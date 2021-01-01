I like Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Maybe your perception is off?



And i am fine with that, but can you explain why, what have they said or done, that you believe they are the right way to go, as i said, i genuinely would like to hear the other side, i don't want to see an echo chamber telling me i am right and agreeing with my political views, i always want to hear what the other side has to say, so i can understand their reasoning.To the previous post, about what shifted me, a lot of what was said during covid was just taken at face value and not questioned at all, i even believe covid lost Trump the last election, because he let himslelf get pressured into promoting the vaccine. Where has covid gone? It seems like no one has it anymore and i myself have not seen anyone having a serious case ever, vaccinated or not.For me the pressure of being forced to get vaccinated to leave the country is what done it for me, we all want freedom, but then we let the government decide that we HAVE TO get vaccinated? Thats when i started questioning what they said and since then i tend to research most of the things that i am being told. And i just realize everyone (including Donald Trump) is lying most of the time.Censorship in my opinion is wrong no matter how insane your opinions are and when people start censoring even doctors about opinions on untested medicines, it just is weird to me.Don't you think it's insane that Donald Trump has had two assassination attempts, but it is a lesser headline than a racist joke by a comedian on his rally? Like even if you believe those attempts were staged, it would still usually be a headline for months, but it has just been disregarded to death, so no one talks about it.