The way you worded your post, "there is a growing divide between men and women that's leading to disatisfaction in young men leading to suicide", indirectly blames the women for that divide and the suicides.



As a man you don't see it, as a women it screams blame, discrimination, sexism.



It's a bit like a white person telling a person of colour that white privilege doesn't exist because the white person has suffered an injustice too!!



I don't think it was meant to read that way, but perhaps poor wording.It is true that young men are facing greater suicide rates and a mental health crisis these days, and a sense of disenfranchisement. And this isn't down to women standing up, or at least not directly or the fault of women.Rather it is the fault of the patriarchy which says that men need to be strong, verile, with a woman, with a high paying job, with a house, to be strong and silent, to be cool and collected at all times, to have manly tastes.So when they don't feel happy in this mold, or cannot actually achieve it due to perfectly normal societal problems (cost of living, block on careers and progression, high house prices) as well as the fallacies within the patriarchal idea itself (that you are validated by having a woman who you deserve, that you can't be struggling mentally, that you have to have certain tastes even if you don't like them, that you have to be physically strong and traditionally attractive in a manly way) there is a depression that comes, and idea that you are failing.And the right wing grifters latch on to it. Proclaim it isn't the fault of the system, the system is perfect. The problem is women and gays making you less manly, not being with you as they need to, not validating you exclusively. Anything you can do can be solved by becoming more man, and defeating this woke liberal agenda stifling you"The problem is of course not women, but the same thing that oppresses women - the idea of male dominance in the patriarchal system