Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz

Buster Gonad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7360 on: Today at 08:35:29 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:32:28 am
Trump doesnt seem well as he is spouting even more bullshit than normal.

Is this desperation?

His mind is in mash. Increased workload is bringing it to the fore. It's clear in the last couple of years he's deteriorating. 
reddebs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7361 on: Today at 08:38:31 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:41:38 am
It would be fcking epic. Trump/Valance (sic) ignoring older women (50+) because they're 'too old' to worry about abortion. And those same women voting for the benefit of the next generation of women.

It would be like older people getting off their arse and voting for climate change initiatives rather then 'drill baby drill' to improve their pensions.

It's definitely time our voices were heard again so let's hope our American sisters have voted in the numbers needed to shut those sexist men up for once!!
Alvador

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7362 on: Today at 08:39:25 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:19:48 am
As noted in the other thread - I had figured Rogan had already come out for Trump ages ago. This doesn't move the needle at all.

All his bros were already voting for Trump. No women or Latinos care about his endorsement - and no undecideds were waiting for Rogans endorsement to decide.

Same, feels like every clip Ive seen of him the past few years is attacking Democrats and defending Trump.

His schtick of pretending he's some independent, non-partisan figure is stale as fk now as he's pretty much been endorsing Trump and his rancid type of politics for years.

After Musk, he's probably the biggest disseminater of right wing conspiracy theories and disinformation out there.
naka

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7363 on: Today at 08:46:24 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:33:37 am
Gut says Trump will win.
Mine also
Just have a sinking feeling
Elmo!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7364 on: Today at 08:47:08 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:33:37 am
Gut says Trump will win.

Quote from: naka on Today at 08:46:24 am
Mine also
Just have a sinking feeling

Maybe you both just need more fibre in your diet?
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7365 on: Today at 08:47:44 am
It's really tough watching news articles where there's a 'balanced' panel isn't it. The republican representatives are always just slimy, lying Weasley shitbags. It's awful listening to their garbage.
I've got some alternative podcasts to listen to today rather than politics ones because they are all US based and I've heard it all so many times :)

Oh, and a trip to Anfield will be especially welcome later :D
red_Mark1980

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7366 on: Today at 08:48:53 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:11:42 am
Do you mean you placed a bet on Trump winning?

Isn't that like hoping to benefit from Everton winning?

Compensation bet. It's fairly common. Softens the blow.
Alvador

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7367 on: Today at 08:51:06 am
I'm leaning to towards a narrow-ish Harris win.

Simply because of women voters, all polling data shows they are clearly voting for Harris by a decent margin more than men are for Trump and it shows they are voting in larger numbers. So mathematically it makes sense she will edge.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7368 on: Today at 09:00:12 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:34:06 am
Hes probably full of all sorts of drugs to keep him going, like Hitler was.

Maybe Don jr shared some blow?


Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7369 on: Today at 09:19:51 am
Had a sinking feeling too but I sent that log down to the sawmill so I'm good now.

As for the election, I'm anxious but optimistic. I still think she'll narrowly do it.
Libertine

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7370 on: Today at 09:27:37 am
It's a very strange scenario this election day.

All of the polls/models saying neck and neck.

And yet, the vibes, momentum and fundamentals (especially with regards to support from key groups) would suggest Harris should win with relative comfort.

For Trump to win - that would have to mean that Selzer is waaay off with her poll (in a way she has never been before) or that Iowa is very different from other midwest states. And yet, there has also been narrowing in Kansas and Ohio, and Harris was way ahead in Omaha recently.

So if it does go the wire, it can only mean:
 - the true rest belt states are behaving very differently (and for some reason, the sun belts are also sticking with Trump).
 - the Trump campaign is effective where it has been spending on ads.
 - the very adjusted polling (that Selzer disregards) is actually measuring intent accurately this time.

It would be fascinating if it wasn't so disturbing.
Kekule

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7371 on: Today at 09:32:31 am
I'm feeling alright about it today. Trump might win, but we won't know that until tomorrow at the earliest so why let it ruin today as well? It's not like I can do anything about it anyway.

I was listening to that US politics podcast with Katty Kay and Anthony Scaramucci on my way in this morning and they both seemed optimistic that it's leaning Harris' way, that's put me in a reasonable mood so I'll probably leave it at that for the rest of the day.

thaddeus

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7372 on: Today at 09:40:09 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:47:44 am
It's really tough watching news articles where there's a 'balanced' panel isn't it. The republican representatives are always just slimy, lying Weasley shitbags. It's awful listening to their garbage.
I've got some alternative podcasts to listen to today rather than politics ones because they are all US based and I've heard it all so many times :)

Oh, and a trip to Anfield will be especially welcome later :D
It's wild, isn't it?

