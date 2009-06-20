« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 516384 times)

Online Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7080 on: Today at 01:01:14 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈
@umichvoter
IOWA POLL by Des Moines/Selzer

🔵 Kamala Harris 47%
🔴 Donald Trump 44%

Wow if close to accurate then Kamala will win in a landslide and it'll be an early night. Massive balls putting a poll like that out there have to respect it and Selzer is a respected pollster so I don't discount it entirely. However when other respected polling outlets like NYT (pollster rating per 538 3/3) are showing both PA and MI tied do I really think this poll isn't an outlier? especially when another respected pollster Emerson (2.9/3 per 538) came out in the same day for IA and had Trump at +9. All the credit in the world to Selzer if this poll is accurate but you do get duff polls sometimes I'm thinking Hillary +17 in WI for example.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7081 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm »
The latest from Atlas Intel has Trump winning in all 7 swing states and even has him getting a higher share of the overall vote, which surely won't happen  ???

I believe that Trump is the most likely winner but honestly, I wouldn't say it with great confidence given the divergence in polling figures. For instance, a YouGov poll of almost 50,000 likely voters has Harris 4 points ahead nationally, while Atlas Intel has her behind. YouGov polls seem to paint an optimistic picture for Harris overall, Atlas ones do the opposite. Who knows?

I think Harris gets 270 exactly with PA, WI, and MI, assuming she doesn't unexpectedly lose any other states. These are the swing states she's most likely to win as it happens but there's no margin for error. Trump will likely take GA, AZ, and NC with Nevada up in the air.
Offline skipper757

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7082 on: Today at 02:27:57 pm »
That Emerson Poll is more in line with expectations but Selzer is sticking her reputation on the line here.  If she’s directionally right, that’s a quite a polling miss from the other big pollsters yet again.
Online Draex

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7083 on: Today at 02:42:09 pm »
Harrison Ford endorsed Harris.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7084 on: Today at 02:46:27 pm »
This thread is doing my head in. As soon as someone posts even a snippet of good news or polling someone immediately comes on and says "Not so fast, Trump is still polling ahead in every state and thirteen colonies and is +67 in Uzbekistan as well." Kind of brings you down.
Offline Zlen

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7085 on: Today at 02:49:16 pm »
Trump is fucked.
Women are deciding these elections.

I am supremely confident.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7086 on: Today at 02:54:52 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:18:46 pm
The latest from Atlas Intel has Trump winning in all 7 swing states and even has him getting a higher share of the overall vote, which surely won't happen  ???

I believe that Trump is the most likely winner but honestly, I wouldn't say it with great confidence given the divergence in polling figures. For instance, a YouGov poll of almost 50,000 likely voters has Harris 4 points ahead nationally, while Atlas Intel has her behind. YouGov polls seem to paint an optimistic picture for Harris overall, Atlas ones do the opposite. Who knows?

I think Harris gets 270 exactly with PA, WI, and MI, assuming she doesn't unexpectedly lose any other states. These are the swing states she's most likely to win as it happens but there's no margin for error. Trump will likely take GA, AZ, and NC with Nevada up in the air.

For what it is worth some people have said the amount Atlas are releasing Polls is in itself a sign of poor polling - a poll every 2 days from every swing state with massive engagement and showing frankly massive swings in opinion either shows biased polling or junk polling

They also apparently have Trump winning the African American vote in Wisconsin by 30 points which seems utterly mad
Online A Complete Flop

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7087 on: Today at 03:03:23 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:41:12 am
How many do you know personally?

You are demonising a whole category of people. Literally what Trump himself does.

Grow up.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 03:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:49:16 pm
Trump is fucked.
Women are deciding these elections.

I am supremely confident.
I'm becoming more confident now, a couple of days ago I thought Trump would win, now I'm erring towards Harris.
Online Elmo!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 03:08:10 pm »
I'm cautiously optimistic. Prepared to get egg on my face though.
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 03:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:06:06 pm
I'm becoming more confident now, a couple of days ago I thought Trump would win, now I'm erring towards Harris.

Trying not to be either, but also thinking if the Iowa poll above is right etc it will become obvious pretty quickly on the night.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 04:02:14 pm »
Trump out to 4/5 and Harris in to 11/10 now. Mustve been some serious readies on 365 to shift the market this drastically in the space of a day.
Online smicer07

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:02:14 pm
Trump out to 4/5 and Harris in to 11/10 now. Mustve been some serious readies on 365 to shift the market this drastically in the space of a day.

Yeah Trump has drifted massively.
Offline jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7093 on: Today at 04:10:14 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 03:03:23 pm
You are demonising a whole category of people. Literally what Trump himself does.

Grow up.

None is the answer.

Evidence shows you know about 8% of fuck all.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7094 on: Today at 04:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:02:14 pm
Trump out to 4/5 and Harris in to 11/10 now. Mustve been some serious readies on 365 to shift the market this drastically in the space of a day.

