He's old, a babbling idiot who's has spent more time in court the past four years, a convicted predator on women, has called the fighting men and women in the military fools and attempted to overthrow the democracy of the country. There is no way he's getting elected as he has lit a fire for voters to get out there to make sure he's not getting back into the White House.
Stacey Abrams created the template in GA to get the vote out for Biden and im sure they are using that success to drive on n win this race.