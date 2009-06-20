« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6920 on: Today at 12:57:14 pm
Does china have a clear favourite? Id assume anyone but tariff trump.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6921 on: Today at 01:06:20 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:39:44 pm
You're going to be in so much poo on this forum if you're wrong :).

Meanwhile, our TRIP-US friends are catastrophising over Bidens garbage gaff. It's getting annoying now, they're this close to saying it could lose Harris the election. Clearly the press enjoy pushing the buttons of a vulnerable electorate, but this is legitimising the opportunistic pearl clutching by the MAGA cult.
Haven't seen details yet but it seems Bill Clinton waded
into the Gaza mess wearing big unnecessary boots last night
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6922 on: Today at 01:27:45 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:57:21 am
The Republican crossover voting is off the scale. Most recent exit polls - and bear in mind theres been 60 million votes cast to date - make sweet reading for positive thinkers and sobering "told yiz so" reassurance for all the faint hearted doubters:-

All polls show Harris leading

ABC/Ipsos - 62 to 33
CNN - 61 to 36
NYT/Sienna - 58 to 40
Harris X poll - 61 to 32
USA Today - 63 to 34

Democrat complacency in final days now seems to be the only thing standing in the way of the sensational Kamala Harris. And I do mean sensational.

Timbo the not so cockeyed blue [only in this instance] cockeyed optimist  :)

Do you have links/sources for those polling numbers? Official exit polls arent released until Election Day, so I have no idea what numbers you have above and where you got them from.

And the most recent ABC/Ipsos poll I could find shows it as pretty much dead even. https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/presidential-race-remains-close
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6923 on: Today at 01:42:58 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:39:44 pm
Meanwhile, our TRIP-US friends are catastrophising over Bidens garbage gaff. It's getting annoying now, they're this close to saying it could lose Harris the election.

It's pretty much off the front pages already. Trump took care of that himself by failing to open a garbage truck door and then telling everyone Liz Cheney should be shot.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6924 on: Today at 02:11:09 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:57:21 am
The Republican crossover voting is off the scale. Most recent exit polls - and bear in mind theres been 60 million votes cast to date - make sweet reading for positive thinkers and sobering "told yiz so" reassurance for all the faint hearted doubters:-

All polls show Harris leading

ABC/Ipsos - 62 to 33
CNN - 61 to 36
NYT/Sienna - 58 to 40
Harris X poll - 61 to 32
USA Today - 63 to 34

Democrat complacency in final days now seems to be the only thing standing in the way of the sensational Kamala Harris. And I do mean sensational.

Timbo the not so cockeyed blue [only in this instance] cockeyed optimist  :)

How do you conclude anything about the crossover vote from those numbers, other than  by applying pure speculation?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6925 on: Today at 02:31:11 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:27:45 pm
Do you have links/sources for those polling numbers? Official exit polls arent released until Election Day, so I have no idea what numbers you have above and where you got them from.

And the most recent ABC/Ipsos poll I could find shows it as pretty much dead even. https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/presidential-race-remains-close

Never mind, I found a viral tweet from a couple of days ago with those same "exit poll numbers" that got community-noted due to some serious lack of context. 

Quote
@Turn_TexasBlue
List of exit polls so far of those who already voted:

ABC/Ipsos: Harris 62-33
CNN Poll:    Harris 61-36
NYT/Siena: Harris 58-40
HarrisX poll: Harris 61-32
USAToday/Suffolk: Harris 63-34

This may not even be close. But we still gotta vote. #TurnTexasBlue
Quote
Readers added context they thought people might want to know
A thorough search online shows no existence of any of these polls. There is an embargo until election day.

"The embargo period for exit polls will end at 5pm ET on polling day, after which news organizations are allowed to begin reporting results from individual states."

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/politics/2024/10/28/what-time-will-we-get-us-election-exit-polls-2024/

https://xcancel.com/Turn_TexasBlue/status/1851261028929044969
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6926 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm
Over-exuberant speculation based on bogus numbers.

Wonderful, that's just what's needed right now.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6927 on: Today at 02:36:38 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:27:45 pm
Do you have links/sources for those polling numbers? Official exit polls aren’t released until Election Day, so I have no idea what numbers you have above and where you got them from.

And the most recent ABC/Ipsos poll I could find shows it as pretty much dead even. https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/presidential-race-remains-close

The numbers are for early voting I think.

Added link:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/10/31/polls-show-harris-with-big-early-vote-lead-despite-gop-gains/
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6928 on: Today at 02:43:40 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:36:38 pm
The numbers are for early voting I think.

Added link:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/10/31/polls-show-harris-with-big-early-vote-lead-despite-gop-gains/

Thanks for that added context skipper.

