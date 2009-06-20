« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 494819 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6640 on: Today at 01:22:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:09:28 pm
god almighty man.  think for a second will yer.

Trump is a sexist.  anyone (male or female) voting for him agrees with his attitudes/polices, which are sexist.

I don't think all Trump supporters are racist.
they probably don't think they are too, but again, they're gonna vote for a man who IS racist to his core, is backed by racists, and wants to implement racist policies.

That's a very simple way to look at it. People can feel their concerns and worries aren't being listened too. That is why there is a rise in populism parties in Europe too. Trump and others use this so to dismiss then all as sexists or racists doesn't help the debate.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6641 on: Today at 01:25:30 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:14:22 pm
For me the scariest thing about the way things are going is how much of a grip Trumpist populism has on young men. Previously the accepted wisdom was that the over-60s, traditionally the most right-leaning sector of the populace, was having one last fling at the next generation's expense, but that is far from the truth. Today I read about a poll done in Australia and New Zealand, asking who you'd vote for if allowed to vote in the POTUS election. Unsurprisingly, it was 50% Harris, 22%(NZ)/26%(A) Trump, but the remarkable part was that Trump support among over 60s was down in the low teens while for U30s it was something like 45-36 to Harris. Then when you split it by gender, men under 30 favored Trump over Harris by 10 points, whereas among women support for Trump was almost in single digits. So while it's good that our sisters are keeping the overall balance within the realms of sanity, there is something seriously odd going on with our younger brothers. I don't think it's just because of girls doing better at school, or wokeness or whatever. I think disparities so vast that have grown so rapidly are most likely caused by the new media landscape of podcasts, AI and social media. Tech actors are becoming far more sophisticated at targeting messages and are creating a virtual reality where young men think they're fighting an existential battle, whereas in the shared reality we had just 10-15 years ago they'd realise they still have a lot in their favour, maybe some things are harder but others are better than they were before. Young men have always been more suggestible than they'd like to admit - lord knows I let myself be led astray more than once - and it's a bit scary where they're going. With two sons under 10 of my own, I feel I have some major challenges ahead.

Good post and definitely concerning.

Men have always had things heavily in their favor for thousands of years, and equality is more of a focus today than ever.  While you always have some men with fragile egos that can't be helped in this scenario (like, women's rights are more important than some man's feelings), you do have young impressionable men that may be lost.  The concept of male privilege (or even white privilege for young white men) doesn't really resonate with a 15-year old whose really only seen support for women (and other minority groups) in the media in their age.  In America, 60% of incoming college students are women.  College-educated people make significantly more over the course of a lifetime.  While men still traditionally hold more senior roles (e.g. CEO) and more math/science-oriented subjects, women are going to college more than men.  If you're a male teenager from an average family, and you see those statistics, but then you see the push for equal pay, more women in management, more women in science, etc, you might see the odds as stacked against you, not equal.

At the same time, the concept of a masculine/alpha male, etc is warped.  No matter what the society is, men should still be responsible, hardworking, respectful, confident, etc.  Those attractive traits are still attractive.  It doesn't matter if you classify that as alpha or whatever.  That doesn't change.  But you can see where the lack of male focus in the media could lead some down the path of Andrew Tate, Adin Ross, and eventually Joe Rogan types (not him per se but the types of podcasts and guests).  The misogynistic types that talk about "real men."  It's really easily to lead men down the manosphere with that pipeline.

Trump speaks to that pipeline really well.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 01:56:20 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:14:22 pm
For me the scariest thing about the way things are going is how much of a grip Trumpist populism has on young men. Previously the accepted wisdom was that the over-60s, traditionally the most right-leaning sector of the populace, was having one last fling at the next generation's expense, but that is far from the truth. Today I read about a poll done in Australia and New Zealand, asking who you'd vote for if allowed to vote in the POTUS election. Unsurprisingly, it was 50% Harris, 22%(NZ)/26%(A) Trump, but the remarkable part was that Trump support among over 60s was down in the low teens while for U30s it was something like 45-36 to Harris. Then when you split it by gender, men under 30 favored Trump over Harris by 10 points, whereas among women support for Trump was almost in single digits. So while it's good that our sisters are keeping the overall balance within the realms of sanity, there is something seriously odd going on with our younger brothers. I don't think it's just because of girls doing better at school, or wokeness or whatever. I think disparities so vast that have grown so rapidly are most likely caused by the new media landscape of podcasts, AI and social media. Tech actors are becoming far more sophisticated at targeting messages and are creating a virtual reality where young men think they're fighting an existential battle, whereas in the shared reality we had just 10-15 years ago they'd realise they still have a lot in their favour, maybe some things are harder but others are better than they were before. Young men have always been more suggestible than they'd like to admit - lord knows I let myself be led astray more than once - and it's a bit scary where they're going. With two sons under 10 of my own, I feel I have some major challenges ahead.