I turned Radio 5 on yesterday midway through an interview with what I presumed was some alt-right crank with a podcast and a grift to push.  It turned out he was a senior figure within the Republican party.

Que Sera, Sera.  Enjoy the match.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7373 on: Today at 09:45:32 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:47:44 am
The republican representatives are always just slimy, lying Weasley shitbags.


Red hair & hand-me-down robe give it away?

RedDeadRejection

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7374 on: Today at 09:51:12 am
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:29:26 am
The Onion mocking the map analyses  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qI0LTmSr38

That's fucking brilliant 😂
TSC

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7375 on: Today at 09:56:43 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:32:31 am
I'm feeling alright about it today. Trump might win, but we won't know that until tomorrow at the earliest so why let it ruin today as well? It's not like I can do anything about it anyway.

I was listening to that US politics podcast with Katty Kay and Anthony Scaramucci on my way in this morning and they both seemed optimistic that it's leaning Harris' way, that's put me in a reasonable mood so I'll probably leave it at that for the rest of the day.



The slight consolation should Trump win, and I stress slight, for those in the UK is that well not be in the midst of madness, although global reverberations will be in the post.

Much worse for non-Trump supporters in the states. 
DangerScouse

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7376 on: Today at 09:57:12 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:47:44 am
It's really tough watching news articles where there's a 'balanced' panel isn't it. The republican representatives are always just slimy, lying Weasley shitbags. It's awful listening to their garbage.
I've got some alternative podcasts to listen to today rather than politics ones because they are all US based and I've heard it all so many times :)

Oh, and a trip to Anfield will be especially welcome later :D

Hope you have your "Fuck Trump" banner at the ready John! ;)
Yorkykopite

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7377 on: Today at 10:13:25 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:08:13 pm
Honestly, why don't the bedwetters fuck off.
Go in the wrestling thread, you'll probably more productive in there.

It's the "mood music" apparently.
Yorkykopite

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7378 on: Today at 10:16:49 am
A narrow victory for Harris (in the electoral college not the actual poll) will almost certainly see politics move out on to the streets. I wonder how the authorities will react to this. I doubt that Trump's fascist supporters will try and storm the Capitol again, but various state capitols will likely be singled out. It's possible that one of Biden's last acts as President will be to call out the National Guard.
Jm55

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7379 on: Today at 10:17:38 am
Youve got to admire the audacity of the space nonce going on Joe Rogan get out there and vote like your lives depend on it because it does.

I think hes gotten his pronouns mixed up there.
stevensr123

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7380 on: Today at 10:20:12 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:16:49 am
A narrow victory for Harris (in the electoral college not the actual poll) will almost certainly see politics move out on to the streets. I wonder how the authorities will react to this. I doubt that Trump's fascist supporters will try and storm the Capitol again, but various state capitols will likely be singled out. It's possible that one of Biden's last acts as President will be to call out the National Guard.
either situation will move into the streets. Look at the riots during trumps time. America is a divided 50/50 country with fundamental differences.
Draex

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7381 on: Today at 10:21:31 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:17:38 am
Youve got to admire the audacity of the space nonce going on Joe Rogan get out there and vote like your lives depend on it because it does.

I think hes gotten his pronouns mixed up there.

Musk, Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, just needs Andrew Tate to collect all the incel pokemons.
BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7382 on: Today at 10:27:58 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:21:31 am
Musk, Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, just needs Andrew Tate to collect all the incel pokemons.

Frottage as a bonus.
darragh85

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7383 on: Today at 10:29:02 am
Mad how there are actually 4 other candidates running for US president who never get a mention. What a democracy.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7384 on: Today at 10:29:42 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:21:31 am
Musk, Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, just needs Andrew Tate to collect all the incel pokemons.


 :wellin
PaulF

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7385 on: Today at 10:40:19 am
Is the Electoral college vote, very similar to our house of commons voting? ie you vote for a representative, and the one with the most representatives wins. Except in America the representatives, can't vote on 'stuff' later  It's just a way to elect the president.
Are the senate and representative votes done complete separately from this?  And you could have a democrat president, but the other two houses democrat?
Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7386 on: Today at 10:42:44 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:21:31 am
Musk, Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, just needs Andrew Tate to collect all the incel pokemons.

