Re: Vote Harris-Walz
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/3504546-census-blunder-may-tip-2024-to-democrats/amp/

Quote
Had the top overcounted states lost one seat each and undercounted ones gained one each, Democratic-voting states would have lost nine-net seats in Congress and the same in the Electoral College. The prospect of nine votes in the Democratic column, that would have been in GOP hands, would represent a flip of almost 7 percent of the 270 needed to win the White House. Thats more than just a rounding error.

Imagine if Trump wins the Sunbelt and Harris the rust belt Trump would lose 270-268 became of his own incompetence carrying out the census
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7281 on: Today at 06:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 06:37:01 pm
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/3504546-census-blunder-may-tip-2024-to-democrats/amp/

Imagine if Trump wins the Sunbelt and Harris the rust belt Trump would lose 270-268 became of his own incompetence carrying out the census
it was the Deep State!!!!!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7282 on: Today at 06:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:24:23 pm

For me, it's the "I believe Trump has surrounded himself with competent leaders such as Tulsi [Gabbard], RFK, and [JD] Vance."


 :o


A Putin asset; a conspiracy loon with a brain-muching worm in his head; and the puppet of a billionaire ultra-capitalist that gets turned on by settees



I mean apart from those minor nit picking issues though ;D ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7283 on: Today at 06:50:12 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 05:38:04 pm
And she'll happily sell herself and whatever principles she has left despite the feud and disrespect.

All those words I'm not supposed to use about women fruitfully and readily apply in this particular case...
yea Kelly has basically drank the cool aid and realised she can make a shit load of money with the cult. Same with all of the Maga influences, it's basically a money tree for them.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7284 on: Today at 07:10:21 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:59:17 pm
She's looking nasty lately. Thinks she's Madonna.

Let's see if she mentions Epstein.

Madonna?
Queen of pop?
Argentine footballer?
Or fallen one with the big boobies?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7285 on: Today at 07:11:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:10:21 pm

Argentine footballer?
Or fallen one with the big boobies?

Garnachoobies?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7286 on: Today at 07:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:42:44 pm
cheers! I guess I'll stay up til 2-3 and see how things look

Last time when going to bed on the Tue evening (UK time) it looked like Trump.  Then turned on news Wed morning and the landscape had changed overnight.  Then spent much of Wed listening to John King on CNN who was all over the numbers at county level.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 07:29:45 pm »
I think Kamala Harris will win quite handily. She entered the race for a dead-and-buried Biden, got a quick surge and gained a modest lead, then Trump inched back and it all looked neck and neck. But I think women voting en masse will be very consequential in this election.

Trumps strategy will be to claim victory as soon as he gets a whiff of early good news, but it will be a red mirage. His bad faith litigation has been a tactic to undermine trust in the election - which is actually quite secure and robust. Democrats tend to live in more populous areas, so it takes longer to count the votes. A bit of patience will be needed but I think a clear and decisive victory for Kamala Harris will emerge.

Trump has given a coded message to the Proud Boys. Their colors are black and gold, and if anyone has been watching, in the last couple of weeks we are seeing a lot of the red colored MAGA garb start to become black and gold. It is a code to the militias to fight like hell. I do fear there will be bloodshed, but the significant difference this time is that Trump does not hold the levers of power, it will not amount to much, and he will not prevail.

Harris is a top lawyer and her people are ready to fight all the dirty tricks, legally speaking.

We are living in a very strange time, as Trumps best chance of remaining a free man is to win the Presidency. Then his legal troubles will melt away. And the not insignificant matter of corruption and greed will then be allowed to run, unabated.

But I honestly think he will lose. And when he does, his legal troubles will close in on him, and he wont be protected by the Supreme Court as much, and his GOP friends will start to decouple from him too.

My perspective is as a Brit, living in Indiana, citizen here now for some years, and my family has already voted.

I think enough people have had enough, and want to turn the page to the chapter that comes after Trump. Well know for sure soon enough.   
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7288 on: Today at 07:49:34 pm »
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7289 on: Today at 08:14:30 pm »
Sounds like counting in at least some of the states should be faster than the excruciating 2020 count.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7290 on: Today at 08:14:32 pm »
you don't say - Musk's 1m a day lottery is bullshit??

https://newrepublic.com/post/187879/elon-musk-lawyer-1-million-lottery-scam
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7291 on: Today at 08:17:40 pm »
Just flipping through the thread, it's great that much of the pervading negativity and pessimism that was so prevalent with so many on here now at last seems to have been overtaken by the sense of optimism that some of us have had for quite some time. Stand up and take a bow John C and Zlen  ;D .

