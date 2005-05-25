« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6840 on: Today at 01:06:49 pm
Incredibly, Trump was allowed to run for President even though he could never successfully vet for a Cabinet post.
A Complete Flop

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6841 on: Today at 01:13:00 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:41:33 am
InteractivePolls
@IAPolls2022

📊 PENNSYLVANIA polling trends by @QuinnipiacPoll (2-Way)

Sept. 16
🟦 Harris: 51% (+5)
🟥 Trump: 46%

Oct. 7
🟦 Harris: 49% (+2)
🟥 Trump: 47%

Oct. 28
🟥 Trump: 49% (+2)
🟦 Harris: 47%

Net 7 point swing towards Trump

Excuse me whilst i puke.
Bobsackamano

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6842 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:46:24 pm
Various decent podcasts mate, for example Quiet Riot did a dive in to polls last week or the week before.

There will be polls paid for and manipulated by both parties, I don't think this is news. There are however reputable and unbiased polls and that includes the one above, they shouldn't all be tarnished with the same brush because they are delivering news that one side or the other doesn't like.
killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6843 on: Today at 01:19:53 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:18:00 pm
There will be polls paid for and manipulated by both parties, I don't think this is news. There are however reputable and unbiased polls and that includes the one above, they shouldn't all be tarnished with the same brush because they are delivering news that one side or the other doesn't like.

Yeah and frankly if this is getting people down then just switch off the news and dont engage in this or any US elections thread.
newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6844 on: Today at 01:20:15 pm
I doubt that is accurate...nothing has occurred that would move it 4 pts to trump in 3 weeks - and indeed - he just alienated some 500K Puerto Rican's living in PA.
killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6845 on: Today at 01:30:19 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:20:15 pm
I doubt that is accurate...nothing has occurred that would move it 4 pts to trump in 3 weeks - and indeed - he just alienated some 500K Puerto Rican's living in PA.

Undecideds making up their mind?
Lusty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6846 on: Today at 01:54:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:19:53 pm
Yeah and frankly if this is getting people down then just switch off the news and dont engage in this or any US elections thread.
Sound advice for a lot of people in this thread I think.

Polls are tied and a landslide for either candidate is well within the margin for error.  There's really nothing else to say at this point and since no one can really do anything to change the outcome at this point it's not worth getting wound up over.
newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6847 on: Today at 02:00:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:30:19 pm
Undecideds making up their mind?

I don't believe they would be making it up towards Trump though.
Alvador

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6848 on: Today at 02:15:31 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:18:00 pm
There will be polls paid for and manipulated by both parties, I don't think this is news. There are however reputable and unbiased polls and that includes the one above, they shouldn't all be tarnished with the same brush because they are delivering news that one side or the other doesn't like.

And vice-versa because you like what it's telling you don't believe it unequivocally. Polls have been conflicting all over the place.
thejbs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6849 on: Today at 02:18:17 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 12:46:22 pm
Sums up the hypocrisy of the different standards the media and public hold the parties/candidates too.

Trump has launched far more egregious attacks and insults on Democrat voters, Jews, Muslims, Latinos, Veterans etc. but we feign outrage at the Biden stuff.

Agreed, but given that we know how things play out in the country, it was stupid from Biden to give them ammunition. He couldve at least said the comedian instead of the vague was-there-a-comma supporters
Black Bull Nova

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6850 on: Today at 02:35:37 pm
I get how those committed Trumpians who feel they have been called garbage (they haven't really) might get upset but why someone who is not a committed Trump supporter might then suddenly change to support Trump I don't get. It's a bit like someone from France being offended when Puerto Ricans are called garbage.
TSC

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6851 on: Today at 02:46:04 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:50:47 pm
Musk is building it on Twitter every single day. He's putting disinformation out almost every hour about how many voters the Republicans have got in early voting and about how far ahead of Harris Trump is. Its so obvious what they're doing and how they're going to be after the election.

Musk is superman.  How can he be the most innovative person in the world and build such successful and profitable businesses, yet still find the time to spend all day on social media?
newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6852 on: Today at 03:08:33 pm
This is why implicit reliance on the polls are an issue:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/gop-strategist-says-theres-concern-at-trump-campaign-over-internal-polls/ar-AA1tgKUA?ocid=BingNewsSerp

Quote
There is real enthusiasm, which is hard to measure, Hoover continued. I have heard from Republicans that there is concern at the Trump campaign  amongst the operatives that actually really do know the political wherewithal  that the turnout and enthusiasm numbers arent where they need to be.


exiledintheUSA

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6853 on: Today at 03:09:05 pm
Pretty much showing why U.S. polling is not really trusted.  For a start they usually come with a fairly significant margin of error, and then the data can easily be skewed by a few responders.

