Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 515374 times)

Today at 01:01:14 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈
@umichvoter
IOWA POLL by Des Moines/Selzer

🔵 Kamala Harris 47%
🔴 Donald Trump 44%

Wow if close to accurate then Kamala will win in a landslide and it'll be an early night. Massive balls putting a poll like that out there have to respect it and Selzer is a respected pollster so I don't discount it entirely. However when other respected polling outlets like NYT (pollster rating per 538 3/3) are showing both PA and MI tied do I really think this poll isn't an outlier? especially when another respected pollster Emerson (2.9/3 per 538) came out in the same day for IA and had Trump at +9. All the credit in the world to Selzer if this poll is accurate but you do get duff polls sometimes I'm thinking Hillary +17 in WI for example.
