Hoping against hope that Rory Stewart is right and that Polling companies are hedging/smoothing things to keep the polls close for fear of getting things wrong.



He was predicting that Harris will win handily as he doesn't believe some of the data behind the polling, such as a surge for Trump amongst urban Black male voters.



I really hope he's right.



I'm really hoping that lots of women voters who are polled say they'll vote Repubiican for "reasons", but in the privacy of the polling booth will think of their and their daughter's futures and vote for Harris.