Life is tough, especially so if you didn't come from any money. Always has been. Whether you're a young man or young woman, you're likely to be battling against what seems like a strong current - and you'll always feel that more lucky/clever/gift-of-the-gab/privileged/whatever people have got a paddle to help give them a boost.


Arseholes like Tate have taken that senses that you just can't get a break, having to battle and scrap for anything, and attributed it to girls/women having more equality, thus lads/men have to suffer as a result. It's not just about jobs and economics, but socially, too. It perpetuates the myth that a couple of generations ago, lads had it better because they could intimidate girls into compliance, sexually assault them if needs be. But now the do-gooder lefties and feminists and all those other pinkos have stopped it. And that we need to return to those golden days.

That's obviously bad enough, that this message is getting through to young lads to instil this poison into their minds.

But it was recognised by the more pernicious right wing operators some years ago. Tate et al do it for their own egos and to monetise it for personal gain. The more organised and shadowy right-wing - the kind of evil c*nt who, in the UK, is part of an organisation based in Tufton Street and funded by billionaires and multi-millionaires - have sought to harness this to use for their own ends. It's another 'bogeyman' to add to their arsenal, and arsenal used to gaslight plebs into blaming these created 'bogeymen' for why they believe their lives are shite. Immigrants, lefties, 'wokeists', environmentalists, feminists, even big business who [purely for PR reasons] embrace social progressive tropes. They weave a narrative that these groups are suppressing the quality of life, tailoring their gaslighting to adapt to different age groups or demographics for maximum effect.

They don't do it for anything so small-time as monetising content, but rather for the purposes of subverting democracy in order to stop progressives having control of governments. Progressives that might introduce more protections for workers/the environment/consumers in the form of regulation. Progressives that might one day do something about the all the tax dodges and asset-hiding that's rife with the super-rich.

the pay-off is societal fracture and discord and hate. But they don't care. Most live in leafy, affluent areas sheltered from the impacts... that's if they even live in the UK/US



Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 02:01:56 pm »
Good posts guys. It's an interesting topic
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 02:09:18 pm »
I think corporate attempts at diversity haven't helped. HR departments that push managers to hire more diverse people even if they're less capable and training programs that allow all types, except men. There might be good reasons behind these things but if you're a man who's struggling and you're seeing job opportunities denied to you because of your gender, of course that's going to push you to the right.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 02:39:54 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:14:22 pm
For me the scariest thing about the way things are going is how much of a grip Trumpist populism has on young men. Previously the accepted wisdom was that the over-60s, traditionally the most right-leaning sector of the populace, was having one last fling at the next generation's expense, but that is far from the truth. Today I read about a poll done in Australia and New Zealand, asking who you'd vote for if allowed to vote in the POTUS election. Unsurprisingly, it was 50% Harris, 22%(NZ)/26%(A) Trump, but the remarkable part was that Trump support among over 60s was down in the low teens while for U30s it was something like 45-36 to Harris. Then when you split it by gender, men under 30 favored Trump over Harris by 10 points, whereas among women support for Trump was almost in single digits. So while it's good that our sisters are keeping the overall balance within the realms of sanity, there is something seriously odd going on with our younger brothers. I don't think it's just because of girls doing better at school, or wokeness or whatever. I think disparities so vast that have grown so rapidly are most likely caused by the new media landscape of podcasts, AI and social media. Tech actors are becoming far more sophisticated at targeting messages and are creating a virtual reality where young men think they're fighting an existential battle, whereas in the shared reality we had just 10-15 years ago they'd realise they still have a lot in their favour, maybe some things are harder but others are better than they were before. Young men have always been more suggestible than they'd like to admit - lord knows I let myself be led astray more than once - and it's a bit scary where they're going. With two sons under 10 of my own, I feel I have some major challenges ahead.
I think your spot on, someone on here posted a brilliant post on this a few years back, it answered a question many of us struggled to answer, why are so many people today more ignorant on politics than previous generations when they have far more information available to them?
If you go back to the early 90s everyone got the news from the same media, the tv/radio news was only available at certain times of the day. ITV News. 6.60pm+10.30 pm. BBC 6.00pm+10pm. radio on the hour. then we had the newspapers we all saw. there was always spin and lies nothing like todays media. the news wasn't focused on one sides point of view, it never turned into a long list of lies and CT.
People today have the news available instantly 24 hrs a day, they chose to listen to only one sides political version of the news to the point of blocking out all other news.
It's hard to believe but there are millions of young Trump supporters who still blame Harris for allowing immigrants to pour over the border, they still don't know about Trumps influence to stop the bi-partisan bill to enable this to happen, they still think Harris was responsible for the border. all this ignorance came from only choosing one way to hear the news, a one sided Twitter feed that never told them the news. they just told them lies. it happens time and time again, people popping up spouting crap everyone knew was untrue years ago.  it doesn't have to be twitter, it can be Facebook etc. they don't get their news from other sources
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6646 on: Today at 03:24:47 pm »
Political Polls @PpollingNumbers
#New General election poll - Nebraska 02

