Of the swing states - and I don't consider Ohio and Florida swing states in this election - they are firmly red, I think currently I'd hedge my bets on the following happening:-



Arizona - I think we retain it, just.

Nevada - stays blue

Wisconsin - just, just stays blue

North Carolina - turns blue - I feel the North East corridor of states will change the tide and turn it blue

Georgia - Unfortunately goes back red

Michigan - goes red

Pennsylvania - truly too close to call but I'll be optimistic and say we'll get it.



For me Pennsylvania is the Master Key. Whoever unlocks it will win the election. Just hope it is Harris.