Haha how has Tate not jumped on that bandwagon already
Gerry Attrick

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7387 on: Today at 10:46:03 am
Forget 2 term limits, you should be limited to just 2 campaigns win or lose.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7388 on: Today at 10:47:30 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:46:03 am
Forget 2 term limits, you should be limited to just 2 campaigns win or lose.

Technically a person could be president for 4 terms.
That should also change then?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7389 on: Today at 10:51:14 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:47:30 am
Technically a person could be president for 4 terms.
That should also change then?

How?
BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7390 on: Today at 10:53:04 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:47:30 am
Technically a person could be president for 4 terms.
That should also change then?

I thought there was a very strict limit on someone only being allowed to be elected twice. Even if a VP jumped in to replace a POTUS for more than 2 years they get limited to being elected only once.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7391 on: Today at 10:53:32 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:51:14 am
How?

Gets selected as VP.
And the president dies.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7392 on: Today at 10:53:35 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:40:19 am
Is the Electoral college vote, very similar to our house of commons voting? ie you vote for a representative, and the one with the most representatives wins. Except in America the representatives, can't vote on 'stuff' later  It's just a way to elect the president.
Are the senate and representative votes done complete separately from this?  And you could have a democrat president, but the other two houses democrat?


WRT the presidency vote, very simply:

Each state gets a number of Electoral College votes, based roughly on their population (total of 538).

Each state will have their own ballot of their eligible citizens, and the candidate with the highest number of votes in that state will get all the Electoral College votes for that state (Maine & Nebraska split the EC vote)

Once all states have counted, they give their votes to the Electoral College, who tally them up.

the candidate with the highest number of Electoral College votes is declared the winner.

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7393 on: Today at 10:55:07 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:53:32 am
Gets selected as VP.
And the president dies.

Not possible. The last line of the 12th Amendment reads:

"But no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States."
BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7394 on: Today at 10:57:06 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:53:32 am
Gets selected as VP.
And the president dies.

22nd Amendment says 'No'.

Quote
The amendment prohibits anyone who has been elected president twice from being elected again. Under the amendment, someone who fills an unexpired presidential term lasting more than two years is also prohibited from being elected president more than once.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twenty-second_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7395 on: Today at 10:58:12 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:55:07 am
Not possible. The last line of the 12th Amendment reads:

"But no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States."

Term 1: Selected as VP. President dies.
Term 2: Selected as VP. President dies.
Term 3: Runs for president and wins.
Term 4: Runs for president and wins.

Although I am not sure if there is a mandatory time served as "VP to POTUS" that would be considered a full term POTUS.
Regardless. It is possible that 4 terms, a person could be president if there is a limit.
If there is no limit on that, then any terms as "VP to POTUS". And 2 terms as elected POTUS.

Edit: 2 years. But what if its less than 2 years?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7396 on: Today at 11:02:38 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:58:12 am
Term 1: Selected as VP. President dies.
Term 2: Selected as VP. President dies.
Term 3: Runs for president and wins.
Term 4: Runs for president and wins.

Although I am not sure if there is a mandatory time served as "VP to POTUS" that would be considered a full term POTUS.
Regardless. It is possible that 4 terms, a person could be president if there is a limit.
If there is no limit on that, then any terms as "VP to POTUS". And 2 terms as elected POTUS.

Edit: 2 years. But what if its less than 2 years?

They wouldn't be eligible to run for term 4 in this scenario, possibly not even term 3 either.
courty61

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7397 on: Today at 11:03:36 am
Polls going in the right direction for Harris this week, but the betting market shortening on Trump.

Don't really know what to make of it.

I am tempted to back Harris at 2.6 on Betfair though
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7398 on: Today at 11:04:16 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:02:38 am
They wouldn't be eligible to run for term 4 in this scenario, possibly not even term 3 either.
Apparently only if the terms are longer than 2 years right?
So as long as its under 2 years, it wont be "officially" counted. Right?
darragh85

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7399 on: Today at 11:06:16 am
 :(
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 11:03:36 am
Polls going in the right direction for Harris this week, but the betting market shortening on Trump.

Don't really know what to make of it.

I am tempted to back Harris at 2.6 on Betfair though

Maybe a correlation between the most likely demographic to vote for trump and the one that's most likely to place a bet.