The way I see it from closely following media/podcast information from both sides this past three months is that the reality of this election has actually been quite apparent for some time now. However, this reality has been suppressed and distorted by a combination of right wing influenced polling and propaganda and a hesitancy of even the most neutral pollsters to depart from the tight race narrative with the weightings they apply for fear of losing face. Predictably this distortion has been met with a seeming determination of so many in both American and UK media to buy the misleading narrative of a close contest.

In stark contrast the political experts, who to the mind of this particular newcomer in following American politics and devoid I assure you of any convenient confirmation bias, consistently seem the most insightful such as Simon Rosenberg, Anthony Scaramucci and the Meiselas brothers, whilst remaining always cautiously optimistic, each maintain there is a widespread groundswell of support for Kamala Harris buoyed by significant Republican crossover and Independent voter preference.

The strongest evidence in support of their interpretations came, of course, in the Marist early exit polls i posted on here a week or so ago which showed a huge Harris lead in I think six of the seven swing States. The significance of this was the fact that this was despite unprecedented high early registered Republican turnout which meant that the predicted Republican crossover voting was no longer simply a prediction but a fact and most certainly forged in the main by Republican women. Clearly the recent Seltzer Iowa poll would seem to confirm this trend.

And as for why this massive desertion of the deranged self serving narcissist that is Donald Trump has taken place as he faces up to the quite stupendously able and gifted[and incidentally so underrated by British media and so many Brits :wave ] Kamala Harris? Hmm, well, I wonder.  ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7292 on: Today at 08:23:34 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:31:01 pm
More extremely calming stuff here: https://amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/03/trump-supporters-election-results

"If they steal the election again, the people will take up arms to defend Our Freedom! Not me, though, I... uh... I have kids, it's too dangerous... something good on Netflix that night..."
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7293 on: Today at 08:26:37 pm »
Nevada election guru Joe Ralston has his prediction out and he has Harris winning the state by 0.3%, still an awful lot of things pointing to a very close election.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7294 on: Today at 08:27:54 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:23:34 pm
"If they steal the election again, the people will take up arms to defend Our Freedom! Not me, though, I... uh... I have kids, it's too dangerous... something good on Netflix that night..."

The black Trump supporter who couldn't get involved in unrest because obviously he'd be shot is my favourite.  But he'd sell merch  ;D.   Trump supporter worried about racist cops :butt
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7295 on: Today at 08:28:34 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 08:26:37 pm
Nevada election guru Joe Ralston has his prediction out and he has Harris winning the state by 0.3%, still an awful lot of things pointing to a very close election.

But crucially trending in the direction of Harris. He had this is being a Trump blowout a week ago
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7296 on: Today at 08:31:19 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 08:26:37 pm
Nevada election guru Joe Ralston has his prediction out and he has Harris winning the state by 0.3%, still an awful lot of things pointing to a very close election.

that's a lawsuit number
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7297 on: Today at 08:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Today at 08:28:34 pm
But crucially trending in the direction of Harris. He had this is being a Trump blowout a week ago

That's right. Not sure what changed for him.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7298 on: Today at 08:37:11 pm »
Amazing.

https://xcancel.com/TheOnion/status/1853505855544574351

CNN tomorrow night is going to be a let down after this....
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7299 on: Today at 08:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 08:27:54 pm
The black Trump supporter who couldn't get involved in unrest because obviously he'd be shot is my favourite.  But he'd sell merch  ;D.   Trump supporter worried about racist cops :butt

I'd hazard a guess that the merch ain't genuine and he's probably pocketing the money.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7300 on: Today at 08:47:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:31:19 pm
that's a lawsuit number

Sure is, any result inside the MoE will be.  The big take from this is, that in the space of 10-weeks NV has gone from +4 Trump to now a toss-up (leaning Harris).
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7301 on: Today at 08:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 08:27:54 pm
The black Trump supporter who couldn't get involved in unrest because obviously he'd be shot is my favourite.  But he'd sell merch  ;D.   Trump supporter worried about racist cops :butt

I particularly liked when the woman said she won't get involved in any trouble because she can't afford to go to prison as, get this, she "doesn't like orange". Crazy considering she's voting for Tangerine Trump
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7302 on: Today at 08:53:37 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 08:26:37 pm
Nevada election guru Joe Ralston has his prediction out and he has Harris winning the state by 0.3%, still an awful lot of things pointing to a very close election.

