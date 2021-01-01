« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 518987 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7200 on: Today at 12:28:53 pm »
Allan Lichtman is standing by his prediction of Harris winning. He's correctly predicted the last 9 of 10 elections including Trump's win in 2016.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7201 on: Today at 12:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:28:53 pm
Allan Lichtman is standing by his prediction of Harris winning. He's correctly predicted the last 9 of 10 elections including Trump's win in 2016.

I believe that the only one he missed was Gore v Bush which Gore would have won if the Supreme Court hadn't stopped them from counting the ballots. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7202 on: Today at 12:36:30 pm »
Regarding the Selzer Iowa result, isn't it a huge outlier?

Seems to have been on the back living through a very recent abortion ban, when polled before this Biden was down massively even with Trump's abortion rhetoric. South Dakota and Indiana are the only states (I think) which also had bans come into place in 2024 but the swing required is huge so they're not really comparable.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7203 on: Today at 12:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:37:39 am
You're Rory Stewart and I claim my £5

(I sincerely hope you're right mate. Rory Stewart is seriously confident about a Harris win)
He has gone very hard, he's going to look like a right idiot if Trump wins.  More so than usual.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7204 on: Today at 12:51:20 pm »
He's old, a babbling idiot who's has spent more time in court the past four years, a convicted predator on women, has called the fighting men and women in the military fools and attempted to overthrow the democracy of the country. There is no way he's getting elected as he has lit a fire for voters to get out there to make sure he's not getting back into the White House.

Stacey Abrams created the template in GA to get the vote out for Biden and im sure they are using that success to drive on n win this race.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7205 on: Today at 12:53:41 pm »
https://newrepublic.com/article/187857/transcript-trumpworld-rattled-polls-show-undecideds-move-harris

Of course it's a biased article, but it has some pretty interesting tidbits in it.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7206 on: Today at 01:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:54:54 am
The fact that late deciders are breaking from Harris by 10%, she seems to be getting massive support by women, and the Dems massive GOTV operation, is huge and will hopefully push her over the line and him to the scrapheap of history.
please tell me that's a typo.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7207 on: Today at 01:04:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:00:49 pm
please tell me that's a typo.
Clearly, a typo Sam
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7208 on: Today at 01:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:51:08 am
I've spoken to some friends and staffers on the Harris campaign and whispers are that they think they'll win Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin but lose all other toss up states. Which would put the final tally at 270 - 268 in favour of Harris.
I'd like Harris to win every swing state and one 'surprise' state to demolish Trump. However, a 270-268 win would be somehow more satisfying. Yes, Trump and his bellend supporters will kick off but they'll do that if Harris trounces him.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7209 on: Today at 01:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:25:32 am
I think she's going to win and it won't even be close.
this is like a pre-game thread where ppl are boasting how we're absolutely gonna batter the oppo 4-0 .... and it turns out nothing like it.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7210 on: Today at 01:09:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:07:00 pm
this is like a pre-game thread where ppl are boasting how we're absolutely gonna batter the oppo 4-0 .... and it turns out nothing like it.
Or it could be like our game at Old Trafford at the beginning of the season where many people thought it would be close only for Liverpool to beat the shit out of them. Harris is Liverpool FC in this scenario  :D

That's the hope anyway. Honestly, it's very hard to predict although the idea that we could have an easy winner either way in a "wise after the event" scenario is quite possible.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7211 on: Today at 01:11:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:04:02 pm
Clearly, a typo Sam
I know, but ppl need to be more wary of the affect they have on my BP  :)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7212 on: Today at 01:17:53 pm »
Is there any evidence of undecided voters being swayed by who they "think" is going to win it.  It feels as if it's very tribal over there, and it's always better to back the winner.  Assuming you've managed to get this far without being repulsed by Trump.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7213 on: Today at 01:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:51:08 am
I've spoken to some friends and staffers on the Harris campaign and whispers are that they think they'll win Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin but lose all other toss up states. Which would put the final tally at 270 - 268 in favour of Harris.

I think that is still the most likely path for Harris.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7214 on: Today at 01:19:04 pm »
Arizona and North Carolina are the only swing state she loses. I think she'll clear 300 EV with ease. Glad they wasted little time and money on Texas and especially Florida this election. Used their resources wisely in the Rust Belt.

If she flips North Carolina as well, we are talking landslide territory, over 350 EV's
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7215 on: Today at 01:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:37:39 am
You're Rory Stewart and I claim my £5

(I sincerely hope you're right mate. Rory Stewart is seriously confident about a Harris win)

And if hes wrong hell set off on a four year walk across the badlands of Afghanistan again.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7216 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 01:06:32 pm
I'd like Harris to win every swing state and one 'surprise' state to demolish Trump. However, a 270-268 win would be somehow more satisfying. Yes, Trump and his bellend supporters will kick off but they'll do that if Harris trounces him.

