The general distribution follows age, with Dems being +20-30 among 18-34 year olds, then holding a slight advantage until 50, then the GOP takes over, although Gen Xers tend to be more Trumpy than the 65+ in some research.But of course, younger people vote at far lower rates. They tend to be left-wing (women moreso than men), and even the men are actually quite aligned with typical left-wing values, but they tend to 1) prioritize the economy, 2) worry about the future, 3) are unhappy with traditional politics, and 4) tend to be more isolationist in foreign policy. It's been some rough cycles for the Dems to appeal to younger men, but their votes are there to be won. They're more conservative than younger women but not extremely so. So Trump's messaging of "the economy is terrible now but was great under me" and "there were no wars under me", etc could resonate with them as he's not a typical GOP candidate.The Rogan podcast audience tends to more more conservative young men than the typical young voter, but they're not overly right-wing. Trump's Rogan push is to get the younger, slightly more conservative men (who might hate conventional politics, who might feel left out, who are very politically engaged but looking for the right kind of politician for them, etc). It's a fickle political crowd but one where if he could get support, it could put him over the top.Younger women vote at higher rates (women in general typically do), so Harris would feel better about the higher propensity-voting women. The Rogan podcast would be a good place for her to broaden her support and try to appeal to some of the younger men feeling down and left out (the more conservative ones are never voting for her, but there are still younger men that are more in line with the typical young voter). They don't vote at high rates, so political strategy might say they're not necessary to shore up support, but on the flip side, being unconventional can be a vote-winner.Here's the Yougov Survey on Demographics of the Rogan podcast.-81% are men (compared to 51% of public)-56% are 18-34 (compared to 28% of public)-51% are single (compared to 23% of public)-income distribution generally mirrors the public-they tend to be more conservative than the general public on things like gender wage gap-they absolute do not trust the media