So, some encouraging news from that article but those poll numbers appear to be more in line with Clinton's in '16 vs. Biden in '20, if I'm gathering correctly?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6929 on: Today at 02:54:00 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:43:40 pm
Thanks for that added context skipper.

So, some encouraging news from that article but those poll numbers appear to be more in line with Clinton's in '16 vs. Biden in '20, if I'm gathering correctly?

Yes, thats right.  Dems were always going to have a big lead that Trump will have to claw back on Election Day voting.  The optimism for the Dems is that enthusiasm remains high and that theyll turn out strongly Election Day too (no pandemic) so that Trump wont be able to overcome the margins.

Trump will hope that some of his lower propensity voters do turn up on Election Day (in addition to his base).
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6930 on: Today at 03:10:20 pm
Unnamed sources within the Trump camp indicate a disappointing turnout for their early vote efforts.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6931 on: Today at 03:25:46 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:11:09 pm
How do you conclude anything about the crossover vote from those numbers, other than  by applying pure speculation?



For yourself and Lone star.

As I've mentioned a few times my info has come from highly respected political analyst and Democrat Simon Rosenberg of Hopium and the meiselas borthers who run the Democratic favouring Meidas Touch podcasts. Whilst they clearly lean towards the Democratic angle they are each nevertheless erudite and systematically logical guys who attempt to convey things as they are and not how they want them to be -in stark contrast to the mainstream media. And sure, whilst they retain a cautious optimism I do tend more towards towards extreme positivity. Just the way i flop.

And as for the early crossover voting I cited as the reason for these current polls, each of the three tend to share my own interpretation that because such a large proportion of registered Republicans have this time voted early ostensibly at the behest of Trump and because their numbers of early registered voters are moreorless equating with registered democratic early voters, it follows logically that in order for the Democrats to be leading these polls by such massive margins there simply has to have been a significant amount of Republican crossover voting and probably Independent voting.

  :)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6932 on: Today at 03:32:17 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:43:40 pm

 but those poll numbers appear to be more in line with Clinton's in '16 vs. Biden in '20, if I'm gathering correctly?

I think the difference is that Trump has this time encouraged early Republican voting and so any leads of the magnitude we are seeing now cannot simply be a result of a high early registered democrat turnout but must also include a swathe of disaffected republicans who detest what Trump has done to their party.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6933 on: Today at 03:34:33 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:10:20 pm
Unnamed sources within the Trump camp indicate a disappointing turnout for their early vote efforts.

Ha ha. they would say that wouldn't they. How else can they write off the early Democrat lead?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6934 on: Today at 03:35:01 pm
Still think this election is 50/50 and could go either way.
Am noting the positivity but having been scarred by Brexit I still think its too close to call .
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6935 on: Today at 03:36:26 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:39:44 pm
You're going to be in so much poo on this forum if you're wrong :).



Probably not the first time  ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6936 on: Today at 03:36:43 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 03:32:17 pm
I think the difference is that Trump has this time encouraged early Republican voting and so any leads of the magnitude we are seeing now cannot simply be a result of a high early registered democrat turnout but must also include a swathe of disaffected republicans who detest what Trump has done to their party.

Hope so.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6937 on: Today at 03:45:41 pm
An interesting point about polls and polling this election compared to 16 and 20 was made in Politico today.


Pollsters have only had 100 days of Harris. The dynamics of the race were upended, but the polling firms are still weighting for a voting alignment that doesn't exist anymore. It's not just a new nsme at the top of the ticket. She draws different people differently. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6938 on: Today at 03:48:48 pm
This is for you Timbo, mate.  :wave


HuffPost
Trumps Trashy Turn

CNNs senior political data reporter Harry Enten examined some of the clear signs that could be used to explain a victory for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, if she wins next weeks presidential election.

And the number one sign is that Harris, simply put, is more popular than Donald Trump, Enten said on Thursday broadcast of News Central.

Harris net favorable rating is currently -2 points while Trumps is -7 points, noted Enten, who said hed looked at polls dating back to 1956 and found that it absolutely yes is the case that the more popular candidate usually wins.

Sixteen times the more popular candidate has won, only one time, the less popular candidate has won, he continued. I will note that was Donald Trump back in 2016. But of course, remember, Hillary Clinton was quite unpopular herself.