🔵 Harris 54% (+12)
🔴 Trump 42%

Siena #A - LV - 10/26

This is good news I think..
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6647 on: Today at 03:28:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:39:54 pm
I think your spot on, someone on here posted a brilliant post on this a few years back, it answered a question many of us struggled to answer, why are so many people today more ignorant on politics than previous generations when they have far more information available to them?
If you go back to the early 90s everyone got the news from the same media, the tv/radio news was only available at certain times of the day. ITV News. 6.60pm+10.30 pm. BBC 6.00pm+10pm. radio on the hour. then we had the newspapers we all saw. there was always spin and lies nothing like todays media. the news wasn't focused on one sides point of view, it never turned into a long list of lies and CT.
People today have the news available instantly 24 hrs a day, they chose to listen to only one sides political version of the news to the point of blocking out all other news.
It's hard to believe but there are millions of young Trump supporters who still blame Harris for allowing immigrants to pour over the border, they still don't know about Trumps influence to stop the bi-partisan bill to enable this to happen, they still think Harris was responsible for the border. all this ignorance came from only choosing one way to hear the news, a one sided Twitter feed that never told them the news. they just told them lies. it happens time and time again, people popping up spouting crap everyone knew was untrue years ago.  it doesn't have to be twitter, it can be Facebook etc. they don't get their news from other sources



They're fair points.

In the UK, the changes to the BBC News editorial formed by the Tories has been a disaster for this country.

Think they referred to it as 'balance', but it was nothing of the sort. On issues like the EU or climate change, on one side there'd be an expert in their field, who'd studied at college and university, then worked in the field for their job, gaining an in-depth understanding of the complex issues; on the other side would be either some partisan anti-EU'er from a hard-right 'think tank', or some climate denier crank with ties to the fossil fuel industry.

(curiously, when economi discussions were taking place, it would be a centrist/moderate against an anti-regulation/anti-public services Tory... never a leftist economist to give 'balance' that way)

I know people claim that Gove was misquoted, but the essence of what he said about 'we've had quite enough of experts' was illuminating
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6648 on: Today at 03:33:31 pm »
That's just one delegate, Trump has the other 2 in the bag. Harris had this one anyway.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6649 on: Today at 03:37:54 pm »
Voted early this morning...
« Reply #6650 on: Today at 03:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:33:31 pm
That's just one delegate, Trump has the other 2 in the bag. Harris had this one anyway.

I was reading it shows Harris has strong support and some other polls might be wrong.
« Reply #6651 on: Today at 03:40:44 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:35:57 am
Surely there are women voting for Harris because she is a woman. That's perfectly fine. But Men voting for Trump is sexist. If you read the article it's more implied than proven. Harris herself doesn't raise her sex which I like about her.

I don't think all Trump supporters are racist.

