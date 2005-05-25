« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Don't want them women making the decisions on how they live their lives.

Donald Trump's son warned young men listening to his show on Thursday to get out and vote  women are doing so in droves, and that's "not great for us."

https://www.rawstory.com/donald-trump-jr-2669551419/
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
A few last minute endorsements for Harris: Bloomberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James



Re: Vote Harris-Walz
A few last minute endorsements for Harris: Bloomberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James
and no Swift, contrary to many expectations.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
A few last minute endorsements for Harris: Bloomberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James

All offset by Jake Paul  ::)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
and no Swift, contrary to many expectations.

Swift has already endorsed Harris.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
All offset by Jake Paul  ::)

And 94 year old Buzz Aldrin. That'll swing the 90+ men vote...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yeah, well they don't have Kid Rock, or Elon Musk, or Tony Hinchcliffe... although Trump just announced that he's never heard of that guy, has no idea who he is... so that one doesn't count.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Ha ha - you're probably right H. But the 'we're all doomed' preponderance in this thread is a real pain in the arse. I'm confident unlike Brexit that this is gonna go how any decent folks want it to.

The Republican crossover voting is off the scale. Most recent exit polls - and bear in mind theres been 60 million votes cast to date - make sweet reading for positive thinkers and sobering "told yiz so" reassurance for all the faint hearted doubters:-

All polls show Harris leading

ABC/Ipsos - 62 to 33
CNN - 61 to 36
NYT/Sienna - 58 to 40
Harris X poll - 61 to 32
USA Today - 63 to 34

Democrat complacency in final days now seems to be the only thing standing in the way of the sensational Kamala Harris. And I do mean sensational.

Timbo the not so cockeyed blue [only in this instance] cockeyed optimist  :)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
I'm sorry, 62 to 33 what... national vote? Undecideds? A particular state? No way things are going that well, I won't allow myself to dream!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
I'm sorry, 62 to 33 what... national vote? Undecideds? A particular state? No way things are going that well, I won't allow myself to dream!

Early voting exit polls, maybe? Still seems heavily skewed to me.

Also, imagine how fucking morally bankrupt your party has to be to make you publicly say "lots of women are voting. If this continues, we're fucked."
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Early voting exit polls, maybe? Still seems heavily skewed to me.

Also, imagine how fucking morally bankrupt your party has to be to make you publicly say "lots of women are voting. If this continues, we're fucked."

Maybe he's putting together a lawsuit against women as well...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
and no Swift, contrary to many expectations.

Sam, are you serious? Swift had one of the most incredible endorsements of Harris out there.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Trump campaign sues CBS over Harris interview - reports
published at 14:27
14:27
Moving away from the campaign trail for a moment, we can now bring you an update from Donald Trump.

The former president is reportedly suing CBS, the BBC's US partner, over an interview the news outlet conducted with his rival Kamala Harris, which aired earlier this month.

The lawsuit alleges that the interview was "doctored" and demands $10bn (£7.7bn) in damages, Fox News reports.

The US outlet reports that Trump attorneys filed the suit over what they allege is "CBS partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public".

The suit further alleges that CBS edited an answer by Harris to avoid a "word salad" response to interviewer Bill Whitaker's question on Israel.

The network has denied the allegations raised by Trump.

Oh, Can I play this game too? I'm going to sue Elon Musk for $10.1 billion for all of the same things above.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Oh, Can I play this game too? I'm going to sue Elon Musk for $10.1 billion for all of the same things above.

No, because trump has the judges, the DA, and the chief of police (or will have soon).



Although that image paints him as strategic which of course he isnt. Its like Morrie the wig-shop guy from goodfellas has somehow fluked it to the top
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Oh, Can I play this game too? I'm going to sue Elon Musk for $10.1 billion for all of the same things above.

Russia has already flipped the table by suing Google for all the money in the world times a million.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
And 94 year old Buzz Aldrin. That'll swing the 90+ men vote...

