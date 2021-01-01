« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6280 on: Today at 10:37:42 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:45:29 am
It does present a potential problem for this government, and making an appeal for volunteers using 'official' Labour channels was IMO a mistake. Could have utilised a fringe group to organise this.

Indeed, I think the Labour head of operations should be sacked for it, gross incompetence IMO. If he is elected she has just handed him leverage over Labour and one of his undisputed skills is using leverage to his advantage and his opponents disadvantage.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6281 on: Today at 10:40:30 am »
Trump just likes to attack his opposition for doing anything he himself is already doing, it helps muddy the water as voters then see both sides claiming the other side is interfering with the election illegally, when in reality only one is.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6282 on: Today at 10:44:33 am »
Maybe Labour and the Democrats are confident of Harris winning? You would think the head of ops would be aware of that before allowing it?

I am up for some beef with the yanks though.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6283 on: Today at 11:31:41 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:37:42 am
Indeed, I think the Labour head of operations should be sacked for it, gross incompetence IMO. If he is elected she has just handed him leverage over Labour and one of his undisputed skills is using leverage to his advantage and his opponents disadvantage.

Gross incompetence and a severe case of naivety.

There seems to be a distinct lack of political awareness.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6284 on: Today at 11:42:29 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:31:41 am
Gross incompetence and a severe case of naivety.

There seems to be a distinct lack of political awareness.

Seems to be a running trend.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6285 on: Today at 12:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:40:30 am
Trump just likes to attack his opposition for doing anything he himself is already doing, it helps muddy the water as voters then see both sides claiming the other side is interfering with the election illegally, when in reality only one is.

Exactly. It's projection, info crowding, depreciation of truth. It's like Trump's crew has read Goebbels...
Offline Zlen

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6286 on: Today at 12:32:54 pm »
I see Trump has a date with Joe Rogan.
Honestly I was expecting Harris to go there, surprised they didn't push for it.

Online SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6287 on: Today at 12:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:15:44 pm
Exactly. It's projection, info crowding, depreciation of truth. It's like Trump's crew has read Goebbels...
in 1991 (I think it was) his ex-wife said he was obsessed with Hitler, had books about him next to the bed and read them often.
Offline thejbs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6288 on: Today at 12:37:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:34:06 pm
in 1991 (I think it was) his ex-wife said he was obsessed with Hitler, had books about him next to the bed and read them often.

Bullshit. Trump reading books?
Online SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6289 on: Today at 12:41:57 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:37:11 pm
Bullshit. Trump reading books?
surprised me too, but she said it in a magazine interview - this was decades before he invaded politics.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6290 on: Today at 12:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:32:54 pm
I see Trump has a date with Joe Rogan.
Honestly I was expecting Harris to go there, surprised they didn't push for it.



I heard Harris WAS doing Joe Rogan.

Be fairly remarkable for him if he gets both but then he does have massive reach already.
Offline Zlen

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6291 on: Today at 01:00:49 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:58:12 pm
I heard Harris WAS doing Joe Rogan.
Be fairly remarkable for him if he gets both but then he does have massive reach already.

Hope she does.
It's the type of audience she also needs to try and reach.
No surprise if he gets both, he is probably the biggest podcaster in the world.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6292 on: Today at 01:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:00:49 pm
Hope she does.
It's the type of audience she also needs to try and reach.
No surprise if he gets both, he is probably the biggest podcaster in the world.

Yeah for sure.

Interesting on reaching younger voters.

Surely next to no one under 30 votes for Trump? (Or less than 1%)

Under 40, that number goes up.

Under 50, up still?

Under 60, you'd still say 55-45 Harris

Under 70, Trump voters win out

Under 80, depends on medication, or how rich they are already/how much they hate their kids/grandkids.



Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 01:04:13 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:58:12 pm
I heard Harris WAS doing Joe Rogan.

Be fairly remarkable for him if he gets both but then he does have massive reach already.

There were rumours a while back that her campaign team were talking to him about going on but not seen anything since. In terms of Trump going on, I'm sure their mutual friend Musk helped make it happen.

Online courty61

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 01:46:02 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:04:12 pm
Yeah for sure.

Interesting on reaching younger voters.

Surely next to no one under 30 votes for Trump? (Or less than 1%)

Under 40, that number goes up.

Under 50, up still?

Under 60, you'd still say 55-45 Harris

Under 70, Trump voters win out

Under 80, depends on medication, or how rich they are already/how much they hate their kids/grandkids.





Think you'd be surprised how many men under 40 would vote for Trump.

Like racists dickheads in this country who blame everything on immigration rather than looking at themselves

In 2020 67% voted for Trump who were white with no college degree.
Online SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 01:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:04:13 pm
There were rumours a while back that her campaign team were talking to him about going on but not seen anything since.
yeah it was thrown around but never confirmed.
Online skipper757

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6296 on: Today at 02:02:22 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:04:12 pm
Yeah for sure.

Interesting on reaching younger voters.

Surely next to no one under 30 votes for Trump? (Or less than 1%)

Under 40, that number goes up.

Under 50, up still?

Under 60, you'd still say 55-45 Harris

Under 70, Trump voters win out

Under 80, depends on medication, or how rich they are already/how much they hate their kids/grandkids.


The general distribution follows age, with Dems being +20-30 among 18-34 year olds, then holding a slight advantage until 50, then the GOP takes over, although Gen Xers tend to be more Trumpy than the 65+ in some research.

But of course, younger people vote at far lower rates.  They tend to be left-wing (women moreso than men), and even the men are actually quite aligned with typical left-wing values, but they tend to 1) prioritize the economy, 2) worry about the future, 3) are unhappy with traditional politics, and 4) tend to be more isolationist in foreign policy.  It's been some rough cycles for the Dems to appeal to younger men, but their votes are there to be won.  They're more conservative than younger women but not extremely so.  So Trump's messaging of "the economy is terrible now but was great under me" and "there were no wars under me", etc could resonate with them as he's not a typical GOP candidate.

The Rogan podcast audience tends to more more conservative young men than the typical young voter, but they're not overly right-wing.  Trump's Rogan push is to get the younger, slightly more conservative men (who might hate conventional politics, who might feel left out, who are very politically engaged but looking for the right kind of politician for them, etc).  It's a fickle political crowd but one where if he could get support, it could put him over the top.

Younger women vote at higher rates (women in general typically do), so Harris would feel better about the higher propensity-voting women.  The Rogan podcast would be a good place for her to broaden her support and try to appeal to some of the younger men feeling down and left out (the more conservative ones are never voting for her, but there are still younger men that are more in line with the typical young voter).  They don't vote at high rates, so political strategy might say they're not necessary to shore up support, but on the flip side, being unconventional can be a vote-winner.

Here's the Yougov Survey on Demographics of the Rogan podcast.
-81% are men (compared to 51% of public)
-56% are 18-34 (compared to 28% of public)
-51% are single (compared to 23% of public)
-income distribution generally mirrors the public
-they tend to be more conservative than the general public on things like gender wage gap
-they absolute do not trust the media

https://business.yougov.com/content/47483-whos-listening-to-the-joe-rogan-experience-men-mostly