If she wins Nevada and North Carolina she doesn't need Pennsylvania.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7303 on: Today at 08:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 08:48:44 pm
I particularly liked when the woman said she won't get involved in any trouble because she can't afford to go to prison as, get this, she "doesn't like orange". Crazy considering she's voting for Tangerine Trump

Literally beyond parody
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7304 on: Today at 08:56:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:31:51 pm
That's right. Not sure what changed for him.

It's the high percentage of unaffiliated who we think are breaking for Harris
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7305 on: Today at 08:58:33 pm »
Interesting if correct.

Quote
Overview: A recent NAACP poll shows a decrease in support for Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump among Black male voters, with a decrease from 27% to 21%, and an increase in support for Vice President Kamala Harris from 51% to 59%. The poll was conducted in partnership with Hart Research and HIT Strategies as part of the NAACPs $20 million dollar civic engagement program targeting 14.5 million voters across 12 priority states. The NAACP spent $20 million on their civic engagement program which focused on getting out the vote and meeting voters where they are. The poll results come just weeks after Harris introduced her Opportunity Agenda for Black Men in which she outlined plans and proposals that seek to address concerns of Black men.

https://blackvoicenews.com/2024/11/04/naacp-poll-trump-support-black-men/
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7306 on: Today at 08:59:44 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:58:33 pm
Interesting if correct.


I thought she had no policies or plans?

Not just interesting - I'd say quite important if true.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7307 on: Today at 09:04:06 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 07:29:45 pm
I think Kamala Harris will win quite handily. She entered the race for a dead-and-buried Biden, got a quick surge and gained a modest lead, then Trump inched back and it all looked neck and neck. But I think women voting en masse will be very consequential in this election.

Trumps strategy will be to claim victory as soon as he gets a whiff of early good news, but it will be a red mirage. His bad faith litigation has been a tactic to undermine trust in the election - which is actually quite secure and robust. Democrats tend to live in more populous areas, so it takes longer to count the votes. A bit of patience will be needed but I think a clear and decisive victory for Kamala Harris will emerge.

Trump has given a coded message to the Proud Boys. Their colors are black and gold, and if anyone has been watching, in the last couple of weeks we are seeing a lot of the red colored MAGA garb start to become black and gold. It is a code to the militias to fight like hell. I do fear there will be bloodshed, but the significant difference this time is that Trump does not hold the levers of power, it will not amount to much, and he will not prevail.

Harris is a top lawyer and her people are ready to fight all the dirty tricks, legally speaking.

We are living in a very strange time, as Trumps best chance of remaining a free man is to win the Presidency. Then his legal troubles will melt away. And the not insignificant matter of corruption and greed will then be allowed to run, unabated.

But I honestly think he will lose. And when he does, his legal troubles will close in on him, and he wont be protected by the Supreme Court as much, and his GOP friends will start to decouple from him too.

My perspective is as a Brit, living in Indiana, citizen here now for some years, and my family has already voted.

I think enough people have had enough, and want to turn the page to the chapter that comes after Trump. Well know for sure soon enough.   


FWIW I largely agree with you (I usually do). An ugly night ahead but I'm quietly confident

I think the intensity of women voters has been underestimated a bit and I also see the island of garbage stuff starting to percolate through in the final polls. Always back the fighter closing strongest
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7308 on: Today at 09:14:24 pm »
Right now the main thing giving me hope (not a lot of hope, for the record) is the attitude of the two candidates. Harris looks energetic and positive and she's moved some of her focus off of Trump in the last week. Trump truly seems like he's falling apart. He doesn't have the energy or the will to keep this going much longer, and he's absolutely acting like he's going to lose. In a perfect world, that will translate into him not having much fire in his belly to challenge the election results if he loses.