I would imagine the "real" outcome is probably somewhere in the middle - Harris probably led by 2%, now clawed back by Trump, and the state is in a statistical tie.
kavah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6854 on: Today at 03:09:17 pm
Trump says:

  whether the women like it or not Im going to protect them

Good grief
exiledintheUSA

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6855 on: Today at 03:11:43 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:09:17 pm
Trump says:

  whether the women like it or not Im going to protect them

Good grief

It's that kind of mindset that has seen him ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83M
Bobsackamano

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6856 on: Today at 03:12:32 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:35:37 pm
I get how those committed Trumpians who feel they have been called garbage (they haven't really) might get upset but why someone who is not a committed Trump supporter might then suddenly change to support Trump I don't get. It's a bit like someone from France being offended when Puerto Ricans are called garbage.

An undecided voter may take umbrage at the notion that if the voter makes one of the two choices he's considering that the current Dem President would regard him as garbage. The voter will likely have some friends and family who are Trump voters, the Dem president calling them garbage may also push the voter to the Republicans.

It really shouldn't need to be said but insulting the electorate isn't a good idea for a party seeking election.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6857 on: Today at 03:15:24 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:12:32 pm


It really shouldn't need to be said but insulting the electorate isn't a good idea for a party seeking election.

And yet the R's have been insulting women, 52% of the electorate, for the last 20 years.
JC the Messiah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6858 on: Today at 03:16:53 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:12:32 pm
An undecided voter may take umbrage at the notion that if the voter makes one of the two choices he's considering that the current Dem President would regard him as garbage. The voter will likely have some friends and family who are Trump voters, the Dem president calling them garbage may also push the voter to the Republicans.

It really shouldn't need to be said but insulting the electorate isn't a good idea for a party seeking election.

Anyone who votes Trump is most probably garbage.
newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6859 on: Today at 03:17:53 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 03:16:53 pm
Anyone who votes Trump is most probably garbage.

They are most definitely garbage
kavah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6860 on: Today at 03:18:39 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:11:29 am
Harris is a very smart woman but she talks in riddles 

Ive heard this criticism of her ever since Biden stepped aside but I just dont see it. She is coherent clear. For example  Ive just heard her explain how Trumps going to scrap affordable healthcare which was very clear. And then she explained how Trump will outlaw abortion. Again it was very easy to understand her position and what Trump and the GOP speaker will scheme to fuck over women.
I literally havent seen anything where shes talking in riddles.
Where are you getting this? What are your sources?
lionel_messias

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6861 on: Today at 03:21:44 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:18:39 pm
Ive heard this criticism of her ever since Biden stepped aside but I just dont see it. She is coherent clear. For example  Ive just heard her explain how Trumps going to scrap affordable healthcare which was very clear. And then she explained how Trump will outlaw abortion. Again it was very easy to understand her position and what Trump and the GOP speaker will scheme to fuck over women.
I literally havent seen anything where shes talking in riddles.
Where are you getting this? What are your sources?


I think she has campaigned pretty well, has been clear and her debate performance was very good.

She is not a natural campaigner, you don't feel that much warmth for her and she doesn't have a natural soaring style with rhetoric. But she is good, she is competent and she is smart.


She might even be a little boring but this is what America needs.
Bobsackamano

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6862 on: Today at 03:33:09 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:15:24 pm
And yet the R's have been insulting women, 52% of the electorate, for the last 20 years.

I'm sure that's one of the reasons why more women vote for the Dems than the Republicans. Because the Republicans do something that's dumb it doesn't make the Dems doing the same thing less dumb.
TSC

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6863 on: Today at 03:33:17 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:12:32 pm
An undecided voter may take umbrage at the notion that if the voter makes one of the two choices he's considering that the current Dem President would regard him as garbage. The voter will likely have some friends and family who are Trump voters, the Dem president calling them garbage may also push the voter to the Republicans.

It really shouldn't need to be said but insulting the electorate isn't a good idea for a party seeking election.

Anyone offended by this are prob Trump heads anyway.  A nothing story IMO
newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6864 on: Today at 04:03:33 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:18:17 pm
Agreed, but given that we know how things play out in the country, it was stupid from Biden to give them ammunition. He couldve at least said the comedian instead of the vague was-there-a-comma supporters
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:12:32 pm
An undecided voter may take umbrage at the notion that if the voter makes one of the two choices he's considering that the current Dem President would regard him as garbage. The voter will likely have some friends and family who are Trump voters, the Dem president calling them garbage may also push the voter to the Republicans.