Hell be completely unhinged if its 270-268. Hell lose any semblance of self control and wont be able to stop himself calling on the lunatics to carry out some sort of violent retribution in numerous states, and they will try.

Which should have the knock on effect of the judge at his sentencing at the end of November taking an extremely dim view of him
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7217 on: Today at 01:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:10:23 pm
The key states all have Democratic governors.  PA, MI, WI, and NC are all democratic governors and if she wins PA, MI, and WI she wins the presidency.

Yes but as per the Politico article, the Republican state legislatures could just offer up an alternative slate, with their own stamp of approval on it.

Quote
The Constitution empowers state legislatures to deliver the electoral votes for their state in whatever manner they choose. And every swing state has, by law, chosen to designate their presidential electors according to the results of the statewide popular vote.

In 2020, however, some Trump allies argued that legislatures have unilateral, incontestable power to change their minds  and could simply claim lack of faith in the results to snatch the decision back for themselves. Conservative attorneys like John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, who have both been criminally charged for their roles in the 2020 election process, developed this theory and lobbied for such an outcome. Under their theories, state legislatures would send their own competing slate of electors to Congress  alongside the slates submitted by governors  and urge Congress to choose between them. Trump increasingly leaned on these fringe ideas as his traditional routes to power began to close.

At the time, Republican-led legislatures in six swing states rebuffed Trumps entreaties, though some showed signs of softening after weeks of pressure. Some of the leaders who resisted him  like Arizonas then-House Speaker Rusty Bowers  are no longer in office.

In hindsight, the resistance of Republican state legislators may have been the most significant bulwark against Trumps bid to subvert the election in 2020. After they balked, the Trump campaign assembled informal slates of electors and had them sign paperwork claiming to be the legitimate slate.

Then-Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over Congress counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, refused to consider those fake slates of electors because they hadnt been endorsed by a government authority. But a little-noticed memo sent by Pences top legal adviser suggested Pences choice might have been different  in fact, it may have had to be  if legislatures had endorsed the pro-Trump slates.

A reasonable argument might further be made that when resolving a dispute between competing electoral slates, Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution places a firm thumb on the scale on the side of the State legislature, Pences top legal adviser Greg Jacob wrote in the Jan. 5, 2021, memo.

I know there have been some legal changes in the years since designed to protect against this but Eastman at least seems convinced they're unconstitutional and wouldn't survive a challenge if alternative Electors were sent to Congress anyway and the courts were asked to sort it out.

Quote
But if any legislatures send (Harris) an alternate slate, there is an open constitutional question as to whether she must also offer it to Congress for consideration. What Congress would do with the slates backed by legislatures is equally uncertain, but their very existence would cast a cloud over the proceedings and, like everything else, fit neatly into a Trump pressure campaign.

Eastman, who had his law license suspended because of his role in the last election, told POLITICO that the theory he espoused in 2020 remains viable  and perhaps has even been strengthened  by the legal battles and law changes of the last four years. He has long argued that when it comes to the Electoral College process, state legislatures cannot be bound by federal law, since the U.S. Constitution grants them plenary  absolute  authority to choose electors. He says the law enacted by Biden actually makes the Electoral Count Act more unconstitutional, not less.

The Article II power remains what it was (and could never have been restricted by statute, in any event), Eastman said in an email. Whether any GOP congressional leaders agree with him on Jan. 6, 2025, will determine whether Trump can make a last-ditch effort to reverse the outcome.

It's just mad, everything is so wildly unlikely and yet there's no real limit on what Trump will be pushing people to do on his behalf.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7218 on: Today at 01:31:01 pm »
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7219 on: Today at 01:31:54 pm »
This is what I currently think is going to happen in those swing states

Arizona - Trump takes
Nevada - Harris takes
Michigan - Harris takes
Wisconsin - Harris takes
North Carolina - Trump takes
Georgia - Trump takes
Pennsylvania - Harris takes

276-262

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7220 on: Today at 01:37:18 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:31:01 pm
More extremely calming stuff here: https://amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/03/trump-supporters-election-results

These people are the worst most low information and low intelligence people imaginable. How do you even begin to deal with someone who is convinced their candidate simply cannot lose the election, and if he does it's only because the other person cheated? Even leaving aside the avalanche of reasons not to vote for this absolute turd of a man, the stupidity is through the roof.
