Even if she wins the nightmare won’t be over watch Trump and his cronies cry fraud and try and steal the election.



Mad to think that in less than a decade the US has gone from being sold as the bastion of democracy around the world via it's 'interference' in others countries elections, to the current situation where there are going to be protests via the courts and possibly the streets.Trump might be the face/battering ram of the GOP, but you need to go back to the likes of Newt Gingrich to see where this polarisation of US politics kicked off.