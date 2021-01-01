« previous next »
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6680 on: Today at 07:55:12 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:44:25 am
I'm not suggesting she should. I'm just noting there seems to be a growing divide between men and women. This is obviously not a good thing. There is a growing dissatisfaction with young men,  5 times more likely to kill themselves. People like Trump and Tate understand this and use it.

I'm sorry but that viewpoint is also sexist.

Are you saying that women now standing up for themselves, voicing their own opinions and realising we have a future without being propped up by a man  is the main cause of young male suicide?

And if we are the cause that we should crawl back into our box and be quiet?

Get to fuck mate!!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6681 on: Today at 08:00:22 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:12 am
I'm sorry but that viewpoint is also sexist.

Are you saying that women now standing up for themselves, voicing their own opinions and realising we have a future without being propped up by a man  is the main cause of young male suicide?

And if we are the cause that we should crawl back into our box and be quiet?

Get to fuck mate!!

I definitely didn't read it that way.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6682 on: Today at 08:04:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:00:22 am
I definitely didn't read it that way.

But you're a bloke 🤷
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6683 on: Today at 08:11:05 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:12 am
I'm sorry but that viewpoint is also sexist.

Are you saying that women now standing up for themselves, voicing their own opinions and realising we have a future without being propped up by a man  is the main cause of young male suicide?

And if we are the cause that we should crawl back into our box and be quiet?

Get to fuck mate!!

No I didn't mean it like that. I'm saying some young men are feeling disaffected and left behind and the right wing parties are exploiting this to get them to vote for them. This is an issue that exists.i don't think I criticise women at all
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6684 on: Today at 08:37:18 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:04:06 am
But you're a bloke 🤷

And you a sheila.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6685 on: Today at 08:53:48 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:11:05 am
No I didn't mean it like that. I'm saying some young men are feeling disaffected and left behind and the right wing parties are exploiting this to get them to vote for them. This is an issue that exists.i don't think I criticise women at all

The way you worded your post, "there is a growing divide between men and women that's leading to disatisfaction in young men leading to suicide", indirectly blames the women for that divide and the suicides.

As a man you don't see it, as a women it screams blame, discrimination, sexism.

It's a bit like a white person telling a person of colour that white privilege doesn't exist because the white person has suffered an injustice too!!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6686 on: Today at 08:55:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:37:18 am
And you a sheila.

Yes I am so I see sexism that blokes don't because they're a bloke!!

FFS what century are we in??
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6687 on: Today at 08:57:32 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:53:48 am
The way you worded your post, "there is a growing divide between men and women that's leading to disatisfaction in young men leading to suicide", indirectly blames the women for that divide and the suicides.


Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:44:25 am
There is a growing dissatisfaction with young men,  5 times more likely to kill themselves. People like Trump and Tate understand this and use it.

Anyone can change a quote when you add other words to it.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6688 on: Today at 08:58:51 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:55:06 am
Yes I am so I see sexism that blokes don't because they're a bloke!!

FFS what century are we in??

You obviously know all blokes or stop generalising.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6689 on: Today at 08:59:04 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:18:35 pm
Sound insight Zlen. Been trying - to limited avail on here with so many seemingly falling for the right wing distortions -  to convey the same sentiment. Ah well, we'll see in a weeks time.

I think of a lot of UK posters are still scared by the Brexit referendum. I went to bed quietly chortling that Frottage had said hed thought theyd lost and woke up, turned on the telly in the morning and saw that blond woman in Sunderland prancing around on some blokes shoulders.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6690 on: Today at 09:30:23 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 12:22:16 pm
Good points. It's something I have noticed apparently more young men are becoming conservative and more women liberal. I read somewhere women don't want to have a relationship with someone with different political ideology. It's a worry. I have two teenager boys. Daughter 21.

When you dig into the numbers women have become 3 times as liberal as men have become conservative.

https://news.gallup.com/poll/609914/women-become-liberal-men-mostly-stable.aspx

So its interesting that the headlines are always about men and their perceived grievances and not why the hell women are so radically moving in the opposite direction and maybe that might be a big concern to address?

I'm aware of the male suicide statistics but unlike say things women experience at a far higher rate like domestic violence, sexual assault etc. the former isn't perpetrated mainly by the opposite gender and is a separate issue in itself.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6691 on: Today at 09:35:53 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:53:48 am
The way you worded your post, "there is a growing divide between men and women that's leading to disatisfaction in young men leading to suicide", indirectly blames the women for that divide and the suicides.

As a man you don't see it, as a women it screams blame, discrimination, sexism.

It's a bit like a white person telling a person of colour that white privilege doesn't exist because the white person has suffered an injustice too!!

I don't think it was meant to read that way, but perhaps poor wording.

It is true that young men are facing greater suicide rates and a mental health crisis these days, and a sense of disenfranchisement. And this isn't down to women standing up, or at least not directly or the fault of women.

Rather it is the fault of the patriarchy which says that men need to be strong, verile, with a woman, with a high paying job, with a house, to be strong and silent, to be cool and collected at all times, to have manly tastes.

