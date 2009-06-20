Some general musings:Harris' big challenge is that people feel worse off than they did 4 years ago. And enough voters chalk up the pandemic to a generational event, not something that was all on Trump. Democrats don't even talk about the handling that much.The general mood is typically pessimistic, and it's especially so now driven by the GOP. Despite Trump also reaching some lows in 2020, early 2020, before the pandemic, was a rare high-watermark of satisfaction in the last decade. The annoying thing for Dems is that many that do feel they're personally better off would still feel that the country is not moving in the right direction.Trump's pitch in groups (you can watch his barbershop visit in NY) is that the good times were when he was president (low prices, no war, etc). The Democrats are up against the typical messaging (GOP messes up at the end of their term, Dems clean up but get the blame).Harris has tried to pitch herself as the "moving forward" candidate, and that may work, but in a myriad of issues (including Israel-Palestine), it's hard for her to deviate from Biden, and this gets played up as she's continuing Biden's "bad times."It's vibes over facts, but for national elections, that's the way. At the state or at the congressional level, policy-driven politicians (like Elizabeth Warren on the left or Ron DeSantis on the right) can carve out long political careers and can be very powerful and instrumental in shaping policy both at the national and or local level. Red state Dem senators like Sherrod Brown or purple state Dem senators like Tammy Baldwin can have progress mindsets and still win because they connect with the local voter on either issues or likability or both. Or why Jon Tester can win 3 elections in Montana (this time might be a bridge too far) by distancing himself from Washington and branding himself as the gun-toting, Montana country loving man. The presidency is a bit different since it's so broad (or at least broad in swing states). Voters care more about big ticket items and simple likable messaging. Every smart, ambitious GOP politician gets eviscerated by Trump. They're Ivy-League/elite-educated and sometimes successful businessmen, and they have 0 chance against Trump. Because they don't talk like him. They talk about policies, small government, etc. No one cares. People want money, healthcare, shooting guns, chugging beer, sports, etc. They don't give a fuck about Milton Friedman or whatever. Trump just tells the audience what they want to hear (the same audience that's been primed for him thanks to talk radio and Fox News). No other GOP candidate would stand on the podium and tell a Republican audience he's spending money on infrastructure and giving people "the best healthcare." This is national-level charisma.Democrats don't really get it either. They're the party of the college-educated elite (in a country where the majority of people don't have college degrees). They try to spread across a broad coalition but end up focusing a lot (too much) on identity politics. Nationally, Americans just want stuff. They care about their own checkbooks, wealth, struggles, mental health, jobs, businesses, or whatever. They want the fun times, and they hate politics. It's why the likes of ex-McKinsey Pete Buttigieg or former professor Elizabeth Warren sound amazing on TV and to those on this forum, but they have no appeal nationally in America (but they do have some local appeal). Why Hillary Clinton's "Pokemon Go to the Polls" didn't excite young voters, and why Barack Obama telling "the brothers" to suck it up and vote for Harris aren't appealing. It's also why Sanders had more appeal despite his frazzled appearance. He talks big ideas ("universal healthcare"). Biden also had appeal because he's like your weird uncle. Most Dems just want to play it safe (like Buttigieg's response to Sanders that "the math doesn't work out."). Yes, Pete, that's what America cares about. Doing math.Jam and a few others might attest to this, but I've been in NYC stores and barbershops, and that's where I've heard some of the more pro-Trump comments. That he's "funny" and "different" and that he would bring about change. This is among minorities/immigrants in NYC. The Dems can hang their hat on the fact that they dominate college-educated voters (particularly women), and these other lower propensity voters may not vote anyway, but the party's appeal nationally to non-educated voters is lower than it should be for a traditionally "working class" party. Many of the non-voters or undecideds simply don't care about politics. They might care about Trump being different or Sanders bringing big ideas, but they don't get excited for the typical accomplished politician.The Dems have made up a ton of ground locally since 2016, in state legislatures, governorships, and even in Congress. Part of that is because the Dems are the adults in the room in those elections and can connect locally very well. The GOP candidates in those races tend to want to copy Trump, but none of them have his media history, bombastic nature, or speaking mannerisms. The likes of Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano, and Mark Robinson are just perfect for Dems to go up against.But for presidential elections, it's different. If Harris wins, then it should be treated as a huge victory, because she started as the underdog and is up against a very difficult candidate whose self-sabotage is probably the only thing preventing him from being truly in the driver's seat. What happens post-Trump? Who knows. Maybe we get a shift back to more of a traditional divide. But it's another reason why there's some dooming and concerns. The Democrats should have broad appeal and demographics on their side, but it hasn't read that way so far this election cycle.