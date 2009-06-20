The secret weapon in all of this is Tim Walz. His tone and messaging - calling Musk a dipshit was utterly perfect - will resonate with guys who maybe can't quite get to grips with the idea of a woman being sat behind the Resolute Desk. I strongly believe there's a quiet majority of people who simply won't talk about politics, but who prefer to let their vote do the talking by the time polling day comes round.



Why do I think this? I can see a huge split in the middle class, guys aged 45 to 70 demographic. The sorts of guys who have families, who work hard, they're honest, quiet, unassuming, down-to-earth. They're sick of the robocalls and endless election coverage, and can't be arsed with answering opinion polls. They've maybe got daughters they're proud of, that they've watched grow into young women, and they're protective of them. Do they want to be lumped with the medical bills if their daughters have a bad pregnancy but can't get the correct assistance until it's too late? Or if they're raped and are forced by government policy to bear their rapist's child? There goes the cash they had saved for the retirement villa in Florida. They might not see eye-to-eye with Kamala Harris, but they can resonate with Tim Walz and like how he's someone they could have a beer with, who knows what their daily life is like. They've likely flipped a bit between the dems and the GOP, but a few more years of the dems probably won't be too bad as long as that orange fucker isn't on the tv all the fucking time. They might as well go down and vote, even though they just want it to be over and done with.



Trump will win back Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, but I'm convinced Harris will keep Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, mainly by having the attraction of Walz in those states to precisely the sorts of guys who can finally relate to a politician. But she'll need to shut up about the tangerine being Hitler 2.0, because they're sick of the mudslinging, and talk about the finances instead - as the famous saying goes, it's the economy, stupid. If she does, she'll be safe.



We used to call them shy Torys, am sure I knew some of them at the time. always repeating the propaganda Tory warnings but never admitting they voted for her, nobody voted for Thatcher apparently, I suppose you can't blame them if they are surrounded by Labour voters, am certain your right, whose going to admit to voting Harris when they are surrounded by Maga nutcases. imagine many have given up as these loons are a lost cause.Is there any reason why Harris can't carry on doing what she's doing now, campaign on both issues, the economy and the danger Trump brings.I take no notice of the argument that these attacks on Trump aren't working, how do people know that. has anyone asked the people who were undecided to explain what changed their mind. has anyone asked the people who saw Trump as dangerous over the last year about what changed their mind, what would the polls be telling us if these attacks never came. the main point though is the criticism over the Hitler comparisons don't add up. how many undecided will refuse to vote for Harris because of these attacks on Trump, very few. how many undecided will start to think it's something we should be wary of and refuse to vote Trump, no idea but there definitely will be some so it's a no brainer, they will win far more votes with little loss, keep the attacks on Trump going.It's typical, it's not just the gullible who get won over by the right wing, the people opposed to the right wing also nod along with the propaganda. I posted a video of Emily Maitlis tearing Kari Lake to pieces when she said she's disgusted with all the Hitler attacks on Trump. gob on her when Maitlis stood up to her and told her she compared Trump to Hitler herself a few years back. Lake threw a right tantrum, it was a joy to watch, they aren't used to people standing up to them. Ive read Trumps VP candidate Vance compared Trump to Hitler, all the Republicans called Trump out before he became President, they have all been forced to bow down to him as the Messiah