The difference is women voting for Harris based on her being a woman is not to say they disapprove of a man being president. Most have likely voted a man into office and some will be voting for men in other parts of government next week. However, if you will NOT vote for someone because of their gender, that is profoundly sexist.

And lets face it, trumps gender is not the reason women dont want to vote for him.
« Reply #6652 on: Today at 03:47:26 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:14:22 pm
For me the scariest thing about the way things are going is how much of a grip Trumpist populism has on young men. Previously the accepted wisdom was that the over-60s, traditionally the most right-leaning sector of the populace, was having one last fling at the next generation's expense, but that is far from the truth. Today I read about a poll done in Australia and New Zealand, asking who you'd vote for if allowed to vote in the POTUS election. Unsurprisingly, it was 50% Harris, 22%(NZ)/26%(A) Trump, but the remarkable part was that Trump support among over 60s was down in the low teens while for U30s it was something like 45-36 to Harris. Then when you split it by gender, men under 30 favored Trump over Harris by 10 points, whereas among women support for Trump was almost in single digits. So while it's good that our sisters are keeping the overall balance within the realms of sanity, there is something seriously odd going on with our younger brothers. I don't think it's just because of girls doing better at school, or wokeness or whatever. I think disparities so vast that have grown so rapidly are most likely caused by the new media landscape of podcasts, AI and social media. Tech actors are becoming far more sophisticated at targeting messages and are creating a virtual reality where young men think they're fighting an existential battle, whereas in the shared reality we had just 10-15 years ago they'd realise they still have a lot in their favour, maybe some things are harder but others are better than they were before. Young men have always been more suggestible than they'd like to admit - lord knows I let myself be led astray more than once - and it's a bit scary where they're going. With two sons under 10 of my own, I feel I have some major challenges ahead.


good post.. apparently Joe Rogan refused to work with Harris team for an interview and the 3 hour interview was actually very poor  for Trump

Some ppl Iknow that have said they think Trump is funny for saying directly what he thinks and they are not scared that he will get chance to implement all the weird stuff he says,

I think the Harris team are doing as much as they can to reach this target group

teh average American is so divorced from politics it is amazing, their general knowledge is so poor..
I was in Namibia on a bush safari holiday and the local guide was watching they are eating cats and dogs videos  with Trump - he thought Trump was insane.

FYI an example of Trump supporters knowing no facts or substance to any of Trump politics or what is really happening in the US economy, or other issues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfCjQu0x16Y  Trump supporter GRILLS ME, then I CONVERT him
 #davidpakmanshow #davidpakman #seankelly
-- David appears on Digital Social Hour Podcast by Sean Kelly

this Sean Kelly admits to not knowing jack and David Pakman breaks the news in an informative, patient and useful way. Amazing to watch.. I think a lot of USA electorate have no idea why they  are voting and get there information  from Podcasters like Sean Kelly!

« Reply #6653 on: Today at 03:51:44 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:26:16 am
Looks like there were some dark, racist comments at Trumps rally in NY last night.
An absolute vile group, the lot of them.

yep, some despicable stuff.

The Puerto Rico one - utterly vile.

And this one - utterly disturbing.

"America is for Americans and Americans only.

https://xcancel.com/maddenifico/status/1850653571206811979

Very Hitler-esque  >:(
« Reply #6654 on: Today at 04:23:45 pm »
The fact that Harris and Trump are essentially tied - what can one expect from a nation of Jesus freaks? Isn't America the most religious western nation in the world? That, in part, explains your answer. Backwards thinking all the way.
« Reply #6655 on: Today at 04:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:28:12 pm


They're fair points.

In the UK, the changes to the BBC News editorial formed by the Tories has been a disaster for this country.

Think they referred to it as 'balance', but it was nothing of the sort. On issues like the EU or climate change, on one side there'd be an expert in their field, who'd studied at college and university, then worked in the field for their job, gaining an in-depth understanding of the complex issues; on the other side would be either some partisan anti-EU'er from a hard-right 'think tank', or some climate denier crank with ties to the fossil fuel industry.