So when they don't feel happy in this mold, or cannot actually achieve it due to perfectly normal societal problems (cost of living, block on careers and progression, high house prices) as well as the fallacies within the patriarchal idea itself (that you are validated by having a woman who you deserve, that you can't be struggling mentally, that you have to have certain tastes even if you don't like them, that you have to be physically strong and traditionally attractive in a manly way) there is a depression that comes, and idea that you are failing.

And the right wing grifters latch on to it. Proclaim it isn't the fault of the system, the system is perfect. The problem is women and gays making you less manly, not being with you as they need to, not validating you exclusively. Anything you can do can be solved by becoming more man, and defeating this woke liberal agenda stifling you"

The problem is of course not women, but the same thing that oppresses women - the idea of male dominance in the patriarchal system
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6692 on: Today at 09:42:14 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:11:05 am
No I didn't mean it like that. I'm saying some young men are feeling disaffected and left behind and the right wing parties are exploiting this to get them to vote for them. This is an issue that exists.i don't think I criticise women at all


It's usually people associated with these 'new right' figures who are gaslighting 'young men' into depression in the first place.

Painting a picture of a perfect life that everyone can and should attain to - an ultra-fit body, shagging loads of 'bitches' for fun, oodles of cash, flash car, lots of garish jewellery, etc. It's not that different to the bombardment of corporate advertising that is brainwashing people from an early age. The common theme in both is an undercurrent of 'if you don't/can't have all this, then you're a failure'.

It creates false standards of what is 'success' in the minds of young men.

Right-wing politicians then, as you say, exploit this.

But the fallout for society is immense - not just politically and for societal cohesion reasons, but in attitudes to women.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6693 on: Today at 09:43:36 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:35:53 am
I don't think it was meant to read that way, but perhaps poor wording.

It is true that young men are facing greater suicide rates and a mental health crisis these days, and a sense of disenfranchisement. And this isn't down to women standing up, or at least not directly or the fault of women.

Rather it is the fault of the patriarchy which says that men need to be strong, verile, with a woman, with a high paying job, with a house, to be strong and silent, to be cool and collected at all times, to have manly tastes.

So when they don't feel happy in this mold, or cannot actually achieve it due to perfectly normal societal problems (cost of living, block on careers and progression, high house prices) as well as the fallacies within the patriarchal idea itself (that you are validated by having a woman who you deserve, that you can't be struggling mentally, that you have to have certain tastes even if you don't like them, that you have to be physically strong and traditionally attractive in a manly way) there is a depression that comes, and idea that you are failing.

And the right wing grifters latch on to it. Proclaim it isn't the fault of the system, the system is perfect. The problem is women and gays making you less manly, not being with you as they need to, not validating you exclusively. Anything you can do can be solved by becoming more man, and defeating this woke liberal agenda stifling you"

The problem is of course not women, but the same thing that oppresses women - the idea of male dominance in the patriarchal system
That seems pretty much spot on to me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6694 on: Today at 09:57:29 am »
Chill folks. I think most people here are agreeing with each other.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6695 on: Today at 09:59:19 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:57:29 am
Chill folks. I think most people here are agreeing with each other.

Yep, I think a lot just being missed in translation. I think everyone is basically saying the same thing but Stockholm put it really well.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6696 on: Today at 10:14:26 am »
Today I learned that the US has actual ballot boxes in the street for people to put their votes in. They are obviously getting set on fire. Surely this has happened before? What an idiotic idea.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6697 on: Today at 10:18:54 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:12 am
I'm sorry but that viewpoint is also sexist.

Are you saying that women now standing up for themselves, voicing their own opinions and realising we have a future without being propped up by a man  is the main cause of young male suicide?

And if we are the cause that we should crawl back into our box and be quiet?

Get to fuck mate!!

You don't sound like a very good negotiator or keeper of the peace/harmony etc.

It's good to try and understand others as well as yourself and your own agenda.

But to be clear: women should stand up for themselves.

And also, some men do feel lost. However, people like Coach Walz would say, "It's okay to feel lost, it is also okay to support your female partner, stand up for women yet still be a man.

Put it another way, females have the slight majority but Harris will also want the votes of young men, for whom it should be okay to vote in a Female president. As they are trying to put it: this is a different type of Strength, you can lift people UP instead of punching DOWN.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6698 on: Today at 10:19:24 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:14:26 am
Today I learned that the US has actual ballot boxes in the street for people to put their votes in. They are obviously getting set on fire. Surely this has happened before? What an idiotic idea.


You learned today? Ffs you were the Mayor of Carmel, surely you knew the voting procedures.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6699 on: Today at 10:22:20 am »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 10:19:24 am

You learned today? Ffs you were the Mayor of Carmel, surely you knew the voting procedures.


 :wellin
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6700 on: Today at 10:25:38 am »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 10:19:24 am

You learned today? Ffs you were the Mayor of Carmel, surely you knew the voting procedures.

Shut down the interweb; this wins today.
