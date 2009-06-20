I think Kamala Harris will win quite handily. She entered the race for a dead-and-buried Biden, got a quick surge and gained a modest lead, then Trump inched back and it all looked neck and neck. But I think women voting en masse will be very consequential in this election.



Trumps strategy will be to claim victory as soon as he gets a whiff of early good news, but it will be a red mirage. His bad faith litigation has been a tactic to undermine trust in the election - which is actually quite secure and robust. Democrats tend to live in more populous areas, so it takes longer to count the votes. A bit of patience will be needed but I think a clear and decisive victory for Kamala Harris will emerge.



Trump has given a coded message to the Proud Boys. Their colors are black and gold, and if anyone has been watching, in the last couple of weeks we are seeing a lot of the red colored MAGA garb start to become black and gold. It is a code to the militias to fight like hell. I do fear there will be bloodshed, but the significant difference this time is that Trump does not hold the levers of power, it will not amount to much, and he will not prevail.



Harris is a top lawyer and her people are ready to fight all the dirty tricks, legally speaking.



We are living in a very strange time, as Trumps best chance of remaining a free man is to win the Presidency. Then his legal troubles will melt away. And the not insignificant matter of corruption and greed will then be allowed to run, unabated.



But I honestly think he will lose. And when he does, his legal troubles will close in on him, and he wont be protected by the Supreme Court as much, and his GOP friends will start to decouple from him too.



My perspective is as a Brit, living in Indiana, citizen here now for some years, and my family has already voted.



I think enough people have had enough, and want to turn the page to the chapter that comes after Trump. Well know for sure soon enough.