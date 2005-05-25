I'm feeling pretty calm about this to be honest, really full of hope that USA won't shoot itself in the head this time. My hope is mostly relying on women. If I learned anything from watching countless hours of nature documentaries throughout my life - it is that no matter what you do, you do not fuck with mothers. And Trumps gang of twats have indeed picked a wrong fight there. Had they stuck to rhetoric only, beating the pro-life drum as Republicans had before - it wouldn't hurt them at all. But they haven't. They used the Supreme Court to take away rights, threaten to do it country wide and neither Trump nor Vance have said they would veto state-wide abortion ban. Whoever told them this was a good idea is whoever they can go to and whine after they lose this election. Ladies will kick these fuckers to the junkyard of history where they belong.