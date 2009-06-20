NewsweekHow Early Voting Looks One Week Before Election DayKamala Harris has taken a big lead over Donald Trump among early voters, new polls show. The vice president has an advantage of between 19 and 29 percentage points ahead of Trump, New York Times-Siena College, CNN, ABC News-Ipsos polls show. The lead is not as big as the one Joe Biden among early voters in 2020 when Trump discouraged his voters from casting a ballot ahead of election day. But it is significantly better than Hillary Clinton's early voter lead of between eight and 16 points in 2016. More than 66 million people have already cast their votes ahead of the election, a record-breaking number, after both 2024 presidential candidates encouraged their supporters to the polls ahead of November 5. That includes 15 million votes in the seven key swing states, according to data from the University of Florida's Election Lab.Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin has condemned comments by Donald Trump, calling for Liz Cheney to have "guns trained on her face."Griffin called the remarks "dangerous" and "unconscionable" and said she "doesn't know how Republican leaders who served with Liz Cheney" were not also denouncing it."It's escalatory," she added during an appearance on CNN Friday. "He's also already called for war tribunals against her when he's back as president. It is so unpresidential and reckless and dangerous."It needs to be universally condemned."Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has said it infuriates him when Donald Trump attacks his wife Kamala Harris' intelligence."As a husband, it p*sses me off," Emhoff said on MSNBC's Last Word on Thursday evening. "But as a first gentleman, someone who hopes to be the first gentleman, married to the next president of the United States, we cannot be distracted by it."So, no matter how I feel about it as her husband, I've got to put it to the side so we don't get distracted, so we focus on this mission of getting her elected. We're not going to let anything get in our way," he added.