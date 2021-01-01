Before i post what i am supposed to post, i would like to ask you guys to keep a fair discussion and not just throw out names. I really just want to understand your side, as this thread is called Vote Harris-Walz.



First off, i am not american, so i won't be able to vote on the election and i know Liverpool has always been left politicaly for good reasons.



But i really want to know why people think Harris-Walz is the better choice for americans this election other than hating Donald Trump as a person. I have watched countless hours of both candidates and both VP choices in podcasts, speeches and i see hardly anyone actually liking Kamala Harris, people just seem to vote her because they hate Donald Trump. Everything Donald Trump says is taken out of context, everything is clipped up and made as a headline, when he said something completely different in the long form of the video/speech. E.g. he said, "i will protect women, wheter women like it or not, i will do it" and the MSM just aired that he said "wheter women like it or not, i will do it", which completely changes the narrative. Even if you hate Donald Trump, the last 4 years politicaly and economicaly have been way worse than the previous 4 years.



Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years in america and people seem to be unhappier than ever. I can remember fondly when Obama was done, people were complaining how bad he was, which was weird to me, because at that time, not knowing enough about politics, i liked Obama and thought he was a good choice.



When i was younger, i was leaning very left as you guys, but in my opinion the political parties are shifting in their beliefs and the democrats are not what they were 10 or 20 years ago. Everything they are accusing Trump of, they do themselves. They say he will lock up his political opponnents, he said he could have locked up Hillary, but he didn't because it would have been a bad look on america, on the other hands, the democrats are trying to lock up Donald Trump. They say he will censor everyone and act like Hitler, but he was in office and has not done this. Meanwhile, they want to censor "hatespeech" with THEM deciding, what hatespeech is.



I really just want to know why you guys support Kamala Harris, other than hating Donald Trump, give me reasons, why i should change my opinion, because i honestly question both sides a lot and ask myself why i shifted after COVID. By the way before anyone calls me a Trump cult guy or something. I think JD Vance is the best out of the 4 relevant politicians in this election.



I have no idea what she is really like, but she comes across very well actually to the average person (me). Shes confident, shes strong willed, shes done a really tough job and did it well apparently before turning to politics, despite the shit she gets for her skin colour and sex, she deals with it with grace and strength.Add to the fact she isnt a racist, a sexual predator, a multiple times failed business person and a convicted felon, and isnt just in politcs to benefit herself and her family, honestly not sure why Id need more reasons?I get the perecption by your post above that you are getting your view on democrats from sources who have no interest in covering them with honestly. The perception I got was very different to yours of Obamas time.And remember it can take a president a couple of years to clear the mess of a previous one. Biden has done a lot actually in 4 years. Stuff moves very slowing here, and policies will be blocked along the way. Its hard to actually make great progress quickly.Not interested in changing your mind either.