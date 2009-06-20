The latest from Atlas Intel has Trump winning in all 7 swing states and even has him getting a higher share of the overall vote, which surely won't happenI believe that Trump is the most likely winner but honestly, I wouldn't say it with great confidence given the divergence in polling figures. For instance, a YouGov poll of almost 50,000 likely voters has Harris 4 points ahead nationally, while Atlas Intel has her behind. YouGov polls seem to paint an optimistic picture for Harris overall, Atlas ones do the opposite. Who knows?I think Harris gets 270 exactly with PA, WI, and MI, assuming she doesn't unexpectedly lose any other states. These are the swing states she's most likely to win as it happens but there's no margin for error. Trump will likely take GA, AZ, and NC with Nevada up in the air.