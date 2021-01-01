That's a point. It's a double edged sword as well. Not only will Musk unnecessarily wipe out essential federal roles under the guise of efficiency savings, many of those jobs will be dedicated to ensure the poor receive social care, tackle poverty & benefits etc. So two groups, who as you say might have voted for him, get fucking screwed.



Also, as if Musk or indeed any of the Trumps are going to separate themselves from running their own businesses as required.



Sounds like he's going to do exactly what he did with Twitter, gut it, lose all the good staff, remove all of the community protections and ultimately we know where that is heading.