I'm guessing the Iowa poll sparked some interest.
Online John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7095 on: Today at 04:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:49:16 pm
Trump is fucked.
Women are deciding these elections.

I am supremely confident.
Yep, poll away all you want. The early voting and the support from women will see Harris over the line despite whatever is being written imo.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7096 on: Today at 04:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:46:27 pm
This thread is doing my head in. As soon as someone posts even a snippet of good news or polling someone immediately comes on and says "Not so fast, Trump is still polling ahead in every state and thirteen colonies and is +67 in Uzbekistan as well." Kind of brings you down.

Its exactly the same in the New Government thread when as soon as something positive is posted the usual suspects will immediately follow with post after post and article after article explaining just why its actually a bad thing or just something completely different to bring negativity to just about any situation.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7097 on: Today at 04:58:36 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:27:57 pm
That Emerson Poll is more in line with expectations but Selzer is sticking her reputation on the line here.  If shes directionally right, thats a quite a polling miss from the other big pollsters yet again.

Releasing it near election date is a marketing gamble. If she thought the methodology was off, she wouldn't release it and risk being made a joke by the eventual actual vote if she is way off. 
Online John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7098 on: Today at 04:59:16 pm »
Of course I'm anxious about the result although I'm confident about Harris, however another major concern is the shenanigans that the Republicans will engage in after the election. Not only won't they concede but they'll cheat and connive to horrendous unconstitutional levels to disrespect the will of the people.

I predict it's going to be fucking horrible.

And if Trump does win I expect his very first speech even well before his inauguration will be full of vitriol and revenge plotting.
Fortunately that's unlikely :)
Online Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7099 on: Today at 05:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:46:27 pm
This thread is doing my head in. As soon as someone posts even a snippet of good news or polling someone immediately comes on and says "Not so fast, Trump is still polling ahead in every state and thirteen colonies and is +67 in Uzbekistan as well." Kind of brings you down.

Do you want the full picture or just feel good vibes about Harris? I'm not sure what good only listening to the positive talk does. Anyway think we've had the final polls now by and large and this is it until election day.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7100 on: Today at 05:05:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:44:45 pm
Yep, poll away all you want. The early voting and the support from women will see Harris over the line despite whatever is being written imo.

I think all polls are swayed by retired boomer couple households where she is hesitent to say Harris and cause a ruckus. But she'll mark for Harris in the booth.

Half the total vote from 2020 has voted already in 24. That's a good sign. Many are repugs, and Haley voters were early voters in the primaries.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7101 on: Today at 05:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:02:14 pm
Trump out to 4/5 and Harris in to 11/10 now. Mustve been some serious readies on 365 to shift the market this drastically in the space of a day.

I bet my annual shoe budget on Harris yesterday.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7102 on: Today at 05:20:41 pm »
For those who like stuff abput demographics etc. there is a great interview on Youtube with Ron Brownstein of the Atlantic, who coined the term "the blue wall".  He makes interesting points about Harris losing some non-white support nationally in places like NY, CA, and FL. But gaining white women and also educated white men and women. With this logic he sees her benefitting in Mi and PA that are 80% white and WI that is 90% white. But it could hurt her in NV, AZ, GA, NC.


He says she could win the electoral college while not crushing the national vote total.


The interview is with professional focus group interviewer ex-repug Sarah Longwell. She includes statements by her focus group people in the interview. Very interesting stuff.


https://youtu.be/mQrsd-fOj7o?si=8fTQccV3UWXCWx-H
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7103 on: Today at 05:26:07 pm »
When Fox News has the following headline:

Quote
Trump, Harris neck and neck in battleground states with under 48 hours until Election Day, polls find.

Trump is leading in Arizona, while Harris has edge in Nevada, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia, according to polls.

I feel there's space for cautious optimism. ;D
Online John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7104 on: Today at 05:31:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:20:20 pm
I bet my annual shoe budget on Harris yesterday.
Ooooh I love the idea of that KH. Nice one.
Lets hope the electorate put the boot in on Trump and stamp their authority on the US :)

And lets hope Nick doesn't join the thread.

In all seriousness, despite polls, podcasts etc etc I refuse to contemplate a Harris defeat.
Online newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7105 on: Today at 05:45:37 pm »
Harris has done a great job of humanizing herself and laughing at herself as well the last 2 weeks - culminating in the SNL appearance.

Praying that it's enough.
Online gamble

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7106 on: Today at 06:06:30 pm »
My money says its still too tight to call. Saw the reports shes ahead in the polls and did my own digging but Im not convinced.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7107 on: Today at 06:34:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:59:16 pm
Of course I'm anxious about the result although I'm confident about Harris, however another major concern is the shenanigans that the Republicans will engage in after the election. Not only won't they concede but they'll cheat and connive to horrendous unconstitutional levels to disrespect the will of the people.

