My main interest in betting markets is looking for value bets.



I am clearly very conflicted though as currently in the overall race I think the value is betting on Harris, but on the popular vote I think Trump at over 3/1 looks a value bet, any kind of '16 or '20 polling miss and Trump wins the popular vote (and pretty much sweeps the swing states). Its a very uncertain race all round.



I can't see anything but a Harris win in the popular vote, by at least 2 million. The GOP have won ONE popular vote since 1990 - 2004, under incumbent GWB (always a boost), with the war on terror (a vote winner at the time), against a poor candidate - and still only won by 2-3 million. Trump, when he was more an unknown (or at least less polarizing to the middle), lost by 3 million to Hilary who was less popular than Harris, with an FBI director that basically was campaigning for Trump by leaking stuff (and probably cost hilary the EC win)