Kanye west, buzz aldrin and Jake Paul.. if you ever needed more direction of who not to vote for
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Kanye west, buzz aldrin and Jake Paul.. if you ever needed more direction of who not to vote for

Oh no! That's the young, old and black votes all swept up.

Jewish too if you believe the shite that comes out of Kanye's mouth.  :-\

 :P 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
I'm sorry, 62 to 33 what... national vote? Undecideds? A particular state? No way things are going that well, I won't allow myself to dream!


Early voting exit polls, maybe? Still seems heavily skewed to me.


You better believe it guys.

Decency within America is gonna prevail. Just as I've been trying to tell all you misery arsed fuckers  ;)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
It's officially squeaky bum time.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Oh no! That's the young, old and black votes all swept up.

Jewish too if you believe the shite that comes out of Kanye's mouth.  :-\

 :P

Harris has the Avengers, it's on

https://xcancel.com/i/status/1852088063884673519
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Harris has the Avengers, it's on

https://xcancel.com/i/status/1852088063884673519

It worked for Hilary thats for sure.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Leave no stone unturned

Quote
Earlier this year, Wally Nowinski and his buddy Matt Curry were texting back and forth about what they  two regular voters with no ties to any political campaign  could do to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election.

"I'm in California, I could drive to Nevada and knock on doors or something, but I'm not going to reach 5 million people that way," Nowinski told NPR. Curry lives in New York.

The two friends work in tech with experience in digital advertising and start ups, and Nowinski was particularly interested in what he calls "sub-prime" ad markets, aka porn sites.

Political candidates and their allied PACs don't advertise in these spaces because they don't want to associate their brands with explicit content, making the online pornographic market perhaps the last untouched frontier in political advertising.

According to AdImpact, more than $10 billion will be spent in political ads in 2024 in all races across television, streaming, radio and digital platforms.

While advertising in the Philadelphia suburbs, for instance, is quite expensive, ads on porn sites are inexpensive and have almost no competition. "These ads are like real cheap and it's like weirdly relevant to this campaign," Nowinski said.

The relevance they saw was a market they believe can reach one of the key voter demographics in 2024.

"Theres 3 million non-college white men across the 'blue wall' states, that's a lot of people, and they're probably breaking for Trump like 65-70%," he said. "You only need to make a very few of them change their mind to possibly make an impact on the election."

So Nowinski and Curry did what virtually no regular voters do: they formed a political action committee and raised a modest $100,000. About $25,000 has already been spent in just the last few weeks of October, when inconsistent voters often decide whether to get off the couch or not. Nowinski says their ads have already notched 5 million views.

Simple ads, carefully targeted
One of the hurdles was finding pornographic sites that would allow political advertising, which some of the largest distributors of pornography, like PornHub, do not allow. Then, Nowinski said, they had to be able to target the ads in the seven swing states, but with a heavy focus on the "blue wall" states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where larger demographics of white men reside.

The ads are simplistic: A five second static image the viewer must see before they can hit skip to get to the video theyre there to watch. The image has ominous music and features things like a woman in lingerie with this message: "Trumps Project 2025 will ban porn. Enjoy while you can." The ads also instruct the viewer to "Google Trump porn ban."

Their goal is also simple: convince some of these Trump-leaning, porn-watching white guys to sit out the election.

"While this is certainly a different sort of approach, it's not unusual and it's smart in some ways, in a lot of ways it's smart to go where your audience is," said Steve Caplan, a professor at the University of Southern California, who is teaching a class this semester on political advertising in the 2024 campaign.

To be clear, Trump has not endorsed a pornography ban, and his campaign has repeatedly distanced itself from the conservative blueprint Project 2025, although it was crafted by Trump allies and it does call for all pornography to be outlawed.

"I think it's a fascinating example of how far campaign advertising, targeting and hyper targeting has evolved," said Caplan.

