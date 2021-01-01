« previous next »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 04:24:27 pm
Truly hope Im wrong but I just think therell be enough secret racists to get Trump over the line.

They don't hide anymore.
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 02:19:37 pm
I'll be watching CNN tonight, but does anyone know how to also access the live feed of MSNBC from the UK?
I have an ad blocker, so don't know how disease filled it is, but is this any good?

https://www.livehdtv.com/ch94/

or this:

https://www.newslive.com/american/msnbc-news-live.html
That time every four years when we all become obsessed by, and experts in, the demographics of random American counties.

Will Fayette county in the Atlanta suburbs finally turn blue??!!
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:32:29 pm
Only 'some' young men.


The gender divide in this election is something we have rarely seen and reflects some trends wider than just the USA. 'Some' younger men who are developing a strange form of misogyny (and older men who never gave it up) up against more and more women with growing awareness of how they have been, are and may likely be treated by men (either in general or specifically) is a feature that has been brought out by the issues and the nature of the candidates.
It's difficult to believe any woman would vote for a rapist and abuser like Trump, even if they want the republicans to win, but they are, regardless of growing numbers turning out against him. Similarly men who see Trump as strong dont see the draft dodging bone spur coward (and his draft dodging X/Tesla mate), they see someone who talks simple and tough. A lot of this goes to the heart of what it is to be male. Its a real debate that is being had in peoples heads that is rarely discussed as part of the wider debate. There will be women voting against their husbands and partners and vice versa, probably keeping it secret afterwards as well.
Russians have problems of a different sort in terms of male and female roles but America, more than ever, is a confused and incomprehensible country when it comes to issues like this. That said, the rest of the world is not much better but I suspect this polarisation, created mainly by the existence of Trump and his profile, has driven forward the issue in many peoples heads and I suspect we have not seen the last of it, even if we (hopefully) see the last of Trump.       Trump Jnr, Vance, Kennedy, Kavanaugh..they all come from the same mould.

Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:31:46 pm
What's everyone watching this on tonight? Think I might grab a VPN and watch it on CNN for the novelty - everything is so shiny and dramatic

Can you do this? On their site?
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:31:46 pm
What's everyone watching this on tonight? Think I might grab a VPN and watch it on CNN for the novelty - everything is so shiny and dramatic

Defo CNN - Even the "MagicWall" has got its own sponsorship deals this cycle.
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:31:46 pm
What's everyone watching this on tonight? Think I might grab a VPN and watch it on CNN for the novelty - everything is so shiny and dramatic

I am watching CNN at the moment there are a lot of flashy adverts on it.
He doesn't sound great. Almost as if he's nearly 80
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:48:29 pm
He doesn't sound great. Almost as if he's nearly 80

Lie after lie coming out of his gob. He's a total arse.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:50:28 pm
Lie after lie coming out of his gob. He's a total arse.

My voters arent violent people.

I was in America recently and they were selling Trump caps with a cartoon of him holding a gun in each hand.
There's an NBC stream on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5tRuBpdT7c
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:53:15 pm
My voters arent violent people.

I was in America recently and they were selling Trump caps with a cartoon of him holding a gun in each hand.

I can well believe it. I had to walk away in the end I just want to punch the screen listening to him.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:50:28 pm
Lie after lie coming out of his gob. He's a total arse.


Confident he knows he's lost now. Pint or two in town and then off to the game.

Why is he obsessed with Oprah
Just slagged off Fox News.

Whats the world coming to?
Paper is more sophisticated than computers Donald J Trump.

Welcome to the fucking Twilight Zone.
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 04:42:29 pm
I have an ad blocker, so don't know how disease filled it is, but is this any good?

https://www.livehdtv.com/ch94/

or this:

https://www.newslive.com/american/msnbc-news-live.html

Thanks mate, that works!
Well hes happy for RFK to fuck up health care and food standards but he wont let him any where near oil and gas.

Wonder why? ;D
Haha, Ive only just seen that braindead Megyn Kelly went crawling back to Trump. Very much in the style of Ted Cruz. I probably shouldnt, but I love seeing such empty characters willingly degrade and demean themselvesfor Donald Trump of all people.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:56:22 pm

Confident he knows he's lost now. Pint or two in town and then off to the game.

Why is he obsessed with Oprah

She's everything he hates and everything he isn't. Namely black, female, and a genuine self made billionaire.

CNN reporting that hidden cams are being used in Pennsylvania to film voters and election officials.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:09:50 pm
CNN reporting that hidden cams are being used in Pennsylvania to film voters and election officials.

to make sure no BS goes on?
Good turnout is good.
Come on America - don't kill yourself.
Turnout is very promising so far.