It really shouldn't need to be said but insulting the electorate isn't a good idea for a party seeking election.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:33:09 pm
I'm sure that's one of the reasons why more women vote for the Dems than the Republicans. Because the Republicans do something that's dumb it doesn't make the Dems doing the same thing less dumb.


It's a bit like Trump saying "I'll protect women - whether they like it or not." - Coming from a rapist and well-known pussy grabber - this may scare more women than it helps.
Alvador

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6865 on: Today at 04:13:49 pm
I'm sure how much gets filtered through a right wing prism.on social media but I find it odd shes considered boring and cold. The few clips of speeches, interviews and meeting people she comes across as very warm and affable and looks much more at ease with people than Trump ever has. But as ever the bar for female politicians is in stratosphere compared to Trump where's it on the floor.

Biden's comments are nothing but minor distractions. Trump has thrown far worse at Democrats ("stupid, unpatriotic, traitors") and at other demographics, even called America a "garbage can" himself. Its all feigned pearl-clutching outrage from MAGA zealots and the media outriders and won't make a jot of difference.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6866 on: Today at 04:35:55 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:09:17 pm
Trump says:

  whether the women like it or not Im going to protect them

Good grief


In a sort of 'lock them in the bedroom' way that he (and his mate Jeffrey) had
Buster Gonad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6867 on: Today at 04:53:34 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:09:17 pm
Trump says:

  whether the women like it or not Im going to protect them

Good grief

"Women will like what I tell them to like" as Homer Simpson said.
wemmick

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6868 on: Today at 05:02:56 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 04:53:34 pm
"Women will like what I tell them to like" as Homer Simpson said.

He is a fucking Homer.

Some of the district- level polling looks promising for Harris in PA. They are few in number, but far more accurate than the statewide polls. Too much Republican fuckery and pollster hedging with statewide and national polls.
Kekule

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6869 on: Today at 08:17:38 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:09:17 pm
Trump says:

  whether the women like it or not Im going to protect them

Good grief

In the same way the Taliban protect women whether they like it or not?
Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6870 on: Today at 08:20:47 pm
Just read an article that basically said the MAGA morons are panicking because of the turnout amongst women so far. 
exiledintheUSA

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6871 on: Today at 09:19:48 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 08:20:47 pm
Just read an article that basically said the MAGA morons are panicking because of the turnout amongst women so far. 

Yep, the sheer magnitude of early voters thus far is panicking them beyond belief.  Many women in red houses, in red States, have voted early and for Kamala.
Elmo!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6872 on: Today at 09:24:02 pm


It's complete bollocks of course, they lied to get planning permisson, destroyed the SSSI, and failed to produce the thousands of jobs they promised.

And worth posting this, as the comedian pictured, Janey Godley, is currently in hospice care with terminal cancer and not long to live.

exiledintheUSA

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6873 on: Today at 09:37:39 pm
Trump campaign sues CBS over Harris interview - reports
published at 14:27
14:27
Moving away from the campaign trail for a moment, we can now bring you an update from Donald Trump.

The former president is reportedly suing CBS, the BBC's US partner, over an interview the news outlet conducted with his rival Kamala Harris, which aired earlier this month.

The lawsuit alleges that the interview was "doctored" and demands $10bn (£7.7bn) in damages, Fox News reports.

The US outlet reports that Trump attorneys filed the suit over what they allege is "CBS partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public".

The suit further alleges that CBS edited an answer by Harris to avoid a "word salad" response to interviewer Bill Whitaker's question on Israel.

The network has denied the allegations raised by Trump.
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6874 on: Today at 09:47:55 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:18:00 pm
There will be polls paid for and manipulated by both parties, I don't think this is news. There are however reputable and unbiased polls and that includes the one above, they shouldn't all be tarnished with the same brush because they are delivering news that one side or the other doesn't like.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:19:53 pm
Yeah and frankly if this is getting people down then just switch off the news and dont engage in this or any US elections thread.
OK, well my polls are better than yours  :P


Alvador

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6875 on: Today at 10:09:49 pm
BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6876 on: Today at 10:12:39 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:37:39 pm
Trump campaign sues CBS over Harris interview - reports
published at 14:27
14:27
Moving away from the campaign trail for a moment, we can now bring you an update from Donald Trump.

The former president is reportedly suing CBS, the BBC's US partner, over an interview the news outlet conducted with his rival Kamala Harris, which aired earlier this month.

The lawsuit alleges that the interview was "doctored" and demands $10bn (£7.7bn) in damages, Fox News reports.

The US outlet reports that Trump attorneys filed the suit over what they allege is "CBS partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public".

The suit further alleges that CBS edited an answer by Harris to avoid a "word salad" response to interviewer Bill Whitaker's question on Israel.

The network has denied the allegations raised by Trump.