With $75,000 in the bank to spend by Election Day, Nowinski estimates their swing state ad campaign could hit 20 million views. He also says they'll probably keep the PAC alive after this election, but he's not sure where exactly to take it from here.

"I'll probably keep the PAC alive because there's other opportunities that are like niche efficiency plays, or kind of unexpected angles that I'd like to explore more potentially in future elections," he said.



Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Harris has the Avengers, it's on

https://xcancel.com/i/status/1852088063884673519

Jeez, some of comments. So Trump and Musk arent the elite. ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
It worked for Hilary thats for sure.

Not sure using an election where Russia literally hacked it is any sort of clever riposte!

Jeez, some of comments. So Trump and Musk arent the elite. ;D

Always easy to work out which side of the divide you want to come down by the people supporting the other. Musk is a stain on humankind.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
It's officially squeaky bum time.

Except if Trump wins it will be like that squeaky bum finally gave way and is now a raging full on diarrhea episode  :(
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Fucker Tarlson interviewing Trump.

Trump says Liz Cheney should be put in front of a firing squad of 9 aiming for her face.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Except if Trump wins it will be like that squeaky bum finally gave way and is now a raging full on diarrhea episode  :(
It'll be projectile defecation until there is nothing left to give, and that's not just from Trump.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
I'm feeling pretty calm about this to be honest, really full of hope that USA won't shoot itself in the head this time. My hope is mostly relying on women. If I learned anything from watching countless hours of nature documentaries throughout my life - it is that no matter what you do, you do not fuck with mothers. And Trumps gang of twats have indeed picked a wrong fight there. Had they stuck to rhetoric only, beating the pro-life drum as Republicans had before - it wouldn't hurt them at all. But they haven't. They used the Supreme Court to take away rights, threaten to do it country wide and neither Trump nor Vance have said they would veto state-wide abortion ban. Whoever told them this was a good idea is whoever they can go to and whine after they lose this election. Ladies will kick these fuckers to the junkyard of history where they belong.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
The Republican crossover voting is off the scale. Most recent exit polls - and bear in mind theres been 60 million votes cast to date - make sweet reading for positive thinkers and sobering "told yiz so" reassurance for all the faint hearted doubters:-

All polls show Harris leading

ABC/Ipsos - 62 to 33
CNN - 61 to 36
NYT/Sienna - 58 to 40
Harris X poll - 61 to 32
USA Today - 63 to 34



Is it only John C within this thread who can bear to hear fantastic news namely disaffected Republicans are clearly voting for Harris in huge numbers??!! I imagine significantly because she comes across so clearly as a genuinely decent and hugely capable person who can be entrusted with the presidency. I mean to me she is just fucking great - the US female equivalent of Jurgen.   :)

Apologies Zlen - you and John C  ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Is it only John C within this thread who can bear to hear fantastic news namely disaffected Republicans are clearly voting for Harris in huge numbers??!! I imagine significantly because she comes across so clearly as a genuinely decent and hugely capable person who can be entrusted with the presidency. I mean to me she is just fucking great - the US female equivalent of Jurgen.   :)

Apologies Zlen - you and John C  ;D
I think a lot of us agree with that it's just that we are all punch drunk with polls - they should be called bi-polars.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Swift has already endorsed Harris.
AFAIK she has just encouraged her fans to register to vote.

do you have a source for her endorsing Harris?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
AFAIK she has just encouraged her fans to register to vote.

do you have a source for her endorsing Harris?

Do you live under a rock?

Her Instagram post last month said the following words - "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_wtAOKOW1z/
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
AFAIK she has just encouraged her fans to register to vote.

do you have a source for her endorsing Harris?

It was all over the news back in September.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c89w4110n89o
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
It was all over the news back in September.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c89w4110n89o
happened while I was on vacation in Spain and ignoring the news.

I missed it completely!

thanks Elmo.
