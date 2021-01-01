« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 563792 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,992
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9560 on: Today at 08:26:16 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:13:51 am
That's a point. It's a double edged sword as well. Not only will Musk unnecessarily wipe out essential federal roles under the guise of efficiency savings, many of those jobs will be dedicated to ensure the poor receive social care, tackle poverty & benefits etc. So two groups, who as you say might have voted for him, get fucking screwed.

Also, as if Musk or indeed any of the Trumps are going to separate themselves from running their own businesses as required.

Sounds like he's going to do exactly what he did with Twitter, gut it, lose all the good staff, remove all of the community protections and ultimately we know where that is heading.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,581
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9561 on: Today at 08:27:33 am »
Even the republicans are shocked by Pete Hegseths appointment. Trump touting his anti-woke credentials. An essential qualification when handling the nations defence.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,673
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9562 on: Today at 08:30:38 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:18:18 am
This is Brexit all over again. You were clearly told what is going to happen so dont complain when they implement Project 2025.

Yes. And as the brexit example shows, remorse will be sparse. They'll just double down and blame their misery on the remaining immigrants and federal government waste. "It needs doing properly!"
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9563 on: Today at 08:32:29 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:18:18 am
This is Brexit all over again. You were clearly told what is going to happen so dont complain when they implement Project 2025.

If it's not Project 2025 it will be America First Policy Institute's 10 Point Plan. Much easier to read.

Quote
Implementing loyalists to executive branch positions, forcing local and state law enforcement agencies to comply with mass deportation and taking a confrontational approach to relations with China are all policies promoted by the America First Policy Institute, a right-wing think tank with influence over Donald Trump.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-america-first-policy-institute-project-2025-b2644777.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,317
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9564 on: Today at 08:37:10 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:23:57 am
He's throwing a bone to the Christianists again. They gotta have a jewish Jerusalem at the end of days.

I thought the Christians would want a.Christian Jerusalem?

So are the Crusaders the baddies now?
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9565 on: Today at 08:41:13 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:13:51 am
That's a point. It's a double edged sword as well. Not only will Musk unnecessarily wipe out essential federal roles under the guise of efficiency savings, many of those jobs will be dedicated to ensure the poor receive social care, tackle poverty & benefits etc. So two groups, who as you say might have voted for him, get fucking screwed.

Also, as if Musk or indeed any of the Trumps are going to separate themselves from running their own businesses as required.
Let them eat cake, John. It was quite clear what was on the ballot.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,581
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9566 on: Today at 08:41:46 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:37:10 am
I thought the Christians would want a.Christian Jerusalem?

So are the Crusaders the baddies now?

Its to do with the rapture. There are evangelicals who see the Jews returning to Israel as a starting point for the end of days. Christian zionists.  Its all utterly mad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Up
« previous next »
 