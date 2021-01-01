Not possible. The last line of the 12th Amendment reads:
"But no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States."
Term 1: Selected as VP. President dies.
Term 2: Selected as VP. President dies.
Term 3: Runs for president and wins.
Term 4: Runs for president and wins.
Although I am not sure if there is a mandatory time served as "VP to POTUS" that would be considered a full term POTUS.
Regardless. It is possible that 4 terms, a person could be president if there is a limit.
If there is no limit on that, then any terms as "VP to POTUS". And 2 terms as elected POTUS.
Edit: 2 years. But what if its less than 2 years?