I predict it's going to be fucking horrible.

And if Trump does win I expect his very first speech even well before his inauguration will be full of vitriol and revenge plotting.
Fortunately that's unlikely :)
Getting visions of Harris winning 270-268 with a victory of under 0.5% in at least one of the swing states, which would send Mussolini over the edge.

Offline Schmidt

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7108 on: Today at 06:35:19 pm »
I'm sticking to my prediction that it won't be tight and she's got it sewn up. The novelty of Trump is long gone, his base is still rabidly loyal but I think he's been shedding moderates and motivating non-voters to keep him out.
Online TepidT2O

« Reply #7109 on: Today at 06:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:01:14 pm
Wow if close to accurate then Kamala will win in a landslide and it'll be an early night. Massive balls putting a poll like that out there have to respect it and Selzer is a respected pollster so I don't discount it entirely. However when other respected polling outlets like NYT (pollster rating per 538 3/3) are showing both PA and MI tied do I really think this poll isn't an outlier? especially when another respected pollster Emerson (2.9/3 per 538) came out in the same day for IA and had Trump at +9. All the credit in the world to Selzer if this poll is accurate but you do get duff polls sometimes I'm thinking Hillary +17 in WI for example.
If if if if

But what about all the other national polls that show Trump ahead.. as they nearly all do?

There is a way Harris can win, but it looks like its harder than the route to Trump winning. Lets just hope the polls are understating the democrat vote
Online Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7110 on: Today at 06:54:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:37:00 pm
If if if if

But what about all the other national polls that show Trump ahead.. as they nearly all do?

There is a way Harris can win, but it looks like its harder than the route to Trump winning. Lets just hope the polls are understating the democrat vote

To be honest the swing state polls are kind of a mixed bag and show a tight race within the margin of error I wouldn't say they show Trump ahead they show a coin flip of an election. If the Selzer poll us right then no one will ever listen to any other pollster again. It wouldn't be like 2016 where the polls were wrong but only by a few points we'd be talking double digits wrong and what they were showing as a a coin flip of a race being a landslide for Harris.
Online Elmo!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7111 on: Today at 07:02:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:37:00 pm
If if if if

But what about all the other national polls that show Trump ahead.. as they nearly all do?

There is a way Harris can win, but it looks like its harder than the route to Trump winning. Lets just hope the polls are understating the democrat vote

No they don't, the polling average has Harris ahead nationally.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-interactive/2024/nov/03/presidential-polls-today-donald-trump-kamala-harris-election-latest
Online newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7112 on: Today at 07:19:00 pm »
I feel a lot of polls on those states are also leaning to him because he yells the loudest.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7113 on: Today at 07:37:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:45:37 pm
Harris has done a great job of humanizing herself and laughing at herself as well the last 2 weeks - culminating in the SNL appearance.

Praying that it's enough.

I think she has done well throughout. I knew fuck all about her and maybe she isnt the greatest politician, but I dont think there can be many recriminations for her if she doesnt win. She is up against a force of shite, is in a incumbent party and has come in during the tail end of the campaign.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7114 on: Today at 08:01:52 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:31:39 am
What a ridiculous sweeping statement. Give your head a wobble.

In terms of voting, theyre one of the least reliable demographics I believe. 
Offline stevensr123

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7115 on: Today at 08:17:29 pm »
Nerves are starting to kick in now. It's so fucking close. But hopefully she wins and it puts to bed this trump nightmare once and for all.

I'm still hoping nate Silva and rory Stuart are right- the pollsters have fixed the numbers to make it look close because none of them have the balls to tell the truth and be an outliner/wrong yet again.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:24 pm by stevensr123 »
Online Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7116 on: Today at 08:19:21 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:17:29 pm
Nerves are starting to kick in now. It's so fucking close. But hopefully she wins and it puts to bed this trump nightmare once and for all.

Even if she wins the nightmare wont be over watch Trump and his cronies cry fraud and try and steal the election.
Offline stevensr123

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7117 on: Today at 08:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:19:21 pm
Even if she wins the nightmare wont be over watch Trump and his cronies cry fraud and try and steal the election.
I'm not arsed about that, I just want europe/ukriane/the uk to  have enough time to start preparing for being independent and less reliant on the US.

Our national security/the security of europe should not rely on a few thousand voters in Georgia every 4 years.

The US cant be relied on any more.
Offline Zlen

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7118 on: Today at 08:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:19:21 pm
Even if she wins the nightmare wont be over watch Trump and his cronies cry fraud and try and steal the election.

Thats not the nightmare.
That would be the post-victory champagne. I would popcorn every second of their whining, suck their little salty tears, savour every lawsuit they lose, cherish every video of Maga twats embarassing themselves.
Online Libertine

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7119 on: Today at 08:43:09 pm »
Just put £20 on Kamala 300+EC @ 7/2.

Have a feeling it's going to be a disaster or a comfortable win.