(curiously, when economi discussions were taking place, it would be a centrist/moderate against an anti-regulation/anti-public services Tory... never a leftist economist to give 'balance' that way)

I know people claim that Gove was misquoted, but the essence of what he said about 'we've had quite enough of experts' was illuminating
Emily Maitlis destroyed the BBC defence of presenting balance when she said our Producer could get 50 respected economic experts who feared Brexit within a hour, the same producer would spend hours trying to find one economist who supported Brexit, how they would put the 2 on to debate and argue this as balance. it wasn't balance.
Leaving QT out of it the BBC was excellent scrutinising Brexit at first but something changed, a few BBC Presenters like Peston and Marr had enough and left. needing to find my own voice one said. it had to be pressure from above.
I think the BBC were prepared to help to take us down the MAGA looney path if the public hadn't of fought back to fight them.

Goves We've had enough of experts was perfect for all occasions. hopefully the people who fell for all this bull,, now see how little respect those politicians have for them. took them for mugs.
« Reply #6656 on: Today at 04:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:51:44 pm
yep, some despicable stuff.

The Puerto Rico one - utterly vile.

And this one - utterly disturbing.

"America is for Americans and Americans only.

https://xcancel.com/maddenifico/status/1850653571206811979

Very Hitler-esque  >:(

plus the nudge-nudge suggestion that Harris is/was a prostitute, talking about "her pimps".  beyond despicable, these fuckers.
« Reply #6657 on: Today at 04:40:10 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:40:44 pm
The difference is women voting for Harris based on her being a woman is not to say they disapprove of a man being president. Most have likely voted a man into office and some will be voting for men in other parts of government next week. However, if you will NOT vote for someone because of their gender, that is profoundly sexist.

And lets face it, trumps gender is not the reason women dont want to vote for him.

Good point I remember Bernie sanders was getting younger women voters and Hilary Cinton was getting the older female voters. I remember my daughter saying she would vote for Bernie because she liked him and not Hillary because she was a woman.
« Reply #6658 on: Today at 04:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:24:47 pm
Political Polls @PpollingNumbers
#New General election poll - Nebraska 02

🔵 Harris 54% (+12)
🔴 Trump 42%

Siena #A - LV - 10/26

This is good news I think..
is that just for Nebraska? or maybe just a part of Nebraska?
« Reply #6659 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:39:18 pm
I was reading it shows Harris has strong support and some other polls might be wrong.


Nebraska (and Maine) have different systems.
« Reply #6660 on: Today at 05:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:38:57 am
It's hard to cut through the misinformation, the dodgy/partisan polls and the betting shenanigans, but it does feel like the momentum has shifted to the orange shitbag.


I feel the exact oposite.
The real in the ground momentum is with Harris and Trump will be flushed like a turd he is.
« Reply #6661 on: Today at 05:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:51:44 pm
yep, some despicable stuff.

The Puerto Rico one - utterly vile.

And this one - utterly disturbing.

"America is for Americans and Americans only.

https://xcancel.com/maddenifico/status/1850653571206811979

Very Hitler-esque  >:(

To be clear, I don't think the PR 'joke' is going to lose Trump the election, and it even seems like it's conveniently overshadowing some of the worse, crazier, scarier shit that was said. But what does give me a little twinkle of hope for at least some damage is that the Trump campaign put out a statement distancing Trump from it. Considering that acknowledging mistakes is basically the worst sin in the Trump Bible, you know they must actually be worried about it.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6662 on: Today at 05:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:23:45 pm
The fact that Harris and Trump are essentially tied - what can one expect from a nation of Jesus freaks? Isn't America the most religious western nation in the world? That, in part, explains your answer. Backwards thinking all the way.

All the way? No exceptions to your massive generalization?
« Reply #6663 on: Today at 06:05:27 pm »
(shock horror)
« Reply #6664 on: Today at 07:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:24:47 pm
Political Polls @PpollingNumbers
#New General election poll - Nebraska 02

🔵 Harris 54% (+12)
🔴 Trump 42%

Siena #A - LV - 10/26

This is good news I think..

The Blue Dot + Blue Wall = President Harris
« Reply #6665 on: Today at 07:06:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:36:32 pm
plus the nudge-nudge suggestion that Harris is/was a prostitute, talking about "her pimps".  beyond despicable, these fuckers.

It's the American Taliban trying to put women in their place again.
« Reply #6666 on: Today at 08:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:06:03 pm

Nebraska (and Maine) have different systems.

Ah ok, lets hope they all go blue (last time Ill ever say that).