Harris, though, has been consistently more popular in the polls than Trump and consistently had a higher net favorable rating, said Enten, adding that normally, usually, the candidate whos more popular, goes on to win on Election Day.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/absolutely-yes-cnn-data-reporter-spots-super-clear-signal-for-a-harris-win/ar-AA1tjAuA?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=be2d20cbb50141ab9daa3eda704ae0ac&ei=20

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6939 on: Today at 03:51:40 pm
Newsweek
How Early Voting Looks One Week Before Election Day

Kamala Harris has taken a big lead over Donald Trump among early voters, new polls show. The vice president has an advantage of between 19 and 29 percentage points ahead of Trump, New York Times-Siena College, CNN, ABC News-Ipsos polls show. The lead is not as big as the one Joe Biden among early voters in 2020 when Trump discouraged his voters from casting a ballot ahead of election day. But it is significantly better than Hillary Clinton's early voter lead of between eight and 16 points in 2016. More than 66 million people have already cast their votes ahead of the election, a record-breaking number, after both 2024 presidential candidates encouraged their supporters to the polls ahead of November 5. That includes 15 million votes in the seven key swing states, according to data from the University of Florida's Election Lab.

Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin has condemned comments by Donald Trump, calling for Liz Cheney to have "guns trained on her face."

Griffin called the remarks "dangerous" and "unconscionable" and said she "doesn't know how Republican leaders who served with Liz Cheney" were not also denouncing it.

"It's escalatory," she added during an appearance on CNN Friday. "He's also already called for war tribunals against her when he's back as president. It is so unpresidential and reckless and dangerous.

"It needs to be universally condemned."

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has said it infuriates him when Donald Trump attacks his wife Kamala Harris' intelligence.

"As a husband, it p*sses me off," Emhoff said on MSNBC's Last Word on Thursday evening. "But as a first gentleman, someone who hopes to be the first gentleman, married to the next president of the United States, we cannot be distracted by it.

"So, no matter how I feel about it as her husband, I've got to put it to the side so we don't get distracted, so we focus on this mission of getting her elected. We're not going to let anything get in our way," he added.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/election-2024-live-updates-harris-takes-big-early-vote-lead-new-polls-show/ar-AA1tkOLn?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=15905b1a52c94e89bf474294ae513a02&ei=16
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6940 on: Today at 04:06:53 pm
Washington Post has a poll with Trump having a 2 point lead in Michigan today  :boxhead

Look i suppose the bottom line is nobody knows what's going to happen. Unfortunately it's a toss up between the two of them and that in itself is frankly bat shit bonkers given what we know about Trump.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6941 on: Today at 04:14:56 pm
There is a lot of talk of some of those massive leads for Harris in the early polling being an effort from disinformation sources to plant a seed in democratic voter minds that it's done and dusted so they don't feel the urgency to vote in person next week. I'd be very careful about buying any of it to be honest. Apathy could be very dangerous.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6942 on: Today at 04:26:42 pm
Did anyone see* those democrat ads on porn sites? They are cheap apparently - much cheaper than Youtube for example - and hit the key demographic of white males likely to otherwise not vote or vote the other way. They are leading with Trump and the 2025 Project to ban porn


* a friend of mine told me all about it like  ;D

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6943 on: Today at 04:31:32 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 04:14:56 pm
There is a lot of talk of some of those massive leads for Harris in the early polling being an effort from disinformation sources to plant a seed in democratic voter minds that it's done and dusted so they don't feel the urgency to vote in person next week. I'd be very careful about buying any of it to be honest. Apathy could be very dangerous.

Yeah I've seen this suggested a lot, especially with these "Republicans are panicking internally" leaks.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6944 on: Today at 04:41:20 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:26:42 pm
Did anyone see* those democrat ads on porn sites? They are cheap apparently - much cheaper than Youtube for example - and hit the key demographic of white males likely to otherwise not vote or vote the other way. They are leading with Trump and the 2025 Project to ban porn


* a friend of mine told me all about it like  ;D

Yeah I read about that earlier. It's a clever strategy as you reach a different audience and porn site ads are very cheap.... it's obviously not the official campaign doing it as they don't want to be associated with the sites.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6945 on: Today at 04:42:26 pm
We need to remember that 2020 was a huge outlier in relation to the early vote. It was not just that Trump was encouraging Repugs to wait until election day but also because left leaners were much more conscious of Covid and therefore more likely to take the postal option.

Before 2020 Repugs were at least as likely to vote early as Dems. On the face of it those early numbers look as good as we could have realistically hoped in Harris' favour. For me that points more to Harris doing better with independents rather than a disproportionate crossover although most likely it is a bit of both. Nothing definitive in any of this but very encouraging.

Caveat is that women tend to vote earlier and because of the significant gender gap in support for the two candidates, this may be the predominate factor driving the data. Men vote more on election day so that advantage could be wiped out if it is the gender gap that is the main underlying factor here.
