most likely scenario is that he really intends for Gaetz to be AG. Almost certainly not gonna happen without the recess appointments, though.
Online kavah

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9650 on: Today at 06:01:22 am »
Gaetz as attorney general. Yikes! Is Trump going after Hilary or Obama?
And Huckerbee to oversee the craziest of positions in the Middle East.
