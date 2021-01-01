The Gaetz-as-smokescreen thing sounds plausible, but another possibility is that the nomination is a smokescreen for Gaetz, to cover for his resignation ahead of the hearing and release that would/might have happened in a few days. "I'm quitting to become AG" sounds a lot better than "I'm quitting because the Ethics Committee uncovered plenty more of my underage-girl-trafficking."



Then again, underestimating Trump's utter piece-of-shititude is never a good idea, and the most likely scenario is that he really intends for Gaetz to be AG. Almost certainly not gonna happen without the recess appointments, though.