Trump campaign sues CBS over Harris interview - reports

published at 14:27

14:27

Moving away from the campaign trail for a moment, we can now bring you an update from Donald Trump.



The former president is reportedly suing CBS, the BBC's US partner, over an interview the news outlet conducted with his rival Kamala Harris, which aired earlier this month.



The lawsuit alleges that the interview was "doctored" and demands $10bn (£7.7bn) in damages, Fox News reports.



The US outlet reports that Trump attorneys filed the suit over what they allege is "CBS partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public".



The suit further alleges that CBS edited an answer by Harris to avoid a "word salad" response to interviewer Bill Whitaker's question on Israel.



The network has denied the allegations raised by Trump.