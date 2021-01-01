The key states all have Democratic governors. PA, MI, WI, and NC are all democratic governors and if she wins PA, MI, and WI she wins the presidency.



Quote

The Constitution empowers state legislatures to deliver the electoral votes for their state in whatever manner they choose. And every swing state has, by law, chosen to designate their presidential electors according to the results of the statewide popular vote.



In 2020, however, some Trump allies argued that legislatures have unilateral, incontestable power to change their minds  and could simply claim lack of faith in the results to snatch the decision back for themselves. Conservative attorneys like John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, who have both been criminally charged for their roles in the 2020 election process, developed this theory and lobbied for such an outcome. Under their theories, state legislatures would send their own competing slate of electors to Congress  alongside the slates submitted by governors  and urge Congress to choose between them. Trump increasingly leaned on these fringe ideas as his traditional routes to power began to close.



At the time, Republican-led legislatures in six swing states rebuffed Trumps entreaties, though some showed signs of softening after weeks of pressure. Some of the leaders who resisted him  like Arizonas then-House Speaker Rusty Bowers  are no longer in office.



In hindsight, the resistance of Republican state legislators may have been the most significant bulwark against Trumps bid to subvert the election in 2020. After they balked, the Trump campaign assembled informal slates of electors and had them sign paperwork claiming to be the legitimate slate.



Then-Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over Congress counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, refused to consider those fake slates of electors because they hadnt been endorsed by a government authority. But a little-noticed memo sent by Pences top legal adviser suggested Pences choice might have been different  in fact, it may have had to be  if legislatures had endorsed the pro-Trump slates.



A reasonable argument might further be made that when resolving a dispute between competing electoral slates, Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution places a firm thumb on the scale on the side of the State legislature, Pences top legal adviser Greg Jacob wrote in the Jan. 5, 2021, memo.

Quote

But if any legislatures send (Harris) an alternate slate, there is an open constitutional question as to whether she must also offer it to Congress for consideration. What Congress would do with the slates backed by legislatures is equally uncertain, but their very existence would cast a cloud over the proceedings and, like everything else, fit neatly into a Trump pressure campaign.



Eastman, who had his law license suspended because of his role in the last election, told POLITICO that the theory he espoused in 2020 remains viable  and perhaps has even been strengthened  by the legal battles and law changes of the last four years. He has long argued that when it comes to the Electoral College process, state legislatures cannot be bound by federal law, since the U.S. Constitution grants them plenary  absolute  authority to choose electors. He says the law enacted by Biden actually makes the Electoral Count Act more unconstitutional, not less.



The Article II power remains what it was (and could never have been restricted by statute, in any event), Eastman said in an email. Whether any GOP congressional leaders agree with him on Jan. 6, 2025, will determine whether Trump can make a last-ditch effort to reverse the outcome.

Yes but as per the Politico article, the Republican state legislatures could just offer up an alternative slate, with their own stamp of approval on it.I know there have been some legal changes in the years since designed to protect against this but Eastman at least seems convinced they're unconstitutional and wouldn't survive a challenge if alternative Electors were sent to Congress anyway and the courts were asked to sort it out.It's just mad, everything is so wildly unlikely and yet there's no real limit on what Trump will be pushing people to do on his behalf.